February 11, 2024

Source from Dr. Mike Yeadon solo channel: Telegram

I had an interesting exchange in the Chat & because I was on a long call but not expecting to speak for a while, I had time to tap out a lengthy message.

I take the view that, once one has sufficient proof of a lethal assault, backed by evidence of decades of planning, it’s not unreasonable to interpret anything unusual as likely a component of such attacks.

There is proof for example that the injected purported to be “vaccines” are in fact constructions designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors. I am but one giver of truly expert opinion on this front, and I am one of many. I can debate all day with anyone who wishes to resist this conclusion. I understand why they don’t want to accept it. It is however true, unquestionably.

Interestingly, people totally unconnected to me, like Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova (mostly KW initially) have uncovered decades of stealthy modification to “public health” laws and regulations. These culminate in making the obviously unlawful, “legal on paper”, including & especially injected toxins called “Covid19 vaccines”.

Yet further separate experts identified that there’s not been a pandemic or public health emergency. This was all a PsyOp. Lying, big time.

I and many others knew that you cannot use bulk testing using PCR with any chance of getting valid, let alone meaningful results. These tests were all carefully fixed, like a conjuring trick, long before the audiences attention was drawn to the magician.

Masks and “lockdowns” are literally absurd. There were never part of the public health emergency plans of any country. I know, because I read a dozen of them. In 2019, some in WHO detailed the lack of evidence of effectiveness in making the slightest difference to apparent epidemic spreading of acute respiratory illnesses.

For me, the first evidence that I found genuinely terrifying was when scores of countries simultaneously “locked down”, using lies and identical wording. I interpreted it then & now as unequivocal proof of supranational cooperation. In retrospect, my intellectual core worked out that this could only point to objectives being totalitarian digital enslavement and mass depopulation. Nothing else comes close to fitting all the important observations.

It gets worse. In a completely different field, finance and private property rights, David Rogers Webb takes us through a century of preparation and planning to make legal the taking of almost everything you own. His free booklet & documentary, The Great Taking, details how this has been done. The most intense & dramatic changes started again in the 1960s. There’s no uncertainty about what has happened or what will happen, by design, when & not if the perpetrators trigger The Great Reset, which are very likely to originate with the insolvency of globally significantly important banks.

These two major arms of a malevolent, long planned pincer movement, now closing on humanity.

As a highly qualified, experienced and at least moderately successful executive in commercial biomedical research, we’re way past theory, on either arm (1. lies about contagious illnesses, the lies on necessary countermeasures & especially “vaccines” & 2. Theft on a global scale of substantially all private property, destruction of money and replacement with centrally controlled digital currency).

This imminent totalitarian control system will delete freedom forever. Unlike political or religious followings, this one relies not at all upon a mass following. If they succeed in replacing cash with digital money & getting us used to showing ID ahead of every transaction, there’s nothing that can be done to resist total control and importantly, coerced injection.

Taking these two arms together alone has no plausible benevolent interpretation and to resist my conclusion is, in my opinion at this point an act either of cowardly denial or of a troll.

Now, given that backdrop, the enforced movement towards BEVs might have several explanations. Ockhams Razor strongly ties these two assaults together.

It fits with 24/7 surveillance, 15 minute cities, the perversion of foodstuffs and many more, strange themes and events.

In this context, and in relation to the skies, two things immediately occur to me:

1. There are many observations of odd patterns in the skies. I myself have observed them in Southern England, the Côte d’Azur & Florida. In two of these three, cloudy skies day after day represent such dramatic change from weather patterns established over centuries. “This isn’t normal” is not conspiracy theory. There have been numerous leaks of information & the odd document, some of which talk specifically of “SAI” (stratospheric aerosol injection). The USAF has been experimenting with weather modification since the end of WW2. In order not to find it more than plausible that this is happening now, I would argue you’d need to know what are the technical limitations of this broad technology, which I do not.

2. I think the answer to 1 is that we are being sprayed often, but I do not know with what. Might it be with materials that are sufficiently toxic as to damage human health & to damage the environment? Sure, almost anything is possible. I have no direct evidence for this. It might however be so. On the other hand, it’s not faintly implausible that the perpetrators are blocking out the sun, because the psychologists & crooks know that generally speaking, low mood results from this kind of thing, and low mood will increase the sense of despair and lack of planning to resist. That might be enough. They also enjoy dicking around with our minds. They are evidently evil, when you review what they & their antecedents have done.

By the way, I’m often asked “So who is doing this?”

I believe we will never know. We know the names of a small number of those who are obviously all-in on this, and your know their names. They’re often referred to on TV & representatives of wealthy trusts and funds, too, not infrequently seen. There is some attention on “think tanks” such as WEF, UN, WHO, Trilateral Commission, Club of Rome, Bilderberg Group, the Davos Set, the Crowned Heads of European countries, especially U.K. & the Netherlands, even The Committee of 300.

But know this, we’re never going to be allowed to know their names and identities. In my opinion, it makes no difference whatsoever whether we have their names or not.

In terms of countermeasures, being as prepared as possible is very important. My own knowledge has enabled avoidance of just one crucial risk so far: not being injected with “c19 vaccines”. I’m not protected by knowledge. There’s nowhere to run & hide anyway. We have to stop it or limit the destruction that they’ll commit.

Finally, this truly extended planned assault upon humanity has a spiritual aspect to it, to say the least. I doubt they’re alien lizards, but I do think they’re from extended families who have held very terrible views on “ordinary people” like you and me, forever.

We’re not in a hopeless position but I do recommend we recognise just how much trouble we’re in. I encourage each of us to prepare to be able to resist for a long as possible. Buying time may be the single most important thing you can do.

Another is the relay idea. Those reading this for example are already wide awake. Those in your personal network may not be. In those cases, you are pretty much their only salvation. The media is never going to tell them the truth. I cannot ever reach them, because they’re not looking for (people like) me. So this battle may turn on your willingness and effectiveness in opening the eyes of people important to you.

I hope this is of use or interest to someone. I’ll repost it as it may be of wider interest.

Best wishes

Mike