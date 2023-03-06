Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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FreeLilBird's avatar
FreeLilBird
Jun 8, 2024

This just in... darkfield microscopy from Dr. Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD...

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/darkfield-microscopy-of-pfizers-enbrel

Also note other links at bottom of page, showing this is also in insulin and dental anesthesia... therefore presumably in all injectables now 🤬...

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Le Petit Mondinet
Mar 7, 2023

The Hatt Man-cock text in regard to the chips is clearly an attempt at humour in that context. However I am not dismissing the opportunity for nefarious lab rats to sneak in any of the latest tech into the jibjabs. Kill Gates met Grant Schapps (Shapptwat) and Sunak (Richy Rich) at Imperial College (Gates Foundation sponsored science and perambulating lockdown paramour Neil Ferguson (cunt)) two weeks ago... I am asking mainstream media for that transcript every morning but none seem to want to spill the beans...

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