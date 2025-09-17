Virus or No Virus, THAT Is The Question (That WHO & Countries Are Ignoring This Week in PABS Pandemic Treaty Meeting) - Hint: NO Virus Exists!

Dr. Tedros is at it again!

WHO PABS Framework Negotiations Enter Critical Final Phase - THE WHO & YOUR COUNTRIES ARE USHERING IN THE TYRANNICAL PANDEMIC TREATY - BUT ONLY IF PABS ANNEX IS AGREED THIS WEEK!

WHO PABS Framework Negotiations Enter Critical Final Phase"Without the Annex, the Pandemic Agreement will not be complete," Dr. Tedros stated, congratulating member states on the International Health Regulations amendments that will enter into force on September 19, 2025 – the final day of these negotiation

We are getting so much closer to covid WHO justice but still need YOUR HELP TO CONTINUE TO KICK WHO’S ASS - LETS DO THIS GUYS - NO ONE ELSE ON EARTH IS DOING THIS WORK OR BUILT THE WINNING RECORD LIKE IOJ, SO THANKS FOR THE FAITH AND SUPPORT TO CARRY THE MISSION THROUGH!

Donate to Sue the WHO Initiative

YOU can help us push this past the goal post to make real positive impact! FAITH!

WHO PABS Negotiations - Behind Closed Doors As Usual

If you're wondering what PABS is and why it matters, here's the bottom line - it's a money-making scheme disguised as pandemic preparedness. Countries share their pathogen samples with WHO for "the greater good," then pharmaceutical companies use that biological information to develop products and rake in billions while the countries that provided the samples get scraps. As researcher and fellow activist James Roguski puts it, this isn't about health - "it's a business plan to redistribute wealth on a global scale" offering "a financial windfall for Big Pharma." It's basically biopiracy with a humanitarian marketing campaign. The whole thing incentivizes pathogen hunting and turns dangerous biological materials into profitable commodities. Why should any country hand over their biological resources so global corporations can get rich? Read our full analysis here of why this entire framework violates national sovereignty and creates perverse incentives for manufactured health emergencies.

The WHO's second day of PABS negotiations is underway in Geneva, and surprise - the most important discussions are happening where you can't see them. While WHO announced these September 15-19 talks would be livestreamed, the real negotiations are behind closed doors where 194 member states are trying to salvage their Pandemic Agreement.

Here's what's actually happening. The Pandemic Agreement passed in May 2025, but it's worthless without this PABS annex they're negotiating now. No PABS means no signatures, no ratifications, no functioning treaty. Even if they finish the annex, they need 60 countries to ratify before it enters into force. They've got until May 2026 to get this done or the entire three-year project becomes a very expensive failure.

The fight is exactly what you'd expect. Developing countries demand pharmaceutical companies provide 20% of their pandemic products - 10% donated, 10% at affordable prices - plus technology transfer and manufacturing licenses. The pharmaceutical companies and their government allies want voluntary arrangements that preserve their control and profit margins. China added a clever twist by proposing that only companies from treaty-signatory countries get access to pathogen data, which would exclude U.S. manufacturers since America withdrew from WHO in January.

The U.S. withdrawal continues creating problems for the holdouts trying to push it through. Trump thankfully pulled America out of WHO, and now Health and Human Services announced they're ending mRNA vaccine development as of August 27, 2025. Meanwhile, WHO is forced into implementing major budget cuts, reducing from 10 divisions to 5 and cutting staff from 80 directors to 30 while trying to negotiate this global health treaty.

The African Group, representing 54 countries under Zambia's Ephraim Mwepya Shitima, keeps getting shut out of key decisions despite being the continent that shares the most pathogen samples. European nations are trying to play peacemaker while civil society organizations complain about the secrecy. Knowledge Ecology International pointed out that WHO negotiations have "far greater secrecy compared to World Intellectual Property Organization conferences."

The technical problems are substantial. They're trying to make PABS work with existing frameworks like the Nagoya Protocol while respecting Article 22.2 of their own agreement, which says WHO cannot override national laws or mandate specific actions.

The WHO wants global authority without having actual authority - classic international bureaucracy.

The timeline is impossible. Seven months to solve what couldn't be resolved in three years, using a consensus system where any single country can block everything. Diplomatic sources are "politely skeptical," which means they think this is headed for failure.

Ambassador Tovar da Silva Nunes of Brazil and Matthew Harpur of the UK are co-chairing these negotiations through Friday, September 19. The International Health Regulations amendments take effect on that same day, which is either perfect timing or perfect irony depending on your perspective.

The real issue isn't whether they'll reach agreement. The real issue is that this entire process demonstrates why people don't trust global governance. The U.S. walked away, civil society like us little guys gets locked out, important negotiations happen in secret, and WHO promises to make the world "safer from future pandemics" while creating a textbook example of how international bureaucracies lose legitimacy.

We'll keep monitoring this process and holding them accountable through our ongoing legal disputes with WHO and public reporting. Interest of Justice has been opposing this pandemic treaty since the very beginning of the public hearings, following the entire process and protesting each step along the way. We've documented systematic procedural violations, constitutional breaches, and the fundamental problems with surrendering national sovereignty to an organization that cannot defend its authority under legal scrutiny.

IOJ’s Humble Beginnings of protesting the WHO’s 1st public hearing to the Pandemic treaty

https://rumble.com/v10s1rx-interest-of-justice-establishes-strict-limits-for-the-who-pandemic-treaty-p.html

Countries should not join this treaty framework. The evidence shows WHO lacks the institutional capacity and legal authority to create binding obligations regarding experimental medical interventions. Our legal challenges have established that when subjected to constitutional due process requirements, health authorities systematically default rather than providing evidence to support their programs.

Below we have a last-minute protest email that sends directly to representatives involved in these negotiations. Sometimes these final pushes make a difference, so you might as well try. Every voice of opposition matters when they're trying to ram through agreements that bypass constitutional protections and democratic accountability.

We JUST won to corner WHO but need to sue in another court to enforce Nuremberg Code!

Because if not us, then WHO!

If you haven’t signed the demand yet, please do! Share far and wide!

https://suethewho.org/stoppabs

Read all about who to send your letter to! James Roguski has put together a comprehensive list of people who are making the decisions for each of the countries! Take the letter in the article above, find your representative in the article from James below and send it out!

Donate To Sue The WHO

