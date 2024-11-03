From Dr. Mike Yeadon in response to the WHO Pandemic Fund raising a TON of cash for nonsensical unscientific pandemic commitments:

Dr. Yeadon: "3 Reasons to find cheer [despite the fact that] we’re all under assault by deranged people, who have their own reasons for wanting totalitarian control over everyone & to kill off an expected majority of them"...

Verbatim from Dr. Yeadon’s comment is posted below:

Reasons to be cheerful:

1 (a). Contagion isn’t a thing. A century plus of clinical attempts to demonstrate symptomatic transmission of eg acute respiratory illnesses shows that it simply doesn’t happen. 1 (b). So even if you still want to believe in disease caused by submicroscopic, infectious particles called viruses, you can’t “catch it” from someone else. 2. There’s no scientific evidence for the existence of viruses, anyway. And see 1. 3. Pandemics aren’t a thing. While the authorities have claimed that we’ve had several pandemics, they’re all fraudulently manufactured, in recent years by the misapplication of non-diagnostic, non-tests using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manipulations of clinical samples. Pandemics don’t happen because they can’t happen. Our taxes are being given to evil lunatics in order to prepare the ground in every country to be attacked by claiming there’s a pandemic. While the false claim alone isn’t a threat, it induces fear in the majority of people, and being scared is a very effective way to make thinking hard and responding by reflex much easier. A plausible reason for doing just about anything having been provided, the authorities will indulge in a series of ever more damaging “countermeasures” which they’ll claim “protect the public”. It’s a control freak’s dream, from arrows stuck to the floor in shops to denial of validity of a digital ID if your status is unvaccinated. I have no suggestions for opposing the whole thing other than to help others see things as you do, namely, that we’re all under assault by deranged people, who have their own reasons for wanting totalitarian control over everyone & to kill off an expected majority of them. Don’t participate in vaccination, the taking of vitamins & supplements, the eating of highly processed foods, the wearing of masks and the signing up for & routine use of common format digital ID. And for goodness sake, choose some topic that you find it easiest to prove that the authorities lie about important things. People rightly don’t trust proven liars. *end Dr. Yeadon comment*

IOJ & Dr. Yeadon have a hearing ordered to hear our concerns and we intend to use it to try to stop the shots, PCR fraud and hold WHO to account - You can support this VERY IMPORTANT case below!

Is Dr. Yeadon Right? Let’s Look At A Glimpse Of The History Of Epidemics:

“I WAS AN ON-THE-SPOT OBSERVER OF THE 1918 INFLUENZA EPIDEMIC

All the doctors and people who were living at the time of the 1918 Spanish Influenza epidemic say it was the most terrible disease the world has ever had. Strong men, hale and hearty, one day would be dead the next. The disease had the characteristics of the black death added to typhoid, diphtheria, pneumonia, smallpox, paralysis and all the diseases the people had been vaccinated with immediately following World War 1. Practically the entire population had been injected "seeded" with a dozen or more diseases — or toxic serums. When all those doctor-made diseases started breaking out all at once it was tragic.

That pandemic dragged on for two years, kept alive with the addition of more poison drugs administered by the doctors who tried to suppress the symptoms. As far as I could find out, the flu hit only the vaccinated. Those who had refused the shots escaped the flu. My family had refused all the vaccinations so we remained well all the time. We knew from the health teachings of Graham, Trail, Tilden and others, that people cannot contaminate the body with poisons without causing disease.

When the flu was at its peak, all the stores were closed as well as the schools, businesses — even the hospital, as the doctors and nurses had been vaccinated too and were down with the flu. No one was on the streets. It was like a ghost town. We [who didn’t taken any vaccines] seemed to be the only family which didn’t get the flu; so my parents went from house to house doing what they could to look after the sick, as it was impossible to get a doctor then. If it were possible for germs, bacteria, virus, or bacilli to cause disease, they had plenty of opportunity to attack my parents when they were spending many hours a day in the sick rooms. But they didn’t get the flu and they didn’t bring any germs home to attack us children and cause anything. None of our family had the flu — not even a sniffle— and it was in the winter with deep snow on the ground.

It has been said that the 1918 flu epidemic killed 20,000,000 people throughout the world. But, actually, the doctors killed them with their crude and deadly treatments and drugs. This is a harsh accusation but it is nevertheless true, judging by the success of the drugless doctors in comparison with that of the medical doctors.”

—Eleanor McBean (Vaccination Condemned)

Dr. Yeadon, IOJ, Sasha Latypova and top experts like Dr. Janci Lindsay have a hearing Nov 11 to rat out WHO for criminal PCR & VAX experiments to the Health Ministry and Presidents office - We are still raising the Attorney Fees to cover the hearing and subsequent work that will be needed - All help DEEPLY needed and APPRECIATED!!!!!!

About our Nuremberg Hearing 11-11

Nov. 11 Nuremberg Hearing Ordered by Costa Rica’s VP and Health Minister: Legal Experts Challenge WHO’s Emergency Use Listings for Fraudulent PCR Tests and High-Risk Vaccines, Referred by WHO’s Internal Oversight to National Authorities

A landmark legal hearing has been ordered by Costa Rica’s Vice President and Health Minister to expose and challenge the World Health Organization’s (WHO) misuse of Emergency Use Listings (EUL) for PCR tests and experimental vaccines. These products, which bypassed essential safety protocols, are alleged to pose serious threats to global health and safety. The case, referred by WHO’s internal oversight to national authorities, aims to dismantle WHO’s EUL designations, which allowed these controversial products to bypass standard safety testing, in violation of international biomedical research laws. Experts including former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Michael Yeadon, Pharma Insider, Sasha Latypova, molecular biologist Dr. Janci Lindsay and others will present critical testimony. They will reveal that the PCR tests approved by WHO under emergency use authorization were never intended to diagnose pandemics, and that the experimental vaccines granted the same emergency approval are neither traditional vaccines nor safe for human use, posing potential risks to the human genome. Scheduled for November 11, 2024, this hearing seeks to revoke the fraudulent EUL designations. Expert testimony will include proof that the former Health Minister testified no animal studies were conducted for these vaccines—an egregious breach of the Nuremberg Code, designed to protect individuals from untested medical experiments. “These products are designed in a way that it’s axiomatic to cause harm,” states Dr. Yeadon, underscoring the inherent risks involved. Interest of Justice representatives Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie further emphasize the gravity of this case: “The WHO has put billions at risk by promoting untested, unsafe vaccines under emergency use. This is a critical moment for global health and justice. People deserve transparency and safety in medical products, and it’s time the WHO is held accountable for these dangerous authorizations.” The public and civil society are encouraged to support this historic case. For more information or to donate to the urgent legal fees, please visit:

