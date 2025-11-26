Source Info Wars: https://www.infowars.com/posts/ex-pfizer-exec-there-was-no-pandemic-it-was-all-one-big-lie

The Day Before Thanks Giving, THE LEGAL ARCHITECTURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Denis Rancourt’s x post

https://x.com/denisrancourt/status/1993321318167532031

IoJ gives Gratitude for Those Who Maintained Constitutional Integrity

The preservation of fundamental human rights, as established through the corpus of international human rights law, is predicated upon the willingness of individuals to resist institutional pressure when such resistance accords with established legal principles and constitutional obligations. On the eve of a national day of gratitude, it is incumbent upon us to acknowledge those whose commitment to the inviolable rights enumerated in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Dignity of the Human Being with regard to the Application of Biology and Medicine manifested itself through principled refusal to permit the violation of their bodily autonomy or that of their dependents.

The institutional pressure applied during the period spanning 2020-2025 constituted what may be characterized, with precision, as an attempt to achieve mandatory medical intervention without the prerequisite of free and informed consent. The mechanisms of coercion employed—exclusion from employment, educational participation, commercial transaction, and civic participation—represent what international law denominated as systematic deprivation of fundamental rights contingent upon submission to medical intervention. The Siracusa Principles, which provide authoritative interpretation of permissible restrictions on rights enumerated in the ICCPR, establish with categorical clarity that such restrictions must satisfy the criteria of legal prescription, necessity, and proportionality. The mandates implemented across multiple jurisdictions failed to satisfy these legal criteria, rendering them violations of international law as applied to state action.

Those individuals who maintained intellectual independence in the face of institutional pressure—who examined evidence rather than accepting official representations, who demanded disclosure of product classifications before submitting to medical intervention, who asserted the fundamental right to bodily autonomy in defiance of coercive institutional mechanisms—these individuals were correct in their assessment. They possessed juridical standing in refusing what constituted unlawful state action. Their resistance was not merely ethically defensible; it was legally justified within the framework of international human rights law.

The justification for resistance is substantiated by testimony from former pharmaceutical industry officials possessing direct knowledge of the regulatory classifications employed by governments. Dr. Michael Yeadon, who spent over sixteen years as a researcher at Pfizer, including work on regulatory affairs and product classification, has provided authoritative analysis regarding the legal frameworks underlying the products mandated by governments coordinated through the World Economic Forum’s COVID Action Platform.

Yeadon’s analysis of the Costa Rican government’s admission—documented through Interest of Justice’s constitutional litigation—establishes the critical evidentiary foundation: “This admission by the Costa Rican ‘health’ minister, that the country used a statute allowing import of experimental agents for properly regulated, clinical investigation, because they couldn’t import the injectables under any other statutes applicable to fully approved medical products, is THE smoking gun.”

This admission, Yeadon articulates with legal precision, demonstrates that institutional actors possessed documentary knowledge that the products in question could not satisfy the regulatory requirements applicable to approved medical products. The deliberate selection of the investigational import pathway—the statutory mechanism explicitly designated for products under active clinical investigation—constitutes an institutional admission that the products lacked the safety and efficacy data necessary for approval under normal regulatory processes.

Yeadon further elaborates “The use of the laws permitting human experimentation tells us THEY KNEW FOR SURE that what was to be injected into everyone duped into rolling up their sleeves weren’t ‘safe & effective’. They had no relevant & reliable information at all about the potential for harm, especially to vulnerable populations. They lied to the trusting public, and then assaulted them, repeatedly, knowingly, without remorse.”

The significance of this institutional testimony lies in its establishment of mens rea—the requisite mental element for establishing that the violations were not inadvertent policy failures but rather deliberate institutional actions undertaken with full knowledge of the legal and medical implications.

Yeadon’s analysis further illuminates the legal architecture that permitted governmental actors to circumvent normal regulatory requirements. The products in question were not classified as medical products subject to pharmaceutical regulation. Rather, they operated under what Yeadon characterizes as a fundamentally distinct legal framework: “The ‘Emergency Use Authorisation’ (EUA) pathway which, it was claimed was used with the FDA, the US medicines regulatory agency, EXPLICITLY EXCLUDED USE IN CLINICAL INVESTIGATION. It says, in the deployment of agents under EUA that ‘administration of these agents to humans shall not constitute clinical investigation’. They’re telling us in plain language that they’re neither medical regulator-approved medicinal compounds nor are they research materials.”

This categorical distinction is determinative! The products were classified as “countermeasures,” not medical products. Yeadon explains the legal significance: “They are ‘countermeasures’ deployed in the event that there has been, or might be, the deployment on the civilian population, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear) attacks. This is MILITARY LANGUAGE saying, essentially, that the nation is under attack and we, the Department of Defense, is entitled to use whatever is to hand in our efforts to counter these attacks.”

The implications are extraordinary, products classified as military countermeasures are subject to an entirely different legal regime than pharmaceutical products. As Yeadon establishes…

“There are no regulations which apply to these countermeasures. They are not required to have been proven to be safe or effective. All that needs to be said is that, in the sole discretion of the Health and Human Services Secretary, that the countermeasures ‘may be effective’. There is no yardstick by which the question needs to be answered. No standards to meet. No Congressional oversight. In fact, there is no mechanism whatsoever even for judicial review of any aspect of these countermeasures because, it was anticipated, when these laws were put in place, that they would apply solely during an emergency, such as represented by war.”

This evidentiary testimony demonstrates that individuals who resisted the mandates were resisting what was, in legal substance, the deployment of military countermeasures without regulatory approval, without Congressional oversight, without judicial review capacity, and without the informed consent that international law requires for any medical intervention whatsoever.

The criminal import of this institutional framework lies in what Yeadon identifies as the duplicitous legal pathway: “So, the use by the Costa Rican government of a legal provision to import products that weren’t approved anywhere else as medicinal agents, explicitly and only for the purposes of properly controlled, clinical experimentation under the Nuremberg Code, opened the floodgates to military countermeasures, which were explicitly NOT for use in clinical trials.”

This constitutes, in Yeadon’s juridical characterization, a sophisticated evasion of regulatory constraint. “One side of their mouths said these are approved medicines, while the other side said they’re purely experimental. Yet at the same time, stocks of materials for injection were never for clinical investigation nor were they ever approved at safe & effective products by FDA. This duplicitous pathway, or one with the same legal effect, has been used everywhere in the world. It is a crime of monumental proportions.”

The legal significance cannot be overstated! Individuals who refused to submit to the mandates were refusing to participate in what amounted to the coercive administration of military countermeasures explicitly excluded from normal regulatory frameworks, presented to populations under false representations regarding their legal and regulatory status, and deployed through institutional coordination that deliberately circumvented judicial review.

The jurisprudence of the International Court of Human Rights, the regional European human rights mechanism, has established that states cannot invoke emergency circumstances as justification for wholesale abrogation of fundamental rights. The principle articulated in Chahal v. United Kingdom and subsequent decisions establishes that even in circumstances of acknowledged public emergency threatening the life of the nation, certain rights—including the prohibition on torture and the right to bodily integrity—remain non-derogable. The attempted imposition of mandatory medical intervention, undertaken through the dual legal pathways identified by Yeadon, constituted a violation of this established jurisprudence.

The Nuremberg Code, established specifically to prevent the coercive administration of experimental substances to human populations, articulates the foundational principle: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.” This principle is not subject to emergency exception. The deliberate classification of products as investigational or military countermeasures—classifications that simultaneously excluded normal regulatory oversight and justified circumvention of informed consent requirements—constituted precisely the type of violation the Nuremberg Code was designed to prevent.

Individuals who recognized this institutional framework and refused to participate in it were not resisting legitimate governmental authority. They were resisting unlawful state action that violated international law, violated constitutional protections, violated the Nuremberg Code, and violated the Oviedo Convention requirements for informed consent in medical intervention.

Acknowledgment and VindicationWe acknowledge, therefore, those individuals whose commitment to legal principle transcended the institutional pressure applied to compel acquiescence. We recognize those medical professionals who refused to implement unlawful mandates despite career consequences. We honor those legal practitioners who pursued accountability through constitutional mechanisms despite judicial resistance. We celebrate those journalists who documented violations despite media capture. We commend those who questioned institutional narratives despite social ostracism. These individuals maintained the constitutional and legal integrity that permitted the subsequent judicial vindication of rights violations now being litigated in international forums.

As this nation’s traditions of gratitude approach, we extend recognition that vindication of these individuals’ principled resistance is now occurring through the courts, through constitutional chambers, and through international legal mechanisms. The Costa Rican Constitutional Chamber has rendered decisions establishing that governmental actions violated constitutional protections. International litigation mechanisms are now examining state obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Disciplinary proceedings against governmental and institutional actors are proceeding through multiple jurisdictions. The vindication, though delayed, is becoming institutional reality.

The testimony of former pharmaceutical industry officials, combined with the admissions extracted from governmental bodies through constitutional litigation, establishes with categorical clarity that those who resisted the institutional pressure to submit to unlawful medical intervention possessed juridical justification for their resistance. They were resisting the coercive administration of military countermeasures presented under false regulatory characterizations. They were resisting violations of the Oviedo Convention requirement for informed consent. They were resisting violations of the Nuremberg Code prohibition on coercive human experimentation. They were resisting unlawful deprivation of fundamental rights enumerated in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Their resistance was legally justified. Their defiance was constitutionally grounded. Their refusal to participate in institutional violations of fundamental human rights was not merely ethically defensible—it was legally mandated by the framework of international human rights law to which all nations have committed themselves.

We give thanks for those who maintained that commitment despite extraordinary institutional pressure to abandon it.

