O.K. Global Tribe: Let’s End This Unethical Mass “Covid-19 Vaccine” Human Experiment With NO Informed Consent. NOW.

Prosecutions Are Inevitable With This Evidence.

Humanity must notify all the decision makers we can find about the The Pfizer Reports book:

IOJ is documenting if the worlds top leaders have any disputes to the Pfizer report data. Why? For all the upcoming global lawsuits!

IOJ created the following notice and demand to all global leaders, where you can notify all decision makers at once, and also comment for the record.

Sign below

IOJ intends to legally enforce this action to #stop the shots, all the way to the top decision makers in WHO, FDA, CDC, EMA!

Learn more by clicking here to go straight to the demand to sign, which explains everything below inside the petition form, or continue reading about the action and it’s organizers below:

The Pfizer Reports book contains 50 reports written by the highly-credentialed War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project volunteers between March and December 2022. The reports are based on information in the primary source Pfizer documents released under court order by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as on other key medical studies and literature that relate to Pfizer’s experimental gene therapy mRNA COVID vaccine. These important documents have been ignored by the mainstream media; however, to date, no one has challenged the accuracy of what they report.Now, for the first time, the 2022 Pfizer Reports are available in book format and being delivered as a notice and demand to all global leaders including States, regulators, and the World Health Organization so we can all stop the shots with international legal action.

Sign now to help War Room/Daily Clout, Interest of Justice (IOJ) and humanity build an official global record showing all of us presenting EVERY TOP DECISION MAKER the EVIDENCE OF HARM AND TRIAL MISCONDUCT in the report. Your signature will be used to show the wrongdoers were indeed notified of the Pfizer Document Analysis in international criminal court if they happen to ignore the shocking evidence attached and stubbornly refuse to stop the shots.

This is not your average petition. It is a legal notice & demand that can be used as evidence for court if ignored. This demand is organized by Interest of Justice (IOJ) to support the War Room/Daily Clout monumental effort and carry it through to a globally viable legal remedy.

IOJ is a private international organization civics and law institute with a focus on reminding governments of their duties and creating procedures to defend human rights. IOJ is recognized as a relevant and interested stakeholder by HHS, FDA and the WHO. IOJ spoke to FDA to stop the dangerous experimental shots on June 28, 2022 and again January 26, 2023.

IOJ currently has open claims and charges against the FDA and WHO in regards to the unethical and prohibited human experimentation using covid-19 [non]vaccine gene therapy in violation of Nuremberg Code, by authorizing emergency use of unproven interventions outside clinical trials in a way that violates ethics and puts human life and health at risk.

Keep the faith humanity! The tides are turning. It is important to note that this demand is a serious legal movement for humanity.

This demand, and all of your signatures backing it up worldwide, is intended to put pressure on all global leaders at the exact same time to do the right thing, in public, with us all watching and recorded for history and evidence.

If the wrongdoers will not stop the Pfizer “covid-19 vaccine”, dedicated legal action will be required to hold WHO and Wrongdoer States responsible, attributable under customary international law.

If your country is not listed as a recipient for this demand, please send us proper & current emails for your country (health ministry or vaccination commission, President, etc). IOJ will happily add your country to the list using the emails you send us, as well as to make sure the officials in your country do receive a copy of this notice and demand. (send to contact@interestofjustice.org)

The information that Pfizer and the FDA wanted to keep hidden for 75 years has been thoroughly documented and compiled with hyperlinks to source documents. Governments cannot plausibly deny this damning evidence.

Remember to support the War Room/Daily Clout effort and buy the 727 page report after signing! Go here to keep the truthful report as the #1 bestseller on Amazon to move this information to the masses!

After signing please share this notice and demand far and wide to LEGALLY force the criminals to confront this damning information by pushing it to the top of the algorithm — for all to see if they dispute it or not.

If you haven't signed the notice and demands yet, please go here to sign and share now!

Sign here and demand we Don’t Let Pfizer Get Away With The Greatest Crime In History! Give Global Notice Of: War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Volunteers’ Reports eBook: Data That Pfizer, FDA Tried to Conceal

Sign here to demand to stop the proposed IHR amendments

Sign Here to demand to stop vaccine passports

Sign here to support stop the ‘Pandemic Treaty’

Sign here to support IOJ’s CRIMINAL Charges for crimes against humanity and breach of ethics against key W.H.O. Staff Director General and Chief Scientist (and her successor Jeremy Farrar).

Sign here and demand IOJ’s OPEN LETTER & Questions Sent To Klaus Schwab. RE: DAVOS “Welcoming Remarks & Special Address”

Notice And Demand.Org (The main website hosting all the demands)

***More Actions Coming Soon!

DO YOU AGREE ITS TIME TO SUE THE W.H.O. FOR INTERNATIONAL WRONGDOING AND BREACH OF ETHICS & RESEARCH STANDARDS DUTIES?

Click To Donate Legal Funds IOJ is blessed to carry the responsibility of being one of upwards of only 10 lawsuits that includes authenticated testimony by Dr. Yeadon, former VP of Pfizer. Please help IOJ by blessing this mission with a generous donation today. Your generous donation is needed for IOJ to legally back up the extensive work Dr. Yeadon, War Room/Daily Clout, and other whistleblowers on the international level. Would you consider a donation of $100-$1000. or more to ensure IOJ’s legal fund is at a level to be able to do our job of crushing the dreams of tyrants in 2023? Learn how to STOP CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY and prevent impunity by invoking Universal Jurisdiction in many countries which can prosecute these international crimes. We really believe we can beat WHO, FDA and Other Wrongdoers with your help! InterestofJustice.org https://t.me/InterestOfJustice ~Telegram Share Interest of Justice

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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