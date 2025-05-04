Justice! All we want is some damn justice for a change.

Dr. Fauci and his NIH authorized investments into global biolabs and gain of function capabilities are being heavily criticized and scrutinized.

Yes, as of May 2025, Dr. Anthony Fauci is under investigation by a special team led by U.S. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard has created the Directors’ Initiative Group, which is specifically tasked with investigating Dr. Fauci for his alleged role in funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and for potential perjury regarding his sworn testimony about this funding.

Gain of Function (GoF) - The psy op within a psy op within a psy op?

According to IoJ’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Yeadon, former VP Pfizer respiratory, the science behind GoF viral transmission and creation of pandemics is a fantasy.

We did have to all be reminded there was an alleged covid pandemic over and over and over because it was the same as every other year, no biggie. It was a PROPAGANDEMIC!!!!

Let’s take it at face value that we may eventually see “justice for Fauci’s GoF” investments allegedly creating the covid so called pandemic, and lying about it.

We would like it even better if real science were investigated and pandemics were concretely proven. What if Dr. Yeadon and many others are right and what if its scientifically correct to presume pandemics are not possible and faked by government?

Otherwise, with no proof GoF is real, and may be a psy op, its fair for us to wish Fauci would go down for helping WHO, WB, Johns Hopkins University, Media, WEF and the Plandemic Event 201 cabal to create the illusion of a pandemic for mass profit, control and Eugenic EXPERIMENTATION. We know for a concrete fact that happened and that it was clearly orchestrated by Fauci and his accomplices.

No matter what, whether Fauci goes down for GoF lies to Congress or foisting a fake Plandemic upon humanity for psychopathic megalomaniac reasons, we could all probably agree that the man is a psychopathic criminal who hurt humanity.

LET THE INVESTIGATIONS CONCLUDE SWIFTLY AND MAY THE RESULT BE RIGHTEOUS IMPRISONMENT.

YES, MAY THE BASTARD ANTHONY FAUCI AND ALL HIS ACCOMPLICES ROT IN JAIL IN THIS LIFETIME… AND ROT IN HELL FOR ALL OF ETERNITY.

OK everyone - Peace!

IoJ has had enough of the dark - now onto brighter things!

Now it’s time we move from the covid injustice era, to hopefully the new justice era…

It is Universal Law of Rhythm - everything swings and everything ..changes seasons.

What is up is eventually down and vice versa. Our time for us Children of Light to rise again is returning, and yes the dark ones are retreating, but they are also scared and fighting.

The truth of Dr. Fauci’s crimes are deeper than Tulsi Gabbard is investigating, but all the wins we can get should and will be celebrated by IoJ!

Fauci must be scared like that time he started shaking in Congress as he was being asked about NIH under him investing in GoF…

Is it coming back on him now?

ALSO: Was Fauci being HONEST when saying those “viruses” [which don’t really exist] are molecularly impossible to result in sars-cov-2?

Perjury before Congress-knowingly making a false statement under oath during congressional proceedings-is a federal felony. The standard penalty under federal law (18 U.S.C. §§ 1621, 1623) is up to five years in prison and/or a fine. In addition to imprisonment, fines can be substantial: individuals may be ordered to pay up to $250,000, and organizations up to $500,000. The actual sentence can vary depending on the circumstances, such as the impact of the perjury on the administration of justice, and may be influenced by federal sentencing guidelines, which recommend an advisory range starting at 15-21 months for a first-time offender, but judges have discretion to go above or below this range.

Making false statements to Congress or federal investigators-even if not under oath-can also be prosecuted under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. If the false statement relates to terrorism or certain other offenses, the maximum can increase to eight years.

Gabbard’s office is working with NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to investigate the origins of COVID-19 and Fauci’s involvement. The investigation is focused on whether Fauci lied under oath to Congress about NIH funding for research at the Wuhan lab, which has been linked by some officials to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gabbard has publicly stated her intent to prove that Fauci lied during his congressional testimony and is seeking to end gain-of-function research globally.

The nitty gritty, what you need to know:

• Federal perjury before Congress can result in up to five years in prison and fines up to $250,000 for individuals.

• Dr. Anthony Fauci is currently being investigated by a team led by Tulsi Gabbard for potential perjury and his role in funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

