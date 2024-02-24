Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
Feb 24, 2024Edited

So the "powers that be" are just now recognizing our inferior position militarily? After Trump reversed much of the damage done by Obama, this current illegitimate regime has done major damage to all branches of the military, and the defense industrial base.

Anytime I see the word "diverse" in a government publication I know the wrong leadership is in place.

"She also highlighted the United States' continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression...".

No, the US should have zero to do with Ukraine, in any form. There is NO "Russian aggression" that we need to be concerned with. And Russia will be responsible for any rebuilding that needs to be done there.

The military industrial complex needs to justify its existence, so it can steal more billions in taxpayer dollars. We need a strong military as a defense, but the deep state want war.

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Bruce in NY.'s avatar
Bruce in NY.
Feb 24, 2024

Great . Way to go Biden administration. Something that needed attention since Day 1, and it lets it out that it's being reviewed and updated. Let's tell everyone that apparently we might not be up to the task of being prepared militarily.

Foot in mouth disease.

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