Interest of Justice

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CharlieSeattle
May 25, 2023

The 1st Plandemic was just a test!

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Piki V
May 25, 2023

Dear Tedros, where is your inventary of all the existing viruses and pathogens in the world? Show it to us! Please! Which ones of these are man-made? Dear Tedros, where is the realtime study of what Biological warfare labs potentially do to plants, animals and humans? Dear Tedros, where is the realtime observations of what Geoengineering skies contain and what it does to water, soil, plants, animals and humans? Dear Tedros, all of this crucial information should be the backbone of your WHO and WHA meetings and statements. Unless you can prove that you do this work thoroughly scientifically and in full integrity, on the bases of objective observations, that long we the people know that your statements are void.

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