UPDATE: During the Summit Of The Future, the Emergency Platform mechanism has been removed from the Pact for the Future

However, don’t stand down yet - because the technocrats will certainly seek alternative methods to integrate the Emergency Platform toolbox into the existing system.

News: In the fourth revision of the Pact for the Future the request to present "protocols for convening and operationalizing emergency platforms" has been replaced with the more simple version: "consider approaches to strengthen the United Nations' system's response to complex global shocks within existing authorities".

Download the latest version of Pact for the Future from September 20:

Sotf The Pact For The Future Latest Sept 20 679KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Urgent: Reject Summit Of The Future

Why sign? Why now?

There are three UN instruments/treaties being negotiated in the lead up to Summit of the Future September 20-24 which we are trying to prevent from being adopted.

Demand UN delegates reject ‘Pact For The Future, “Declaration on Future Generations’ & ‘Global Digital Compact - LAST CHANCE!

Please join us in urgently impeding these instruments, which could lead to widespread human rights violations, by signing and sharing this page!

Sign the demand below! IF YOU SIGNED BEFORE - THIS IS NEW!

Sign here: https://stopagenda2030.org/sotf

What is going on in Summit of the Future?

The Summit starts now! We are protesting & raising awareness. Many delegates heard an earful from IOJ.

UN, New York, Summit Pre-Opening:

22 September & 23rd

If you would like to hear IoJ speaking with James Roguski about the summit for the Future and all of the treaties from the WHO, we’re having a detailed discussion about what is happening right now, September 22 & 23, in the Summit of The Future in the following two podcasts. One is video and the other is audio, they are two different episodes, both are pretty great conversations and worth a listen for those interested.

Both podcasts below are relevant to the Summit Of The Future happening NOW!

Video source https://rumble.com/v5deg01-james-roguski-dustin-bryce-lady-xylie-pact-for-the-future-new-paradigms-wsa.html (Sponsored by Epoch Times)

About this podcast: On Monday, 2 SEP 24, on Labor Day 2024, James Roguski, NEC-SE Director for International Health, author, essayist, and independent researcher, and Live from Costa Rica, Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie, co-founders of Interest of Justice, an international non-profit headquartered in Costa Rica and leading voices in global health governance and anti-corruption, will join me to discuss the upcoming September 3, 2024, 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time deadline for the 193 members of the United Nations to "break the silence" regarding the third revised version of the "Pact for the Future". Our goal is to prepare for a deep-dive discussion on this critical topic. James will examine the newest documents on the "Pandemic Treaty," the revelations about the World Health Organization's secret meetings, and the IHR's adopted amendments. Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie will update us on Costa Rico's efforts to counter global governance efforts. Dustin and Lady Xylie have five certifications in diplomacy from the prestigious Diplo Academy in Malta; they have spearheaded critical initiatives since the COVID-19 pandemic began, even convincing Costa Rica's Delegates to become the only country in the world to reject the WHO Pandemic Treaty. They are engaged in a groundbreaking global lawsuit involving the World Health Organization and United Nations Programs, focusing on exposing potentially corrupt or unsafe procurement practices under the auspices of an "emergency ."Their work challenges alleged abuses of power by top government officials and exposes seismic shifts in international norms being negotiated in the UN Summit of the Future and other Treaties. Their mission is to drive a new era of accountability and transparency within the global community, hoping to achieve a more functional global health system focusing more on human rights than profits.

Below is a completely different podcast and is audio only, but is just as relevant as the video presented above, mostly the same topics.

This is a really great conversation that touches upon our longtime work with James Roguski, including the never before told story of how we combined forces to help stop the IHR amendments in 2022, up until today. This in depth conversation lets readers get a glimpse of our saga with the up’s, downs and day to day grind fighting WHO & UN unethical schemes for the past few years, and why we care so much to make changes in public health as a full time mission of love for humanity!

1× 0:00 -58:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Listen here: https://www.americaoutloud.news/the-interest-of-justice-organization-helped-costa-rica-push-back-against-the-who/

https://interestofjustice.org an international non-profit headquartered in Costa Rica and leading voices in global health governance and anti-corruption, joins me to discuss the United Nations September 3, 2024, 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time deadline which expired without the 193 members of the United Nations “breaking the silence” regarding the third revised version of the “Pact for the Future.” James Roguski, our expert in international health, examines the newest documents on the ‘Pandemic Treaty’ and the revelations about the World Health Organization’s secret meetings. These revelations have significant implications for global health governance and anti-corruption efforts, and James provides a detailed analysis. He also explains the reason behind the climate change business model and how it can be countered using its Information Operation (IO) talking points. Additionally, Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie update us on Costa Rico’s efforts to counter global governance efforts, ensuring that we are fully informed and aware of the latest developments in this crucial area. Dustin and Lady Xylie have five certifications in diplomacy from the prestigious Diplo Academy in Malta; they have spearheaded critical initiatives since the COVID-19 pandemic began, even convincing Costa Rica’s Delegates to become the only country in the world to reject the WHO Pandemic Treaty. They are engaged in a groundbreaking global lawsuit involving the World Health Organization and United Nations Programs, focusing on exposing potentially corrupt or unsafe procurement practices under the auspices of an “emergency.” Their work challenges alleged abuses of power by top government officials and exposes seismic shifts in international norms being negotiated in the UN Summit of the Future and other Treaties. Their mission is to drive a new era of accountability and transparency within the global community, hoping to achieve a more functional global health system focusing more on human rights than profits. James Roguski, NEC-SE Director for International Health https://necse.net/about/james-roguski-director-of-research-for-international-health/, author, essayist, and independent researcher, and Live from Costa Rica, Dustin Bryce, and Lady Xylie, co-founders of Interest of Justice - Thank you Sargis! - IOJ

IOJ is engaged in a groundbreaking global lawsuit involving the World Health Organization and United Nations Programs, focusing on exposing potentially corrupt or unsafe procurement practices under the auspices of an “emergency.” Steady support is needed!

Pledge Support

END OF POST - THANKS FOR SHARING & CARING!

BELOW IS THE TEXT OF THE PACT FOR THE FUTURE FOR DIE HARDS:

Pact for the Future FULL TEXT BELOW

Download the latest version of Pact for the Future from September 20:

(Emergency Platform is removed - one small step forward)

Sotf The Pact For The Future Latest Sept 20 679KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

United Nations

General Assembly ADVANCE UNEDITED

Seventy-ninth session

Agenda item 123

Strengthening of the United Nations system

A/79/L.2

Distr.: Limited

20 September 2024 Original: English

Draft resolution submitted by the President of the General Assembly The Pact for the Future

The General Assembly

Adopts the following Pact for the Future and its annexes:

The Pact for the Future

1. We, the Heads of State and Government, representing the peoples of the world, have gathered at United Nations Headquarters to protect the needs and interests of present and future generations through the actions in this Pact for the Future.

2. We are at a time of profound global transformation. We are confronted by rising catastrophic and existential risks, many caused by the choices we make. Fellow human beings are enduring terrible suffering. If we do not change course, we risk tipping into a future of persistent crisis and breakdown.

3. Yet this is also a moment of hope and opportunity. Global transformation is a chance for renewal and progress grounded in our common humanity. Advances in knowledge, science, technology, and innovation could deliver a breakthrough to a better and more sustainable future for all. The choice is ours.

4. We believe there is a path to a brighter future for all of humanity, including those living in poverty and vulnerable situations. Through the actions we take today, we resolve to set ourselves on that path, striving for a world that is safe, peaceful, just, equal, inclusive, sustainable and prosperous, a world in which wellbeing, security and dignity and a healthy planet are assured for all humanity.

5. This will require a recommitment to international cooperation based on respect for international law, without which we can neither manage the risks nor seize the opportunities we face. This is not an option but a necessity. Our challenges are deeply interconnected and far exceed the capacity of any single State alone. They can only be addressed collectively, through strong and sustained international cooperation guided by trust and solidarity for the benefit of all and harnessing the power of those who can contribute from all sectors and generations.

6. We recognize that the multilateral system and its institutions, with the United Nations and its Charter at the centre, must be strengthened to keep pace with a changing world. They must be fit for the present and the future – effective and capable, prepared for the future, just, democratic, equitable and representative of today’s world, inclusive, interconnected, and financially stable.

7. Today, we pledge a new beginning in multilateralism. The actions in this Pact aim to ensure that the United Nations and other key multilateral institutions can deliver a better future for people and planet, enabling us to fulfil our existing commitments while rising to new and emerging challenges and opportunities.

8. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to act in accordance with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations and its purposes and principles.

9. We also reaffirm that the three pillars of the United Nations – sustainable development, peace and security, and human rights – are equally important, interlinked and mutually reinforcing. We cannot have one without the others.

10. We recognize that sustainable development in all of its three dimensions is a central goal in itself and that its achievement, leaving no-one behind, is and always will be a central objective of multilateralism. We reaffirm our enduring commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals. We will urgently accelerate progress towards achieving the goals, including through concrete political steps and mobilizing significant additional financing from all sources for sustainable development, with special attention to the needs of those in special situations and creating opportunities for young people. Poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, remains the greatest global challenge and its eradication is an indispensable requirement for sustainable development.

11. Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time with adverse impacts that are disproportionately felt by developing countries, especially those that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. We commit to accelerate meeting our obligations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement1.

12. To live up to our foundational promise to protect succeeding generations from the scourge of war, we must abide by international law, including the Charter, and make full use of all the instruments and mechanisms set out in the Charter, intensifying our use of diplomacy, committing to resolve our disputes peacefully, refraining from the threat or use of force, or acts of aggression, respecting each-other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholding the principles of political independence and self-determination, as well as strengthening accountability and ending impunity. With challenges and risks to international peace and security taking on more dangerous forms, in traditional and new domains, our efforts must keep pace.

2/42 23-18045

13. Every commitment in this Pact is fully consistent and aligned with international law, including human rights law. We reaffirm the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the fundamental freedoms enshrined therein. The implementation of the Pact will enhance the full enjoyment of human rights and dignity for all, which is a key goal. We will respect, protect, promote and fulfil all human rights, recognizing their universality, indivisibility, interdependence and interrelatedness and we will be unequivocal in what we stand for and uphold: freedom from fear and freedom from want for all.

14. We recognize that our efforts to redress injustice and to reduce inequalities within and between countries to build peaceful, just and inclusive societies cannot succeed unless we step up our efforts to promote tolerance, embrace diversity and combat all forms of discrimination, including racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance and all their abhorrent and contemporary forms and manifestations.

15. None of our goals can be achieved without the full, safe, equal and meaningful participation and representation of all women in political and economic life. We reaffirm our commitment to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, to accelerating our efforts to achieve gender equality, women’s participation and the empowerment of all women and girls in all domains and to eliminating all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

16. We reaffirm our pledge, made on the occasion of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations, to reinvigorate global action to ensure the future we want and to effectively respond to current and future challenges, in partnership with all relevant stakeholders. We recognize that the well-being of current and future generations and the sustainability of our planet rests on our willingness to take action. To that end, in this Pact we commit to fifty-eight actions in the areas of sustainable development and financing for development, international peace and security, science, technology and innovation and digital cooperation, youth and future generations, and transforming global governance.

17. We will advance implementation of these actions through relevant, mandated intergovernmental processes, where they exist. We will review the overall implementation of the Pact at the beginning of the eighty-third session of the General Assembly through a meeting at the level of Heads of State and Government. We are confident that by then, we will be well on course towards the better and more sustainable future we want for ourselves, our children and all the generations who will come after us.

1. Sustainable development and financing for development

18. In 2015, we resolved to free the human race from the tyranny of poverty, hunger and want and to heal and secure our planet. We promised we would leave no one behind. We have made some progress, but the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals is in peril. Progress on most of the goals is either moving too slowly or has regressed below the 2015 baseline. Years of sustainable development gains are being reversed. Poverty, hunger and inequality have increased. Human rights are under threat, and we run the risk of leaving millions of people behind. Climate change, biodiversity loss, desertification and sand and dust storms, pollution and other environmental challenges pose serious risks to our natural environment and our prospects for development.

19. We will not accept a future in which dignity and opportunity are denied to half the world’s population or becomes the sole preserve of those with privilege and wealth. We reaffirm that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is our overarching road map for achieving sustainable development in all three of its dimensions, overcoming the multiple, interlinked crises we face and securing a better future for present and future generations. We recognize that eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development. Sustainable development and the realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms are interdependent and mutually reinforcing. We reaffirm that gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls is an essential prerequisite to sustainable development. We cannot achieve our shared ambitions for the future without addressing these challenges with urgency and renewed vigour. We are committed to ensuring that the multilateral system can turbocharge our aspirations to deliver for people and planet, and we will place people at the center of all our actions.

Action 1. We will take bold, ambitious, accelerated, just and transformative actions to implement the 2030 Agenda, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and leave no one behind.

20. We reaffirm that the Sustainable Development Goals are a comprehensive, far-reaching and people-centered set of universal transformative Goals and targets. We reiterate our steadfast commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development, working closely with all relevant stakeholders. We recognize that the 2030 Agenda is universal and that all developing countries, including countries in special situations, in particular African Countries, least developed countries, landlocked developing countries, small island developing States, as well as those with specific

challenges, including Middle Income Countries and countries in conflict and post-conflict situations, require assistance to implement the Agenda. We will strengthen our actions to address climate change. We reaffirm the principles of the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, including the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities as set out in principle 7 thereof. We decide to:

(a) Scale up our efforts towards the full implementation of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and the Paris Agreement.

(b) Fully implement the commitments in the Political Declaration agreed at the Sustainable Development Goals Summit in 2023.

(c) Mobilize significant and adequate resources and investments from all sources for sustainable development.

(d) Remove all obstacles to sustainable development and refrain from economic coercion.

Action 2. We will place the eradication of poverty at the centre of our efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda.

21. Eradicating poverty, in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is an imperative for all humankind. We decide to:

(a) Take comprehensive and targeted measures to eradicate poverty by addressing the multidimensional nature of poverty, including through rural development strategies and investments and innovations in the social sector, especially education and health.

(b) Take concrete actions to prevent people falling back into poverty, including by establishing well-designed, sustainable and efficient social protection systems for all that are responsive to shocks.

Action 3. We will end hunger, eliminate food insecurity and all forms of malnutrition.

22. We remain deeply concerned that one-third of the world's population remain food insecure, and we will respond to and tackle the drivers of food insecurity and malnutrition. We decide to:

(a) Support countries and communities affected by food insecurity and all forms of malnutrition through coordinated action, including through the provision of emergency food supplies, programmes, financing, support to agricultural production, building national resilience to shocks and by ensuring food and agriculture supply chains function, and markets and trade channels remain free and accessible.

(b) Assist countries in debt distress manage volatility in international food markets and work in partnership with international financial institutions and the United Nations system to support developing countries affected by food insecurity.

(c) Promote equitable, resilient, inclusive and sustainable agrifood systems so that everyone has access to safe, affordable, sufficient and nutritious food.

Action 4. We will close the SDG financing gap in developing countries.

23. We are deeply concerned by the growing SDG financing gap facing developing countries. We must close this gap to prevent a lasting sustainable development divide, widening inequality within and between countries and a further erosion of trust in international relations and the multilateral system. We note ongoing efforts to address the SDG financing gap, including through the Secretary-General’s proposal for an SDG Stimulus. We decide to:

(a) Provide and mobilize sustainable, affordable, accessible, transparent and predictable development finance from all sources and the required means of implementation to developing countries.

(b) Continue to advance with urgency towards an SDG Stimulus through the Secretary-General’s proposal at the United Nations and in other relevant fora.

(c) Scale up and fulfil our respective official development assistance commitments, including the commitment by most developed countries to reach the goal of 0.7 per cent of gross national income for official development assistance (ODA/GNI), and 0.15 to 0.20 per cent of gross national income for official development assistance to Least Developed Countries.

(d) Continue discussions on the modernization of measurements of official development assistance, while adhering to existing commitments.

(e) Ensure that development assistance is focused on, and reaches developing countries, focused in particular on the poorest and most vulnerable, and take further actions to strengthen its effectiveness.

(f) Create a more enabling environment at the global, regional and national level to increase the mobilization of domestic resources and enhance the capacities, institutions and systems of developing countries at all levels to achieve this goal, including through international support, to increase investment in sustainable development.

(g) Implement effective economic, social and environmental policies and ensure good governance and transparent institutions to advance sustainable development.

(h) Strengthen ongoing efforts to prevent and combat illicit financial flows, corruption, money laundering, tax evasion, eliminate safe havens and recover and return assets derived from illicit activities.

(i) Promote inclusive and effective international tax cooperation, which contributes significantly to national efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, as it enables countries to effectively mobilize their domestic resources and stress that the current international tax governance structures need improvements. We are committed to strengthening the inclusiveness and effectiveness of tax cooperation at the United Nations, while taking into consideration the work of other relevant forums and institutions, and will continue to engage constructively in the process towards developing a United Nations framework convention on international tax cooperation.

(j) Explore options for international cooperation on the taxation of high net-worth individuals in the appropriate fora.

(k) Support developing countries to catalyze increased private sector investment in sustainable development, including by promoting inclusive and innovative finance mechanisms and partnerships and by creating a more enabling domestic and international regulatory and investment environment, and through the catalytic use of public financing.

(l) Scale up support from all sources for investment in increasing productive capacities, inclusive and sustainable industrialization, infrastructure and structural economic transformation, diversification and growth in developing countries.

(m) Secure an ambitious outcome at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in 2025 to close the SDG financing gap and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Action 5. We will ensure that the multilateral trading system continues to be an engine for sustainable development.

24. We are committed to a rules-based, non-discriminatory, open, fair, inclusive, equitable and transparent multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core. We underscore the importance of the multilateral trading system contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. We reiterate that States are strongly urged to refrain from promulgating and applying unilateral economic measures not in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations that impede the full achievement of economic and social development, particularly in developing countries. We decide to:

(a) Promote export-led growth in developing countries through, inter alia, preferential trade access for developing countries, as appropriate, and targeted special and differential treatment that responds to the development needs of individual countries, in particular least developed countries, in line with WTO commitments.

(b) Work towards concluding the necessary reform of the WTO.

(c) Facilitate accession to the WTO, especially for developing countries, and promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

Action 6. We will invest in people to end poverty and strengthen trust and social cohesion.

25. We express our deep concern at persistent inequalities within and between countries and at the slow pace of progress towards improving the lives and livelihoods of people everywhere, including people in vulnerable situations. We must meet the Sustainable Development Goals for all segments of society and leave no one behind, including through the localization of sustainable development. We emphasize that guaranteeing access to energy and ensuring energy security is critical for achieving the sustainable development goals, promoting economic development, social stability, national security and the welfare of all nations worldwide. We decide to:

(a) Secure an ambitious outcome at the World Social Summit entitled the Second World Summit for Social Development in 2025.

(b) Promote universal health coverage, increase access to quality, inclusive education and lifelong learning, including in emergencies, and improve opportunities for decent work for all, universal access to social protection to eradicate poverty and reduce inequalities.

(c) Ensure access for all to adequate, safe and affordable housing and support developing countries to plan and implement just, safe, healthy, accessible, resilient and sustainable cities.

(d) Accelerate efforts to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all, including efforts for resilient and secure cross-border energy infrastructure, and increase substantially the share of renewable energy.

(e) Maximize the positive contribution of migrants to the sustainable development of origin, transit, destination and host countries and strengthen international partnerships and global cooperation for safe, orderly and regular migration to comprehensively address the drivers of irregular migration and ensure the safety, dignity and human rights of all migrants, regardless of their migration status.

(f) Address and promote the prevention of water scarcity and build resilience to drought to achieve a world in which water is a sustainable resource and ensure the availability and sustainable management of clean and safe water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

(g) Promote a disaster risk-informed approach to sustainable development that integrates disaster risk reduction into policies, programmes and investments at all levels.

Action 7. We will strengthen our efforts to build peaceful, just and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels and uphold human rights and fundamental freedoms.

26. We reaffirm the need to build peaceful just and inclusive societies that provide equal access to justice and that are based on respect for human rights, on rule of law and good governance at all levels and on transparent and effective and accountable institutions. We reaffirm that all human rights are universal, indivisible, interrelated, interdependent and mutually reinforcing and that all human rights must be treated in a fair and equal manner, on the same footing and with the same emphasis. We decide to:

(a) Respect, protect and fulfil all human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to development, promote the rule of law at the national and international levels and ensure equal justice for all and develop good governance at all levels and transparent, inclusive, effective and accountable institutions at all levels.

(b) Promote and protect human rights and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as interrelated and mutually reinforcing, while recognizing that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development contains a pledge to leave no one behind and envisages a world of universal respect and promotion of human rights and human dignity, the rule of law, justice, equality and non-discrimination.

Action 8. We will achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls as a crucial contribution to progress across all the Sustainable Development Goals and targets.

27. We recognize that the achievement of full human potential and sustainable development is not possible if women and girls are denied full human rights and opportunities. Sustained, inclusive and equitable economic growth and sustainable development can only be realized when all women, adolescent girls and girls have their full human rights respected, protected and fulfilled. We decide to:

(a) Take bold, ambitious, accelerated, just and transformative actions to ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all women and girls.

(b) Urgently remove all legal, social and economic barriers to achieve gender equality and ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life.

(c) Take targeted and accelerated action to eradicate all forms of violence and harassment against all women and girls, including sexual and gender-based violence.

(d) Significantly increase investments to close the gender gap, including in the care and support economy, acknowledging the linkage between poverty and gender inequality and the need to strengthen support for institutions in relation to gender equality and the empowerment of women.

(e) Undertake reforms to give women equal rights to economic resources, as well as access to ownership and control over land and other forms of property, financial services, inheritance, natural resources, and appropriate new technology, in accordance with national laws.

(f) Ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights as agreed in accordance with the Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development and the Beijing Platform for Action and the outcome documents of their review conferences.

Action 9. We will strengthen our actions to address climate change.

28. We are deeply concerned at the current slow pace of progress in addressing climate change. We are equally deeply concerned at the continued growth in greenhouse gas emissions, and we recognize the importance of the means of implementation and support for developing countries, and the increasing frequency, intensity and scale

of the adverse impacts of climate change, in particular on developing countries, especially those that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. In pursuit of the objectives of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and of the Paris Agreement, we reaffirm the importance of accelerating action in this critical decade on the basis of the best available science, reflecting equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances and in the context of sustainable development and efforts to eradicate poverty. We decide to:

(a) Reaffirm the Paris Agreement temperature goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 °C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels, recognizing that this would significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change, and underscore that the impacts of climate change will be much lower at the temperature increase of 1.5 °C compared with 2 °C and resolve to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C.

(b) Welcome the decisions adopted at the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, including the decisions adopted under the “UAE Consensus” that includes the outcome of the first global stocktake of the Paris Agreement, at the fifth session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement.

(c) Further recognizes the need for deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in line with 1.5 °C pathways and calls on Parties to contribute to the following global efforts, in a nationally determined manner, taking into account the Paris Agreement and their different national circumstances, pathways and approaches: tripling renewable energy capacity globally and doubling the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030; accelerating efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power; accelerating efforts globally towards net zero emission energy systems, utilizing zero- and low-carbon fuels well before or by around mid-century; transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science; accelerating zero- and low-emission technologies, including, inter alia, renewables, nuclear, abatement and removal technologies such as carbon capture and utilization and storage, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors, and low-carbon hydrogen production; accelerating and substantially reducing non-carbon-dioxide emissions globally, including in particular methane emissions by 2030; accelerating the reduction of emissions from road transport on a range of pathways, including through development of infrastructure and rapid deployment of zero- and low-emission vehicles; and phasing out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that do not address energy poverty or just transitions, as soon as possible;

(d) Recognise that transitional fuels can play a role in facilitating the energy transition, while ensuring energy security;

(e) Further emphasizes the importance of conserving, protecting and restoring nature and ecosystems towards achieving the Paris Agreement temperature goal, including through enhanced efforts towards halting and reversing deforestation and forest degradation by 2030, and other terrestrial and marine ecosystems acting as sinks and reservoirs of greenhouse gases and by conserving biodiversity, while ensuring social and environmental safeguards, in line with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

(f) Reaffirm our resolve to set, at COP 29, a new collective quantified goal (NCQG) from a floor of USD 100 billion per year, taking into account the needs and priorities of developing countries.

(g) Reaffirm the nationally determined nature of nationally determined contributions and article 4, paragraph 4 of the Paris Agreement and encourages Parties to the Paris Agreement to come forward in our next nationally determined contributions with ambitious, economy-wide emission reduction targets, covering all greenhouse gases, sectors and categories and aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5 °C, as informed by the latest science, in the light of different national circumstances.

(h) Significantly enhance international cooperation and the international enabling environment to stimulate ambition in the next round of nationally determined contributions.

(i) Recognize that adaptation finance will have to be significantly scaled up to implement the decision to double adaptation finance, to support the urgent and evolving need to accelerate adaptation and build resilience in developing countries, while emphasizing that finance, capacity building and technology transfer are critical enablers of climate action and noting that scaling up the provision and mobilization of new and additional grant- based, highly concessional finance and non-debt instruments remains essential to supporting developing countries, particularly as they transition in a just and equitable manner.

(j) Further operationalize and capitalize the new funding arrangements, including the Fund, for responding to loss and damage.

(k) Protect everyone on earth through universal coverage of multi-hazard early warning systems by 2027, including through the accelerated implementation of the Early Warnings for All initiative.

Action 10. We will accelerate our efforts to restore, protect, conserve and sustainably use the environment.

29. We are deeply concerned about rapid environmental degradation, and we recognize the urgent need for a fundamental shift in our approach in order to achieve a world in which humanity lives in harmony with nature. We must conserve, restore and sustainably use our planet’s ecosystems and natural resources to support the health and well-being of present and future generations. We will address the adverse impacts of climate change, sea- level rise, biodiversity loss, pollution, water scarcity, floods, desertification, land degradation, drought, deforestation and sand and dust storms. We decide to:

(a) Achieve a world in which humanity lives in harmony with nature, conserve and sustainably use our planet’s resources and reverse the trends of environmental degradation.

(b) Take ambitious action to improve the health, productivity, sustainable use and resilience of the ocean and their ecosystems, and conserve and sustainably use and restore seas and freshwater resources, as well as forests, mountains, glaciers and drylands and protect, conserve and restore biodiversity, ecosystems and wildlife.

(c) Promote sustainable consumption and production patterns, including sustainable lifestyles, and circular economy approaches as a pathway to achieving sustainable consumption and production patterns, and zero waste initiatives.

(d) Accelerate efforts to address the pollution of air, land and soil, freshwater and the ocean, including the sound management of chemicals, and work towards the conclusion of an international legally-binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, with the ambition of completing negotiations by the end of 2024.

(e) Implement the framework to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and implement all multilateral environmental agreements

(f) Protect our planet and address global environmental challenges by strengthening international cooperation on the environment and by implementing and complying with multilateral environmental agreements.

Action 11. We will protect and promote culture and sport as integral components of sustainable development.

30. We recognize that culture as well as sport offer individuals and communities a strong sense of identity and fosters social cohesion. We also recognize that sport can contribute to individuals’ and communities’ health and wellbeing. Culture as well as sport therefore are important enablers of sustainable development. We decide to:

(a) Ensure that culture as well as sport can contribute to more effective, inclusive, equitable and sustainable development, and integrate culture into economic, social and environmental development policies and strategies and ensure adequate public investment in the protection and promotion of culture.

(b) Encourage strengthened international cooperation on the return or restitution of cultural properties of spiritual, ancestral, historical and cultural value to countries of origin, including, but not limited to, objets d’art, monuments, museum pieces, manuscripts and documents, and strongly encourage relevant private entities to similarly engage, including through bilateral dialogue and with the assistance of multilateral mechanisms, as appropriate.

(c) Promote and support intercultural and interreligious dialogue to strengthen social cohesion and contribute to sustainable development.

Action 12. We will plan for the future and strengthen our collective efforts to turbocharge the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by 2030 and beyond.

31. We remain steadfastly focused and committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. We will sustain our efforts to build the future we want by addressing existing, new and emerging challenges to sustainable development by 2030 and beyond. We decide to:

(a) Significantly advance progress towards the full and timely achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by 2030, including through strengthening the role of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) as the main platform for the follow up and review of the sustainable development agenda.

(b) Invite the HLPF, under the auspices of the General Assembly, to consider in September 2027 how we will advance sustainable development by 2030 and beyond, as a priority and at the center of our work.

2. International Peace and Security

32. The global security landscape is undergoing profound transformation. We are concerned about the increasing and diverse threats to international peace and security, particularly violations of the purposes and principles of the Charter, and the growing risks of a nuclear war which could pose an existential threat to humanity. Amidst this changing context, we remain committed to establish a just and lasting peace. We reaffirm our commitment to act in accordance with international law, including the Charter and its purposes and principles, and to fulfill our obligations in good faith. We reaffirm the imperative of upholding and promoting the rule of law at the international level in accordance with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and in this regard recalls the importance of the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations. We reiterate our full respect for the sovereign equality of all Member States, the principles of equal rights and self-determination of peoples and our obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, our commitment to settle international disputes by peaceful means. We also reaffirm our commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

33. The United Nations has an indispensable role in the maintenance of international peace and security. Our efforts to urgently address accumulating and diverse threats to international peace and security, on land, sea, in the air, in outer space and in cyberspace, should be supported by efforts to rebuild trust, strengthen solidarity, and deepen international cooperation, including through the intensified use of diplomacy. We take note of the New Agenda for Peace.

Action 13. We will redouble our efforts to build and sustain peaceful, inclusive and just societies and address the root causes of conflicts.

34. We recognize the interdependence of international peace and security, sustainable development and human rights and we reaffirm the importance of the rule of law at international and national levels. We are concerned about the potential impact that the global increase in military expenditures could have on investments in sustainable development and sustaining peace. We decide to:

(a) Strengthen resilience and comprehensively address the drivers and root causes of armed conflict, violence, and instability and their consequences, including by accelerating the investment in and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

(b) Provide equal access to justice, protect civic space and uphold human rights for all, including through promoting the culture of peace, inclusion, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, eradicating religious discrimination, countering racism, racial discrimination and xenophobia in all their manifestations and by addressing the challenges to the survival, livelihood and dignity of all people.

(c) Ensure that military spending does not compromise investment in sustainable development and building sustainable peace and request the Secretary-General to provide analysis on the impact of the global increase in military expenditure on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by the end of the seventy-ninth session.

Action 14. We will protect all civilians in armed conflict.

35. We condemn in the strongest terms the devastating impact of armed conflict on civilians, civilian infrastructure and cultural heritage, and we are particularly concerned about the disproportionate impact of violence on women, children, persons with disabilities and other persons in vulnerable situations in armed conflict. Genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, including deliberate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, are prohibited under international law. We reaffirm our commitment to our obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, international human rights law and international refugee law. We decide to:

(a) Take concrete and practical measures to protect all civilians in armed conflict.

(b) Accelerate the implementation of our commitments under the children and armed conflict agenda.

(c) Restrict or refrain, as appropriate, from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas when their use may be expected to cause harm to civilians or civilian objects, including essential civilian infrastructure, schools, medical facilities and places of worship, in accordance with international law.

(d) Enable safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access and assistance, and fully respect the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, in accordance with international humanitarian law and in full respect of General Assembly resolution 46/182 and its related resolutions on strengthening the coordination of emergency humanitarian assistance of the United Nations.

(e) Respect and protect humanitarian personnel and United Nations and associated personnel, including national and locally recruited personnel, their facilities, equipment, transports and supplies, in accordance with our obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law.

(f) Respect and protect journalists, media professionals and associated personnel working in situations of armed conflict and reaffirm that they shall be considered as civilians in such situations, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

(g) Redouble our efforts to end impunity and ensure accountability for violations of international humanitarian law, most serious crimes under international law, including genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and other atrocity crimes and other gross violations, such as the use of starvation of civilians as a method of war and gender-based violence, including conflict-related sexual violence.

(h) Invites Member States to enact national legislation, regulations and procedures, where they do not already exist, to exercise control over the international transfer of conventional arms and military equipment that manage the risks that such transfers could facilitate, contribute or lead to violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law, and to ensure that such legislation, regulations and procedures are consistent with the obligations of States under applicable international treaties to which they are parties.

Action 15. We will ensure people affected by humanitarian emergencies receive the support they need.

36. We express grave concern at the unprecedented number of people affected by humanitarian emergencies, including those experiencing forced and increasingly protracted displacement and those afflicted by hunger, acute food insecurity, famine and famine-like conditions. We decide to:

(a) Strengthen our efforts to prevent, anticipate and mitigate the impact of humanitarian emergencies on people in need, while paying special attention to the needs of persons in the most vulnerable situations.

(b) Address the root causes of forced and protracted displacement, including the mass displacement of populations, and implement and facilitate access to durable solutions for internally displaced persons, refugees and stateless persons, including through equitable international burden and responsibility sharing, and support to host communities, and with full respect for the principle of non-refoulement of refugees.

(c) Eliminate the scourge of hunger, acute food insecurity, famine and famine-like conditions in armed conflict now and for future generations, deploying all the knowledge, resources and capacities at our disposal, fulfilling our obligations under international humanitarian law, including by complying with IHL obligations with respect to removing obstacles to the provision of humanitarian assistance, and ensure people in need receive vital assistance, strengthening early warning, developing social protection systems, and taking preventive measures that builds the resilience of communities at risk.

(d) Significantly increase financial and other forms of support to countries and communities facing humanitarian emergencies, including host communities, inter alia by scaling up timely and predictable funding and innovative and anticipatory financing mechanisms, as well as by strengthening partnerships with International Financial Institutions in order to prevent, reduce and respond to humanitarian suffering and assist those in need.

Action 16. We will promote cooperation and understanding between Member States, defuse tensions, seek the pacific settlement of disputes and resolve conflicts.

37. We reaffirm our commitment to preventive diplomacy, the peaceful settlement of disputes and the importance of dialogue between states. We recognize the United Nations’ role in preventive diplomacy and the peaceful settlement of disputes, and the importance of the United Nations’ partnership with regional and sub-regional organizations to prevent and resolve conflicts and disputes between Member States in accordance with the Charter. We decide to:

(a) Reaffirm our obligations under international law, including the Charter and its purposes and principles.

(b) Take effective collective measures, in accordance with the Charter, for the prevention and removal of threats to international peace and security, revitalize and implement existing tools and mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

(c) Develop and implement mechanisms, as required, for the pacific settlement of disputes, confidence-building, early warning and crisis management, at the sub-regional, regional and international levels to address new and emerging threats to international peace and security.

(d) Pursue and apply confidence building measures to reduce tensions and promote international peace and security.

(e) Intensify the use of diplomacy and mediation to ease tensions in situations which may pose a threat to international peace and security, including through early diplomatic efforts.

(f) Urge the Secretary-General to actively use the good offices of the Secretary-General and ensure the United Nations is adequately equipped to lead and support mediation and preventive diplomacy and encourage the

Secretary-General to bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter that may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.

(g) Support regional and sub-regional organizations’ role in diplomacy, mediation and the pacific settlement of disputes, and strengthen the coordination and cooperation between these organizations and the United Nations in this regard.

Action 17. We will fulfil our obligation to comply with the decisions and uphold the mandate of the International Court of Justice in any case to which our State is a party.

38. We recognize the positive contribution of the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, including in adjudicating disputes among States. We reaffirm the obligation of all States to comply with the decisions of the International Court of Justice in cases to which they are parties. We decide to:

(a) Take appropriate steps to ensure that the International Court of Justice can fully and effectively discharge its mandate and promote awareness of its role in the peaceful settlement of disputes, while respecting that parties to any dispute may also seek other peaceful means of their own choice.

Action 18. We will build and sustain peace.

39. We recognize that Member States bear the primary responsibility for preventing conflict and building peace in their countries, and that national efforts to build and sustain peace contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security. Adequate, predictable and sustained financing for peacebuilding is essential, and we welcome the recent General Assembly decision to increase the resources available to the United Nations’ Peacebuilding Fund. We decide to:

(a) Deliver on our commitment in the 2030 Agenda to significantly reduce all forms of violence and related death rates everywhere.

(b) Redouble our efforts to eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls.

(c) Combat racism and eliminate racial discrimination, xenophobia and religious intolerance, and all other forms of intolerance and discrimination from our societies and promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue.

(d) Strengthen and implement existing national prevention strategies and approaches to sustain peace, and consider developing them where they do not exist, on a voluntary basis and in accordance with national priorities, to address the root causes of violence and armed conflict.

(e) Provide assistance to States, upon their request, including through the Peacebuilding Commission and the entire United Nations system, in full conformity with national ownership and needs, to build national capacity to promote, develop and implement their nationally-owned prevention efforts and address the root causes of violence and conflict in their countries, including through sharing best practice and lessons learned.

(f) Address the risks associated with illicit trade in small arms and light

associated ammunition, including through national prevention strategies and approaches.

(g) Address the risks to sustaining peace posed by disinformation, misinformation, hate speech and content inciting harm, including content disseminated through digital platforms, while respecting the right to freedom of expression and to privacy and ensuring unhindered access to the internet in accordance with international law, domestic legislation and national policies.

(h) Pursue stronger alignment between the United Nations, international and regional financial institutions and the needs of Member States affected by armed conflict and violence and the impacts of regional conflict, to support their economic stability, national prevention and peacebuilding efforts, in line with their respective mandates and in full conformity with national ownership.

Action 19. We will accelerate the implementation of our commitments on women, peace and security.

40. We recognize the role of women as agents of peace. The full, equal, safe, and meaningful participation of women in decision-making at all levels of peace and security, including conflict prevention and resolution, mediation and in peace operations, is essential to achieve sustainable peace. We condemn in the strongest terms the increased levels of all forms of violence against women and girls, who are particularly at risk of violence in armed conflict, post-conflict situations and humanitarian emergencies. We decide to:

(a) Redouble our efforts to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, including by preventing setbacks and tackling the persistent barriers to the implementation of the women and peace and security agenda, and ensure that initiatives to advance these efforts are adequately financed.

(b) Deliver on our commitments to ensure that women can fully, equally, safely and meaningfully participate in all United Nations-led mediation and peace processes.

weapons,

their parts, and ammunition, or

(c) Take concrete steps to eliminate and prevent the full range of threats and human rights violations and abuses experienced by women and girls in armed conflict, post-conflict situations and humanitarian emergencies, including gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual violence.

(d) Accelerate our ongoing efforts to ensure the full, equal, safe and meaningful participation of women in peace operations.

Action 20. We will accelerate the implementation of our commitments on youth, peace and security.

41. We recognize that the full, effective, safe and meaningful participation of youth is critical to maintain and promote international peace and security. We decide to:

(a) Take concrete voluntary measures to increase the inclusive representation of youth in decision-making at all levels in prevention and the resolution of conflict, including by increasing opportunities for them to participate in relevant intergovernmental deliberations at the United Nations.

(b) Strengthen and implement existing youth, peace and security national and regional roadmaps to deliver on our commitments, and develop them where they do not exist, on a voluntary basis.

(c) Request the Secretary-General to carry out the second independent progress study on youth’s positive contribution to peace processes and conflict resolution by the end of 80th session.

Action 21. We will adapt peace operations to better respond to existing challenges and new realities.

42. United Nations peace operations, understood as peacekeeping operations and special political missions, are critical tools to maintain international peace and security. They face increasingly complex challenges and urgently need to adapt, taking into account the needs of all Member States, troop- and police-contributing countries, and the priorities and responsibilities of host countries. Peace operations can only succeed when political solutions are actively pursued and they have predictable, adequate and sustained financing. We reaffirm the importance of enhanced collaboration between the United Nations and regional and sub-regional organizations, particularly the African Union, including their peace support operations and peace enforcement authorized by the Security Council to maintain or restore international peace and security. We decide to:

(a) Call on the Security Council to ensure that peace operations are anchored in and guided by political strategies, deployed with clear, sequenced and prioritized mandates that are realistic and achievable, exit strategies and viable transition plans, and as part of a comprehensive approach to sustaining peace in full compliance with international law and the Charter.

(b) Request the Secretary-General to undertake a review on the future of all forms of United Nations’ peace operations, taking into account lessons learned from previous and ongoing reform processes, and provide strategic and action-oriented recommendations for the consideration of Member States on how the United Nations’ toolbox can be adapted to meet evolving needs, to allow for more agile, tailored responses to existing, emerging and future challenges.

(c) Ensure that peace operations engage at the earliest possible stage in planning transitions with host countries, the United Nations country team, and relevant national stakeholders.

(d) Take concrete steps to ensure the safety and security of the personnel of peace operations and improve their access to health facilities, including mental health services.

(e) Ensure that peacekeeping operations and peace support operations, including peace enforcement, authorized by the Security Council are accompanied by an inclusive political strategy and other non-military approaches and address the root causes of conflict.

(f) Encourage the Secretary-General to convene regular high-level meetings with relevant regional organizations to discuss matters pertaining to peace operations, peacebuilding, and conflicts.

(g) Ensure adequate, predictable and sustainable financing for African Union-led peace support operations mandated by the Security Council in line with Security Council resolution 2719 (2023).

Action 22. We will address the serious impact of threats to maritime security and safety.

43. We recognize the need to address the serious impact of threats to maritime security and safety. All efforts to address threats to maritime security and safety must be carried out in accordance with international law, including particularly as reflected in the principles embodied in the Charter of the United Nations and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, taking into account other relevant instruments that are consistent with the Convention. We decide to:

(a) Enhance international cooperation and engagement at the global, regional, subregional and bilateral levels to combat all threats to maritime security and safety, in accordance with international law.

(b) Promote information sharing among States and capacity building to detect, prevent and suppress such threats in accordance with international law.

Action 23. We will pursue a future free from terrorism.

44. We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations committed by whomever, wherever, whenever. We reaffirm that all terrorist acts are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivation or how their perpetrators may seek to justify them. We highlight the importance of putting measures in place to counter the dissemination of terrorist propaganda, preventing and suppressing the flow of financing and material means for terrorist activities, as well as recruitment activities of terrorist organizations. We reaffirm that terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, civilization, or ethnic group. We will redouble our efforts to address the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism, prevent and combat terrorism, build States’ capacity to prevent and combat terrorism and strengthen the role of the United Nations system. The promotion and protection of international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and respect for human rights for all and the rule of law are the fundamental basis of the fight against terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism. We decide to:

(a) Implement a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to prevent and combat terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, including by addressing the drivers of terrorism, in accordance with international law.

(b) Address the threat posed by the misuse of new and emerging technologies, including digital technologies and financial instruments, for terrorist purposes.

(c) Enhance coordination of the United Nations’ counter-terrorism efforts and cooperation between the United Nations and relevant regional and sub-regional organizations to prevent and combat terrorism in accordance with international law, while considering revitalizing efforts towards the conclusion of a comprehensive convention on international terrorism.

Action 24. We will prevent and combat transnational organized crime and related illicit financial flows.

45. Transnational organized crime and related illicit financial flows can pose a serious threat to international peace and security, human rights and sustainable development, including through the possible links that can exist in some cases between transnational organized crime and terrorist groups. We decide to:

(a) Scale up efforts in addressing transnational organized crime and related illicit financial flows through comprehensive strategies, including prevention, early detection, investigation, protection and law enforcement, tackling the drivers, and engagement with relevant stakeholders.

(b) Strengthen international cooperation to prevent and combat transnational organized crime in all its forms, including when committed through the use of information and communications technology systems, and we welcome the elaboration of the draft United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.

Action 25. We will advance the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons.

46. A nuclear war would visit devastation upon all humankind and we must make every effort to avert the danger of such a war, bearing in mind that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”. We will uphold our respective obligations and commitments. We reiterate our deep concern over the state of nuclear disarmament. We reaffirm the inalienable right of all countries to develop research, production and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes without discrimination, in conformity with their respective obligations. We decide to:

(a) Recommit to the goal of the total elimination of nuclear weapons.

(b) Recognize that while the final objective of the efforts of all States should continue to be general and complete disarmament under effective international control, the immediate goal is elimination of the danger of a nuclear war and implementation of measures to avoid an arms race and clear the path towards lasting peace.

(c) Honour and respect all existing security assurances undertaken, including in connection with the treaties and relevant protocols of nuclear-weapon-free zones and their associated assurances against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.

(d) Commit to strengthening the disarmament and non-proliferation architecture and work to prevent any erosion of existing international norms and take all possible steps to prevent nuclear war.

(e) Seek to accelerate the full and effective implementation of respective nuclear disarmament and non- proliferation obligations and commitments, including by adhering to relevant international legal instruments and through the pursuit of nuclear-weapon-free zones to enhance international peace and security and the achievement of a nuclear-weapons-free world.

Action 26. We will uphold our disarmament obligations and commitments.

47. We express our serious concern at the increasing number of actions that are contrary to existing international norms and non-compliance with obligations in the field of disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation. We will respect international law that applies to weapons, means and methods of warfare, and support progressive efforts to effectively eradicate the illicit trade of arms. We recognize the importance of maintaining and strengthening the role of the United Nations’ disarmament machinery. Any use of chemical and biological weapons by anyone, anywhere, and under any circumstances is unacceptable. We call for full compliance with and implementation of relevant treaties. We reaffirm our shared determination to exclude completely the possibility of biological agents and toxins being used as weapons and to strengthen the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC). We decide to:

(a) Revitalize the role of the United Nations in the field of disarmament, including by recommending that the General Assembly pursue work that could support preparation of a fourth special session devoted to disarmament (SSOD-IV).

(b) Pursue a world free from chemical and biological weapons and ensure that those responsible for any use of these weapons are identified and held accountable.

(c) Address emerging and evolving biological risks through improving processes to anticipate, prevent, coordinate and prepare for such risks, whether caused by natural, accidental or deliberate release of biological agents.

(d) Identify, examine and develop effective measures, including possible legally-binding measures, to strengthen and institutionalise international norms and instruments against the development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling, retention, and use of biological agents and toxins as weapons.

(e) Strengthen measures to prevent the acquisition of weapons of mass destruction by non-State actors.

(f) Redouble our efforts to implement our respective obligations under relevant international instruments to prohibit or restrict conventional weapons due to their humanitarian impact and take steps to promote all relevant aspects of mine action.

(g) Strengthen our national and international efforts to combat, prevent and eradicate the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons in all its aspects.

(h) Address existing gaps in through-life conventional ammunition management to reduce the dual risks of unplanned conventional ammunition explosions and the diversion and illicit trafficking of conventional ammunition to unauthorized recipients, including to criminals, organized criminal groups and terrorists.

Action 27. We will seize the opportunities associated with new and emerging technologies and address the potential risks posed by their misuse.

48. We recognize that rapid technological change presents opportunities and risks to our collective efforts to maintain international peace and security. International law, including the Charter, will guide our approach to addressing these risks. We decide to:

(a) Advance further measures and appropriate international negotiations to prevent an arms race in outer space in all its aspects, which engage all relevant stakeholders, consistent with the provisions of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space.

(b) Advance with urgency discussions on lethal autonomous weapons systems through the Group of Governmental Experts on Emerging Technologies in the Area of Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS) with the aim to develop an instrument, without prejudging its nature, and other possible measures to address emerging technologies in the area of LAWS, recognizing that international humanitarian law continues to apply fully to all weapons systems, including the potential development and use of LAWS.

(c) Enhance international cooperation and capacity-building efforts in order to bridge the digital divides and ensure that all States can safely and securely seize the benefits of digital technologies.

(d) Continue to assess the existing and potential risks associated with the military applications of artificial intelligence and the possible opportunities throughout their lifecycle, in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

(e) Request the Secretary-General continue to update Member States on new and emerging technologies through the Secretary-General’s report on current developments in science and technology and their potential impact on international security and disarmament efforts.

3. Science, technology and innovation and digital cooperation

49. Science, technology and innovation have the potential to accelerate the realization of the United Nations’ aspirations across all three pillars of its work. We will only realize this potential through international cooperation to harness the benefits and take bold, ambitious and decisive steps to bridge the growing divide

within and between developed and developing countries and accelerate progress on the 2030 Agenda. Billions of people, especially in developing countries, do not have meaningful access to critical life-changing technologies. If we are to make good on our promise to leave no one behind, sharing science, technology and innovation is essential. Innovations and scientific breakthrough that can make our planet more sustainable and our countries more prosperous and resilient should be affordable and accessible to all.

50. At the same time, we must responsibly manage the potential risks posed by science and technology, in particular the ways in which science, technology and innovation can perpetuate and deepen divides, in particular the gender gap and patterns of discrimination and inequality within and between countries and adversely impact the enjoyment of human rights and progress on sustainable development. We will deepen our partnerships with relevant stakeholders, especially the international financial institutions, the private sector, the technical and academic communities, and civil society, and we will ensure science, technology and innovation is a catalyst for a more inclusive, equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all, in which all human rights are fully respected.

51. Digital and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, play a significant role as enablers of sustainable development and are dramatically changing our world. They offer huge potential for progress for the benefit of people and planet today and in the future. We are determined to realize this potential and manage the risks through enhanced international cooperation, engagement with relevant stakeholders, and by promoting an inclusive, responsible and sustainable digital future. We have annexed a Global Digital Compact to this Pact in this regard.

Action 28. We will seize the opportunities presented by science, technology and innovation for the benefit of people and planet.

52. We will be guided by the principles of equity and solidarity, and promote the responsible and ethical use of science, technology and innovation. We decide to:

(a) Foster and promote an open, fair and inclusive environment for scientific and technological development and cooperation worldwide, including through actively building trust in science and global collaboration on innovation.

(b) Increase the use of science, scientific knowledge and scientific evidence in policy-making and ensure that complex global challenges are addressed through inter-disciplinary collaboration.

(c) Encourage talent mobility and circulation, including through educational programs, and support developing countries to retain talent and prevent a brain drain while providing suitable educational and working conditions and opportunities for the workforce.

Action 29. We will scale up the means of implementation to developing countries to strengthen their science, technology and innovation capacities.

53. Science, technology and innovation are critical to support and enable sustainable growth and climate action and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. It is imperative that we collaborate to bridge the science, technology and innovation gap within and between developed and developing countries, to support developing countries to peacefully harness science, technology and innovation to achieve sustainable development, particularly those in special situations, as well as those facing specific challenges. We reiterate the need to accelerate the transfer of environmentally sound technologies to developing countries on favourable terms, including on concessional and preferential terms, as mutually agreed. We decide to:

(a) Ensure science, technology and innovation contributes to our efforts to eradicate poverty in all its forms and dimensions and hunger, and to reduce inequalities, in addition to areas such as of food security and nutrition, health, education, social protection, water and sanitation, energy, climate and environment.

(b) Increase efforts to support developing countries, in particular by developed countries and those developing countries in a position to do so, with capacity-building in science, technology and innovation through policy exchanges, knowledge sharing, technical assistance, financing, joint international research and personnel training tailored to specific needs, policies and priorities of developing countries.

(c) Support the development, deployment and sustainable use of emerging and open source technologies and support policies towards open science and open innovation and know-how for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, especially in developing countries.

(d) Strengthen North-South cooperation, South-South and triangular cooperation, while taking into account different national circumstances, to build capacity for and improve access to science, technology and innovation, and to increase resources for the implementation of technical and scientific initiatives.

(e) Scale up financing from all sources for scientific research and research infrastructure that supports sustainable development and increase opportunities for research cooperation, especially in developing countries.

(f) Attract and support private sector investment in science, technology and innovation, and deepen public-private partnerships by fostering a conducive environment in developing countries that encourages investment and entrepreneurship, develops local innovation ecosystems, and promotes decent work, and by ensuring that innovation can reach global markets.

(g) Promote and maintain stable and resilient global supply chains to make scientific and technological products and services more accessible to all.

Action 30. We will ensure that science, technology and innovation contribute to the full enjoyment of human rights by all.

54. We recognize the opportunities and risks presented by science, technology and innovation to promoting, protecting and fulfilling all human rights. We decide to:

(a) Ensure that all scientific and technological research is conducted in a responsible and ethical manner that protects and promotes all human rights, and protects the autonomy, freedom and safety of scientific researchers.

(b) Integrate a human rights perspective into regulatory and norm-setting processes for new and emerging technologies and call on the private sector to respect human rights and uphold ethical principles in the development and use of new and emerging technologies.

(c) Ensure that those in vulnerable situations benefit from and fully and meaningfully participate in the development and application of science, technology and innovation.

(d) Seize on opportunities provided by new and emerging technologies to empower and advance equity for persons with disabilities, including through promoting the availability of assistive technologies.

Action 31. We will ensure that science, technology and innovation improve gender equality and the lives of all women and girls.

55. Science, technology and innovation can improve gender equality and women’s and girls’ lives. We are gravely concerned about the gender digital divide and that rapid technological change can exacerbate existing gender inequality and present serious risks to all women and girls. We decide to:

(a) Address barriers to full equal and meaningful access to and participation and leadership in science, technology and innovation for all women and girls, including through improving education, employment and research opportunities for women and girls in areas such as science, technology, innovation, mathematics and engineering.

(b) Address gender-related risks and challenges emerging from the use of technologies, including all forms of violence, including sexual and gender-based violence, trafficking in persons, harassment, bias and discrimination against all women and girls that occur through, or are amplified by, the use of technology, including against women migrant workers.

Action 32. We will protect, build on and complement Indigenous, traditional and local knowledge.

56. We recognize the need for science, technology and innovation to be adapted and made relevant to local needs and circumstances, including for local communities, traditional afro-descendant populations, and Indigenous Peoples, in line with the principle of free, prior and informed consent, as appropriate. We decide to:

(a) Foster synergies between science and technology and traditional, local, afro-descendant and Indigenous knowledge, systems, practices and capacities.

Action 33. We will support the Secretary-General to strengthen the United Nations’ role in supporting international cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

57. We recognize the critical role of the United Nations in science, technology and innovation. We take note of the establishment of the Secretary-General's Scientific Advisory Board to provide independent scientific advice. We request the Secretary-General to:

(a) Strengthen the United Nations’ capacities to leverage science, technology and innovation in the work of the Organization, including planning, futures thinking and foresight, and to monitor and measure ongoing global progress to bridge the science and technology gap within and between developed and developing countries.

(b) Support national governments to leverage science and technology for sustainable development, including by exploring ways to strengthen the capacity and expertise of United Nations Country Teams.

4. Youth and Future Generations

58. Today’s generation of children and young people is the largest in history, with most of them living in developing countries. They are critical agents of positive change and we welcome the important contributions of young people to peace and security, sustainable development and human rights. However, across our world, millions of children and young people are deprived of the conditions they need to reach their full potential and fulfil their human rights, especially those in vulnerable situations. Children and young persons continue to live in extreme poverty, without access to critical, basic services and respect for their fundamental rights. We recognize that, together with future generations, they will live with the consequences of our actions and our inaction. We will invest in and promote engagement by young people at national and international levels to secure a better future for all.

59. We recognize that children and youth are distinct groups from future generations. We must ensure that decision-making and policy-making today takes greater account of the needs and interests of the generations to come, and that they are balanced with the needs and interests of current generations. We have annexed a Declaration on Future Generations to the Pact for the Future that details our commitments in this regard.

Action 34. We will invest in the social and economic development of children and young people so they can reach their full potential.

60. We stress the importance of investing in, and ensuring equitable access to, essential services for all children and young people, especially health, education and social protection, to advance their social and economic development. To fulfil their full potential and secure decent, productive work and quality employment, young people must have access to safe, inclusive, equitable and quality education opportunities, including in emergencies, throughout their lives that equip them with the knowledge, skills and capabilities they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world. We decide to:

(a) Scale up investment from all sources in essential services for young people and ensure that their specific needs and priorities are integrated in national, regional and international development strategies, ensure that services are accessible to all young persons and invite the Secretary-General to update Member States on the proposal for a Global Youth Investment platform to attract and better finance youth-related programming at the country level.

(b) Accelerate efforts to achieve universal health coverage to ensure all young people enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, including immunizations and vaccinations and sexual and reproductive health, and address all the challenges faced by developing countries to achieving these goals.

(c) Support developing countries to significantly increase investment from all sources in education and skills, especially early childhood and girls education and skills, to build inclusive, accessible and resilient education systems and life-long learning opportunities that are tailored to the needs of young people and children today and in the future by enhancing curricula, improving teachers’ professional development, harnessing digital technologies and improving access to technical and vocational training to help young people contribute to their societies.

(d) Create decent jobs and livelihoods for youth, especially in developing countries and particularly for young women and young people in vulnerable situations, while dismantling inequalities in the care economy, and establish and ensure young people’s access to universal, adequate, comprehensive, sustainable and nationally- owned social protection systems.

(e) Empower, encourage and support young people to pursue entrepreneurship and innovation and transform their ideas into viable business opportunities.

(f) Implement family-friendly and family-oriented policies that support the social and economic development of children and young people so they can reach their full potential and enjoy their human rights.

Action 35. We will promote, protect and respect the human rights of all young people and foster social inclusion and integration.

61. We reaffirm the importance of ensuring the full enjoyment of the rights of all young persons, protect them from violence, and foster social inclusion and integration especially the poorest, those in vulnerable situations, including afro-descendent populations, and those who face discrimination in multiple and overlapping ways. We decide to:

(a) Step-up our fight against all forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and all forms of intolerance that impact young people and hinder their ability to fulfil their potential, and counter religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.

(b) Intensify international, regional, and national efforts to take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labor, end modern slavery and trafficking in persons, especially women and children, and eliminate all forms of child labor.

(c) Address the challenges faced by all young women and girls, including by combating gender stereotypes and negative social norms and eliminating discrimination, harassment, all forms of violence against young women and girls, including sexual and gender-based violence, and harmful practices, including female genital mutilation and child, early and forced marriage.

(d) Enhance inclusion and eliminate all barriers that hinder young persons with disabilities to attain and maintain maximum autonomy, independence and full inclusion and participation in all aspects of life and invest in assistive technologies that can promote their full, effective and meaningful participation in society.

(e) Address the adverse impact of climate change and other environmental challenges that constitute threats to the ability of young persons to enjoy their human rights and a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

(f) Strengthen intergenerational partnerships and solidarity among generations by promoting opportunities for voluntary, constructive and regular interaction between young and older persons in their families, workplaces and in society-at-large.

Action 36. We will strengthen meaningful youth participation at the national level.

62. We commend the important contributions that young people are already making to the advancement of peace and security, sustainable development and human rights in their own countries. We can only meet the needs and aspirations of all young people, if we systematically listen to them, work with them, and provide them with meaningful opportunities to shape the future. We decide to:

(a) Encourage and support the establishment of mechanisms at the national level, where they do not exist, to consult with young people and provide them with meaningful opportunities to engage in national policymaking and decision-making processes supported, upon request, by the United Nations system, in line with national legislation and policies.

(b) Consider fostering intergenerational dialogues to build stronger partnerships between individuals of different age groups, including youth, and between governments and youth.

(c) Address the challenges and remove barriers that prevent full, meaningful and effective participation of all youth, including for young women, young persons with disabilities, and young persons of African descent and those in vulnerable situations in national policy and decision-making, and improve their representation in formal political structures.

(d) Support youth-led and youth-focused organizations, particularly through capacity-building.

Action 37. We will strengthen meaningful youth participation at the international level.

63. We welcome the progress made in promoting the meaningful engagement of youth in the United Nations. We are determined to accelerate this work by ensuring more youth engagement in the work of the United Nations and by increasing the representativeness, effectiveness and impact of youth engagement at the United Nations. We decide to:

(a) Promote meaningful, inclusive and effective engagement of young people in relevant United Nations intergovernmental bodies and processes, where appropriate and in accordance with the rules of procedure and established practice, taking into account the principles of gender parity and balanced geographic representation and non-discrimination.

(b) Encourage the inclusion of youth, including youth delegates, in national delegations to the United Nations.

(c) Call for contributions to the United Nations Youth Fund in order to facilitate the participation of youth representatives from developing countries in the activities of the United Nations, taking into account the need for greater geographical balance in terms of youth representation, and in this regard requests the Secretary-General to take appropriate action to encourage contributions to the Fund, including by raising awareness of the Fund.

(d) Request the Secretary-General to continue to develop core principles, in consultation with Member States and young people, for meaningful, representative, inclusive and safe youth engagement in relevant intergovernmental processes and across the work of the United Nations, for the consideration of Member States.

5. Transforming global governance

64. Today, our multilateral system, constructed in the aftermath of the Second World War, is under unprecedented strain. It has had remarkable achievements in the past eighty years. But we are not complacent about the future of our international order, and we know it cannot stand still. We will take action to strengthen and reinvigorate multilateralism and deepen international cooperation. We reaffirm unwavering commitment to international law, including the Charter, to address global challenges, some of which could overwhelm and threaten all of humanity. A transformation in global governance is essential to ensure that the positive progress we have seen across all three pillars of the United Nations’ work in recent decades does not unravel. We will not allow this to happen.

65. We must renew trust in global institutions by making them more representative of, and responsive to, today’s world and more effective at delivering on the commitments that we have made to one another and our people. We renew our commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, guided by the Charter and the principles of trust, equity, solidarity and universality. We will transform global governance and strengthen the multilateral system to help us achieve a world that is safe, peaceful, just, equal, inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous.

Action 38. We will transform global governance and reinvigorate the multilateral system to tackle the challenges, and seize the opportunities, of today and tomorrow.

66. We resolve to make the multilateral system, with the United Nations at its centre, more:

(a) Effective and capable of delivering on our promises, with strengthened accountability, transparency and implementation mechanisms to ensure our commitments are met and to rebuild trust in global institutions.

(b) Prepared for the future, building capabilities and harnessing technology and data to anticipate risks, seize opportunities, act early and manage uncertainty.

(c) Just, democratic, equitable and representative of today’s world to ensure that all Member States, especially developing countries, can meaningfully participate in global decision-making in multilateral institutions and better integrating the voice of developing countries in global decision-making.

(d) Inclusive, to allow for the meaningful participation of relevant stakeholders in appropriate formats, while reaffirming the intergovernmental character of the United Nations and the unique and central role of States in meeting global challenges.

(e) Interconnected, to ensure that the multilateral system can draw together existing institutional capacities, work better as a system, overcome fragmentation and comprehensively address multidimensional, multisectoral challenges, while maximizing efficiencies.

(f) Financially stable, by ensuring adequate, sustainable and predictable financing for the United Nations, and to that end we commit to meet our financial obligations in full, on time and without conditions.

Action 39. We will reform the UN Security Council, recognizing the urgent need to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable.

67. In response to the growing urgency to increase the effectiveness of the United Nations’ abilities to maintain international peace and security as set out in the UN Charter, we agree on the following guiding principles identified in the Intergovernmental Negotiations on the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and other matters related to the Council (IGN) in accordance with decision 62/557 of the General Assembly as parameters for reform:

(a) Redress the historical injustice against Africa as a priority and, while treating Africa as a special case, improve the representation of the underrepresented and unrepresented regions and groups, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean.

(b) Enlarge the Security Council in order to be more representative of the current UN membership and reflective of the realities of the contemporary world and, taking into account our commitments of Sustainable Development Goal 16.8, increase representation of developing countries and small- and medium-sized states.

(c) Continue discussions on the issue of representation of cross-regional groups, taking into account that Small Island Developing States, Arab States, and others, such as the OIC, have been mentioned in the discussions of the IGN.

(d) Intensify efforts to find an agreement on the question of the categories of membership taking into account the discussions held in the IGN process.

(e) The total number of members of an enlarged Council should ensure a balance between its representativeness and effectiveness.

(f) The working methods should ensure the inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable functioning of an enlarged Council.

(g) The question of the veto is a key element of Security Council reform. We will intensify efforts to reach an agreement on the future of the veto, including discussions on limiting its scope and use.

(h) As part of a comprehensive reform, the inclusion of a review clause should be considered to ensure that the Security Council continues over time to deliver on its mandate and remains fit for purpose.

Action 40. We will strengthen our efforts in the framework of the Intergovernmental Negotiations on Security Council Reform as a matter of priority and without delay.

68. We support the Member States driven nature of the reform of the Security Council, and will intensify efforts for the reform through the IGN in accordance with General Assembly Decision 62/557 and other relevant resolutions and decisions of the General Assembly, such as resolution 53/30. Building on the recent progress achieved in the IGN, including through more transparency and inclusivity and by enhancing its institutional memory, we decide to:

(a) Encourage the submission of further models and the revision of already presented models by States and Groups of States for the structured dialogues with a view to developing a consolidated model in the future based on convergences on the five clusters, and the models presented by Member States.

Action 41. We will strengthen the response of the Security Council for the maintenance of international peace and security and its relationship with the General Assembly.

69. We will continue to improve and democratize the working methods of the Security Council and strengthen its relationship with the General Assembly, in accordance with and with full respect for their respective functions, authority, powers, and competencies as enshrined in the Charter, with the understanding that this should not substitute the reform of the UN Security Council outlined in Action 42. We decide to:

(a) Fully implement and adhere to all provisions of the United Nations Charter as they relate to the decision- making process in the UN Security Council, including Art. 27 (3) of the UN Charter.

(b) Support credible, timely and decisive action by the Security Council, in exercise of its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, to prevent or end the commission of genocide, crimes against humanity or war crimes.

(c) Actively reinforce the ongoing efforts of the Security Council to review and enhance its working methods, including inter alia, penholding and co-penholding arrangements, and strengthen the cooperation and communication between the Security Council and the General Assembly and its subsidiary bodies, including the Peacebuilding Commission, as well as the Economic and Social Council and regional and sub-regional arrangements, including by continuing to fully implement and make use of General Assembly Resolutions 377A(V) (“Uniting for Peace”) and 76/262 (“Veto Initiative”).

(d) Improve the participation in and access to the work of the Security Council and its subsidiary organs for all members of the General Assembly, to enhance the Council's accountability to the membership and increase the transparency of its work.

Action 42. We will increase our efforts to revitalize the work of the General Assembly.

70. We reaffirm the central position of the General Assembly as the chief deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the United Nations. We decide to:

(a) Further enhance and make full use of the role and authority of the General Assembly to address evolving global challenges, in full compliance with the Charter.

(b) Enhance ways in which the General Assembly can contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security, in particular by taking action in accordance with the UN Charter.

(c) Stress the need for the selection and appointment process of the Secretary-General to be guided by the principles of merit, transparency and inclusiveness and with due regard to gender balance and regional rotation and take into account during the next, and in subsequent, selection and appointment processes the regrettable fact that there has never been a woman Secretary-General, and we encourage Member States to consider nominating women as candidates.

Action 43. We will strengthen the Economic and Social Council to accelerate sustainable development.

71. We commit to strengthening the work of the Economic and Social Council as a principal organ for coordination, policy review, policy dialogue and recommendations on issues of economic and social development, recognizing the key role of the Council in achieving a balanced integration of the three dimensions of sustainable development and supporting the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. We decide to:

(a) Continue to strengthen cooperation between the Economic and Social Council and Peacebuilding Commission and between the Economic and Social Council and the international financial institutions, in accordance with their respective mandates.

(b) Facilitate more structured, meaningful and inclusive engagement of non-governmental organizations in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council in the activities of the Council, in line with ECOSOC resolution 1996/31.

(c) Support the Council’s youth forum to enhance youth engagement, ensuring that the forum is a platform for youth from across all regions to continue to share their ideas and engage in dialogue with Member States.

20/42 23-18045

(d) Request ECOSOC, through an inclusive intergovernmental process with the participation of all Member States, to explore options, in the context of the forthcoming Thirtieth anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, to revitalize the Commission on the Status of Women to promote the full and effective implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, to achieve gender equality, the empowerment of all women and girls, and promote and protect their human rights and to ensure that the Commission is fit for purpose, while reaffirming the Commission’s mandate, and consider options, as required, to strengthen other subsidiary organs of the Council.

Action 44. We will strengthen the Peacebuilding Commission.

72. We affirm our commitment to strengthening the Peacebuilding Commission through the 2025 review of the peacebuilding architecture to bring a more strategic approach and greater coherence and impact to national and international peacebuilding and sustaining peace efforts. We decide to:

(a) Enhance the role of the Commission as a platform for building and sustaining peace, including through sharing good practices among Member States and mobilizing political and financial support for national prevention, sustaining peace and peacebuilding efforts, in particular to avoid possible relapse into conflict, in accordance with the Commission’s mandate.

(b) Make greater use of the Commission to support Member States progress their nationally-owned and -led peacebuilding, sustaining peace and prevention efforts, and strengthen the Commission’s advisory, bridging and convening role, and encourage the Commission to consult with civil society, nongovernmental organizations, including women’s organizations, and the private sector engaged in peacebuilding activities, as appropriate, in line with the Commission’s mandate.

(c) Establish more systematic and strategic partnerships between the Commission and international, regional and sub-regional organizations, including the international financial institutions, to strengthen peacebuilding and sustaining peace efforts and to mobilize financing for sustaining peace and to help align national development, peacebuilding and prevention approaches.

(d) Ensure the Commission plays a vital support role to countries during and after the transition of a peace operation, in cooperation with the Security Council and supported by United Nations Country Teams, upon the request of the country concerned.

Action 45. We will strengthen the United Nations system.

73. We underline the importance of the United Nations system remaining effective, efficient and impactful. We decide to:

(a) Achieve a more agile, responsive and resilient United Nations, in particular by enhancing the Organization’s capabilities in innovation, data analytics, digital transformation, strategic foresight and behavioral science to better support Member States and deliver on its mandates.

(b) Commit to fully support and continue to strengthen the United Nations development system, including the Resident Coordinator system, to make it more strategic, responsive, accountable, collaborative and integrated in supporting developing countries in the achievement of the 2030 Agenda and addressing current, new and emerging challenges to sustainable development, in accordance with the Charter, and in support of national priorities and policies, including through United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Frameworks, and call for increased adequate, predictable and sustainable funding to achieve these goals.

(c) Ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities and disability inclusion at the United Nations to allow their full, meaningful and effective participation and equality in all aspects of the United Nations’ work.

(d) Stress the need for the selection and appointment process of United Nations’ executive heads and senior positions to be guided by the principles of transparency and inclusiveness, and carried out in accordance with all the provisions of Article 101 of the UN Charter, with due regard for recruiting staff on as wide a geographic basis as possible and gender balance, and adhere to the general rule that there should be no monopoly on senior posts in the United Nations system by nationals of any State or group of States.

Action 46. We will ensure the effective enjoyment by all of all human rights and respond to new and emerging challenges.

74. Following the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the thirtieth anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, we remain committed to promoting and protecting all human rights and fundamental freedoms, including civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights. This includes the right to development. We recommit to realize our respective obligations to respect, protect and fulfill human rights and to implement all relevant international human rights instruments. All human

rights are universal, indivisible, interdependent and interrelated. Human rights are mutually reinforcing and must be treated in a fair and equal manner, on the same footing, and with the same emphasis. The Sustainable Development Goals seek to realize the human rights of all. Individuals and civil society institutions, including non-governmental organizations, groups and national human rights institutions, where they exist, engaged in the promotion and protection of all human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, in accordance with national legislation consistent with the Charter of the United Nations and international human rights law, must be protected from any form of intimidation and reprisals, both online and offline. We must continue to uphold human rights in the future by strengthening our capabilities to respond to existing, new and emerging challenges to the enjoyment of human rights. We decide to:

(a) Recall the mandate of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, as outlined in resolution 48/141, and request the Secretary-General to assess the need for adequate, predictable, increased and sustainable financing of the United Nations’ human rights mechanisms, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, for efficient and effective mandate delivery to enable them to respond to the range of human rights challenges facing the international community with impartiality, objectivity and non- selectivity.

(b) Enhance coordination and cooperation among United Nations entities working on human rights and avoid duplication of activities, within their existing mandates, including through closer coordination with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Action 47. We will accelerate reform of the international financial architecture to address the challenges of today and tomorrow.

75. Reform of the international financial architecture is an important step towards building greater trust in the multilateral system. We commend ongoing reform efforts and call for even more urgent and ambitious action to ensure that the international financial architecture becomes more efficient, more equitable, fit for the world of today and responsive to the challenges faced by developing countries in closing the SDG financing gap. The reform of the international financial architecture should place the 2030 Agenda at its centre, with an unwavering commitment to investing in the eradication of poverty in all its forms and dimensions. We decide to:

(a) Continue to pursue deeper reforms of the international financial architecture to turbocharge implementation of the 2030 Agenda and achieve a more inclusive, just, peaceful, resilient and sustainable world for people and planet, for present and future generations.

Action 48. We will accelerate reform of the international financial architecture to strengthen the voice and representation of developing countries.

76. We acknowledge the important role of the United Nations in global economic governance, recognizing that the United Nations and the international financial institutions have complementary mandates that make the coordination of their actions crucial, while fully respecting existing governance mechanisms and mandates independent of the United Nations that preside over specific organizations and rules. We note with appreciation the initiative to convene a Biennial Summit at the level of Heads of State and Government to strengthen existing and establish more systematic links and coordination between the United Nations and the international financial institutions and we stress the importance of inclusive participation. We recognize the importance of continuing to pursue governance reforms at the international financial institutions and multilateral development banks. We underscore the need to enhance the representation and voice of developing countries in global economic decision- making, norm-setting, and global economic governance at international economic and financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, to deliver more effective, credible, accountable and legitimate institutions. We welcome steps to improve the voice and representation of developing countries, and the creation of a twenty-fifth chair on the IMF Executive Board for sub-Saharan Africa and recent changes to quotas and voting power. We underscore the importance of improving diversity and gender representation in the Executive Boards, senior management and staff positions. These steps can equip these institutions to better address global challenges. We decide to:

(a) Encourage the Board of the IMF to take further steps to continue to support a strong, quota-based, and adequately resourced institution and improve the voice and representation of developing countries, in particular through the IMF Executive Board’s ongoing work to develop by June 2025 possible approaches as a guide for further quota realignment, including through a new quota formula, under the 17th General Review of Quotas while protecting the quota shares of the poorest members.

(b) Urge the governing bodies of the World Bank and other multilateral development banks to take further steps to achieve robust and broader representation, voice and participation of developing countries, while fully recognizing ongoing efforts in this regard.

22/42 23-18045

Action 49. We will accelerate reform of the international financial architecture to mobilize additional financing for the Sustainable Development Goals, respond to the needs of developing countries and direct financing to those most in need.

77. Developing countries require enhanced access to financing from all sources to achieve the SDGs. Flows of capital to many developing countries are falling, and more capital is leaving many developing countries than is coming in. Multilateral development banks play a vital role in supporting sustainable development and the achievement of the SDGs and are critical to increasing countries’ access to finance on more affordable terms and helping to unlock private sector investment. We welcome ongoing reform efforts of the multilateral development banks to mobilize greater financing for the 2030 Agenda, recognizing that further reforms of the Banks are urgently needed, in addition to the strengthening of domestic resource mobilization, and domestic policy and regulatory environments. We decide to:

(a) Deliver a robust and impactful twenty-first replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA), that includes contributions and strong policy commitments from both new and existing donors that significantly increases IDA’s resources, and work towards establishing a pathway to significantly and sustainably increase IDA by the 2030 replenishment.

(b) Urge multilateral development banks to accelerate the pace of reforms to their missions and visions, incentive structures, operational approaches and financial capacity, and to consider additional steps to increase the availability of finance, provide policy support and technical assistance to developing countries to address global challenges and to achieve the sustainable development goals.

(c) Urge multilateral development banks’ governing boards and management to enable additional finance from the banks’ own balance sheets by fully implementing, where relevant and appropriate, the recommendations from the G20 Independent Review of Multilateral Development Banks’ Capital Adequacy Frameworks, including reflecting the value of callable capital in multilateral development bank capital adequacy frameworks and issuing hybrid capital at scale, while ensuring financial sustainability of respective MDBs.

(d) Encourage the boards of multilateral development banks to consider scheduling further general capital increases, while recognizing recent capital contributions, if needed.

(e) Invite the multilateral development banks, in consultation with the Secretary-General, to present options and recommendations on new approaches to improve access to concessional finance for developing countries, with full respect for the independent mandate and authorities of the respective governing body of each multilateral development bank and request the Secretary-General to update Member States on progress.

(f) Note the work of the international financial institutions, international organizations and multilateral development banks to consider structural vulnerability and invite them to consider using the multidimensional vulnerability index, as appropriate, as a complement to their existing practices and policies in line with their respective mandates.

(g) Call on multilateral development banks to provide timely support to developing countries by increasing and optimizing long-term concessional finance, including lending in local currencies, as well as the design, financing and scaling up of country-owned and driven innovative mechanisms.

Action 50. We will accelerate the reform of the international financial architecture so that countries can borrow sustainably to invest in their long-term development.

78. Borrowing is vital for countries to invest in their long-term development. Countries must be able to borrow sustainably, and have access to credit on affordable terms, while ensuring full transparency. We are deeply concerned by the emergence of unsustainable debt burdens and vulnerabilities in many developing countries, and the constraint this imposes on their development progress. We recognize the importance of strengthening, the safeguards to prevent these situations from occurring. We underline the importance of reforms to existing multilateral processes to facilitate collective action to prevent debt crises, facilitate debt restructuring and debt relief, when appropriate, taking into account evolving trends in the global debt landscape. We decide to:

(a) Strengthen the multilateral response to support countries with high and unsustainable debt burdens, with the meaningful participation of the countries concerned and all relevant actors, ensuring an approach that is more effective, orderly, predictable, coordinated, transparent and timely to enable those countries to escape debt overhang and prioritize government expenditure on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

(b) Invite the IMF to undertake a review of ways to strengthen and improve the sovereign debt architecture, building on existing international processes, in collaboration with the Secretary-General, the World Bank, the Group of 20 and major bilateral creditors, and debtors, and request that the Secretary-General update Member States on progress and present proposals on this issue.

(c) Take note of the Secretary-General’s efforts to engage with credit rating agencies on their role in sustainable development and request the Secretary-General keep Member States updated on these discussions.

(d) Improve and continue to implement the G20’s Common Framework for Debt Treatments to enable effective, predictable, coordinated, timely and orderly restructuring processes and encourage steps to ensure comparability of treatment of sovereign and private creditors.

(e) Promote, where appropriate, the use of state-contingent clauses in lending, including climate-resilient debt clauses when lending to developing countries vulnerable to hazards, including the adverse impact of climate change.

(f) Promote greater use of debt swaps for the SDGs, including debt swaps for climate or nature, to developing countries, as appropriate.

Action 51. We will accelerate the reform of the international financial architecture to strengthen its capacity to support developing countries more effectively and equitably during systemic shocks and make the financial system more stable.

79. The growing frequency and intensity of global economic shocks has set back progress on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. We recognize the role of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in strengthening the global financial safety net in a world prone to systemic shocks, and their potential contribution to greater global financial stability. We welcome the pledges to rechannel over $100 billion worth of SDRs, or equivalent contributions, to developing countries while stressing the urgency of delivering on these pledges to developing countries as rapidly as possible. We decide to:

(a) Call on countries that are in a position to do so to voluntarily rechannel SDRs from the 2021 allocation, and for those countries to also consider rechanneling at least half of their SDRs, including through multilateral development banks, while respecting relevant legal frameworks and preserving the reserve asset character of Special Drawing Rights.

(b) Encourage the IMF to explore all options to continue to strengthen the global financial safety net to support developing countries to better respond to macroeconomic shocks and consider the feasibility of expediting issuances of Special Drawing Rights and facilitating prompt, voluntary rechanneling to developing countries during future financial crises and systemic shocks.

(c) Welcome the IMF’s ongoing review of its surcharge policy.

(d) Promote financial stability through international cooperation on, and consistent regulation of, banks and other financial service entities.

Action 52. We will accelerate the reform of the international financial architecture so that it can meet the urgent challenge of climate change.

80. Climate change and biodiversity loss exacerbates many of the challenges facing the international financial architecture and can undermine progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. Developing countries should have access to finance to be able to pursue their interrelated objectives of achieving sustainable development, including poverty eradication and promoting sustainable, inclusive, resilient economic growth, and addressing climate change. Investment in sustainable development and climate action is essential. The international financial architecture should continue to channel and increase additional financing towards both sustainable development and climate action. Developing countries face increasing financing needs, especially those particularly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change, leading to a growing demand for finance. We decide to:

(a) Call on Multilateral Development Banks and other development finance institutions to increase the availability, accessibility and impact of climate finance to developing countries, while safeguarding the additionality of climate finance, to support developing countries implement their national plans and strategies to address climate change.

(b) Call on Multilateral Development Banks to mobilize additional financing to support adaptation and deploy and develop renewable, low and zero emission and energy-efficiency technologies in line with existing commitments.

(c) Call on international financial institutions and other relevant entities to improve the assessment and management of risks, including climate-related financial risks, support steps to address the high cost of capital for developing countries and provide policy support to help better manage and reduce risks.

(d) Encourage the private sector, especially large corporations, to contribute to sustainability and protecting our planet and the achievement of the 2030 Agenda and sustainable development goals, including through partnership-based approaches, to scale up support to developing countries and enable climate action.

24/42 23-18045

Action 53. We will develop a framework on measures of progress on sustainable development to complement and go beyond gross domestic product.

81. We recognize that sustainable development must be pursued in a balanced and integrated manner. We reaffirm the need to urgently develop measures of progress on sustainable development that complement or go beyond GDP. These measures should reflect progress on the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development, including in the consideration of informing access to development finance and technical cooperation. We decide to:

(a) Request the Secretary-General to establish an independent high-level expert group to develop recommendations for a limited number of country-owned and universally applicable indicators of sustainable development that complement and go beyond GDP, in close consultation with Member States and relevant stakeholders, taking into account the work of the Statistical Commission, building on the Global Indicators Framework for SDGs and targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to present the outcome of its work during the eightieth session of the General Assembly.

(b) Initiate a United Nations-led intergovernmental process following the completion of the work of the independent high-level expert group in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the UN Statistical Commission, international financial institutions, multilateral development banks and regional commissions, in line with their respective mandates, on measures of progress on sustainable development that complement or go beyond gross domestic product, considering the recommendations of the Secretary-General’s high-level expert group.

Action 54. We will strengthen the international response to complex global shocks.

82. We recognize the need for a more coherent, cooperative, coordinated and multidimensional international response to complex global shocks and the central role of the United Nations in this regard. Complex global shocks are events that have severely disruptive and adverse consequences for a significant proportion of countries and the global population, and that lead to impacts across multiple sectors, requiring a multidimensional, and whole-of-government, whole-of-society response. Complex global shocks have a disproportionate impact on the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world and usually have disastrous consequences for sustainable development and prosperity. An armed conflict does not by itself constitute a complex global shock, but conflict could, in some cases, lead to impacts across multiple sectors. The principles of national ownership and consent, equity, solidarity and cooperation will guide our future responses to complex global shocks, with full respect for international law, including the Charter and its purposes and principles, and existing mandates for United Nations intergovernmental bodies and processes, United Nations’ system entities, and specialized agencies. We will uphold the Secretary-General’s role to, inter alia, convene Member States, promote the coordination of the whole multilateral system, and engage with relevant stakeholders in response to crises. We request the Secretary- General to:

(a) Consider approaches to strengthen the United Nations’ system’s response to complex global shocks, within existing authorities and in consultation with Member States, that supports, complements and does not duplicate the response of United Nations’ principal organs, relevant United Nations entities, United Nations-coordination entities and mechanisms, and specialized agencies mandated to respond to emergencies, and with full respect for the United Nations’ mandated coordination role in response to humanitarian emergencies.

Action 55. We will strengthen our partnerships to deliver on existing commitments and address new and emerging challenges.

83. We recognize the importance of the United Nations’ engagement with national parliaments and relevant stakeholders, while preserving the intergovernmental character of the Organization. The challenges we face require cooperation not only across borders but also across the whole of society. Our efforts must involve Governments as well as parliaments, the United Nations system and other international institutions, local authorities, Indigenous Peoples, civil society, business and the private sector, faith-based organizations, the scientific and academic communities, and all people to ensure an effective response to our common challenges. We decide to:

(a) Ensure that relevant stakeholders can meaningfully participate, in their respective roles and responsibilities, in accordance with relevant rules of procedure, in relevant United Nations’ processes that Member States have access to the views and expertise of those partners.

(b) Leverage existing channels and strengthen communication between United Nations intergovernmental bodies and civil society, allowing for ongoing dialogue and exchange of information.

(c) Encourage the private sector’s contribution to addressing global challenges and strengthen their accountability towards the implementation of United Nations frameworks.

(d) Deepen United Nations’ engagement with national parliaments in United Nations intergovernmental bodies and processes, in accordance with national legislation, including through building on the efforts of the United Nations and Inter-Parliamentary Union to engage parliamentarians to maintain support for the implementation of relevant UN agreements and resolutions.

(e) Request the Secretary-General to provide recommendations on how engagement with local and regional authorities could advance the 2030 Agenda, particularly the localization of the Sustainable Development Goals, by the end of the seventy-ninth session for Member States’ consideration.

(f) Enhance cooperation between the United Nations and regional, sub-regional and other organizations, within their respective mandates, which will be critical to maintaining international peace and security, promoting and protecting human rights, and achieving sustainable development.

Action 56. We will strengthen international cooperation for the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes and for the benefit of all humanity.

84. The Outer Space Treaty of 1967 identifies the exploration and use of outer space as the province of all humankind. Humanity’s reliance on space is increasing day-by-day and the Outer Space Treaty must be recognized as the cornerstone of the international legal regime governing outer space activities. We are living through an age of increased access and activities in outer space. The growth in the number of objects in outer space, the return of humans to deep space, and our expanding reliance on outer space systems demands urgent action. Safe and sustainable use of space plays a critical role in the achievement of the 2030 Agenda. The opportunities for people and planet are enormous, but there are also risks that must be managed. We encourage the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space to further consult on the proposal to hold a fourth United Nations Conference on the Peaceful Exploration of Outer Space (UNISPACE IV) in 2027. We decide to:

(a) Reaffirm the importance of the widest possible adherence to and full compliance with the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and discuss the establishment of new frameworks for space traffic, space debris, and space resources through the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

(b) Invite the engagement of relevant private sector, civil society, and other relevant stakeholders, where appropriate and applicable, to contribute to intergovernmental processes related to the increased safety and sustainability of outer space.

26/42 23-18045

Annex I

Global Digital Compact

1. Digital technologies are dramatically transforming our world. They offer immense potential benefits for the wellbeing and advancement of people, societies, and for our planet. They hold out the promise of accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

2. We can only achieve this through strengthened international cooperation that closes all digital divides between and within countries. We recognize the challenges that these divides pose for many countries, in particular developing countries which have pressing development needs and limited resources.

3. We recognize that the pace and power of emerging technologies are creating new possibilities but also new risks for humanity, some of which are not yet fully known. We recognize the need to identify and mitigate risks and to ensure human oversight of technology in ways that advance sustainable development and the full enjoyment of human rights.

4. Our goal is an inclusive, open, sustainable, fair, safe and secure digital future for all. This Global Digital Compact sets out the objectives, principles, commitments and actions we undertake to achieve it in the non- military domain.

5. We have strong foundations on which to build. Our digital cooperation rests on international law, including the United Nations Charter, international human rights law, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We remain committed to the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) reflected in the Geneva Declaration of Principles and Plan of Action and the Tunis Agenda for the Information Society. The United Nations provides a critical platform for the global digital cooperation we need, and we will harness existing processes to do so.

6. Our cooperation must be agile and adaptable to the rapidly changing digital landscape. As governments, we will work in collaboration and partnership with the private sector, civil society, international organizations, the technical and academic communities and all other stakeholders, within their respective roles and responsibilities, to realize the digital future we seek.

Objectives

7. To achieve our goal, we will pursue the following objectives:

(1) Close all digital divides and accelerate progress across the Sustainable Development Goals;

(2) Expand inclusion in and benefits from the digital economy for all;

(3) Foster an inclusive, open, safe and secure digital space that respects, protects and promote human rights;

(4) Advance responsible, equitable and interoperable data governance approaches;

(5) Enhance international governance of artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

Principles

8. Our digital cooperation will be guided by the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and the following cross-cutting and mutually-reinforcing principles:

(a) The inclusive participation of all states and other stakeholders is the cornerstone of this Compact. Our cooperation will close the digital divides within and between states and advance an equitable digital environment for all;

(b) This Compact is development-oriented and rooted in the 2030 Agenda. Our cooperation will harness technologies to fast-track progress, eradicate poverty and leave no one behind. This includes targeted efforts to address the needs of developing countries, in particular the least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing states, as well as the specific challenges facing middle-income countries;

c) This Compact is anchored in international law, including international human rights law. All human rights, including civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, and fundamental freedoms, must be respected, protected and promoted online and offline. Our cooperation will harness digital technologies to advance all human rights, including the rights of the child, the rights of persons with disabilities and the right to development;

(d) Gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls and their full, equal, and meaningful participation in the digital space is essential to close the gender digital divide and advance sustainable development. Our cooperation will empower all women and girls, encourage leadership of women, mainstream a gender perspective and counter and eliminate all forms of violence, including sexual and gender-based violence that occurs through or is amplified by the use of technology;

(e) Digital technologies unlock new capabilities and opportunities for advancing environmental sustainability. Our cooperation will leverage digital technologies for sustainability while minimizing their negative environmental impacts;

(f) Equitable and meaningful inclusion in the digital economy requires tackling existing concentrations of technological capacity and market power. Our cooperation will aim to ensure that the benefits of digital cooperation are fairly distributed and do not exacerbate existing inequalities or impede the full achievement of sustainable development;

(g) Accessible and affordable data and digital technologies and services are essential to enable every person to participate fully in the digital world. Our cooperation will promote digital accessibility for all and support linguistic and cultural diversity in the digital space;

(h) Digital systems that communicate and exchange are critical catalysts for development. Our cooperation will advance interoperability between digital systems and compatible governance approaches;

(i) Safe, secure and trustworthy emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), offer new opportunities to turbocharge development. Our cooperation will advance a responsible, accountable, transparent and human-centric approach to the lifecycle of digital and emerging technologies, which includes the pre-design, design, development, evaluation, testing, deployment, use, sale, procurement, operation and decommissioning stages, with effective human oversight;

(j) Creativity and competition drive digital advances. Our cooperation will foster innovation and the potential for societies and businesses, regardless of size or origin, to reap the benefits of digitalization and thrive in the digital economy;

(k) Governments, the private sector, civil society, the technical community, academia and international and regional organizations, in their respective roles and responsibilities, are essential to advance an inclusive, open, safe and secure digital future. Our cooperation will be multistakeholder and harness the contributions of all;

(l) We will enhance partnerships to ensure the provision of the required means of implementation to developing countries including the mobilization of financial resources, capacity-building and the transfer of technology on mutually agreed terms;

(m) The digital world is evolving at pace. Our cooperation must be forward-looking and capable of identifying, anticipating, assessing, monitoring and adapting to emerging technologies so that we can seize opportunities and respond to new and emerging risks and challenges.

Commitments and actions

9. We commit to pursue meaningful and measurable actions to achieve our objectives.

Objective 1. Closing all digital divides and accelerating progress across the Sustainable Development Goals Connectivity

10. We acknowledge the pivotal role of universal and meaningful connectivity and affordable access in unlocking the full potential of digital and emerging technologies. We commit to connect all persons to the Internet. We recognize that this will require strong partnerships and increased financial investments in developing countries from governments and other stakeholders, in particular the private sector. We affirm the important role of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in advancing universal and meaningful connectivity and invite ITU to further continue its efforts. We recognize that innovative solutions can help deliver high-speed connectivity to, inter alia, underserved, remote and rural areas.

11. We commit by 2030 to:

(a) Develop and strengthen targets, indicators, and metrics for universal meaningful and affordable connectivity, building on existing work and integrate these into international, regional and national development strategies (SDG 9);

28/42 23-18045

(b) Develop innovative and blended financing mechanisms and incentives, including in collaboration with governments, multilateral development banks, relevant international organizations and the private sector, to connect the remaining 2.6 billion people to the Internet and to improve the quality and affordability of connectivity. We will aim for entry-level broadband subscription costs that are accessible to the widest section of the population (SDGs 1 & 9);

€ Invest in and deploy resilient digital infrastructure, including satellites and local network initiatives, that provide safe and secure network coverage to all areas, including rural, remote and “hard-to-reach” areas, and promote equitable access to satellite orbits, taking into account the needs of developing countries. We will aim for universal access at affordable rates, and at sufficient speeds as well as reliability to enable meaningful use of the Internet (SDGs 9 & 11);

(d) Map and connect all schools and hospitals to the Internet, building on the Giga initiative of ITU and UNICEF, and enhance telemedicine services and capabilities (SDGs 3 & 4);

€ Promote sustainability across the lifecycle of digital technologies, including context-specific measures to increase resource efficiency and to conserve and sustainably use natural resources and that aim to ensure that digital infrastructure and equipment are sustainably designed to address environmental challenges in the context of sustainable development and efforts to eradicate poverty (SDGs 1, 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 & 14);

(f) Include the needs of people in vulnerable situations and those in underserved, rural and remote areas in the development and implementation of national and local digital connectivity strategies (SDGs 10 &11);

(g) Mainstream a gender perspective in digital connectivity strategies to address structural and systematic barriers to meaningful, safe and affordable digital connectivity for all women and girls (SDG 5).

Digital literacy, skills and capacities

12. To fully harness the benefits of digital connectivity we must ensure that people can meaningfully and securely use the Internet and safely navigate the digital space. We recognize the importance of digital skills and lifelong access to digital learning opportunities, taking into account the specific social, cultural and linguistic needs of each society and persons of all ages and backgrounds. We recognize the need to scale up international cooperation and financing for digital capacity development in developing countries and to support the development of local content and content relevant to local realities online and retain talent.

13. We commit by 2030 to:

(a) Establish and support national digital skills strategies, adapt teacher training and education curricula and provide for adult training programmes for the digital age. Our aim is maximum coverage of basic digital skills for as many as possible, while also advancing intermediate or advanced digital skills (SDGs 4 & 5);

(b) Increase the availability, accessibility and affordability of digital technology platforms, services, software and educational curricula in diverse languages and formats, as well as accessible user interfaces for persons with disabilities (SDGs 4 & 10);

(c) Target and tailor capacity-building for women and girls, children and youth, as well as older persons, persons with disabilities, migrants, refugees and internally displaced persons, Indigenous Peoples and those in vulnerable situations, and ensure their meaningful engagement in the design and implementation of programmes (SDGs 5 & 10);

(d) Develop and undertake national digital inclusion surveys with data disaggregated by income, sex, age, race, ethnicity, migration status, disability and geographic location and other characteristics relevant in national contexts, to identify learning gaps and inform priorities in specific contexts (SDGs 5 & 10);

(e) Prioritize and set targets for the development of digital competencies of public officials and institutions to enact, develop and implement strategies and policies for inclusive, secure and user-centred digital public services, including the development of skills and capacity to ensure the safe, secure and resilient functioning of digital systems, networks and data (SDG 16);

(f) Develop vocational, upskilling and reskilling training for workers in occupations impacted by digitalization and automation to mitigate potential negative consequences for workforces and promote decent work (SDG 8);

(g) Develop interoperable digital competency frameworks and training standards to facilitate pooling of training resources, the mobilization of public and private funds in support of capacity-building and its continuous adaptation to address rapid technological change and the prevention of brain drain (SDGs 4 & 17);

(h) Support efforts to provide opportunities for quality and inclusive science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and research and promote women and girls’ participation in all roles and at all levels (SDG 4).

Digital public goods and digital public infrastructure

14. We recognize that digital public goods, which include open-source software, open data, open AI models, open standards and open content that adhere to privacy and other applicable international laws, standards and best practices and do no harm, empower societies and individuals to direct digital technologies to their development needs and can facilitate digital cooperation and investment.

15. Resilient, safe, inclusive and interoperable digital public infrastructure has the potential to deliver services at scale and increase social and economic opportunities for all. We recognize that there are multiple models of digital public infrastructure, and that each society will develop and use shared digital systems according to its specific priorities and needs. Transparent, safe and secure digital systems and user-centred safeguards can promote public trust and use of digital services.

16. We consider such digital public goods and digital public infrastructure to be key drivers of inclusive digital transformation and innovation. We recognize the need to increase investment in their successful development with the participation of all stakeholders.

17. We commit by 2030 to:

(a) Develop, disseminate and maintain, through multistakeholder cooperation, safe and secure open-source

software, open data, open AI models and open standards that benefit society as a whole (SDGs 8, 9 &10);

(b) Promote the adoption of open standards and interoperability to facilitate the use of digital public goods across

different platforms and systems (All SDGs);

(c) Develop and decide on a set of safeguards for inclusive, responsible, safe, secure and user-centred digital

public infrastructure that can be implemented in different contexts (SDG 16);

(d) Exchange and make publicly available best practices and use cases of digital public infrastructure to inform governments, the private sector and other stakeholders, building on existing UN and other repositories (SDGs 16 & 17);

(e) Increase investment and funding toward the development of digital public goods and digital public infrastructure, especially in developing countries (SDG 17);

(f) Encourage the formation of partnerships that bring together governments, the private sector, civil society, technical and academic communities and international and regional organizations to design, launch and support initiatives that leverage digital public goods and digital public infrastructure to advance solutions for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 17).

Objective 2. Expanding inclusion in and benefits from the digital economy for all

18. We recognize that equitable and affordable access to digital technologies can unlock the potential of the digital economy for every society. We recognize digital access to encompass opportunities for the acquisition and development of knowledge, research, and capacity as well as technology transfers on mutually agreed terms.

19. Advancing digital inclusion requires a predictable and transparent enabling environment that encompasses policy, legal and regulatory frameworks that support innovation, protect consumer rights, nurture digital talent and skills, promote fair competition and digital entrepreneurship, and enhance consumer confidence and trust in the digital economy. Such environments, at international and national levels, enhance productivity, facilitate the growth of e-commerce, improve competitiveness, accelerate digital transformation and support investment and the transfer of digital technologies on mutually agreed terms to developing countries.

20. We consider that robust standards and capacity to ensure the safe, secure and resilient functioning of digital systems, networks and data are also essential to facilitate commercial transactions and enable safe, secure and trustworthy online environments.

21. We commit by 2030 to:

30/42 23-18045

(a) Foster an open, fair, inclusive and non-discriminatory digital environment for all that enables micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to access and compete in the digital economy (SDG 9);

(b) Support international, regional and national efforts to develop enabling environments for digital transformation, including predictable and transparent policy, legal and regulatory frameworks, and sharing of best practices (SDGs 10 & 16);

(c) Conduct national and regional assessments to inform actions to address gaps and needs in digital transformation and strengthen the collection and use of data to inform decision making (All SDGs);

(d) Call on all stakeholders, where requested, to provide technical assistance to developing countries, in line with national digital transformation policies and priorities (SDGs 17);

(e) Maintain stable and resilient supply chains of global digital products and services (SDGs 8 & 9);

(f) Promote knowledge-sharing and technology transfer initiatives on mutually agreed terms (SDG 17);

(g) Encourage North-South, South-South and triangular cooperation, including among universities, research institutes and the private sector to accelerate digital knowledge development and access to research capacity (SDG 17);

(h) Exchange knowledge and best practices on digital enterprise to support innovation programmes and local technological solutions in developing countries (SDG 9);

(i) Foster innovation and entrepreneurship, including among women, youth, and other under-represented entrepreneurs with the goal of increasing the number of digital start-ups and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in developing countries and facilitate their access to markets through the use of digital technologies (SDGs 8 & 9);

(j) Promote capacity building to ensure the safe, secure and resilient functioning of digital systems, networks and data in digital transformation efforts (SDG 9).

Objective 3. Fostering an inclusive, open, safe and secure digital space that respects, protects and promotes human rights

Human rights

22. We commit to respect, protect and promote human rights in the digital space. We will uphold international human rights law throughout the lifecycle of digital and emerging technologies so that users can safely benefit from digital technologies and are protected from violations, abuses and all forms of discrimination. We recognize the responsibilities of all stakeholders in this endeavour and also call on the private sector to apply the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

23. We commit to:

(a) Ensure that the development and implementation of national legislation relevant to digital technologies is

compliant with obligations under international law, including international human rights law (All SDGs);

(b) Establish appropriate safeguards to prevent and address any adverse impact on human rights arising from the use of digital and emerging technologies and protect individuals against violations and abuses of their human rights in the digital space, including through human rights due diligence and establishing effective oversight and remedy mechanisms (All SDGs);

(c) Strengthen legal and policy frameworks to protect the rights of the child in the digital space, in line with international human rights law, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child (All SDGs);

(d) Refrain from imposing restrictions on the free flow of information and ideas that are inconsistent with obligations under international law (All SDGs).

24. We acknowledge OHCHR’s ongoing efforts to provide through an advisory service on human rights in the digital space, upon request and within existing mandate and voluntary resources, expert advice and practical guidance on human rights and technology issues.

25. We call on:

(a) Digital technology companies and developers to respect international human rights and principles, including through the application of human rights due diligence and impact assessments throughout the technology lifecycle (All SDGs);

(b) Digital technology companies, developers and social media platforms to respect human rights online, be accountable for and take measures to mitigate and prevent abuses, and to provide access to effective remedy in line with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and other relevant frameworks (SDGs 5, 10 & 16).

Internet Governance

26. We recognize that the Internet is a critical global facility for inclusive and equitable digital transformation. To fully benefit all, it must be open, global, interoperable, stable and secure.

27. We recognize that Internet governance must continue to be global and multistakeholder in nature, with the full involvement of governments, the private sector, civil society, international organizations, technical and academic communities, and all other relevant stakeholders in accordance with their respective roles and responsibilities. We reaffirm that Internet governance should continue to follow the provisions set forth in the outcomes of the summits held in Geneva and Tunis, including in relation to enhanced cooperation.

28. We acknowledge the importance of the Internet Governance Forum as the primary multistakeholder platform for discussion of Internet governance issues.

29. We commit to:

(a) Promote an open, global, interoperable and reliable Internet and take concrete steps to maintain a safe, secure

and enabling online environment for all (SDG 9);

(b) Support the Internet Governance Forum, including through continued efforts to increase diverse participation from governments and other stakeholders from developing countries and the provision of voluntary funding also to this end (SDG 9 &10);

(c) Promote international cooperation among all stakeholders to prevent, identify and address risks of fragmentation of the Internet in a timely manner (SDG 16);

(d) Refrain from Internet shutdowns and measures that target Internet access (SDG 16). Digital Trust and Safety

30. We must urgently counter and address all forms of violence, including sexual and gender-based violence, which occurs through or is amplified by the use of technology, all forms of hate speech and discrimination, mis- and disinformation, cyberbullying and child sexual exploitation and abuse. We will establish and maintain robust risk mitigation and redress measures that also protect privacy and freedom of expression.

31. We commit by 2030 to:

(a) Create a safe and secure online space for all users that ensures their mental health and wellbeing by defining and adopting common standards, guidelines and industry actions that are in compliance with international law, promote safe civic spaces and address content on digital platforms that causes harm to individuals, taking into account work underway by UN entities, regional organizations and multistakeholder initiatives (SDGs 3, 5, 9, 10, 16 & 17);

(b) Prioritize the development and implementation of national online child safety policies and standards, in compliance with international human rights law, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child (SDGs 3, 5 & 10);

(c) Establish regular collaboration between national online safety institutions to exchange best practices and develop shared understandings of actions to protect privacy, freedom of expression and access to information while addressing harms (SDG 17);

(d) Ensure laws and regulations on the use of technology in areas such as surveillance and encryption, are in compliance with international law (SDGs 10 & 16);

(e) Develop, in consultation with all relevant stakeholders, effective methodologies to measure, monitor and counter all forms of violence and abuse in the digital space (SDG 5 & 16);

32/42 23-18045

(f) Monitor and review digital platform policies and practices on countering child sexual exploitation and abuse which occurs through or is amplified by the use of technology, including distribution over digital platforms of child sexual abuse or child sexual exploitation material, as well as solicitation or grooming for the purpose of committing a sexual offense against a child (SDG 3).

32. We further urgently:

(a) Call on digital technology companies and developers to engage with users of all backgrounds and abilities to

incorporate their perspectives and needs into the lifecycle of digital technologies (SDGs 5 & 10);

(b) Call on digital technology companies and developers to co-develop industry accountability frameworks, in consultation with governments and other stakeholders, that increase transparency around their systems and processes, define responsibilities and commit to standards as well as auditable public reports (SDGs 9 & 17);

(c) Call on digital technology companies and social media platforms to provide online safety-related training materials and safeguards to their users, and in particular, related to children and youth users (SDG 3);

(d) Call on social media platforms to establish safe, secure and accessible reporting mechanisms for users and their advocates to report potential policy violations, including special reporting mechanisms adapted to children and persons with disabilities (SDG 3).

Information Integrity

33. Access to relevant, reliable and accurate information and knowledge is essential for an inclusive, open, safe and secure digital space. We recognize that digital and emerging technologies can facilitate the manipulation and interference of information in ways that are harmful to societies and individuals, negatively affect the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms as well as the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

34. We will work together to promote information integrity, tolerance and respect in the digital space, as well as to protect the integrity of democratic processes. We will strengthen international cooperation to address the challenge of mis- and disinformation and hate speech online and mitigate the risks of information manipulation in a manner consistent with international law.

35. We commit by 2030 to:

(a) Design and roll out digital media and information literacy curricula to ensure that all users have the skills and knowledge to safely and critically interact with content and with information providers and to enhance resilience against the harmful impacts of mis- and disinformation (SDG 3 & 4);

(b) Promote diverse and resilient information ecosystems, including by strengthening independent and public media, and supporting journalists and media workers (SDGs 9 & 16);

(c) Provide, promote and facilitate access to and dissemination of independent, fact-based, timely, targeted, clear, accessible, multilingual and science-based information to counter mis- and disinformation (SDGs 3, 4, 9 & 16);

(d) Promote access to relevant reliable and accurate information in crisis situations, to protect and empower those in vulnerable situations (SDG 10);

(e) Encourage UN entities in collaboration with governments and relevant stakeholders to assess the impact of mis- and disinformation on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 17).

36. We further urgently:

(a) Call on digital technology companies and social media platforms to enhance the transparency and accountability of their systems, including terms of service, content moderation and recommendation algorithms and handling of users’ personal data in local languages, to empower users to make informed choices and provide or withdraw informed consent (SDGs 9 & 10);

b) Call on social media platforms to provide researchers access to data, with safeguards for user privacy, to ensure transparency and accountability to build an evidence base on how to address mis- and disinformation and hate speech that can inform government and industry policies, standards and best practices (SDGs 9, 16 & 17);

© Call on digital technology companies and developers to continue to develop solutions and publicly communicate actions to counter potential harms, including hate speech and discrimination, from AI-enabled content. Such measures include incorporation of safeguards into AI model training processes, identification of AI-generated material, authenticity certification for content and origins, labelling, watermarking and other techniques (SDGs 10, 16 & 17).

Objective 4. Advancing responsible, equitable and interoperable data governance approaches Data privacy and security

37. We recognize that responsible and interoperable data governance is essential to advance development objectives, protect human rights, foster innovation, and promote economic growth. The increasing collection, sharing and processing of data, including in AI systems, may amplify risks in the absence of effective personal data protection and privacy norms.

38. We recognize the urgent need for strengthened data governance cooperation at all levels with the effective, equitable and meaningful participation of all countries and in consultation with relevant stakeholders to unlock the full potential of digital and emerging technologies. We recognize that this will require capacity-building for developing countries and the development and implementation of data governance frameworks at all levels that maximize the benefits of data use while protecting privacy and securing data. We call on the United Nations system to play a role in promoting capacity-building for responsible and interoperable data governance.

39. We commit by 2030 to:

(a) Draw on existing international and regional guidelines on the protection of privacy in the development of data

governance frameworks (All SDGs);

(b) Strengthen support to all countries to develop effective and interoperable national data governance

frameworks (All SDGs);

(c) Empower individuals and groups with the ability to consider, give and withdraw their consent to the use of their data and the ability to choose how that data is used, including through legally mandated protections for data privacy and intellectual property (SDGs 10 & 16);

(d) Ensure that data collection, access, sharing, transfer, storage and processing practices are safe, secure and proportionate for necessary, explicit and legitimate purposes, in compliance with international law (All SDGs);

(e) Develop skilled workforces capable of collecting, processing, analyzing, storing and transferring data safely in ways that protect privacy (SDGs 8 & 9).

Data exchanges and standards

40. We acknowledge that data divides, including gender and geographical data gaps, can lead to inequitable distribution of benefits, the misuse and misinterpretation of data and biased results.

41. We recognize that common data standards and interoperable data exchanges can increase the accessibility and sharing of data, and help close data divides. We will enable open data initiatives that are created and managed by all stakeholders, including communities and individuals, to utilize and leverage data for their development and wellbeing.

42. We commit by 2030 to:

(a) Develop data and metadata standards designed to prevent and address bias, discrimination or human rights

violations and abuses throughout the data lifecycle, including through regular data auditing (SDGs 3, 5, 10 & 16); (b) Develop basic definitions and data classifications to promote interoperability and facilitate data exchanges

(All SDGs);

(c) Develop common definitions and standards on the use and reuse of data for public benefit (All SDGs). Data for the SDGs and for development

43. We consider that safe and secure data systems and capacity are critical for evidence-based policymaking and the delivery of public services. Underinvestment in public data systems and statistical activities can hamper progress in achieving sustainable development.

44. We recognize that quality data is critical for tracking, targeting and accelerating progress across the Sustainable Development Goals as well as responding effectively to crises. We commit to strengthen international cooperation to close the current serious gaps on data for development and to increase its public availability. We will champion the responsible use and sharing of data within and between countries to advance progress across the Sustainable Development Goals.

45. We commit by 2030 to:

34/42 23-18045

(a) Increase financing for data and statistics from all sources and enhance efforts to build capacity in data and related skills, as well as responsible data use, particularly in developing countries. We will scale up predictable financing for sustainable development data (SDG 17);

(b) Strengthen efforts to collect, analyze and disseminate relevant, accurate, reliable and disaggregated data for better monitoring and policymaking to accelerate the achievement of the 2030 Agenda, while respecting privacy and data protection. We will aim for a 50 percent increase in the data available to monitor the Sustainable Development Goals, disaggregated by income, sex, age, race, ethnicity, migration status, disability and geographic location and other characteristics relevant in national contexts (All SDGs);

(c) Develop open and accessible data systems to support effective disaster early-warning, early action and crisis response (SDG 3 &11).

Cross-border data flows

46. Cross-border data flows are a critical driver of the digital economy. We recognize the potential social, economic and development benefits of secure and trusted cross-border data flows, in particular for micro, small and medium enterprises. We will identify innovative, interoperable and inclusive mechanisms to enable data to flow with trust within and between countries to mutual benefit, while respecting relevant data protection and privacy safeguards and applicable legal frameworks (SDG 17).

47. We commit by 2030 to advance consultations among all relevant stakeholders to better understand commonalities, complementarities, convergence and divergence between regulatory approaches on how to facilitate cross-border data flows with trust so as to develop publicly available knowledge and best practices (SDG 17).

Interoperable data governance

48. We will promote and support interoperability between national, regional and international data policy frameworks. In this context, we request the Commission on Science and Technology for Development to establish a dedicated working group to engage in a comprehensive and inclusive multistakeholder dialogue on data governance at all levels as relevant for development. We encourage the working group to report on its progress to the General Assembly, by no later than the 81st session, including on follow up recommendations towards equitable and interoperable data governance arrangements, which may include fundamental principles of data governance at all levels as relevant for development; proposals to support interoperability between national, regional and international data systems; considerations of sharing the benefits of data; and options to facilitate safe, secure and trusted data flows, including cross-border data flows as relevant for development (All SDGs).

49. We will continue discussions in the United Nations, building on those outcomes and recognizing the ongoing work of other relevant bodies and stakeholders, including the United Nations Statistical Commission, in our efforts to pursue common understandings for data governance at all levels, as relevant for development (All SDGs).

Objective 5. Enhance international governance of artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity

50. We recognize the need for a balanced, inclusive and risk-based approach to the governance of artificial intelligence (AI), with the full and equal representation of all countries, especially developing countries, and the meaningful participation of all stakeholders.

51. We recognize international, regional, national and multistakeholder efforts underway to advance safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems. We urgently need to inclusively assess and address the potential impact, opportunities and risks of AI systems on sustainable development and the wellbeing and rights of individuals. International cooperation is required to promote coordination and compatibility of emerging AI governance frameworks.

52. We commit to advance equitable and inclusive approaches to harnessing AI benefits and mitigating risks in full respect of international law, including international human rights law, and taking into account other relevant frameworks such as the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence.

53. We recognize the immense potential of AI systems to accelerate progress across all the Sustainable Development Goals. We will govern AI in the public interest and ensure that the application of AI fosters diverse cultures and languages and supports locally-generated data for the benefit of countries and communities’ development. This includes, in particular, international cooperation to support developing countries in building AI capacities as well as efforts to address potential negative impacts of emerging digital technologies on labour and employment and on the environment.

54. We consider that international governance of AI requires an agile, multi-disciplinary and adaptable multistakeholder approach. We recognize that the UN has an important role to play in shaping, enabling and supporting such governance.

55. We have a unique opportunity, through this Compact, to advance international governance of AI in ways that complement international, regional, national and multistakeholder efforts. We will:

(a) Assess the future directions and implications of AI systems and promote scientific understanding (All SDGs); (b) Support interoperability and compatibility of AI governance approaches through sharing best practices and

promoting common understanding (All SDGs);

(c) Help build capacities, especially in developing countries, to access, develop, use and govern AI systems and

direct them toward the pursuit of sustainable development (All SDGs);

(d) Promote transparency, accountability and robust human oversight of AI systems in compliance with

international law (All SDGs). 56. We therefore commit to:

(a) Establish, within the United Nations, a multi-disciplinary Independent International Scientific Panel on AI with balanced geographic representation to promote scientific understanding through evidence-based impact, risk and opportunity assessments, drawing on existing national, regional and international initiatives and research networks (SDG 17).

(b) Initiate, within the United Nations, a Global Dialogue on AI Governance involving governments and all relevant stakeholders which will take place in the margins of existing relevant UN conferences and meetings (SDG 17).

57. We therefore request the President of the General Assembly to appoint at the 79th session of the General Assembly co-facilitators, one from a developed country and one from a developing country, to identify through an intergovernmental process and consultations with other relevant stakeholders the terms of reference and modalities for the establishment and functioning of the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance for the adoption by the General Assembly.

58. We call on standards development organizations to collaborate to promote the development and adoption of interoperable AI standards that uphold safety, reliability, sustainability and human rights (SDGs 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 16 & 17).

59. We will promote safe, secure and trustworthy AI systems that advance, protect and preserve linguistic and cultural diversity and that take into account multilingualism throughout the lifecycle of these systems (SDG 10 &16).

60. We encourage the development of international partnerships on AI capacity-building to develop education and training programmes, increase access to resources including open AI models and systems, open training data and compute, facilitate AI model training and development, and promote the participation of micro, small and medium enterprises in the digital economy (SDG 4 & 17).

61. We will leverage existing UN and multistakeholder mechanisms to support AI capacity building to bridge AI divides, facilitate access to AI applications and build capacity in high-performance computing and related skills in developing countries (All SDGs).

62. We will promote North-South, South-South and triangular cooperation to support the development of representative high quality data sets, affordable compute resources, local solutions that reflect linguistic and cultural diversity and entrepreneurial ecosystems in developing countries (SDGs 4, 9, 10, & 17).

63. We emphasize the importance of increased investment, particularly from the private sector and philanthropy, to scale up AI capacity building for sustainable development. We request the Secretary-General, in consultation with potential contributors and the UN system, to develop innovative voluntary financing options for AI capacity building that take into account the recommendations of the High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence on a Global Fund on AI and that are complementary to relevant UN funding mechanisms and to submit these for consideration by the General Assembly in the 79th session.

36/42 23-18045

Follow up and review

64. We will implement the Global Digital Compact, within our own countries and at regional and global levels, taking into account different national realities, capacities, and levels of development, and respecting national policies and priorities and applicable legal frameworks.

65. These efforts can only succeed with the active engagement of the private sector, technical and academic communities and civil society, whose innovations and contributions to digitalization are fundamental and irreplaceable. We will strengthen our collaboration and leverage multistakeholder cooperation to achieve the objectives set out in this Compact.

66. We invite international and regional organizations, the private sector, academia, technical community and civil society groups to endorse the Compact and take active part in its implementation and follow up. We request the Secretary-General to put in place modalities for the voluntary endorsement of this Compact, and to make this information public and accessible from December 2024.

67. We recognize the importance of financing to unlock the full potential of this Compact. Successful implementation will require public, private and multilateral resources, including the pooling of investments in joint and blended facilities for impact at scale, including through UN mechanisms such as the Digital Window of the Joint SDG Fund and facilities in multilateral development banks. We call on governments to make support to digital transformation integral to development assistance, including through increased allocations to digital and data initiatives. We invite private sector and philanthropic actors to consider financial pledges in support of the implementation of this Compact.

68. We will build on the processes and forums emanating from the WSIS, in particular the Internet Governance Forum and its national and regional initiatives, as well as the WSIS Forum, to advance implementation of this Compact. We look forward to the WSIS+20 Review in 2025 and invite it to identify how these processes and Forums can support the contribution of all stakeholders to Compact implementation.

69. We recognize the contribution of all UN entities, agencies, funds and programmes in advancing digital cooperation, including but not limited to ITU, UNCTAD, UNDP and UNESCO, and invite them, as well as OHCHR, to support, within their existing mandates, implementation of this Compact. We recognize the role of the UN Regional Economic Commissions and UN country teams in supporting regional and national stakeholders to advance digital transformation.

70. We recognize the role of the Commission on Science and Technology for Development in reviewing follow up on the implementation of the outcomes of WSIS and request it to consider how it can contribute further to the implementation of the Compact.

71. To track and monitor progress, we request the Secretary-General to provide a Compact implementation map for the consideration of governments and other stakeholders that reflects the contributions of the UN system and other relevant stakeholders and reflect this in the report of the Secretary-General on progress made in the implementation of and follow up to the outcomes of the WSIS at the regional and international levels ahead of the review of the WSIS+20.

72. We recognize that further strengthening of system-wide coordination is required to enable the UN to realize the inclusive platform for digital cooperation set out in this Compact. To this end, we request the Secretary- General, following consultations with Member States, to submit a proposal to the General Assembly during its 79th session for the establishment of an office, building on and incorporating the activities and resources of the existing Office of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology to facilitate system-wide coordination, working closely with existing mechanisms. This proposal should include detailed information on operational functions, structure, location, mandate renewal, resources and staffing.

73. We recognize the role of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development and ECOSOC in reviewing progress of the Compact in closing digital divides and accelerating achievement of the 2030 Agenda. We recognize the role of the UN Human Rights Council, within its existing mandate, in fostering an inclusive, open, safe and secure digital space for all.

74. The cross-cutting nature of digital technologies and the multiplicity of actors involved in digital cooperation requires synergies and aligned follow up. We commit to review the Compact to assess progress against its objectives and to identify emerging opportunities and challenges for global digital cooperation. We decide to convene a high-level meeting, entitled “High-Level Review of the Global Digital Compact”, to take place during the 82nd session of the General Assembly, based on a progress report by the Secretary-General and with the input and meaningful participation of all stakeholders, including the Commission on Science and Technology for

Development, the Internet Governance Forum, and WSIS Action Line Facilitators. We request the President of the General Assembly to appoint co-facilitators, one from a developing country and one from a developed country, at the 81st session to facilitate open, transparent and inclusive intergovernmental consultations to determine the modalities for this high-level meeting.

38/42 23-18045

Annex II

Declaration on Future Generations Preamble

1. We, the Heads of State and Government and high representatives, having met at the Summit of the Future, at the United Nations Headquarters on 22 and 23 September 2024,

2. Reaffirming our commitments to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as our respective obligations under international law,

3. Also reaffirming our commitments to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the 2023 SDG Summit Political Declaration, and our pledge to future generations as set out, inter alia, in the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development,

Cognizant that future generations are all those generations that do not yet exist, and who will inherit this planet, Observing that many existing national legal systems, as well as some cultures and religions, seek to safeguard the

needs and interests of future generations and promote intergenerational solidarity, justice and equity,

6. Recognizing that the decisions, actions, and inactions of present generations, have an intergenerational multiplier effect, and therefore resolving to ensure that present generations act with responsibility towards safeguarding the needs and interests of future generations,

7. Acknowledging that we must learn from our past achievements and failures, and their consequences, in order to ensure a more sustainable, just and equitable world for present and future generations, and understanding the interconnectedness of past, present and future,

8. Recognizing children and youth as agents of change and the need for intergenerational dialogue and engagement, including with and among children, youth and older persons, to be taken into consideration in our policy and decision- making processes in order to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations,

9. Acknowledging that investing in building a strong foundation for lasting international peace and security, sustainable development, the promotion of universal respect for and observance of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all and upholding the rule of law is the most effective way to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations,

10. Recognizing the complex and interrelated opportunities, challenges and risks faced by present generations, as well as the implications of projected global demographic trends,

11. Further committing to build a stronger, more effective and resilient multilateral system based on international law, with the United Nations at its core, underpinned by transparency, confidence and trust, for the benefit of present and future generations.

Guiding Principles

In order to seize the opportunity that present generations possess to leave a better future for generations to come and to fulfill our commitment to meet the demands of the present in a way that safeguards the needs and interests of future generations, while leaving no one behind, we observe the following guiding principles:

12. The maintenance of international peace and security, and the full respect for international law, must be promoted in line with the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter,

13. The pursuit and enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, encompassing civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, which includes the right to development, must be respected, protected and promoted, without distinction or discrimination of any kind,

14. The opportunity for future generations to thrive in prosperity and achieve sustainable development must be ensured, including by eliminating the intergenerational transmission of poverty and hunger, inequality and injustice, and acknowledging the special challenges faced by the most vulnerable countries, in particular African countries, least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing States,

15. The promotion of intergenerational solidarity, as well as intergenerational dialogue, and social cohesion is an indispensable part of the foundation for the prosperity of future generations and, in this regard, the role of families and family-friendly and family-oriented policies as contributors to sustainable development must be recognized,

16. A clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, where humanity lives in harmony with nature, must be created and maintained by urgently addressing the causes and adverse impacts of climate change, and scaling up collective action to promote environmental protection,

17. The promotion of the responsible and ethical use of science, technology and innovation, guided by the principles of equity and solidarity, is necessary to foster an open, fair and inclusive environment for scientific and technological development and digital cooperation while bridging the scientific, technological, and innovation divides, including digital divides, within and between countries,

18. The achievement of gender equality, the empowerment of all women and girls, and the full enjoyment of their human rights and fundamental freedoms without discrimination of any kind are necessary requirements for a sustainable future,

19. The full and equal participation of persons with disabilities of present and future generations in society, including the opportunity for them to be actively involved in decision-making processes, is critical to ensuring that no one is left behind,

20. The elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, as well as the achievement of racial equality and the empowerment of all people, are required for a prosperous and sustainable future,

21. An inclusive, transparent and effective multilateral system is essential to enhance international solidarity and cooperation, rebuild trust and create a world that is safe, just and sustainable, where human dignity is ensured.

Commitments

Guided by these principles, we hereby pledge to:

Promote international stability, peace and security, where conflicts and crises are resolved through peaceful means, Ensure peaceful, inclusive and just societies, while addressing inequalities within and among nations and the special

needs of developing countries, as well as people in vulnerable situations,

24. Implement policies and programmes to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence, harassment and abuse against women and girls, including sexual and gender-based violence, and ensure women's full, equal and meaningful participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision making in all spheres of society,

25. Eliminate all forms of persistent historical and structural inequalities, including by acknowledging, addressing and taking effective measures to remedy past tragedies and their consequences, and eradicate all forms of discrimination,

26. Honor, promote and preserve cultural diversity and cultural heritage, as well as languages, knowledge systems and traditions, and foster intercultural and interreligious dialogue, including through encouraging strengthened international cooperation on the return or restitution of cultural properties of spiritual, ancestral, historical and cultural value to countries of origin, including, but not limited to, objets d’art, monuments, museum pieces, manuscripts and documents, and strongly

40/42 23-18045

encourage relevant private entities to similarly engage, including through bilateral dialogue and with the assistance of multilateral mechanisms, as appropriate,

27. Recognize, respect, promote and protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples, their territories, lands and eco-systems, while safeguarding their traditions, spiritual beliefs and ancestral knowledge, strengthen their distinct political, legal, economic social and cultural institutions, while retaining their right to participate fully, if they so choose, in the political, economic, social and cultural life of the State; and ensure their right to participation in decision-making in matters which would affect their rights, as determined by law and in accordance with international human rights obligations,

28. Undertake comprehensive and targeted strategies to achieve inclusive economic growth and sustainable development, food security, and the eradication of poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, and to combat the feminization of poverty, in order to meet the needs of the present generations, achieve global resilience and establish a more prosperous foundation for future generations,

29. Prioritize urgent action to address critical environmental challenges and implement measures to reduce disaster risk and build resilience, reverse the degradation of eco-systems, and ensure a clean, healthy and sustainable environment; and reaffirm the importance of accelerating action to address climate change and its adverse impacts, based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities in the light of different national circumstances, noting the importance for some of the concept of “climate justice”,

30. Harness the benefits of existing, new and emerging technologies and mitigate the associated risks through effective, inclusive and equitable governance at all levels, scaling up collaboration to bridge the digital divides within and between developed and developing countries, increasing capacity building efforts in the field of science, technology and innovation, and promoting the transfer of technology on mutually agreed terms.

31. Strengthen cooperation among States in their response to demographic trends and realities, such as rapid population growth, declining birthrates and aging populations, as well as in addressing the interlinkages between population issues and development across all regions, taking into account the needs and interests of present and future generations, including children and youth, and the substantial contributions of older persons to sustainable development efforts,

32. Strengthen cooperation among States to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration between countries of origin, transit and destination, including through enhancing and diversifying availability and flexibility of pathways for regular migration, while recognizing the positive contributions of migrants to inclusive growth and sustainable development,

33. Invest in accessible, safe, inclusive and equitable quality education for all, including physical education and sport, and promote opportunities for lifelong learning, technical and vocational training, and digital literacy, allowing for the intergenerational acquisition and transfer of knowledge and skills to advance the prospects of future generations,

34. Protect the right to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, through universal health coverage, and strengthened and resilient health systems, as well as equitable access to safe, affordable, effective and quality medicines, vaccines, therapeutics and other health products, to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for present and future generations.

Actions

Acknowledging the primary role and responsibility of governments, at all levels, in line with their respective constitutional frameworks, towards safeguarding the needs and interests of future generations, we will implement, institutionalize and monitor the above commitments, in national, regional and global policy-making by:

35. Leveraging science, data, statistics and strategic foresight to ensure long-term thinking and planning, and to develop and implement sustainable practices and the institutional reforms necessary to ensure evidence-based decision-making, while making governance more anticipatory, adaptive and responsive to future opportunities, risks and challenges,

36. Ensuring inclusive and equitable access to knowledge, science and information, while promoting innovation, critical thinking and life-skills to create generations of citizens that are agents of positive change and transformation,

37. Strengthening our systems of national and global accounting, including by promoting the use of forward- looking, evidence-based impact assessments, developing stronger anticipatory risk analyses and encouraging the use of measures of progress on sustainable development that complement and go beyond gross domestic product,

38. Investing in capacity to better prepare for and respond to future global shocks, crises and challenges, and using evidence-based planning and foresight to avoid and mitigate risks, while ensuring that the poorest and most vulnerable do not bear disproportionate costs and burdens of mitigation, adaptation, restoration and resilience building,

39. Undertaking a whole-of-government approach to coordination, including at the national and local levels, on the assessment, development, implementation and evaluation of policies that safeguard the needs and interests of future generations,

40. Enhancing cooperation with stakeholders, including civil society, academia, the scientific and technological community and the private sector, and encouraging intergenerational partnerships, by promoting a whole-of-society approach, to share best practices and develop innovative, long-term and forward-thinking ideas in order to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations,

41. Equipping the multilateral system, including the United Nations, to support States, upon their request, in their efforts to implement this Declaration and embed the needs and interests of future generations and long-term thinking in policy- making processes by fostering cooperation and facilitating greater use of anticipatory planning and foresight, based on science, data and statistics, and raising awareness of and advising on the likely intergenerational or future impacts of policies and programmes,

42. Fostering an organizational culture that is future-oriented and mainstreamed across the United Nations system in order to facilitate science- and evidence-based decision-making by developing diverse capabilities, including anticipatory planning, foresight and futures literacy, and systematically promoting long-term and intergenerational thinking at all levels,

43. Recognizing the important advisory and advocacy role that the United Nations should play with respect to future generations, we:

Take note of the Secretary-General’s proposal to appoint a Special Envoy for Future Generations to support the implementation of this Declaration; and

Decide to convene an inclusive high-level plenary meeting of the General Assembly on future generations that will review the implementation of this Declaration during the 83rd Session of the General Assembly and provide updates on the actions taken to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations; and

Request the Secretary-General to present a report on the implementation of this Declaration for consideration at the high-level plenary meeting to be held during the 83rd Session of the General Assembly.

42/42 23-18045

