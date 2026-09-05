Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
Sep 5

Thank you for continuing. I think you will find that your mandamus, will be part of history. Either as the most profound legal lynch pin for future generations looking at historic eugenic practices and the last genocide.

Or as the legalese that forced government to take off the gloves, completely, and declare "informed consent" as irrelevant.

Either way, we win the silent war.

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
Sep 5

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

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