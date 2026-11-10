Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
3h

Excellent, thank u for bringing this to your viewers attention. 🙏❤️🙏💥💥

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
3h

This is an important and unique case. What’s brilliant is that the justice system has acknowledged the allegations and now cannot easily ignore its own procedural rules.

So, will the Federal Government accept the accusation of deploying an experimental substance or will they declare that it’s not and so no report to Congress was ever required? Or some other slippery response?

Watch this space with an expectation of movement in early December. Power to you, Interest of Justice!

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