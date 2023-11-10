IOJ is really proud of our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon for working day and night pro bono to awaken the masses and speak his truth that the jabs are toxic by design and part of a grander plot to enslave humanity using Digital ID and other UN schemes.

Latest message about our hearing yesterday Nov 9, 2023 (Dr. Yeadon needs some cheering up):

Immensely frustrating. No witnesses were called to speak or even answer questions. The appeal to knock out the 6mo to 5y covid vaccine was denied. Procedural matters (deliberate delays, introduction of new decrees after we’d filed) ensured the judge didn’t have the authority to do anything. While I live in hope, my expectation of legal cases remains muted. We must save ourselves and not rely on any miracles from any quarter of the corrupted set of institutions. Best wishes Mike

Dr Mike Yeadon

I don’t know if enough people have realised this is literally the end of humanity if we cannot win anywhere.

It’ll be hand to mouth existence for anyone brave enough to stand outside the digital ID-controlled matrix that’s coming shortly, probably in the next year (though I accept that guessing timing is a mugs game).

If not enough people say “No” or better yet, “Hell, no!” and mean it, we will all either perish or become permanently enslaved by the ever tightening technocracy.

Interest of Justice

Could not agree more Dr. Yeadon. CONQUER OR DIE is much more than a motto its a REALITY, as well as a lifestyle & mindset of fierce integrity we must all embrace.

It’s pretty hard to disagree with Dr. Yeadon. It’s so frustrating the court could have evidence of harm attached, even agree the lower judge erred, but then not call a single witness and say nothing can be done because so long went by we were stuck with the original paperwork which became moot due to new decrees coming out that we couldn’t reach based on the original filing not having the NEW decrees in them.

Technical legal nonsense and sad state of affairs that the State would delay a year and then use that same delay as the excuse not to stop the shots because new decrees were issued we never asked back then to suspend! With you 1000% in frustration Dr. Yeadon.

Dr. Yeadon and the other awesome experts immediately decided to begin working with IOJ’s new attorney to regroup, revise and file the most solid case on the planet and we will try again ASAP with a more up to date and relevant precautionary measure and main case which meets all rules to be granted.

Bless his heart, Dr. Yeadon wisely has a keen sense of distrust of the system but he’s still willing to put in the effort to try all avenues, even legal which he has little faith in!

