Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Npinlb's avatar
Npinlb
Jan 30, 2023

Thank you for your efforts

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CharlieSeattle
Jan 31, 2023

Arrest Birx, Fauci and all CDC, NIH, WHO, FDA and big pharma and big tech. executives involved.

Fraud and homicide are not included in the total immunity from legal liability agreement under the PREP Act for the big Pharma criminals!

RICO laws apply now! The DOJ better wake the Fk Up and get busy!

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