Link to view live Saturday November 9, 2024:

IOJ is so proud of our chief scientist Dr. Michael Yeadon, he’s about to be live now and blow the lid on vaccine injuries. For those who do not know, IOJ has a hearing ordered in two days Monday November 11, 2024 to expose the shots as unsafe and try to take them off the global market by holding W.H.O. responsible.



We still need support on the legal fees and are trying to raise minimum of $5000 by Monday. If you are in the position and inclined to help, IOJ and Dr. Yeadon are taking on the WHO with Sasha Latypova and Dr. Janci Lindsay, because these are not vaccines nor are they safe.

Rumble Video: https://rumble.com/v5lubdh-nuremberg-hearing-sue-the-who-explainer-w-ioj-dr-yeadon-sasha-latypova-dr.-.html

Nov. 11 Nuremberg Hearing Ordered by Costa Rica’s VP and Health Minister:

Legal Experts Challenge WHO’s Emergency Use Listings for Fraudulent PCR Tests and High-Risk Vaccines, Referred by WHO’s Internal Oversight to National Authorities

— A landmark legal hearing has been ordered by Costa Rica’s Vice President and Health Minister to expose and challenge the World Health Organization’s (WHO) misuse of Emergency Use Listings (EUL) for PCR tests and experimental vaccines. These products, which bypassed essential safety protocols, are alleged to pose serious threats to global health and safety.

The case, referred by WHO’s internal oversight to national authorities, aims to dismantle WHO’s EUL designations, which allowed these controversial products to bypass standard safety testing, in violation of international biomedical research laws.

Experts including former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Michael Yeadon, Pharma Insider, Sasha Latypova, and molecular biologist Dr. Janci Lindsay will present critical testimony. They will reveal that the PCR tests approved by WHO under emergency use authorization were never intended to diagnose pandemics, and that the experimental vaccines granted the same emergency approval are neither traditional vaccines nor safe for human use, posing potential risks to the human genome.

Scheduled for November 11, 2024, this hearing seeks to revoke the fraudulent EUL designations. Expert testimony will include proof that no animal studies were conducted for these vaccines—an egregious breach of the Nuremberg Code, designed to protect individuals from untested medical experiments.

“These products are designed in a way that it’s axiomatic to cause harm,” states Dr. Yeadon, underscoring the inherent risks involved.

Interest of Justice representatives Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie further emphasize the gravity of this case: “The WHO has put billions at risk by promoting untested, unsafe vaccines under emergency use. This is a critical moment for global health and justice. People deserve transparency and safety in medical products, and it’s time the WHO is held accountable for these dangerous authorizations.”

The public and civil society are encouraged to support this historic case. For more information or to donate to the urgent legal fees, please visit:

NurembergHearing.org

Support Dr. Yeadon Hearing in 2 days

