“Three generations of imbeciles are enough.”

Eugenics is a law?

Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. wrote that sentence in a Supreme Court opinion. Not in a letter, not in a diary somebody found later — in Buck v. Bell, 274 U.S. 200, decided in 1927, upholding Virginia’s power to sterilize a young woman named Carrie Buck against her will. Eight justices agreed with him.

In the twenty years before that ruling, 8,515 Americans had been sterilized under state law. In the decade after it, almost 28,000 more were. By the time the practice wound down, the total across the country was north of fifty thousand people, and the reason the number climbed the way it did is that the Supreme Court had just told every state legislature in the union that it was allowed.

Most people assume something eventually undid this. There’s a widespread sense that Buck v. Bell got struck down somewhere along the way, the same way people assume the worst old cases always do. It didn’t. The Court came close in Skinner v. Oklahoma in 1942 and struck down a law that sterilized people as punishment for crimes, but it left the eugenic rationale standing and it did not overrule Buck. The case has never been reversed by the Supreme Court and it has never been repudiated by Congress. It sits in the United States Reports today as law that has simply fallen out of fashion.

What replaced it wasn’t a ruling. It was paperwork, and it took another fifty years to arrive.

In 1976 the General Accounting Office examined the Indian Health Service and found that four of its twelve service areas were not complying with the rules governing consent to sterilization. In those four areas alone, 3,406 women were sterilized between 1973 and 1976, and 36 of them were under twenty-one at a time when sterilizing anyone that young was supposed to be under a moratorium. Senator James Abourezk pointed out at the time that the investigators had looked at a third of the system and found that, which raises the obvious question about the other eight areas nobody examined. Researchers have since put out far higher estimates for the period, and those are estimates rather than findings, so treat them that way.

Here is the detail from that report that matters more than any number in it. The GAO found that the consent form most commonly in use did not record whether the elements of informed consent had actually been presented to the woman signing it, or what she had been told before she signed. The form existed. The signature existed. What was missing was any documentation that the person signing had been told what she was agreeing to.

That is the whole problem in one sentence, and it’s the same problem running through every program in this series. Consent isn’t a feeling anyone has about a procedure. It’s a documented event, with a record, that either exists or doesn’t — and when the record is missing, there is no way to tell the difference between a person who agreed and a person who was processed.

Carrie Buck was never told much of anything. She was a poor young woman who had been raped, institutionalized for it, and described in court as feebleminded on evidence that wouldn’t survive ten minutes of scrutiny today. The state took her ability to have children, the Supreme Court blessed it, and nobody has ever formally taken that blessing back.

A court is what made forced sterilization eugenics legal in this country, and no court has ever taken it back.

But Congress did do something once all of this came out. It put informed consent into federal statute that courts are obligated to enforce. Under 50 U.S.C. § 1520a, the Secretary of Defense cannot test a biological agent on human subjects without informed consent from every single person, and a report has to go to both Armed Services Committees before any such test can proceed. The same court system that let Virginia sterilize Carrie Buck is the courts Congress empowered to enforce this law that is the center of my mandamus case that is filed and in process now!.

If you think the COVID shots were experimental biological agents and went into people without informed consent, that’s exactly the question my case puts in front of a federal judge. Help me push it through the courts & prove the law PROHIBITS it.

Long live Nuremberg Code principles! We can still win this fight for informed consent & stop mRNA shots by working together to take real action to protect people.

Lady Xylie - IoJ

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