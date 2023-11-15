Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Nov 15, 2023

Malone isn't wishy washy. IMO-----and based on his past history in the belly of the beast for 30 years (NIH, HHS, BARDA, WHO, DOD) sucking up lots of grant money for himself and others he is paid, controlled opposition. You don't swim in the swamp for as long as he has without being part of the swamp.

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Nov 15, 2023

So, after knowing all that, Malone still took the jabs? Doesn't add up, does it?

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