Dr. Yeadon About the Nuremberg Hearing against WHO Covid Vaccines

Friday September 19, 2025, we posted the PRIVATE video of a CRITICAL Nuremberg Hearing, we are making it PUBLIC against the wishes of the Administration in order to EXPOSE THE DARK WORKERS & give people more courage to continue the fight, not give up!

HERE’S WHAT DR. YEADON HAS TO SAY & WE AGREE SO WANT TO SHARE:

IF YOU NEED TO TRANSLATE - HERES THE WORDS OF ABOVE MESSAGE:

Thank you to colleagues at Interest of Justice for facilitating this interaction. I had not seen the recording until now. It’s immensely frustrating for us all. I can see that the intermediaries want to help, but events subsequently indicate that they lacked the capacity to persuade those with the power to put a big stick in the front wheel of this crazy bike. The health minister, the president and vice president are either under severe threat or were themselves compromised before or after taking office. Either way, they chose silence. We, the witnesses, must NOT remain silent. Many say they’re frightened about what might happen if they speak out. I advise that they ought to be more frightened about what WILL happen if they don’t. What has happened & is continuing is nothing less than a coup d’etat of the world. It will end in our total digitally-facilitated enslavement and subsequent destruction. I will never comply, cooperate or stand idly by while this continues. Mike

I Will Never Comply, Cooperate, or Stand Idly By While This Continues

Our chief scientist Dr. Yeadon said something this morning that cuts right to the heart of why we keep going when every rational calculation says to duck, stay quiet, and hope someone else takes the hits.

When he looked at the Nuremberg Hearing recording and saw how the government intermediaries chosen to represent the health minister, the president and vice president in our hearing against WHO—despite good intentions, lacked the capacity to persuade those with real power to put a stop to this madness, he didn't retreat into comfortable silence. Instead, he made a declaration that defines what courage looks like in an age of institutional capture.

"Many say they're frightened about what might happen if they speak out," he wrote. "I advise that they ought to be more frightened about what WILL happen if they don't."

This isn't bravado or reckless heroism. This is simple math that silence in the face of systematic deception makes you complicit in humanity's destruction. We've reached the moment where the risk of speaking truth is dwarfed by the certainty of enslavement if we remain quiet.

Every truth teller understands the game. We know there's an Eye of Sauron scanning for anyone brave enough to lift their head above the whack-a-mole dynamic of controlled opposition and shines their light of truth.

Stick your head up, and the machine notices you. The regulatory agencies that should protect human health become weapons aimed at anyone who questions experimental interventions. The legal system that should uphold natural law becomes a trap for those who demand constitutional protections. The media that should investigate corruption becomes a propaganda network that labels truth as "dangerous misinformation."

We know how this game works. We understand that speaking out means becoming a target. We've seen what happens to doctors who question regulatory fraud, to scientists who demand transparent data, to legal scholars who insist that informed consent isn't optional even during declared emergencies. We've watched people get arrested for posting memes in extremely shady countries, and seen how quickly "democratic" nations adopt the same playbook when truth becomes inconvenient to institutional power.

See, the machine doesn't understand that the power of love always outshines the power of fear. When you choose to fight for something bigger than your own safety—for your children's freedom, for humanity's right to make informed medical decisions, for the principle that law serves life rather than power—fear transforms into fuel.

We are running on that fuel - its a divine fuel. It’s pure light! It’s real power.

IT’S US SIMPLY CHOOSING LOVE OVER FEAR.

As the scripture teaches: "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." (Joshua 1:9) This isn't just spiritual comfort—it's recognition that courage comes from aligning with principles greater than any earthly institution.

We can't avoid the machine's attention anyway. Global surveillance, AI governance systems, and digital tracking mean neutrality is impossible. The question is whether we let it grind us up in its gears or become masters of the machine by refusing to play by rules designed to ensure our silence.

Regulatory capture works because good people choose quiet compliance over loud resistance. Systematic deception succeeds because witnesses decide that someone else will speak the inconvenient truths. Crimes against humanity continue because decent human beings calculate that the personal cost of resistance is too high, this includes our Prosecutors choosing fear and resistance over strict rule of law & truth.

But what if those calculations are wrong? What if the personal cost of silence is actually higher than the cost of speaking out? What if the machine's power comes entirely from our willingness to self-censor rather than risk becoming targets?

Dr. Mike Yeadon sees what we all see: "What has happened and is continuing is nothing less than a coup d'état of the world. It will end in our total digitally-facilitated enslavement and subsequent destruction."

This isn't dramatic talk. This is exactly where we end up when we accept that experimental interventions can be mandated without informed consent, that constitutional protections can be suspended for public health emergencies, and that natural law principles can be overruled by institutional decree.

Every generation faces moments when individual choices determine collective destiny. This is ours. Not some distant future threat—this decision, right now, about whether to stand with those exposing regulatory fraud or hope someone else will do the hard work of constitutional restoration.

"Perfect love drives out fear," the apostle John wrote, because love connects us to something infinite while fear isolates us in finite calculations about personal safety.

When you choose to stand with the Nuremberg Hearing Project or the broader Interest of Justice mission, you're choosing the polarity of love over fear, truth over comfort, natural law over institutional corruption.

The machine wants you afraid. Afraid to question the narrative. Afraid to demand transparent data. Afraid to insist that crimes against humanity must be prosecuted regardless of who committed them. Afraid to take action that could restore constitutional protections for medical freedom.

But courage is contagious. Every person who chooses to speak truth, to demand justice, to insist on accountability for systematic deception makes it easier for the next person to choose courage over compliance.

Our chief scientist ends his message with a declaration that echoes through every generation of truth keepers: "I will never comply, cooperate or stand idly by while this continues."

This isn't about heroics. This is about recognizing that justice delayed is justice denied, and that the machine's power comes entirely from good people choosing silence over solidarity with those brave enough to become targets.

The biblical prophet Isaiah faced a similar moment: "Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?" The answer that changed history was simple: "Here am I. Send me." (Isaiah 6:8)

You don't have to be an expert witness or a constitutional scholar to answer that call. You don't have to risk your career or face institutional retaliation. You just have to choose to stand with those working to restore natural law principles to institutions that have forgotten their purpose and share truth.

Because the ultimate truth is this: the machine only wins if we let it. Every act of courage, every voice raised for truth, every stand taken for constitutional restoration becomes a gear in a different machine—one that serves life rather than destroying it.

The choice between courage and silence isn't just personal. It's cosmic. It determines whether humanity remembers that law serves life or accepts that survival requires submission to institutional power that recognizes no limits.

Will you comply, cooperate, and stand idly by? Or will you choose the courage that says "I will never comply, cooperate, or stand idly by while this continues"?

