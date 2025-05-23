Everyone who spoke today in FDA’s VRBPAC meeting against the shots did a great job! The truth hurts FDA. It’s time to stop the damn eugenic toxic shots.

Our mission is to be the worlds most PERSISTENT legally viable fight against the experimental misclassified covid "vaccines" and if you think we are doing a good job we need your help for the next HUGE PHASE. HUGE DOC PETITION TO STOP COVID VACCINES & ALL GENE INJECTIONS WAS FILED BY US TONIGHT FOR RFK. Jr and more LEGAL ACTIONS to go!

IoJ’s speech Below (click, it goes straight to our part and watch our slideshow!)

IoJ lays down the LAW TO FDA VRBPAC in todays meeting to APPROVE MORE mRNA and covid vaccines…

OUR SPEECH AND SLIDES ARE BELOW:

IoJ’s speech:

Distinguished members of VRBPAC, my name is Xylie Desiree, and I appear today on behalf of Interest of Justice, we have no conflicts of interest. We are here because you are the last line of defense for the American people. Today, I am putting you on notice: you have a legal, ethical, and personal duty to act.

We have exercised our legal rights under FOIA to demand the statutorily required informed consent reports from HHS and the Department of Defense. Our requests have been met with evasion and delay. The agencies refuse to answer basic questions, including what authority they claim to override 50 U.S.C. § 1520a, which prohibits experimentation on the U.S. population without informed consent. The government's own records prove the illegality of this program.

This program began with fundamental fraud. The Department of Defense claimed authority it never had to initiate Operation Warp Speed. Congress expressly prohibited non-consensual experimentation on Americans. Because DoD never had lawful authority, every subsequent authorization was built on this original illegality. Each new authorization is tainted and prohibited, making all subsequent authorizations unlawful.

These products are not conventional vaccines, but gene transfer technologies. Their mechanism delivers genetic material into human cells, causing endogenous production of foreign antigens. This is the definition of gene therapy under FDA's own regulations which carries an unreasonable risk in healthy people according to FDA guidance. The Department of Defense has admitted these products are experimental.

FDA and CDC data show that for Pfizer-BioNTech, death is the sixth most frequently reported adverse effect after 30 days. Death accounts for 1.29% of all reported adverse effects. The FDA has failed to investigate this clear safety signal, instead claiming "it may not be our own data." But it is your data, and it is your duty to act on it.

There is a glaring regulatory contradiction. The Department of Defense admits these products are experimental, yet FDA allows them to be treated as "not investigational" domestically while classifying them as experimental upon export. This regulatory sleight of hand enables ongoing use of products causing death at unreasonable rates.

The FDA is required by law to classify products by their mechanism of action. These are gene transfer technologies, not vaccines. Dr. Peter Marks claimed that gene therapy guidance does not apply. This is arbitrary, capricious, and contrary to law. Misclassification evades required safety standards and exposes the public to unreasonable risk

The evidence of harm is mounting: myocarditis, neurological injury, immune dysregulation. Under FDA's own rules, any product presenting unreasonable risk must be withdrawn from the market. Continued Emergency Use Authorization violates the Administrative Procedure Act and Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

There is substantial evidence that manufacturers and federal agencies withheld critical safety and efficacy data, constituting fraud on the regulatory process. This vitiates any presumption of lawful authorization or immunity.

This conduct violates U.S. law and international norms, including the Nuremberg Code and Declaration of Helsinki, which prohibit non-consensual experimentation on human beings. These are real lives, families, and futures at stake.

You are now fully informed. The law is clear. The science is clear. Your duty is clear: recommend immediate suspension, reclassification by mechanism of action, and issuance of clinical holds.

The American people and Interest of Justice are counting on you to do what is right.

Thank you.

*end*

Karen Kingston came and told VRBPAC about the reality and missing babies!

see Karen Kingstons part HERE:

Here is what we fight against:

