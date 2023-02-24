Do You Agree That This Is Outrageous?:

IOJ “registered” for the “Meeting of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board”

Interest Of Justice Was Rejected & Barred From Attending The W.H.O. / World Bank Pet Project: Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB)!

Get to Know The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (abbreviated GPMB ):

GENEVA, MAY 24 2018 -- WHO and World Bank Group today launched a new mechanism to strengthen global health security through stringent independent monitoring and regular reporting of preparedness to tackle outbreaks, pandemics, and other emergencies with health consequences.

The Board promised they will monitor emergency preparedness across national governments, UN agencies, civil society and the private sector. It will allegedly report annually on adequacy of financing, progress on relevant research and development, and the strength of health crisis preparedness at the global, regional and national levels.

Building on that report, the Board promised they will advocate at the highest levels for health crisis preparedness and that it will ensure that all stakeholders, at all levels and across all sectors, keep these issues on the political agenda and are held accountable for making the world better prepared to respond to outbreaks and emergencies with health consequences.

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (abbreviated GPMB) is a joint arm of the WHO[1] and the World Bank.[2] It was created by both organizations in response to the Western African Ebola virus epidemic.[3]

Synopsis

The GPMB are concerned that "at any time, an emerging, lethal, and highly transmissible pathogen might pose a risk of being spread globally because of the interconnectedness of the global population."[4]

Board members

As of December 2020 the GPMB listed its board members as:

Commentary

In April 2020, Boyd, Baker and Wilson remarked that the "WHO Global Preparedness Monitoring Board Report 2019 repeatedly notes widespread lack of preparedness for a significant pandemic".[1]

Selected publications

References

^ Jump up to:a b Boyd, Matt; Baker, Michael G.; Wilson, Nick (2020). "Border closure for island nations? Analysis of pandemic and bioweapon‐related threats suggests some scenarios warrant drastic action". Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health. 44 (2): 89–91. doi:10.1111/1753-6405.12991. PMID 32259383.

^ WHO and World Bank Group Join Forces to Strengthen Global Health Security World Bank, press release of 24 May 2018.

Yes, These Are The 15 People, Including Fauci and Farrar Whom Are Meeting RIGHT NOW To Decide YOUR FUTURE!!!

We Can Still Stop Them And Their Plans For World Domination Through Public Health.

Our supporters are with us at the tip of the spear, Thanks!

BE THE PERSISTENCE! DO SOMETHING BOLD!

If You haven't Signed The Notice And Demands Yet, Please Go Here To Sign And Share Now!

Notice And Demand.Org (The main website hosting all the demands)

***More Actions Coming Soon! DO YOU AGREE ITS TIME TO SUE THE W.H.O. FOR INTERNATIONAL WRONGDOING AND BREACH OF ETHICS & RESEARCH STANDARDS DUTIES? Watch Interest of Justice Set Strict Limits For The W.H.O.: InterestofJustice.org https://t.me/InterestOfJustice ~Telegram Share

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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