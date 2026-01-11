January 11, 2026

By Interest of Justice

The global governance architecture that has extracted American taxpayer dollars for decades is crumbling. What’s rising in its place should terrify the UN bureaucrats in Geneva and New York—and vindicate everyone who warned that these institutions had become instruments of control rather than service.

The numbers tell the story,

66 organizations targeted for withdrawal—31 UN entities, 35 non-UN bodies

22% of the UN regular budget—gone

26% of peacekeeping funding—gone

18% of WHO funding ($261 million)—gone in 11 days

$1.3 trillion climate finance goal—dead on arrival

$1.5 billion in US arrears already outstanding Share Donate To IoJ's Legal Fund Thank you for being a part of IOJ Family! If you are not subscribed yet, consider becoming a monthly subscriber to support the cause or make a single donation!

On January 7, 2026, President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum directing immediate withdrawal from 66 international organizations. The memorandum, issued pursuant to Executive Order 14199 from February 2025, followed a year-long State Department review by Secretary Marco Rubio. The verdict from the State Department: “The Trump Administration has found these institutions to be redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation’s sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity. The days of billions of dollars in taxpayer money flowing to foreign interests at the expense of our people are over.”

The United States has been the UN’s largest financial contributor since the organization was founded in 1945. According to the Congressional Research Service, America is assessed at the maximum 22% ceiling of the UN regular budget—approximately $760 million annually just for basic operations. Add peacekeeping operations (26% of a $5.4 billion budget), voluntary contributions to agencies like UNICEF and the World Food Programme, and specialized agency funding, and US contributions to the broader UN system have historically exceeded $14 billion annually—comprising over 40% of all humanitarian funding tracked by the United Nations. China, despite having 300% of America’s population, contributes nearly 90% less. Pew Research Center reports that as of early 2025, the US already had approximately $1.5 billion in outstanding regular budget arrears—the largest of any member state. Now that flow of dollars is being cut off.

While the Presidential Memorandum focuses on 66 organizations, the World Health Organization was already dealt with separately—and the countdown clock is almost at zero. Trump signed an Executive Order withdrawing from WHO on Day One of his second term—January 20, 2025. The order cited WHO’s “mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China,” its “failure to adopt urgently needed reforms,” and its “inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states.” Per international law, withdrawal requires a one-year notice period. According to U.S. News, the UN confirmed receipt of the withdrawal letter dated January 22, 2025. The US officially exits WHO on January 22, 2026—eleven days from now. Between 2024 and 2025, the US contributed approximately $261 million to WHO—roughly 18% of the organization’s total funding. All Pandemic Treaty negotiations have been terminated. All US personnel are being recalled and reassigned.

Perhaps nowhere is the impact more seismic than in climate finance. The memorandum specifically targets the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)—the 1992 treaty that serves as the foundation for all international climate negotiations, including the Paris Agreement. According to CNN, this makes the United States the first country in history to withdraw from the UNFCCC—a treaty literally every other nation on Earth is party to. The Union of Concerned Scientists noted that withdrawal from a Senate-ratified treaty represents uncharted constitutional territory.

But Trump isn’t stopping at the UNFCCC. The hit list includes the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)—the Nobel Prize-winning body that produces the “settled science” reports—plus the International Renewable Energy Agency, International Solar Alliance, 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact, UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation, and the Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century. Just two months ago at COP29 in Baku, developed nations agreed to a new climate finance target: $300 billion per year by 2035, with an aspirational goal of $1.3 trillion annually. According to NRDC analysis, the US was providing approximately $11 billion per year in climate contributions under Biden. That money is gone.

UN Climate Chief Simon Stiell called the move “a colossal own goal” that will “leave the U.S. less secure and less prosperous.” Then he added, perhaps wishfully: “The doors remain open for the U.S. to re-enter in the future.” Translation: Please come back. We need your money.

The complete list of 66 organizations reveals the scope of this withdrawal

The 31 UN entities include: Department of Economic and Social Affairs; UN Conference on Trade and Development; International Trade Centre; UN University; UN Institute for Training and Research; Economic Commission for Africa; Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean; Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific; Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia; International Law Commission; International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals; Peacebuilding Commission; Peacebuilding Fund; UN Register of Conventional Arms; Office of the Special Representative for Children in Armed Conflict; Office of the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict; Office of the Special Representative on Violence Against Children; Permanent Forum on People of African Descent; UN Alliance of Civilizations; UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women); UN Population Fund (UNFPA); UN Framework Convention on Climate Change; UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions (UN-REDD); UN Energy; UN Oceans; UN Water; UN Human Settlements Programme; Office of the Special Adviser on Africa; UN Democracy Fund; UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination; and UN System Staff College. The 35 non-UN organizations include: 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact; Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC); International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); International Solar Alliance; Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century; Commission for Environmental Cooperation; Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research; Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development; Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services; International Tropical Timber Organization; International Union for Conservation of Nature; Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme; Freedom Online Coalition; International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance; International Development Law Organization; International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law; Venice Commission of the Council of Europe; European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats; Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund; Global Counterterrorism Forum; Global Forum on Cyber Expertise; Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combatting Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia; International Cotton Advisory Committee; International Energy Forum; International Lead and Zinc Study Group; Colombo Plan Council; Pan American Institute of Geography and History; Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation; Regional Cooperation Council; Science and Technology Center in Ukraine; Education Cannot Wait; International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property; International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies; Global Forum on Migration and Development; and Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories.

Secretary-General Guterres’s office issued a statement expressing “regret”—diplomatic speak for barely-contained alarm. The key passage reveals their real concern~

“As we have consistently underscored, assessed contributions to the United Nations regular budget and peacekeeping budget, as approved by the General Assembly, are a legal obligation under the UN Charter for all Member States, including the United States.”

According to PBS, UN officials were blindsided. Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters the UN learned about the withdrawal “through news reports and the White House social media” and had received “no formal communication.” PassBlue reported that as of January 9, the UN’s legal counsel had still “not received any official letter.”

But Trump’s memorandum anticipated the legal pushback. It specifies withdrawal means “ceasing participation in or funding to those entities to the extent permitted by law“—signaling the administration is prepared for court battles.

The timeline ahead~ US officially exits WHO on January 22, 2026. Paris Agreement withdrawal takes effect January 27, 2026. Implementation of withdrawals from all 66 organizations continues throughout 2026, with the UNESCO exit scheduled for December.

The UN is already in severe financial distress. In October 2025, Secretary-General Guterres warned of a “race to bankruptcy“ and requested all peacekeeping missions reduce expenditures by 15% and repatriate 25% of uniformed personnel. For 2026, the General Assembly approved a $3.45 billion regular budget—already a 15% reduction from 2025—including a nearly 19% cut in staffing. Now, with America stepping back, those cuts may only be the beginning.

The globalist bureaucracy built over decades of American funding is facing an existential threat. The climate finance architecture, the population control programs, the gender initiatives, the sprawling UN agency apparatus—all of it depends on continued US participation and, critically, US dollars.

The legal showdown is just beginning. Secretary-General Guterres insists that assessed contributions are “a legal obligation under the UN Charter for all Member States, including the United States.” Trump’s memorandum counters by directing withdrawals “to the extent permitted by law”—signaling the administration is prepared to fight this battle in court if necessary. The question of whether a President can unilaterally withdraw from Senate-ratified treaties like the UNFCCC (ratified in 1992) remains constitutionally untested. But Trump isn’t waiting for legal scholars to debate—he’s acting.

The numbers tell the story of just how dependent this system has become on American money -

WHO loses 18% of its funding ($261 million) on January 22 —eleven days from now

The UN regular budget loses its largest contributor —22% of $3.45 billion

Peacekeeping operations lose 26% of a $5.4 billion budget

Climate finance loses $11 billion annually in US contributions

Humanitarian operations lose 40%+ of their total funding

The UN’s response is insisting on “legal obligations” while scrambling to find new funding sources—reveals just how dependent the entire system has become on American money. They’re not arguing on principle; they’re arguing for survival.

The question now is whether the rest of the world will step up to fill the void—or whether this marks the beginning of a fundamental restructuring of the post-WWII international order.

One thing is certain… the panicked reactions from Geneva and New York tell you everything you need to know about where the real power has always resided.

The money spigot is closing. And they know it.

Share this with everyone who needs to understand what’s happening to global governance. The mainstream narrative is silent. We will not be.

Share

Thank you for being a part of IOJ Family! If you are not subscribed yet, consider becoming a monthly subscriber to support the cause or make a single donation! Stay Tuned, IoJ is about to break the calm and invoke the legal storm!

Donate To IoJ's Legal Fund

Leave a comment