Dr. Mike Yeadon Thank you, Dustin and Xylie. Your recent work is your best yet and represents the best of us. The WHO is literally hell-bent on imposing a gigantic fraud upon the people of the world. That fraud, that submicroscopic, infectious particles called “viruses” cause serious diseases, which are then contagious, that is, transmissible to others. These statements are knowingly false. This lethal combination of falsehoods together create the third lie: that undisclosed preparations, which they call “vaccines”, preserve health and save lives. This has never been demonstrated because it’s factually & knowingly false. My short form summary for this is simple: “Virus” fraud lie + “Contagion” fraud lie = “Vaccine” fraud lie. Once you pick at either of the first two, either will do, you realise with a rush of horror how long this falsehood, deeply embedded in culture almost everywhere, has taken to construct & the guilty minds, the mens rea involved is unconscionable. It’s extreme psychopathy. If we look the other way, this gigantic, dangerous, deliberately injurious lie, is going to be coupled to the enforced, unjustified DIGITAL ID & CASHLESS DIGITAL MONEY system currently being installed across the world, unsuspecting European citizens first. All that’s then required is the arbitrary and completely unjustified claim that, in order that your digital ID remains valid, you’ll be obligated to submit to fake vaccinations, regularly. The EU Commission has already announced that this is their near term expectation. You don’t need to be a detective to deduce why they are doing this. Why they’re installing tyrannical & totalitarian digital control on everyone & then coercing / forcing them to be subjected to repeated injections with intentionally harmful substances. Those who control the governments of the world via the money creation system of unnecessary and privately held central banks regard us as profane and “useless eaters”. What happens to “useless eaters” when a tyrant turns their attention upon them? They have local “form” through history in numerous countries and eras, which is about to go international, simultaneously. There is nowhere to run. Speak out to everyone you know, even though it will prompt derision. Do it for your children and grandchildren who will otherwise never know freedom. Do it today and tomorrow and every day, because if collectively we fail to prevent this takeover, essentially a coup d’etat of the world, I see no practical way to unwind it. There is no more important & urgent cause than this. Dr Mike Yeadon https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon?

LEARN ABOUT PABS URGENT THREAT: The Global Race Toward Pathogen Profit Sharing & Lockstep Governance

Most member states are moving toward institutionalizing experimental medical authority through international treaty obligations that systematically circumvent constitutional protections and national sovereignty. The Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing framework represents the operational mechanism through which this transformation will occur, creating binding obligations for biological resource sharing while rendering benefits discretionary and unenforceable.

The fundamental issue extends beyond diplomatic disagreement into constitutional law and the systematic violation of established legal principles governing legitimate governmental authority. When nations agree to immediate pathogen sharing requirements while accepting voluntary benefit-sharing promises, they create legal frameworks that guarantee extraction while making reciprocity optional.

Recent events demonstrate how rapidly this system can undermine national decision-making capacity. On August 27, 2025, the United States Department of Health and Human Services withdrew mRNA product recommendations for healthy populations while maintaining identical interventions for vulnerable populations. This contradiction reveals that FDA - the SOURCE regulatory authorities that first lent their regulatory power to WHO - clearly understand these interventions cause harm while systematically misrepresenting their experimental nature to circumvent constitutional requirements for informed consent.

The PABS framework would institutionalize these failed systems through binding treaty obligations that transform temporary emergency measures into permanent international authority operating outside constitutional accountability mechanisms. This represents the fusion of governmental authority with pharmaceutical profits, creating unprecedented economic incentives that explain widespread governmental support despite documented constitutional violations and systematic informed consent failures.

Under the proposed system, pharmaceutical manufacturers would face mandatory obligations to contribute twenty percent of their production of medical countermeasures to WHO during declared emergencies. These products, by definition, constitute experimental interventions because they address novel pathogens through novel therapeutic approaches. No long-term safety data exists for interventions targeting previously unknown biological agents, yet the PABS system would create binding international requirements for their distribution outside normal regulatory frameworks.

The constitutional implications are staggering. Nations identifying and sharing pathogen samples receive financial benefits from resulting pharmaceutical products, while companies gain guaranteed international distribution channels funded through taxpayer treaty obligations rather than market accountability or safety demonstration.

This transforms biological materials into profitable international commodities while socializing research costs through mandatory governmental participation in experimental medical programs.

The current alignment of member states reveals how few nations recognize the constitutional impossibilities inherent in these arrangements. The United States withdrew from WHO entirely rather than participate in frameworks that subordinate national regulatory determinations to international bureaucratic authority. Twenty-six US state governors have declared non-compliance with any WHO treaty, establishing legal precedent for sub-national resistance to international agreements that violate constitutional governance requirements.

European nations including Poland, Italy, and Slovakia abstained from WHO Pandemic Agreement adoption, citing national sovereignty concerns. These abstentions reflect growing understanding that emergency declarations cannot permanently suspend constitutional protections and that experimental medical interventions cannot be conducted without informed consent through international agreements designed to circumvent legitimate governmental oversight.

Costa Rica's rejection of treaty extension provides the clearest example of principled resistance. Their delegate stated that "the prolongation and uncertainty of a potential pandemic treaty will only serve to worsen the existing polarization which directly affects the well-being of my population." This position demonstrates sophisticated understanding that international processes can themselves become sources of domestic instability when conducted without adequate attention to constitutional legitimacy and democratic accountability.

The developing country coalition supporting comprehensive PABS arrangements includes the Group for Equity representing thirty-three nations and the entire African Union. Their position reflects historical experience with resource extraction relationships, but their proposed solutions may inadvertently legitimize the very frameworks they seek to reform. By accepting the basic premise that pathogen sharing creates legitimate claims to pharmaceutical products, they validate experimental medical authority rather than challenging its constitutional foundations.

China's emergence as WHO's largest financial contributor following American withdrawal creates additional complications. Chinese proposals to link pathogen access to treaty participation transform biological cooperation into diplomatic leverage, demonstrating how PABS mechanisms can be weaponized for geopolitical purposes. This development illustrates why constitutional governments cannot legitimately participate in treaty formations that create dependencies with adversarial nations over essential health resources.

The technical complexity of implementing pathogen tracking systems reveals another dimension of the constitutional crisis. Proposed WHO PABS Sequence Databases with controlled access represent attempts to create digital sovereignty over biological information, but such systems require surveillance capabilities that violate privacy rights and due process protections. When international agreements require nations to monitor and control scientific information flows, they establish precedents for systematic censorship that extends far beyond health contexts.

The Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties establishes that states cannot be bound by treaties violating internal constitutional law or procured through systematic deception. The systematic misrepresentation of experimental gene therapy interventions as traditional vaccines to circumvent informed consent requirements establishes comprehensive fraud in the foundations underlying proposed treaty formation. Recipients received no information about participation in ongoing clinical investigations, experimental genetic modification technologies, or unprecedented cellular production mechanisms.

WHO's institutional capacity to create binding legal obligations regarding experimental medical interventions has been systematically challenged through formal dispute resolution procedures. When confronted with judicial orders requiring evidence to support experimental medical programs, health authorities have systematically defaulted rather than providing evidence. In Costa Rica, neither health authorities nor the World Health Organization could provide safety evidence when subjected to constitutional due process requirements, resulting in complete administrative default extending beyond three months.

These documented defaults establish institutional incapacity preventing legitimate treaty formation under established legal principles. When international organizations systematically choose silence over evidence-based response to constitutional requirements, they establish legal incapacity that prevents legitimate treaty formation regardless of diplomatic consensus or international pressure.

The September 15-19, 2025 PABS negotiations represent the final intervention window before diplomatic consensus solidifies into binding international obligations that override national constitutional protections. Unlike post-ratification legal challenges that face procedural obstacles and international law presumptions favoring treaty validity, constitutional interventions during active negotiations can establish binding legal constraints that make treaty formation impossible for governments operating under constitutional due process requirements.

The convergence of systematic constitutional violations with active treaty negotiations creates unprecedented opportunity for preventing permanent institutionalization of experimental medical authority through international obligations designed to circumvent national sovereignty protections. Once PABS negotiations conclude and diplomatic consensus emerges, constitutional challenges face substantially more difficult procedural obstacles and reduced likelihood of preventing treaty ratification across multiple jurisdictions.

Member states retain complete discretionary authority to reject treaty participation based on constitutional compliance obligations without violating existing international commitments during this critical window. Diplomatic positions remain fluid, enabling sustained legal pressure to influence governmental determinations before negotiating positions become fixed through formal international commitments.

The evidence demonstrates that PABS obligations would institutionalize experimental medical programs lacking constitutional legitimacy and evidentiary foundation. Government officials facing international pressure for treaty participation need documented evidence of systematic regulatory failures and formal citizen support for constitutional compliance to resist coordinated international pressure effectively.

The constitutional enforcement window requires systematic legal coordination across multiple jurisdictions to demonstrate that PABS obligations would institutionalize experimental medical programs lacking constitutional legitimacy and evidentiary foundation. This temporal constraint explains why formal legal opposition before September 15 determines whether constitutional law proves stronger than coordinated international authority seeking to institutionalize systematic circumvention of individual rights and national sovereignty.

Constitutional governments cannot legally participate in treaty formation addressing disputed subject matter without violating internal law requirements for evidence-based treaty ratification and constitutional competence to conclude international agreements. When fundamental disputes regarding legal authority underlying proposed treaty obligations remain unresolved through national authority review, states lack constitutional competence necessary to enter binding international agreements addressing disputed authority.

Citizens worldwide have constitutional rights to demand that their governments comply with established legal principles governing legitimate authority and human rights protection. The PABS framework presents governments with a fundamental choice between constitutional governance operating through established legal processes that protect individual rights and national sovereignty, versus international bureaucratic authority that systematically circumvents such protections through treaty obligations designed to avoid constitutional accountability.

This choice determines whether emergency declarations can permanently suspend constitutional protections, whether experimental medical interventions can be conducted without informed consent, and whether international agreements can override national sovereignty through mechanisms specifically designed to circumvent legitimate governmental oversight. The September 15-19, 2025 PABS negotiations represent the final opportunity for constitutional enforcement before diplomatic consensus solidifies into binding international obligations that violate national sovereignty and individual rights protections.

Through formal legal record establishing documented public opposition to permanent institutionalization of human experimentation through international treaty obligations, citizens provide governmental officials with clear mandate for constitutional compliance and principled resistance to international pressure for treaty participation that systematically violates established constitutional principles governing human experimentation, informed consent, and individual rights protection.

The fundamental problem requires immediate recognition that when competent national authorities determine experimental medical interventions are unsafe, PABS treaty obligations would prevent such determinations from affecting global distribution, systematically undermining national sovereignty and constitutional governance. The framework creates binding international obligations that prevent national authorities from protecting their citizens when they determine experimental interventions present unacceptable risks.

Constitutional enforcement during this critical treaty formation window when legal challenges maintain maximum effectiveness for preventing ratification of agreements built upon constitutionally deficient foundations represents the final opportunity to preserve legitimate governmental authority and individual rights protection against systematic institutionalization of experimental medical authority through international treaty obligations designed to circumvent constitutional accountability and national sovereignty protections.

If PABS passes, everyone needs to be on standby - the WHO Pandemic Agreement was already adopted in May 2025, so if the PABS annex gets approved, the entire treaty framework automatically becomes operational and ready for ratification. Interest of Justice will have your back with constitutional challenges in every jurisdiction possible, but it's much easier to stop this thing right now before it locks in than to fight it afterwards through the courts.

