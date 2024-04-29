Public service to humanity! Truth post.

Pandemic Panic Is Beneath Us!

It helps no one on Earth, but the sworn enemy of humanity, the pandemic peddlers - IOJ

Here at Interest of Justice we have some overly sensitive freedom fighters apparently not like our free speech, and even dare to call our work to educate humanity “hit pieces” lol.

We have sadly been quickly cut off by other so called “freedom” activists, when we try to get to a higher truth, or find a better way to lift up humanity quicker, through identifying dead ends, rather than chase those dead ends or beat dead horses into the ground mercilessly….

Get over it if challenging “hero’s” makes you uncomfortable. We have to get to the truth here and stop going down the wrong roads.

This is a serious question from Dr. Yeadon to Dr. Tess Lawrie, on a VERY SERIOUS science dispute, about viral pandemics, that so far has never been answered by Dr. Lawrie (or Dr. Mc Cullough), and as such, let’s give this scientific dispute question some respect, until the end, where truth is revealed on either side.

To be honest, here at IOJ, we are totally leaning toward Dr. Yeadon, our Chief Scientist, being correct over Tess and the MAJORITY of the world. We are betting that when all is said and done, the world will realize that pandemics are not a thing. So much so, we are fundraising and working with top notch lawyers to get Dr. Yeadon and other experts into court to prove PANDEMICS ARE NOT A THING.

Fictional pandemic global fear mongering money making racket. Pandemics are absolutely baseless nonsense, according to the unequivocal rules of science, which so far has not yet been disproven.

We will prove it in court - Pandemic THEORY is totally wrong and we WILL PROVE IT!

THE MOTIVE TO LIE IS POWER, DUH

Aside from WEF capitalist stakeholders making near limitless money selling BS medical counter measures (experiments) through the United Nations “Global Marketplace”, there is a bigger motive to lie that pandemics exist.

“Pandemics are always a way to change hands of power” , according to Attali, a top globalist depopulation enthusiast. See below.

So, yes, there IS a very large motive for globalists to lie and pretend pandemics exist. Global governance is a real motive for humanity and Doctors to assess and address.

Let’s get into it…

Tess pushes for early treatments to treat covid , a virus which she must know has never been isolated or proven to exist in reality.

Dr. Yeadon wants to mainstream the real science, that pandemics can’t scientifically occur. (where is the virus?)

If you think I’ve misunderstood what you’re doing, please contact me. If I’ve got it wrong, I will issue a grovelling apology. - Dr. Yeadon to Dr. Tess Lawrie

WHO insider Dr. Tess Lawrie tried to get Ivermectin recommended for Covid and was shut down (2 min 54 seconds) She describes ivermectin’s safety profile as “impeccable.”

Open message to Dr Tess Lawrie from Dr. Mike Yeadon: Stop Pandemic Panic!

Tess knows perfectly well by now that there was no pandemic. No new illness called Covid19. So I ask her publicly to state why she continues to promote “early treatment” for a non-existent illness. Now, it’s entirely possible that any agent, used off-label, has some utility. A great many prescription medications have some utility in illnesses that were not the initial illness for which they were developed. I’m not disputing that. However, I am very troubled by anyone pushing the line that “regulators sought to block the use of lifesaving medications during the covid pandemic”, because there was no pandemic. I wish I didn’t think this, but I can find no other motive for pushing this line, except to amplify the campaign of fear that the perpetrators intend you to feel, in relation to “future pandemics”. There aren’t going to be future pandemics. They are a lie. They are a hobgoblin designed to frighten you into allowing the authorities to steal what’s left of your freedoms and all of your medical autonomy. Tess, please stop doing this. All doctors engaged in the same or related activities. Please stop doing this. If you think I’ve misunderstood what you’re doing, please contact me. If I’ve got it wrong, I will issue a grovelling apology. Best wishes Mike

No pandemic in Germany:

No pandemic in USA:

Read Dennis Rancourt 'There was no pandemic' essay

HL Mencken on practical politics:

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace in a continual state of alarm (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing them with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary”. “Pandemic fears” have been stoked & rehearsed for 25 years:

Comments on Telegram:

Rob: Have you emailed her? Would seem to be a better way to engage with her and see what she says.

Mike Yeadon: Repeatedly. I’m calling this out solely because nothing else has worked. Ditto Peter McCullough. I was on a team thread with Pierre Kory for some time, weeks iirc. I wasn’t the only person respectfully pressing this whole point. No real engagement, only an insistence that there has been a public health emergency. Final point. I really, really don’t want or like to make personal attacks. I don’t know motives. So I’m pointing out generically what are errors of reasoning. If I’ve got it wrong, I’ll gladly modify my understanding and apologise. I don’t see any other way of making progress.

Why on Earth would anyone fake a pandemic, and WHO could even do such an enormous fraud on us all?

PANDEMIC WAS TO CHANGE POWER TO CHINA AND TECHNOCRACY?

According to one of the top Globalists and depopulation advocates Jaques Attali:

The plan was always to: ‘transition after the pandemic from health to technocracy’ Read straight from top Globalist and Foreign Policy Advisor Jaques Attali below READ THE REVEALING 2020 ARTICLE HERE Parts are below: "The novel coronavirus pandemic has put the world at a crossroads of history in which the balance of power is poised to change hands.”

“Today, there is a new legitimacy which appears, [and] that is technology," Attali said. "The question is whether we use technology as a totalitarian power or as an altruistic and empathetic power. For me, the real legitimacy of democratic power tomorrow is empathy."

The common thread shared by pandemics throughout human history is a shift in power, Attali said.

In the 15th century, legitimate authority transitioned from religious institutions to secular authorities.

As people better understood science, legitimate power again moved from the secular authorities to medicine.

Now, the world could belong to technology, for better or for worse, said the adviser to former French President Francois Mitterrand.

Time to sue and get to the TRUTH!!!

