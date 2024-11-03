Dr. Yeadon: "We’re all under assault by deranged people, who have their own reasons for wanting totalitarian control over everyone & to kill off an expected majority of them"
3 Reasons to find cheer despite the fact that we’re all under assault by deranged people who have their own reasons for wanting totalitarian control over everyone & to kill off an expected majority
From Dr. Mike Yeadon in response to the WHO Pandemic Fund raising a TON of cash for nonsensical unscientific pandemic commitments:
Pandemic Fund Raises US$982 Million In New Commitments From Governments And An Additional US $1.8 Billion in Co-Financing From International Partner Organizations
Dr. Yeadon: "3 Reasons to find cheer [despite the fact that] we’re all under assault by deranged people, who have their own reasons for wanting totalitarian control over everyone & to kill off an expected majority of them"...
Never forget to look on the bright side! - IOJ Motto
Verbatim from Dr. Yeadon’s comment is posted below:
Reasons to be cheerful:
1 (a). Contagion isn’t a thing. A century plus of clinical attempts to demonstrate symptomatic transmission of eg acute respiratory illnesses shows that it simply doesn’t happen. 1 (b). So even if you still want to believe in disease caused by submicroscopic, infectious particles called viruses, you can’t “catch it” from someone else.
2. There’s no scientific evidence for the existence of viruses, anyway. And see 1.
3. Pandemics aren’t a thing. While the authorities have claimed that we’ve had several pandemics, they’re all fraudulently manufactured, in recent years by the misapplication of non-diagnostic, non-tests using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manipulations of clinical samples. Pandemics don’t happen because they can’t happen.
Our taxes are being given to evil lunatics in order to prepare the ground in every country to be attacked by claiming there’s a pandemic. While the false claim alone isn’t a threat, it induces fear in the majority of people, and being scared is a very effective way to make thinking hard and responding by reflex much easier. A plausible reason for doing just about anything having been provided, the authorities will indulge in a series of ever more damaging “countermeasures” which they’ll claim “protect the public”. It’s a control freak’s dream, from arrows stuck to the floor in shops to denial of validity of a digital ID if your status is unvaccinated.
I have no suggestions for opposing the whole thing other than to help others see things as you do, namely, that we’re all under assault by deranged people, who have their own reasons for wanting totalitarian control over everyone & to kill off an expected majority of them.
Don’t participate in vaccination, the taking of vitamins & supplements, the eating of highly processed foods, the wearing of masks and the signing up for & routine use of common format digital ID. And for goodness sake, choose some topic that you find it easiest to prove that the authorities lie about important things. People rightly don’t trust proven liars.
*end Dr. Yeadon comment*
Mistakes were not made. They KNEW!
IOJ & Dr. Yeadon have a hearing ordered to hear our concerns and we intend to use it to try to stop the shots, PCR fraud and hold WHO to account - You can support this VERY IMPORTANT case below!
Is Dr. Yeadon Right? Let’s Look At A Glimpse Of The History Of Epidemics:
“I WAS AN ON-THE-SPOT OBSERVER OF THE 1918 INFLUENZA EPIDEMIC
All the doctors and people who were living at the time of the 1918 Spanish Influenza epidemic say it was the most terrible disease the world has ever had. Strong men, hale and hearty, one day would be dead the next. The disease had the characteristics of the black death added to typhoid, diphtheria, pneumonia, smallpox, paralysis and all the diseases the people had been vaccinated with immediately following World War 1. Practically the entire population had been injected "seeded" with a dozen or more diseases — or toxic serums. When all those doctor-made diseases started breaking out all at once it was tragic.
That pandemic dragged on for two years, kept alive with the addition of more poison drugs administered by the doctors who tried to suppress the symptoms. As far as I could find out, the flu hit only the vaccinated. Those who had refused the shots escaped the flu. My family had refused all the vaccinations so we remained well all the time. We knew from the health teachings of Graham, Trail, Tilden and others, that people cannot contaminate the body with poisons without causing disease.
When the flu was at its peak, all the stores were closed as well as the schools, businesses — even the hospital, as the doctors and nurses had been vaccinated too and were down with the flu. No one was on the streets. It was like a ghost town. We [who didn’t taken any vaccines] seemed to be the only family which didn’t get the flu; so my parents went from house to house doing what they could to look after the sick, as it was impossible to get a doctor then. If it were possible for germs, bacteria, virus, or bacilli to cause disease, they had plenty of opportunity to attack my parents when they were spending many hours a day in the sick rooms. But they didn’t get the flu and they didn’t bring any germs home to attack us children and cause anything. None of our family had the flu — not even a sniffle— and it was in the winter with deep snow on the ground.
It has been said that the 1918 flu epidemic killed 20,000,000 people throughout the world. But, actually, the doctors killed them with their crude and deadly treatments and drugs. This is a harsh accusation but it is nevertheless true, judging by the success of the drugless doctors in comparison with that of the medical doctors.”
—Eleanor McBean (Vaccination Condemned)
Dr. Yeadon, IOJ, Sasha Latypova and top experts like Dr. Janci Lindsay have a hearing Nov 11 to rat out WHO for criminal PCR & VAX experiments to the Health Ministry and Presidents office - We are still raising the Attorney Fees to cover the hearing and subsequent work that will be needed - All help DEEPLY needed and APPRECIATED!!!!!!
About our Nuremberg Hearing 11-11
Nov. 11 Nuremberg Hearing Ordered by Costa Rica’s VP and Health Minister: Legal Experts Challenge WHO’s Emergency Use Listings for Fraudulent PCR Tests and High-Risk Vaccines, Referred by WHO’s Internal Oversight to National Authorities
A landmark legal hearing has been ordered by Costa Rica’s Vice President and Health Minister to expose and challenge the World Health Organization’s (WHO) misuse of Emergency Use Listings (EUL) for PCR tests and experimental vaccines. These products, which bypassed essential safety protocols, are alleged to pose serious threats to global health and safety.
The case, referred by WHO’s internal oversight to national authorities, aims to dismantle WHO’s EUL designations, which allowed these controversial products to bypass standard safety testing, in violation of international biomedical research laws.
Experts including former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Michael Yeadon, Pharma Insider, Sasha Latypova, molecular biologist Dr. Janci Lindsay and others will present critical testimony. They will reveal that the PCR tests approved by WHO under emergency use authorization were never intended to diagnose pandemics, and that the experimental vaccines granted the same emergency approval are neither traditional vaccines nor safe for human use, posing potential risks to the human genome.
Scheduled for November 11, 2024, this hearing seeks to revoke the fraudulent EUL designations. Expert testimony will include proof that the former Health Minister testified no animal studies were conducted for these vaccines—an egregious breach of the Nuremberg Code, designed to protect individuals from untested medical experiments.
“These products are designed in a way that it’s axiomatic to cause harm,” states Dr. Yeadon, underscoring the inherent risks involved.
Interest of Justice representatives Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie further emphasize the gravity of this case: “The WHO has put billions at risk by promoting untested, unsafe vaccines under emergency use. This is a critical moment for global health and justice. People deserve transparency and safety in medical products, and it’s time the WHO is held accountable for these dangerous authorizations.”
The public and civil society are encouraged to support this historic case. For more information or to donate to the urgent legal fees, please visit:
We are on the great journey to justice, the Road to Nuremberg 2. We won't stop until humanity is freed, safe and once again healthy! Conquer or die! Join us!
Heads up - we will be back with a bunch more clips that will blow your mind.
Interest of Justice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a monthly donor or paid subscriber.
It’s time to change the health system - It’s time to exit WHO & hold them liable. We are so close to the finish line, the public is invited to support the cause & make this happen!
Have you seen this article on the Spanish Flu?
Exploding the Spanish Flu Myth
https://healthfreedomdefense.org/exploding-the-spanish-flu-myth/
The mass vaccination program as a causal factor was only a small part of what caused the mass illness- the larger issues that led to mass illness were the mass poisonings caused by chemical warfare and mass starvation along with social and economic devastation caused by WW1.
From article:
"One of the oft-cited symptoms of the Spanish Flu, different from all other flus before and since, was a strange bluish-gray discoloration of the skin. It was noted that as victims lungs filled with fluid their skin would turn grayish-blue.
When cadavers were examined and the cause of death registered, victims who died suddenly and had a bluish-purple discoloration to their lips or skin were automatically registered as having died from the Spanish Flu.
Another unique feature of this flu’s clinical profile was how the victims could die within hours or days of developing symptoms, their lungs filling with fluid, causing them to suffocate.
While these extraordinary symptoms don’t fit the classical clinical profile of the flu, they do fit descriptions of chemical warfare during WW1.
...
An Unusual Flu That Kills the Young and Strong and Spares the Old
The illness traditionally designated as “the flu” has historically been noted to place certain groups at higher risk of developing serious complications if afflicted. At the top of this list, as is the case with most illnesses, are older adults. Oddly, this was not the case with the Spanish Flu.
Unique to all of epidemiological history, the Spanish Flu was said to have an “unprecedented age-specific mortality pattern, in which young adults were at extraordinarily high risk of dying, a feature not observed in influenza outbreaks before or since.” [Emphasis added.]
The mortality profile of the 1918 epidemic was exceptional in many ways. The age-specific mortality pattern for this flu was radically different from the traditional U-shaped patterns. A U-shaped pattern shows high mortality in the very young and the very old and low mortality in the in-between age groups, as seen in all previous influenza outbreaks.
In contrast with past influenza mortality patterns, the Spanish Flu produced a peculiar W-shaped mortality age profile, meaning that the age groups 15–24, 25–34, and 35–44 experienced the highest rates of mortality.
Also of note is that the male death rates for influenza in 1918 far exceeded the female death rates among adults.
This depicted an unprecedented age-specific mortality pattern, in which young adult males were at extraordinarily high risk of dying, a feature not observed in influenza outbreaks before or since.
The young males who were most severely impacted by this ostensible illness were by and large precisely those who were involved in WW1 combat: “The first of three waves hit soldiers in France early in 1918. But the flu soon spread from there, in two subsequent and far more virulent waves, to sicken soldiers and civilians almost everywhere.”
...thanks, IOJ and co....i restacked, and here in the comments i may as well include my introduction... '...keep informng yourselves folks, it’s energy consuming, however the more of us are stayin on this, is impactful, and i’m optimistic that soon their force will be dissolved and their deceptions thrown into irretrievable disarray… this, i mean one lifetime is short, is worth the effort, ‘cause when we finally enter beyond the threshold of the afterlife, i sense, very strongly that our efforts will blend our souls colorfully into the greater harmonic and scheme of things, i don’t say this lightly, so, please don’t let’s allow our ground down by despair and such emotions and effects…the reprobates have already lost…and soon their irreducible fates will be sealed…and while, impressions of ‘time’ are possibly both illusive, and elusive…however, their ‘moment’ will assuredly arrive, and likely most unexpectedly when it does!…🙏➕🙏... '