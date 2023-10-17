This grassroots mission to take down the global health regulator experiments with a biological agent known to cause harm is funded entirely by readers like YOU. Thank you!!!

2 Updates from Our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) Regarding Key Points Raised By Hedley Rees

If valid is defined as “up to date with the latest WHO-recommended vaccines”, you won’t be able to decline future injections of mRNA-based products, which pharma will make in response to the fake pandemics & which governments will mandate.

All mRNA-based injections, provided the genetic sequence encodes a non-human protein, will injure, maim & kill. The toxicity is intentional & by design. Covid can be seen as the dress rehearsal for all this.

So, if allowed to get that far, I see plausibility in the possibility of endiess and wholly fraudulent “global crises”, leading to a ratcheting down of the world population in this way. By tweaking the lethality of the injections, calibrated already through the process of rolling out different batches of “vaccines” since December 2020, which varied in toxicity from very little to extremely bad, the satanic overlords will even be able to predict the outcome of each wave of jabbing.

Imagine very large numbers of people dying in nearby streets. The captured media will have an easy job of terrifying the public with tales of the next, “extremely deadly variant”. Voices advising that it’s the jabs that are causing the deaths will be overwhelmed by mainstream media noise and the now usual censorship. I think it’s not beyond pharma to design the sequences such that a bias towards a chosen pathology can be built-in. So if the narrative is of a haemorrhagic fever virus, the mRNA sequence can be tuned to adversely affect coagulation and thrombolytic cascades.

Best wishes

Mike

From Hedley Rees:

Hello all,

I’m sharing my latest Substack, covering Jonathan Van-Tam: https://open.substack.com/pub/hedleyrees/p/jonathan-van-tamyour-favourite-uncle

For those who do not know, Van-Tam has just taken up a position as clinical advisor at Moderna, reporting to: Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer. With 16 years at J&J, Burton is dyed-in-the-wool Big Pharma.

As we also know, UK Government has a 10-year deal with Moderna: UK cements 10-year-partnership with Moderna in major boost for vaccines and research and Moderna to open vaccine research and manufacturing centre in UK

Also, UK Government is attracting mRNA excipient suppliers to invest in the UK, such as Croda: UK Government to support expansion of Croda's lipid systems manufacturing facility.

AND MHRA is building a biobank in the UK: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/biobank

Also, Jeremy Farrar has just moved from Wellcome Trust to the W.H.O. as chief scientific officer, Emer Cooke at EMA, (Irish National ) former W.H.O. and EFPIA, who is now executive director at EMA, AND also co-chair of ICMRA, is batting for both sides and Gates’ Ian Hudson is leading the global regulatory capture via ICMRA.

In my view, and please shout me down if you don’t agree, on the above evidence, Gates is building, in the UK, a global mRNA drug company that creates demand through UK HSA, has its own supply of biological materials and genetic data via the MHRA biobank, and MHRA waves through the drug with no data whatsoever. They also have a duplicate distribution system in place to replace wholesaler networks: Healthcare Supply Chain & Logistics

To top it all, see this new UK ‘Team’ of mad scientists: Advanced Research and Invention Agency based in the UK, with Patrick Vallance and Kate Bingham as non-execs…

I’m short on time and influence to pursue this, but am sharing thoughts with you all. IMHO, expose this, and the entire house of cards will come down, unless Fauci’s downfall gets there first…

Best regards,

Hedley

Dear all, what follows brings you up to date on some quite obscure changes in international medicines regulation and how that ties back to the WHO pandemic treaty and IHR amendments.

Best wishes

Mike

Thanks to Hedley, we see forming up a veritable battering ram of corrupt people, intrinsically dangerous products & seemingly legitimate processes, all set to sweep away probity in medical and (thanks to Roger, likely) veterinary / food safety in U.K.

Our previous national good name will be used to propel similar changes internationally, in a pincer movement between crooked set ups at the Gates-funded WHO and the Gates-funded & wholly illegitimate ICMRA.

As we discussed previously, I would never have heard of & do not recognise ICMRA, had it not been for Hedley bringing it to our attention. How many other people will even remember that, in previous global medicines regulatory harmonisation efforts, it did not exist?

ICMRA has essentially appointed itself as “the conveniently-placed global overseer for medicines regulation to the coming One World Government”.

That One World Government in formation is also substantially facilitated & funded by Gates & Co, through the designed-in overreach of the Pandemic Treaty & amendments to the IHR, with control of the World funnelling up through the WHO & its Gates-money influenced puppet-master appointee, Tedros.

Gates can be regarded at the anti-Christ, without much of a stretch.

He’s not doing it on his own or without fully-knowing support of the cabal of mostly hidden families, foundations and institutions, who have been planning this global coup d’etat for a very long time, dated no later than the 1913 foundation of the US Federal Reserve bank.

The independence of almost every nation has been spirited away by the incubus and succubus of installing a Central Bank, reporting into the Bank For International Settlements, located in Switzerland.

The absurdity of ceding control of all that matters in any nation to the WHO, under the guise of “an international emergency such as a pandemic”, enabled by the banking system, means nothing less than an almost irresistible global coup, upon the closing of a few simple switches.

Once this undeniably elegant, though wholly fake, procedure of announcing a synthetic pandemic, all those years of preparation will mean that, even if large numbers of people realize they’ve been gravely deceived, there will not be any means whereby they could resist effectively, once orders from WHO have been issued and initially complied with.

The time to prevent this is before it happens. That time is now.

I see no greater threat to humanity than this gathering storm. We will need to pray for divine intercession as much as telling people objectively what we think is happening. As a scientist, as recently as four years ago, I don’t think I’d have recognised this as an undoubtedly satanic agenda. Now, I feel certain that no other description comes close to capturing the nature of what is happening.

It’s going to be difficult to wake people up to the magnitude of the danger this rather bureaucratic-sounding & sordid mess of illegitimate institutions.

“It’ll never happen here, we’re a democracy!”, “You’re overreacting, how likely is it that there’ll even be another pandemic” and “It’s just a money-making scheme, it won’t affect our daily lives” are the three of the most common four reactions I routinely receive when I point all this out to people I know. The most common, by the way, is something like “I’ve absolutely no idea what you just told me”.

I stick by what I’ve said every week since we started our regular weekly recordings. Do not sign up for digital ID. I foresee digital ID becoming both mandatory and a “VALID” digital ID required to be presented before every transaction, whether movement-related or for a financial transaction.

A little about ICMRA and “regulatory flexibilities during covid”: https://icmra.info/drupal/sites/default/files/2021-12/Regulatory_Flexibilities_during_COVID-19_Report.pdf:

IoJ is very proud of our chief scientist Dr. Micheal Yeadon to have the courage to testify in our November 9, 2023 hearing about the serious violations of Nuremberg code regarding the COVID-19 non “vaccines”.

Below is what Dr. Yeadon says he will be testifying about:

I find the expression “bioweapon” unsatisfactory in many ways, not least because it means everything & nothing. I prefer “intentionally harmful” or similar. That leaves little room for doubt AND I believe I can prove it. Pharmaceutical products, whether or not so classified, contain materials the formulae for which were chosen. There are no components not explicitly chosen or implicitly allowed as a consequence of other choices made. In numerous cases, where the designers faced a choice & made one, I can show that the choice made is not one which takes us towards the claimed therapeutic objective, but unquestionably creates a predictable toxicity. I have numerous, independently add examples.

