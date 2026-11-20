Friday, November 20, 2026

A Dutch judge put a study to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla’s side that found heart inflammation in young men “relatively often.” His lawyer answered that it “has been classified as very rare.”

Watch the Judge call out Bourla’s spurious testimony, translated word for word

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The hearing took place on 22 October 2026 at the District Court of the Northern Netherlands in Leeuwarden. Seven claimants are suing Bill Gates, Pfizer’s CEO, the Dutch State and other defendants over injuries they link to the COVID shots, in case C/17/190788.

Late in the day, the presiding judge turned to two exhibits — an article by journalist David Willman and a study by two Israeli universities from early in the vaccination period. She read out what the study found.

“But they did find that, at least in young men, myocarditis and pericarditis, inflammation of the pericardium and some condition of the heart muscle, I believe, had been found relatively often .” - Dutch case JUDGE calls out Bourla!

Then she named the answer she’d already read in the defendants’ papers — “I thought also with Bourla.” It was a serious side effect, “but it was always said, but that is very rare.” The claimants call that too soothing. The judge asked the defendants what they make of it.

Bourla’s lawyer went after the source first. She told the court the claimants’ articles come from a platform with “a rather activist way of spreading conspiracy theories.” The judge cut in — “let me interrupt you for a moment, because I believe this was about a study by universities, wasn’t it?” The lawyer moved to exhibit 150 instead. “That is not in a traditional peer-reviewed scientific article. That is a feature,” she said, written together with “Mr Doshi, who is senior editor of the BMJ Investigations Unit.”

Then she gave Bourla’s answer. “But that is indeed one of the side effects, but it has been classified as very rare.” The judge put it back to her plainly — “So you maintain Mr Bourla’s earlier position, in which you say that it is indeed a known side effect as such, but a very rare one.” The claimants, the judge added, “see that differently on the basis of that report.”

Earlier that day, the same lawyer had opened Bourla’s defence with “The coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective,” and told the court the shot was found to cause “only mild and short-lived side effects.”

The regulators who approved the shot put it in writing. Europe’s medicines agency lists myocarditis and pericarditis after Comirnaty as “very rare,” fewer than one case in 10,000, in its official product information. America’s FDA goes further in section 5.2 of the Comirnaty label. It says the risk is highest “in males 12 years through 24 years of age.” In patients followed after myocarditis, abnormal heart MRI findings about five months later were, in the label’s word, “common.” What that means over the long term, the label says, is “not known.”

Neither document settles what that heart damage means for a young man years from now. That open question is what the claimants put in front of three Dutch judges.

The court has said it’ll rule between 9 December 2026 and the end of February 2027. Every defendant denies the claims, and the court hasn’t ruled… yet!

IoJ is translating the hearing one topic at a time on our YouTube channel (so subscribe!), and every document is in English, backed up by our video coverage, at interestofjustice.org/leeuwarden. IoJ isn’t a party to this case, and the record belongs to everyone. The court has kindly given IoJ permission to act as official media and broadcast the hearing, and it will send us every update, including the ruling the second it’s ready — so stay tuned!

This case has a sister case in Washington. I, Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice founder, filed Eshleman v. Hegseth alone, pro se, in my own name. Interest of Justice is a small nonprofit and couldn’t afford an attorney, and an organization can’t go to federal court without one. The case asks a federal judge to make the Pentagon prove it followed the law before the shots went out. That law, 50 USC 1520a, bars testing chemical and biological agents on civilians without their informed consent, and it requires an informed consent and oversight report to Congress first. If that informed consent report exists, they have to show it. If it doesn’t, the injections were prohibited, non-consensual biological experimentation on the public. The case also asks the court to make FDA answer my citizen petition to take the shots off the market.

The government’s lawyers chose their own words. In their motion, they told the judge my case says giving people the COVID-19 shot “ constitutes non-consensual biological experimentation ” on the population of the United States. That phrase is theirs, not mine. They asked for more time to answer because the case raises “ issues infrequently encountered by this Office .” The motion went in unopposed, and that extra time is my window to raise the funds to prepare for their answer. Chief Judge James E. Boasberg ordered Pete Hegseth, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA to answer by DECEMBER 9, the same day the window opens for the Dutch ruling on Bill Gates and Pfizer’s CEO.

December 9 is coming fast. Once the government answers, my reply is next, and it’s being prepared with an attorney. That takes far more funding than this small nonprofit has. This is an open opportunity to get behind a very serious case — to get these shots off the market and to enforce the Nuremberg promise Congress wrote into US law, the law that EXPRESSLY PROHIBITS non consensual biological experiments like these. The government broke that law, in my view, and this case is the ONLY way how they’re held to account and the law. If you’re able to step up in a big way, now is the time to be a real hero in the fight. Give only if and when it’s right for you.

Interest of Justice is very proud of the seven Dutch claimants, their lawyer Peter Stassen, and every witness who came forward to take this on. If their case matters to you, so does its sister case.

— Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice founder

Stop the COVID & mRNA Shots — Back the Legal Fund

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Related reading

Catch up on IoJ’s coverage of the Dutch case and October 22, 2026 full hearing

If you haven’t seen the rest of IoJ’s coverage of the case, you can catch up here.

Stay tuned for the next videos — IoJ will be releasing many more clips of the key points from the hearing for you, one topic at a time, as we all wait for the ruling on Bill Gates, Pfizer’s CEO and the other defendants.

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

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