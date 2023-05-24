Gear up - the BIG one is coming!

Tedros called for a new Pandemic Treaty and updated negotiations on the International Health Regulations, the treaty outlining preparedness and responses to health crises, “so the world will never again have to face the devastation of a pandemic like COVID-19.”

The WHO wildly claims without evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic has to date killed almost 7 million people worldwide. According to the WHO, the alleged 7 million deaths include almost 1.13 million deaths in the United States.

Keep in mind, IOJ is forced to Sue The WHO because when we confronted Tedros with the peer reviewed science showing there is no emergency, and in reality there is only false PCR statistics, he WENT INTO HIDING refusing to answer serious charges of fraud and crimes. The emergency declaration is presumed to be in bad faith based on false science Tedros & the WHO flat refuse to analyze or debate.

PS: Fear sells.

Just ask Paul Offitt, VRBPAC FDA - "What's the best way to convince a parent to get a vaccine is to HAVE AN OUTBREAK" — Paul Offit. see here:

Tedros at the 76th WHA was apparently shilling for the fear terrorists, creating alarmism to nudge people into medical experiments!

Tedros hyping up the fear level on Monday May 22, 2023 at the 76th World Health Assembly, Geneva, Switzerland

“We cannot kick this can down the road. if we do not make the changes that must be made then who will? and if we do not make them now and when when the next pandemic comes knocking and it will we must be ready to answer decisively collectively and equitably and for enhanced International cooperation the pandemic Accord a generational commitment that we will not go back to the old cycle of panic and neglect that left our world vulnerable but move forward with a shared commitment to meet shared threats with a shared response that's why we say the pandemic Accord is a generational agreement a commitment from this generation is important because it's this generation that experiences how awful a small virus could be” - Tedros

see New York Post: The head of the World Health Organization warned that the world must prepare for the next pandemic, which could be “even deadlier” than the COVID-19 pandemic. In a meeting of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sounded an alarm that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. “The threat of another variant emerging that causes new surges of disease and death remains,” Dr. Tedros said. “And the threat of another pathogen emerging with even deadlier potential remains.” However, the WHO recently declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a health emergency. “When the next pandemic comes knocking — and it will — we must be ready to answer decisively, collectively and equitably,” he added.

Snake-oil Treaty Salesman:

Above we see Tedros the terrorizing over-alarmist lamenting and dreaming of a Pandemic Treaty & a “generational commitment”.

More precisely, Tedros apparently hopes for an agreed upon change to international law. He wants to seal the deal before next WHA, which is in exactly one year.

Rules mandate the treaty agenda is proposed 4 months early, so he wants agreements within 8 months that will be submitted and voted on 4 months later at 77th WHA!

He is dreaming. Humanity says NO. We are the people. The WHO is out on a limb.

Here is a copy of the Unedited Draft Pandemic Treaty released May 22, 2023

Unedited Draft Pandemic Treaty 854KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

As soon as we can IOJ will post a treatise on why the pandemic treaty is dead in the water and VOID ab initio.

Who cares what they are planning as far as the treaty… its VOID.

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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