Dr. Yeadon Shares "No Virus & NO Pandemics" Better Model Than The Contagious Respiratory Virus Narrative & His Evolution Of Thinking To Help Others Move From "Normieworld to Conspiracy Realist"
It’s embarrassing scrolling back to 2020 to see how much of the viral pandemic nonsense I’d swallowed! - Dr. Yeadon
Dr. Yeadon gives two important posts today February 4, 2024 regarding the illusion of Pandemics and viruses & his current thinking on the matter:
Read on & dive deep to find out the elusive science behind why alleged viruses are not be the cause of yielding symptoms of the illnesses we call colds and “flu”.
“In the case of a hypothetical episode of flu, the functions of your epithelial cells could become further deranged and cause quite worrisome symptoms” - Dr. Yeadon
Doesn’t the TRUTH matter?
W.H.O. touts “evolving science”, and always changes their minds… so why can’t Dr. Mike Yeadon?
What if Dr. Yeadon and the growing number of “no virus” believers are correct that the very concept of viruses is total rubbish brought to us by really, really great deceivers who play a VERY strategic long game?
Well dear readers, THAT would be a damn critical lynchpin to helping our future generations live in truth and escape the biggest psy op “global Health Security Apparatus” trap the world has ever concocted, don’t you think?
Wouldn’t that be a wise idea to find out if the whole multi billion dollar investments from all nations being poured into WHO pandemic preparedness and response scheme is based on faulty pandemic and climate science?
From Dr. Mike Yeadon Feb 4, 2024
I’m posting this again, emphasising that this time, I’m attacking the underpinnings of the claimed serological analyses that some use to “prove” that there must have been a spreading pandemic virus.
A high proportion of comments relate to PCR tests. Of course, since they are also mentioned in your article, there is a trigger to revisit PCR. That wasn’t my intention, though.
One thing that repeatedly comes up is this: “If acute respiratory illnesses are not caused by respiratory viruses and aren’t contagious, how do you explain the actual illnesses that people definitely experience from time to time?
Below I share my current thinking, though I do not believe I’m under an obligation to supply an alternative explanation. All I’m doing is invalidating the fraudulent claims.
Best wishes
Mike
Below are the screenshots shares from our previous articles comments where Dr. Yeadon is sharing his current thinking, and to make it easy on our foreign readers we also put the text below for people who use translators as well as the original article with the comments! Cheers:
Dr. Yeadon shares his current thinking :
Remember as you read Dr. Yeadon’s comment below, the law says: “Burden of proof is on those who affirm, not those who deny”. - IOJ
February 4, 2024 From Dr. Yeadon:
IOJ, Sasha and anyone else who wishes to quote me, please do. I grant everyone to use, in full or excepted, anything I write or say, providing your intentions are to attempt to wake people up!
Exactly! I find that kind of thing incredibly frustrating. When I point out that there have been many clinical experiments, attempting to demonstrate contagion of acute respiratory illnesses, and all have failed, it is demanded of me that I provide alternative explanations for contagion within, for example, a family. Actually, I have no such responsibility! Pointing out that we’ve been deliberately misled for a very long time is sufficient in my to prompt anyone & everyone to think about the implications & what that means for understanding our own health. Without prejudice, below I chose to offer alternative explanations.
If we believe certain things, we’re apt to interpret events as if those things are true. So if one person in a household, workplace or social group “comes down with a cold” and then, if another person in that group also falls ill shortly afterwards, this is taken as PROOF of contagion.
It’s not, of course, proof of any such thing, it’s merely “consistent with contagion”. Given contagion doesn’t happen, alternative explanations apply. I suggest shared / common environmental triggers for illness, such as changing temperature / humidity or pollutants such as gases, dusts, stressors etc. Also, how often do we notice the obverse, that one member of a group falls acutely unwell with a respiratory malady, and nobody else “catches” it?
Personally, I think these acute respiratory illnesses are the result of disordered equilibrium, probably in airway surface liquid volume, ionic (dissolved salts) and proteinaceous composition, including its volume, mucocilliary escalator function, secretion of surfactant etc etc.
Consider how unwell certain people with cystic fibrosis can be. CF results from mutations in the gene encoding the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Regulator (CFTR) protein product. CFTR controls the concentration of certain ions, such as chloride Cl- ions, in the layer of fluid that sits atop the air-facing airway lining cells, collectively called the respiratory epithelium. Mutations can occur anywhere in the gene & there is remarkable diversity in the specific mutations that a child with CF has. Some mutations result in severe disease, affecting not only the airways, but also the gastrointestinal tract. Other mutations produce much more subtle changes to phenotype.
What this establishes, to my mind anyway, is that quite modest changes in the dynamic equilibrium of airway surface liquid and protecting the airway from malfunction, are plausibly capable of yielding symptoms of the illnesses we call colds and “flu”. Such changes might plausibly occur in many but by no means all people in response to event’s & environments which we routinely encounter.
As seasons & weather oscillate between high and low atmospheric pressure, humidity, temperature, dusts, pollen, pollution with such as nitrogen oxides at sea level, a person who is unable to briskly alter their composition of airway surface liquid might plausibly develop rapid-onset symptoms of respiratory disorder.
Depending upon where in the airway “tree” the acute failure of homeostasis occurs, so a person might display mostly upper airway symptoms which we call a cold. In other anatomical locations, such failures of homeopathy in central or lower airways could result in symptoms which are far more severe & we call that “flu”.
In this model of “endogenous” illness, timeline to recovery could vary tremendously from an all but overnight event to something that persists for weeks, leaving person somewhat breathless, even at rest.
In the case of a hypothetical episode of flu, the functions of your epithelial cells could become further deranged and cause quite worrisome symptoms. These cells are very large in number (note it’s said that the surface area of your gas-exchanging lungs are large enough to more or less cover a tennis court. It doesn’t take much by way of cytokine / chemokine / inflammatory mediators response of those epithelial cells in order to produce systemic symptoms, such as muscle & joint pain, tremendous fatigue, reduced efficiency gas-exchange etc. on top of this, your healthy epithelial cells normally secrete anti-microbial compounds such as trefoil peptides, which make it difficult for microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi to infect you.
When damaged, however, I think it very likely that overgrowth of usually benign bacterial infections could occur and be the aetiological explanation for pneumonias, requiring antibiotics to prevent a spiralling down to death, especially in elderly, already chronically unwell individuals. Even without invoking bacterial infection, the release from airway epithelium of pro-inflammatory chemicals will result in recruitment to the lungs & into the luminal compartment of the lungs of very large numbers of several kinds of inflammatory cells, such as neutrophils, eosinophils and macrophages (the latter themselves are normally found as the dominant surveillance cell type in airway washings, obtained using an unpleasant technique called endoscopic pulmonary lavage). These cells, in large enough numbers, are the cause of production of purulent secretions, coughed up as phlegm.
I’m not pretending that this is all correct & explains every facet of the acute respiratory illnesses called colds and influenza, but it’s a better model than the contagious respiratory virus narrative.
Below is the reposted article where the comment is (& a hot debate):
Also see: Dr Mike Yeadon | Totality of Evidence
It’s embarrassing scrolling back to 2020 to see how much of the viral pandemic nonsense I’d swallowed!
Despite my now feelings of shame, I think it’s an important archive of how & when my thinking evolved, warts and all.
This evolution in deductions and my own confidence in my conclusions may be helpful to some others as they make their own trek from normieworld to conspiracy realist.
Best wishes
Mike
Read comment from Christine Massey FOIs - who asked all governments to give proof of the covid-19 isolated virus which none produced:
You're engaging in circular reasoning, like children concluding that Santa visited b/c they found presents under the tree and cookie crumbs on the kitchen table.
Culture is "not pure enough"?? Lol. The cell culture process is the exact opposite of purifying... and does not demonstrate a "virus".
Adding snot or lung fluid to monkey cells (or any cells) along with cow serum (but not enough to nourish the cell line!) and toxic chemicals, then watching the cells break down and declaring that "the virus did it" is the height of lunacy. It's an irrelevant, wildly unnatural man-made brew that tells us nothing whatsoever about what happens in a living body and does not require a "virus" in order to obtain the CPE that is passed off as "virus isolation". It's completely retarded, unscientific and illogical. No one has even demonstrated that the purported particle (with the assigned "genome" - which is made up in silico - and proteins) even exists, let alone caused anything to happen to any thing.
