IOJ is just sharing the news - we are NOT validating any of it, especially the GOF science.

Seems pretty important to share - Trudeau…. espionage? His not releasing info due to “embarrassment”? What’s true? What’s propaganda? Why release this report now? Just asking questions. Who knows what’s going on? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE_ Shocking documents revea...tration of his government’s t…

Fri, Mar 01, 2024

00:00

The cost,

00:02

the crime,

00:04

the corruption and the cover up. But now we know that he cannot protect our people or our country. We just received these documents that Trudeau has been covering up for years. documents related to a massive security breach at the Trudeau government's most sensitive laboratory where the most dangerous viruses and pathogens are studied and handled. We have learned that the Trudeau government's head of pathogens was collaborating with members of Beijing's People's Liberation Army who are responsible for bio weapons and bioterrorism. We know now that a People's Liberation Army official was able to gain personal access, walk in the door, look at computers and have access to all of our most important viral logical secrets. Let me know if you think any of this is hyperbole. Read the report yourself.

01:13

This is from government documents the Trudeau government's own documents it says here on page 142 When Winnipeg lab scientist Dr. Trucial pathogens unit, the top person in that job, according to documents on page 242, quote represents a serious incredible danger to the Government of Canada as a whole and in particular, and facilities considered high security due to the potential for theft of dangerous materials attractive to terrorists and foreign entities that conduct espionage damage, the economic security of Canada and quote

01:49

states further on page 239. Investigators assess that Dr. Chu communicated with foreign entities during her trips to China. The evidence obtained from interviews and from information collected from the electronic content of her devices reveal that this is indeed the case. As a subject matter expert with access to sensitive information and dangerous materials Dr. Chu presents a realistic and credible threat to Canada's economic security when conducting repeated and class debt clandestine meetings with foreign entities and quote.

02:21

Then it says Dr. Chu conducted joint research with the Major General Chen Wei of the People's Liberation Army, who according to page 236, is a noted top of neurologist at the Academy Academy of military medical scientists and is China's chief, biologic biological defense expert, engaged in research related to biosafety, bio defense and bio

02:52

terrorism.

02:55

bioterrorism and quote, and these are definitely these are documents. This is right out of the government's own documents Trudeau What did he do when he found out about this, that he immediately informed Canadians of the breach? Did he fire anybody? No one was fired?

03:13

Did he call inquiry to get to the bottom of it? No, he didn't do that either. Instead, he covered it all up. He defied four parliamentary orders to release these documents. When the speaker tried to get them he sued the speaker to cover this up. He said it was all for national security. But why don't we know from a committee composed of four members of parliament, including one liberal, and three judges, and I quote, The the information appears to be mostly about protecting the organization from embarrassment for failures in policy and implementation, not legitimate national security concerns. And it's really release is essential to hold the government to account. In other words, there was no national security reason why we couldn't have had this before. It was only because Trudeau didn't want the embarrassment before an election. So what did he do? Then? He collaborated, knowing this. He collaborated with Beijing to buy a vaccine for COVID. Could you imagine if the deal that Trudeau wanted to sign with Beijing had gone ahead, and we had procured China made vaccines after learning this information? That's what was in this case, Ed?

04:29

And if you think for a minute, because I know there'll be all kinds of excuses while he's not responsible, and how could he possibly take ownership of what happens in his government? Let me quote him. He has a document called open and accountable government. And I quote, As head of government, the Prime Minister has special responsibilities for national security and quote, it says responsibility. This is his government's lab. It's not a random university lab. It's the top lab for the Prime Minister's public health agency. And he is excited

05:00

lucidly responsible for the machinery of government as prime minister of the country. So this is on Justin Trudeau.

05:07

I will add one last thing.

05:10

Not only did he covered up,

05:13

not only did he try to get a vaccine from China after knowing this, he called The snap election to make sure that the voting would happen before this came out. And what happened in that election,

05:24

Beijing interfered to help them win it.

05:28

This is a man who says he admires China's basic communist dictatorship. We cannot trust Justin Trudeau to keep our people and its country safe. We need a strong conservative, common sense government that will root out foreign interference, protect our critical secrets, and our medical research and stand on guard for our country to keep our people and our nation safe. Thank you.

05:56

On arrived can there was a report by CTV that says that there was a man who runs a company that got $8 million for arrive Can't he is still employed by the Department of National Defense. What does that say to you says to me that there's no accountability now that we know this.

06:13

This individual should be immediately fired. And there should be an immediate police investigation of his conduct and that of the company with which he's associated and broader inquiry within the public service about how this contracting was allowed to go on for so long.

06:31

Winnipeg lab on the Winnipeg lab, do you think the national microbiology lab infectious disease researchers should be allowed to do any collaborations with China at this point? No. Why? Because we know that in this instance, that there that are highest

06:50

placed, most sensitive lab was infiltrated by people who collaborated with the People's Liberation Army, who did not reveal any of their ongoing partnerships with the regime in Beijing, and who transferred materials from our most critical lab containing our most dangerous viruses over to Beijing, and to and worked in collaboration with the Wuhan lab. So I don't think this is the kind of collaboration we want, we should be collaborating with, like minded democracies that we can touch trust, not those that want to attack our interests.

07:34

So as Mr. Polly has said, the government's own documents have confirmed that the national security breaches at the Winnipeg lab represent a very serious and credible danger to Canada, and a very realistic and credible threat to Canada's economic security, as Mr. polyroof has also said, in the government's own founding, document, open and accountable government, the Prime Minister alone is responsible for the machinery of government, and the Prime Minister has a special responsibility for national security. It is clear in these documents that the Prime Minister failed in his responsibility to protect the security of Canadians against a very serious threat against this country and its citizens. It's also clear that the Prime Minister failed to ensure that the machinery of government was set up on a way to ensure that these kinds of things did not happen at the Winnipeg lab. In addition to all of this, what is equally appalling is the cover up. It was three years ago that we asked for these documents. In fact, as Mr. Polly Evans said, the House of Commons and it's two committees issued for orders for the production of these documents three years ago, it was four years ago that the scientists were marched out of the lab in Winnipeg. And during these last four years, the government covered it up. It initially, as you'll recall, try to pump this to the NCAA Comp Committee. And then it took the speaker to court. And then it actually created this ad hoc committee of foreign peace and three judges that took another year and a half to review these documents. So this has been a massive cover up on part of this government. And it's particularly appalling, in light of the fact that this is a government that came to office promising greater transparency. We have seen anything but in fact, it is been said by information commissioners that we've seen a reversal in transparency on part of this government probably one of the worst reversals in modern government, Canadian government history. We've also have a government here that promised to respect parliament. And here we are, three years after we asked for these documents, and finally starting to get some of the truth behind what happened. And so this is a damning indictment on this Prime Minister, his management of the Government of Canada and his lack of respect for our democracy.

09:50

Morning everyone, Canadians need to know that to scientists with deep relationship with many institutions inside the People's Republic of China, India.

10:00

Will traded Canada's top microbiology lab in Winnipeg. While their People's Liberation Army scientists from the Academy of military medical scientists, which is charged with biology enabled weapons, were able to gain a secret security clearance, which gave them unfettered and unsupervised access to the laboratory. And to the computer based science network. This is a travesty and a breach of security at the highest levels that cannot be tolerated. Aside from all this, we know very clearly that the Trudeau Liberal government wanted to cover this up denying four orders of Parliament, taking the speaker to court and calling an unnecessary election during COVID, which, of course resulted in us understanding now very clearly that there was Chinese interference in that election. Canadians need to know also that this was not a national security threat cover up, it was a cover up to avoid political embarrassment. This is an embarrassment to our country. And Canadians also need to know who is going to be held responsible in this sunny ways government who covered this up who is at the head, from my political nature, why did they cover up for so long? And when will someone such as a minister or prime minister, be held responsible on behalf of all Canadians? I thank you.

11:24

Just one more thing we just want to add to this is as we actually look at this, and you think about the documents that we all took a lot of time last night going through in the cover up that we've been going under for the last three years because of Justin Trudeau and his corruption and his cover ups. We got to remember that in if you look at page 97, paragraph number five, in the CSIS document, it says and this is where this gets really critical here when it comes to our national security. The Academy of military medical sciences of the People's Liberation Army of the People's Republic of China,

11:57

and has offensive chemical and biological weapons capabilities, as per China's key national research and development priorities is to support national defense research projects by transforming the results of basic civil research into military applications. So although you have Justin Trudeau not at all concerned about our national security, more concerned about his political embarrassments us as conservatives under Pierre Paul, you have want to make sure that we continue to go out there and support our national security and make sure that this never happens. Again, we don't know exactly what materials, technology, viruses and other

12:41

biological things that they're in that lab were actually turned over to the PRC, and to the People's Liberation Army. We know that they're interested in weaponization. And so we cannot have these biological weapons created in China and used against us here in Canada or our allies. You want to talk about an embarrassment. This is a national embarrassment, it's an international embarrassment. And our own national security is at risk.

13:10

Let me just say that this is a national security failure on the highest level, be head of the unit at the Winnipeg lab responsible for pathogens was collaborating with the foremost expert in the PLA with respect to bio defense and bio terrorism and prove it all. The Prime Minister was less than transparent with Canadians. And He covered it up.

13:45

And the question is, who bears responsibility? And the answer to that question is very simple. Justin Trudeau bears responsibility. The buck stops with Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister he has special responsibilities for national security and he has a lot to answer for for this colossal failure his watch

14:17

walk around the world of fake polar Quebec Alberta province as a plan compensation we suck on social assessments

14:28

or work on that because they're not promise they need Scooby on them on Neo Democrat liberal

14:35

over over our circus I believe he's on call me and gone program the curriculum and media that are all around the large marble DAB is thankfully Dubli liquid large now. Duncan knew their own circle program brought to you by just the build pack all the photo op a the these aren't downtown for the politician incompetent

15:00

Yeah,

15:02

you definitely put Huawei on TV.

15:09

The question was, so the question was on Mexican visas we the Harper government put in the visa for Mexico, which all been eliminated false asylum claims from that country. When Prime Minister Harper left office, there were 250 asylum claims per year from Mexico. After Justin Trudeau got in and lifted the visa requirements that rose to 17,000, of which only 11% Were actually found to be legitimate. asylum claims the rest were presumably illegitimate. And as a result, we have the social services and our housing market completely overwhelmed with false claimants. We called first of all that the visa never should have been lifted by Trudeau he's the one that caused the chaos in our immigration system. he and he alone is to blame for it. We called for him to reverse his mistake a month ago. Finally he has backed down to me on that demand, and I only wish that he had done it sooner

16:27

R Fe Joby Cinema du sol St. Kent domanda ZIL downlod Janya Rene the Stephen Harper yeah met now.

16:39

The set mil the amount that as in the set mill, we got our daily shift meme, a down own spell song sounds goofy legit him don't load the caravan NIF pasa new Southpaw sad debo daily system the service socio a the large amount so to Okay back to Quebec, a point of web zero COEs, the lengkap ethos they're just going to go on to speak on sound and not system delivery guys yo se pasa on a demo day. Yeah, and Mark is thankful doretta Bless the vizac ilan V in Alma Alexei

17:19

say they are laplacian conserva tres Baba met the visa, you know, jam etc. A methanolic and a GP RP literally, you know, VO pa lukou.

17:37

worth the cost.

17:43

