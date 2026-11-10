Stop the COVID & mRNA Shots — Back the Legal Fund The Justice Department just told a federal judge, in writing, that Lady Xylie’s COVID shot mandamus case, which alleges the shots are “non-consensual biological experimentation” on the population of the United States, raises issues its office has “infrequently encountered.” Bam!

Breaking — Hegseth, RFK Jr. and FDA ask for 30 more days in the “non-consensual biological experimentation” lawsuit

At 8:47 PM Eastern on November 9, 2026, the night its answer was due, the Justice Department filed a motion in Eshleman v. Hegseth, No. 1:26-cv-01543-JEB, asking Chief Judge James E. Boasberg for 30 more days. The late-night, last-minute filing by Assistant US Attorney Andrew J. Vaden, Document 16, asks to move the deadline for Pete Hegseth, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Pentagon, HHS and FDA to DECEMBER 9, 2026.

Here's the reason the government gave the court, word for word.

"Defendants require additional time to prepare and finalize a response to Plaintiff's Complaint on these issues infrequently encountered by this Office."

Page 1 of the government's motion, Document 16, filed November 9, 2026. Highlights added by IoJ.

That office is the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. Defending the federal government in court is its whole job, and it does it every single day. In the same paragraph, the government describes what the case alleges, in Lady Xylie's own words, that giving the public the COVID-19 shots is "non-consensual biological experimentation" on the population of the United States.

"Issues infrequently encountered by this Office." — US Attorney's Office, Document 16

So how often does the Justice Department get sued to stop the Pentagon and FDA from running non-consensual experiments with a biological agent on Americans? Rarely enough that it told a federal judge so, in writing, on deadline night.

Lady Xylie agreed to the extra time, and the government quoted her to the court exactly as she wrote it. IoJ first shared her position in its report on the Army’s $10 billion Pfizer deal.

Page 2 of Document 16. The government quoted Lady Xylie to the court word for word. Highlights added by IoJ.

The motion says this is the first extension either side has asked for. Extensions like this are common in federal court, and Chief Judge Boasberg hasn't ruled on it yet.

What Lady Xylie asked the judge to do

The petition is public record on the court docket. Here's what it asks Chief Judge Boasberg for, in its own words.

The report. Order the Pentagon "to file the report required by 50 U.S.C. § 1520a(d)" with Congress within 30 days, with a copy to the court and to Lady Xylie.

Or swear to it. If there's no report, order Hegseth to file "a sworn certification" that "no test or experiment within the meaning of 50 U.S.C. § 1520a was conducted" with the COVID mRNA and adenoviral vector shots, and "to identify with specificity the legal and factual basis for that position."

Call it what the law calls it. Declare that the shots "meet the statutory definition of 'biological agent'" under 1520a, including anything the Pentagon did "by contract," naming the Pfizer and Moderna deals and Operation Warp Speed.

Prohibited, or excused? Decide whether the law's exceptions can lift the ban when INFORMED CONSENT and the report to Congress never happened. The law says the exceptions are "Subject to subsections (c), (d), and (e)," the consent and report rules.

Stay on the case. If the record shows the shots were given "as a test or experiment," keep the case open for 90 days to allow an expanded case to be filed or consider enforcing the ban on this exact biological agent experimentation itself.

Make FDA answer. Order FDA to give a real answer to Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807, which asks FDA to classify the shots as gene therapy by their mechanism of action and then remove them and all mRNA from the market.

So the government's choice is stark. File the report Congress required, or swear under oath that this was never a test or experiment, and explain why. It’s a BIG deal - the DoD and Fed’s were NOT expecting this type of lawsuit to ever be filed against them!

And the men at the top have said it themselves. Hegseth called the COVID shot “an experimental vaccine” at his January 2025 confirmation hearing. Kennedy called it “huge fraud” in an interview with researcher Alexandra “Sasha” Latypova, and IoJ will show you that clip this week.

"An experimental vaccine." — Pete Hegseth. "Huge fraud." — RFK Jr. "Infrequently encountered." — their own lawyers.

So Lady Xylie's question goes straight to both of them. "Am I wrong, Mr. Kennedy? Am I wrong, Mr. Hegseth?"

This is the window

In 1997 Congress banned the Pentagon from experimenting on civilians with a biological agent, “directly or by contract,” without INFORMED CONSENT and a report to Congress first.

IoJ argues no emergency switches that law off. If a federal judge agrees, it could change the rules for the next emergency and the next rush to inject millions of people.

For the first time, the government has to answer that question in federal court, and its own lawyers just told the judge they rarely see a case like this. Right now, the government is deciding whether to fight this case or fix it.

Lady Xylie went out on a limb. Now the government is out there with her.

Please give like it matters, because it really does.

Lady Xylie is doing this pro se, in her own name, against the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Health and Human Services and FDA. The government has asked for until December 9 to answer. The moment it does, she has to answer back on a tight court deadline, and that’s when a real legal team in Washington, DC, makes all the difference. Every gift to the Mandamus Legal Fund goes to legal costs, filing fees and court costs.

In the government’s own words, this is a case its office rarely sees, and Lady Xylie believes it’s one with a real chance to win. In her words, “I hate fundraising, but I would hate losing this case even more. I’ve had to put myself out there and ask for help, because I’m trying to help humanity, and I’m asking now.”

Are you the philanthropist and benefactor who cares about stopping non-consensual experimentation, in the kind of case the government’s own office has “infrequently encountered”? If so, step up now and make sure this lawsuit has the backing it needs. The United States government has the whole Justice Department behind it. Lady Xylie is going up against it to do the right thing, and if you can help, now is the time to be a hero and put your money where your mouth is.

If you have an extra $10,000 to $50,000 and want to put it to good use, there’s never been a better time to put it to work for humanity’s future. This case could change how this law is enforced for generations and help make sure what happened never happens again.

We’re all in this together. If you have the means to take the weight of this case off Lady Xylie’s shoulders, please do, and give big. A single large gift could decide who stands next to her when it counts, and once a benefactor steps forward to carry this case, IoJ can stop asking and put every hour into winning it.

Interest of Justice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so your gift may be tax-deductible. And every gift matters. No donation is too small or too large. Give only if and when it’s right for you, and give here.

Over the next few days, IoJ will go deeper into the details of this historic case.

Why would RFK Jr. fight a case about what he once called “huge fraud”? Whose side are Hegseth and Kennedy on? And what exactly did Lady Xylie ask the judge to force the Pentagon to do? Stay subscribed. Details matter, and so does the law that PROHIBITS experimenting on US civilians with a biological agent without INFORMED CONSENT.

People always come before profits.

Stop the COVID & mRNA Shots — Back the Legal Fund

IoJ will post the moment Chief Judge Boasberg rules on the request, and every week of the countdown after that.

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

Related reading

CBER Acts On IoJ mRNA Lawsuit & Citizen Petition - Posts Evidence Of Harm To Regulations.gov & Wants My Phone # — the FDA center deciding the petition starts moving.

Breaking: RFK Jr., FDA & DoD answer for the mRNA shots in court — how the government's answer date was set.

Judge Boasberg GRANTS Motion in Historic mRNA Mandamus — The Case Moves Forward! — the case moving forward.

The Army signed a $10 billion Pfizer deal for a COVID "prototype" — the Army paperwork behind the case.

HUGE EXPERIMENTATION LAWSUIT FILED - DoD, HHS, FDA Sued In Landmark Case Against Experimentation On Civilians Using Biological Agents — the day the case was filed.

Judge Halted Shots For Being Experimental In 2004 & Same Laws REALLY Matter Now - Hold The Line! — the last time a federal judge stopped Pentagon shots for being experimental.

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