An incredible quartet of presenters singing their truths on August 22, 2023.

IoJ supports our Chief Scientist (and star witness) Dr. Mike Yeadon as well as all of the AMAZING presenters.

These speakers are true heroes for exercising their precious right to free opinion, which also includes the right to free expression. Did you all know that these rights are non derogable, which means that they are rights which exist outside the reach of government who have no authority to interfere or violate those rights granted by our creator. The right to free opinion is a natural right, under natural law. Like all rights, use them or lose them!

All the information in the presentations is what the governments try so hard to hide from you, but it’s your right to receive information so IoJ is defending your right to receive this information.

Rofim International Mega Event: Have You Stopped Trusting Yet?

The video Link

https://rumble.com/v39wgwb-rofim-international-mega-event-have-you-stopped-trusting-yet.html

Share

To all our supporters and readers IoJ has been extremely busy and unable to attend to our Substack as much as we would like for the past month. We are just about to be back in the game with the next steps that we can all take to stop the Cabal and their next steps. IoJ has been making HUGE strides behind the scenes and we just want to give so much love to all of the people who have supported us because together we are literally moving mountains. The news which we are about to share, and the actions we are about to take will make every ones heart sing. There is more than hope, there is rule of law and IoJ has been extremely busy this past month actually enforcing the law all the way up to the highest echelons. Stay tuned! As we keep saying it’s about to get really interesting. Keep the faith everyone, we love you all and have your back! There will be justice for humanity. This is The Great Reset Of Rule Of Law! All donations and support is greatly needed and appreciated! Let us get them!

Donate To The Legal Fund

Leave a comment