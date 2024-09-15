Share

Why, WHY didn’t we learn from Dennis so long ago?

Why are we still not listening? Dennis Meadows, a man of great influence on society, really wants to know why we are all thick as brick and dumb as a doorknob for not heeding his warnings to depopulate and grind society to a halt to “limit growth”, or so it seems.

Originally Posted May 10, 2017 - Speech at the Annual Global Conference of The CLUB OF ROME 2016 in Berlin hosted by "Deutsche Gesellschaft CLUB OF ROME" (German Association CLUB OF ROME) www.clubofrome.de

How do people end up like this man?

Ummmm… In IOJ’s opinion most normal people are NOT like this. In our opinion, people in general should probably not listen to these insane ramblings of Dennis Meadows or his cronies as if fact.

Dennis is nutso. Truly. Out to lunch - off to the the moon, traveling the stars, looking down from the highest plane, looking right down at us all - He truly seems to hold a hatred for the free thinkers who dare question his stupid “lessons we never learned” in Limits to Growth.

He explains his angst above and laments how we would be so much better off if we would simply soak in his WISDOM… because in his opinion he gave fair warning 50 years ago that there are LIMITS to growth and we are half way to the point of no return with the one paid shill study showing that “unfortunately we're still on the same path that we projected back in 1972“.

He tried to warn us, and the stupid climate deniers are in the way of PROGRESS!!!!!!

Save humanity - How? Start by the mass rejection of the baseless fear ramblings and doom porn of Club of Rome, Dennis Meadows and other Malthusian concept pushers who would reduce your lifespan and opportunities, to ensure what they see as their best shot at creating the ideal environment that would help ensure the better unfoldment of their own lives. Far less people are wanted by these “useless eliters” and they are DEAD serious. - IOJ Share Pledge Resources To Fight

Transcript of video

(may not be perfect - machine transcribed!)

so good morning everyone I first came to this city 43 years ago with the Club of Rome in 1973 the cup of Rome came here of course at that time it was West Berlin to receive the Peace Prize from the German Booksellers Association and looking back on those last 43 years it doesn't seem to me that we're progressively getting more peace so I was happy to get the assignment to speak this morning summarizing 43 years in 20 minutes why didn't we learn and will we.

I was a professor for 50 years and I…

Why didn’t we learn came to understand that if one of my students didn't understand what I was saying then that meant there was something wrong with him, but if none of my students understood what I was saying that meant there was something wrong with me and I think it would be fruitful today to think what should we do differently so I changed the title just a little bit why didn't they learn from us and what should we do differently well what is to learn in 1972 the book limits of growth said amongst other things if present growth trends continue cetera et cetera we will reach the limits to growth on this planet within the next 100 years and let me say every research since then suggests that we are quite in the middle now of that process back in 1972 some leaders did learn and let me tell you incidentally that all of these slides are available to you so you shouldn't waste any time writing them down both ondrea's uber and also maxime have PostScript files of these slides if you ask them they just give it to you so what did the leaders aren't well the cumin salt of course was involved in creating the European Union and he said we do not need growth without growth per capita which means material consumption we can better survive interesting to look at what the current head of the European Union is saying my wife's priority will be to put policies that create growth and job at the center of a policy agenda the Secretary of General that you end back then said we have maybe 10 years to make big changes now the UN has just promulgated a set of sustainable development goals in which they want to promote growth even in the United States. Notice I wrote to speech before the election on Tuesday Jimmy Carter said we have learned that more is not necessarily better etc Obama when trying to show what a good job he has done boasted about how much economic growth he has generated under his administration so you can see.

How to make recommendations that what initially it was learned has been forgotten and as a consequence unfortunately we're still on the same path that we projected back in 1972 this is the results of a study done recently down in Australia by the National Scientific Research Council they took two of our scenarios.

Blue is so-called sustainable development a green is our standard overshoot in collapse scenario and the purple dots are historical data since 1970 and you can see that basically for most of the key variables we're right on the path of overshoot and decline but it could be different than that and today in this meeting you will be talking about global warming governance and migration making many excellent recommendations and the question really comes in how can we make those recommendations in a way that people will listen.

I can imagine four ways

address the right goals focus on universal problems provide correct information and take personal responsibility

let me summarize very very quickly so first address the right goals we know that human needs exist in a hierarchy at the bottom physical needs shelter food water air then safety loving and belonging that's friendship personal self-respect and finally mastery personal mastery music foreign languages and so forth.

I think the club has not been understanding what's really motivating most people Donald Trump understood that and if you compare the messages that he was giving compared with Clinton he was talking to people that their physiological needs were threatened and they need to build walls and keep out terrorists and so forth in order to secure these for themselves.

Hillary was working up here and she didn't connect with the population next Universal problems focus on universal problems I differentiate problems into two categories both affect everybody but

“Universal problems give you the chance for monotonic improvement”.

Imagine we're here now we want to be there later and we have two actions one which takes us progressively in the right direction and one which takes us progressively in the opposite direction and suppose the next election is here which one will the politician pick obviously action one and generally speaking universal problems are pretty well taken care of by the current economic and political system but the problems of interest to us are different we're still here and we still want to get there but now the choice open to us is one action that makes things look better in the short term but worse in the long term and conversely and now imagine the next election is here which one will the politician pick this is the kind of problem we're making recommendations about it and this is the kind of problem where recently if someone in the EU said oh we know what to do we just don't know how to get elected after we do it.

We have to provide correct information

The club has been based on the model that we start with people who don't understand don't care and aren't taking action and we're going to give them scientific information they will adapt and then they will care, understand and start taking effective action. not the way it works. you start with people who don't care don't understand and aren't doing anything you have to change their culture you have to make them care once they care they're open to scientific information at once they care and understand if they're politically astute they can start to take effective countermeasures but if you only start by giving scientific information you get yourself blocked here we have people who start they don't care they don't understand and they aren't taking action

we give them a lot of scientific information they still don't care these are climate deniers they actually fully understand that climate is changing they just don't want to care about the long-term consequences

and when we put people into this block now instead of adapting they start to prevent

I give you an example this is a list of the recommendations in launders and mock stones recent book page 108, excellent adaptive suggestions incidentally this would be a universal problem you short net over the long term by shortening it also on your short term this is going to be a global problem people are going to feel worse off as a consequence of extending the retirement age until finally the economic benefits of that start to kick in that's adaptation.

this is what prevention looks like

conduct public relations campaigns by scientific and other expertise to create controversy

fund political parties

hire lobbyists to influence the policy

use front groups to oppose and the control measures

push for week codes in order to preempt strong ones

corrupt public officials

I mean we see this going on in all of major modern societies

this is a cookbook recipe whether you're trying to block

tobacco

legislation climate legislation

conservation of natural resource

those who are against it will who don't care basically they understand but don't care, this is what they do

and finally if we really want people to listen we have to take personal responsibility I in this case

we'd like to tell you the difference between what I call a proclamation and a resolution

a proclamation is where you stand up and tell everybody else what to do

if I may politely suggest so basically the Club of Rome has been in the mode of proclamations

a resolution is where you stand up and tell everybody else what you're going to do

and to illustrate the difference, and as my last message

I'd like to lead you through a very quick exercise so put down your pins in this exercise my goal is that all of you will clap your hands once at exactly the same moment and I'll make it very simple for you I'm going to count to three slowly, one… two… three… now don't do it and then I will say clap precisely at that moment when I say clap you all clap your hands okay and if we're successful outside they will just hear one single big noise here we go:

one two three/clap

[IOJ note - everyone claps at same time despite him clapping early ON the 3 count from his initial promise of a countdown to three)

When there is a conflict between what you say and what you do. What you do will convey a stronger message thank you - Dennis Meadows

[Applause]

Ummmm… so apparently that’s what this guy came up with after all these years of pontificating and snobbery in the Club of Rome.