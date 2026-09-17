September 16, 2026 - Interest of Justice

Today was a big day for Pete Hegseth — both parties moved to impeach him, the House skipped town rather than vote, and the Pentagon signed for our federal mRNA lawsuit that he will need to answer to in front of Judge Boasberg.

A Republican congressman just tried to impeach a Republican Secretary of Defense.

Thomas Massie of Kentucky filed eight articles against Pete Hegseth on Tuesday. He says Hegseth is running the war in Iran without authority under the War Powers Resolution, that he used the Pentagon to retaliate against Senator Mark Kelly over protected speech, and that he ordered lethal strikes on people at sea who were only suspected of trafficking.

Then Democrats filed their own articles against the same man in the same week.

Nobody in Washington agrees on anything. They agreed on this.

What you need to know about how they made it disappear

It is not worthy that there is a law that says the House had to vote on impeaching Pete Hegseth in 2 days, so everybody left and went home until November 9.

Massie didn’t file something leadership could bury in committee. He filed it as a privileged resolution, and that’s a real tool. When a member uses it, the House has to vote within two legislative days. The Speaker can’t refuse. It’s one of the only ways a single member can force the whole chamber onto the record.

Now read the words again!!! Two legislative days. Not two regular days. A legislative day is a day the House is actually in session.

No session, no legislative days. And a clock that only runs while they’re working stops the second they walk out the door.

So they walked out. Speaker Mike Johnson cut votes short and sent everyone home tonight for a seven-week campaign recess. They don’t return until November 9, safely past Election Day.

Nobody has been impeached. Nobody voted it down either. Nobody’s name goes on anything at all.

You can’t make this stuff up.

What was in the resolution nobody voted on

Massie read a thirty-four page resolution on the House floor. Here is all eight of it.

The first three are about Iran. Article I says the war was unlawful from the start, with no declaration of war, no statutory authorization, no attack on the United States and no imminent threat. Article II says Hegseth kept fighting after both the House and the Senate voted to order American forces removed. Article III says he continued past the law’s own sixty-day clock and past the additional thirty-day withdrawal window Congress set.

Article IV accuses him of refusing to minimize civilian casualties. Article V accuses him of extrajudicial killing, for replacing maritime law enforcement with unauthorized lethal military targeting of suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean. Article VI accuses him of suppressing free speech by using Defense Department authority to retaliate against and intimidate Senator Mark Kelly.

Article VII is about Operation Absolute Resolve, the mission that ended with the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, carried out Massie says without constitutional or statutory authority. Article VIII covers a fifty-two day military operation in Yemen beginning in March 2025, again without authorization from Congress.

That’s what the House went home rather than take a position on.

Someone needs to impeach the Department of Defense for the Covid shots - it's war on our biology and not OK.

Today our service the process was delivered for the historical mRNA mandamus.

While the House was packing up to run away and avoid voting on Pete Hegseth being impeached, the Department of Defense signed for certified mail from us.

Interest of Justice has a federal lawsuit against Secretary Hegseth, and today the Pentagon accepted service of it. Same day they fled the impeachment vote.

You might be wondering whether impeachment would kill our case. It wouldn’t. Under Rule 25(d) of the federal rules, when you sue a Cabinet officer in his official capacity you’re really suing the chair rather than the man, so if he leaves office his successor is automatically substituted to whoever takes this position.

Service today starts a 60-day clock, which means the government’s answer is due November 16. The House comes back from its seven-week recess on November 9.

They return from hiding exactly one week before the Secretary of Defense has to answer us in writing in federal court about the illegal experiments during Covid.

He was never impeached for the Covid shot experiments, so let’s talk about that

We went through all eight impeachment articles looking for it. Iran three times, civilian casualties, extrajudicial killing, Senator Kelly, Venezuela, Yemen. Not one word about what was done to civilians with the Covid shots. We’re still waiting for the day somebody walks onto that floor and files articles over the Covid crimes.

Our suit has nothing to do with Iran or Venezuela. It’s about a law almost nobody has read, one that exists to carry Nuremberg Code principles into American statute, and Congress wrote it themselves.

50 U.S.C. § 1520a says the Secretary of Defense cannot test a chemical or biological agent on a civilian population. There are a few exceptions, for medical research and defense against biological weapons and law enforcement, and most people stop reading there and figure the exceptions prevail, and allow the government to do whatever they want.

To be very clear, even inside every exception, the Secretary needs informed consent from each person, obtained in advance. That is the first principle of the Nuremberg Code sitting in the United States Code, and Congress put it there on purpose.

And subsection (d) is the one in our lawsuit. Before any such experiment, the Secretary has to send both Armed Services Committees a full accounting of the plans — and the experiment can only go forward after 30 days from the day Congress receives that report.

No report was ever sent. So the 30 days never started. And on the plain words of the statute, the experiment could never lawfully be conducted at all.

Congress wrote that law themselves, and then nobody checked whether anyone was following it.

Here’s the part that matters when we're talking about if Covid shots were actually experiments. Hegseth is the one Cabinet officer who has already said this out loud. At his confirmation hearing he said tens of thousands of service members “were kicked out because of an experimental vaccine.” In April 2025 he declared the military mandate unlawful. The Pentagon has sent apology letters to more than 8,700 people.

He apologized to the troops for the illegal Covid shot experiments. Now he’ll answer for experimenting illegally on the civilians, and he’ll do it in front of a federal judge.

Look at what these two things have in common, because it’s the same thing twice. Congress has to consent before we go to war. You have to consent before they experiment on you. Neither one happened, so maybe he should be impeached and all the government officials involved in anything that Congress expressly prohibited such as the Covid shots which were experimental biological agents on civilians that were never allowed by law.

We may not be able to force an impeachment vote, but we should be able to force a judge to declare the Covid mRNA shots were against the law 50 usc 1520a. Impeach mRNA!!!

There’s more exciting news about the case which I will announce tomorrow. Stay tuned.

One of these days, they just need to impeach the entire United States government and start over.

— Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice founder

IoJ is in federal court. Our mandamus asks a judge to make the Pentagon produce the report Congress was owed before any biological agent was tested on people, and to make FDA decide whether these products are gene therapy. The latest deadlines are always on the case page. Your gift helps bring counsel onto the case.

Fund the federal case

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