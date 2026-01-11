Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
remoteviewer57's avatar
remoteviewer57
3d

All Funding To The U.N, WHO, NATO & All Globalist Org's Needs To Be Removed Not Just 66 Portfolio's & 22% Of Funding.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Interest of Justice and others
nimble lily's avatar
nimble lily
3d

fantastic news!!

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture