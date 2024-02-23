Share “My message to you: Put up the fight because it is in the end it will be worth it. It has been for us, and you will have your country back” “It will be hard. The system will push back, but you have the right to determine your own faith! El savador did the same the decision for the direction of our nation was ours, and it continues to be ours. We didn't tolerate being told what to do, in doing so we did the unthinkable against all adversity, we transformed El Salvador from the most dangerous country in the world to the safest in the Western Hemisphere. thank thank you! We we did it by defying the global Elites. We told them no more and that is my message to you put up the fight because it is in the end it will be worth it it has been for us and you will have your country back”

Wow! The deafening applause and accolades at the beginning made the recently rehired President of El Salvador blush and need to say thank you 100x to the adoring audience.

El Slavador President Says Globalism has died

SPEAKERS

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele

00:00

is

Audience 00:15

your true leader. Thank you

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 00:23

Thank you, everyone.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 00:29

Thanks. Thanks

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 00:37

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 00:46

Madam, merci. Thank you for the kind invitation to help me here at CPAC. It is truly an honor to be here just a few days after our presidential elections. Which by the way, we pulverized the opposition. They say they say globalism comes to die at CPAC. I'm here to tell you that in El Salvador it's already dead.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 01:32

But if you want Globalism to die here, too, you must be willing to unapologetically fight against everything and everyone that stands for it. Fight for your freedoms, fight for your rights. The next person into the United States must not only win an election, he must have the vision, the will and the courage to do whatever it takes. And above all, he must be able to identify the underlying forces that will conspire him that will conspire against them. These dark forces are very taking over your country. You may not see it yet. But it's already happening. You don't see it as clearly because people are the sign to see linear changes, not exponential ones. We don't always recognize how fast a problem can multiply and spiral out of control. The problem is much like the metaphor of the boiling frog. Once the water boils, it's already too late. People forget to see these things. It's our nature. Just like the frog, people become complacent. And they don't realize how bad things are getting until it's too late. Why? Why No, of course, Salvador is a lot smaller country. Setting aside the differences. There's a similarity with what is happening here in the United States. We also have many apparently isolated problems in the 60s and the 70s. And we failed to realize as a country, the severity of them until it became a civil war. By the timer reacted, it wasn't really too late. We were already boiled like the frog. And it took us 50 years to worse 250,000 lives and a third of our population displaced and a near miracle to get our country back.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 03:46

As your friend, I want to answer this warning for you make the same, the same mistakes we did in the 60s and the 70s. It is not easy to pull yourself back once you're in boiling water. In fact, in fact, all the experts said it was impossible. And besides, you don't want to wait 50 years and maybe hope for a miracle to get out of hell. You can still jump before the water boils. Some might say I'm exaggerating. But we can clearly see the science of a declining society because our own hit rock bottom decades ago. It's like when they see someone getting sick. First is maybe just stomachache or a headache, or a small fever. But if you don't deal with the disease, it will only get worse. And then it will make it maybe be too late. Even after our first war in El Salvador, we failed again to look into the science of the second civil war that was coming. The gang war after a million people fled the first war a lot of them came to live in ghettos here, the United States where the gangs were formed when former President Clinton deported a lot of those gang members without telling us they were gang members, they were criminals. They roam free, and recruited young people 1000s of young Salvadorans to join the gangs. At first, they seemed like petty criminals. But they began to change and transform until they became the unscrupulous terrorist that we know today. Most of them even perform satanic rituals. And this has been well documented.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 05:38

The government back then didn't deal with the disease. Nor the the next administration or the the ones after that.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 05:46

The disease that had begun with mild symptoms got worse and worse, it became a cancer that seem incurable. We are already seeing the symptoms in the United States, big cities in decline like Baltimore, Portland, New York, just to name a few places where crime and drugs have become have become the new daily norm, and even accepted and promoted by the government. How many young people have you lost to the streets of Philadelphia, or San Francisco? Defender now? Did we see this apocalyptic sights 15, 10, five years ago? Can you imagine how it will be in the next 5, 10 or 15 years. The same thing was happening in El Salvador in the span of less than a decade, gangs to control for the country and our society. They evolved into a parallel government controlling elections and even political parties. Every aspect of the daily life of most people was controlled by the gangs. murder capital of the world is a tragic title to hope. Getting rid of worst of that was the bare minimum we have to achieve in order to even start thinking about rebuilding our country.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 07:20

But jumping out of the water when it's already boiling, is an almost impossible feat. You are not there yet. And believe me, you don't want to be with data and think about the cleanse our society. We arrested the terrorist we...but.. we have to remove corrupt judges and corrupt attorneys and prosecutors.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 08:04

This corrupt judges, this corrupt judges and prosecutors were setting the gangs, the gang members free.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 08:16

And it wasn't just the gangs. The corrupt system works in tandem with the so called international community, the NGOs and of course the fake news. Just like it happens here in the United States. unelected bureaucrats are trying to state public policy who elected them, they don't have a democratic mandate. If they want to seat in the table, they should run for office

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 08:46

it will not be a pretty sight for them. If the elections are free, and fair. I mean, who elected Soros to dictate public policy over us?

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 09:11

Why does he feel entitled to impose his agenda? Let me tell you something. Soros and his cronies hit a brick wall in El Salvador

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 09:30

Thank God, I know the Glory be to Him. Salvadorans are now immune to his influence. No one believes his lies anymore over there. We just we just had free and fair elections. And they won in a landslide, with more than 84% of the vote.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 10:02

More than 84% of the people voted to continue our policies. Our victory is unprecedented in the history and modern democracies in the world. They also gave us a supermajority in Congress more than that 54 seats out of 60. 57 if it Gunter allies

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 10:35

that's, that's 95% of Congress like that also sink in, the people of El Slavador have woken up. And so can you.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 10:47

The Global elites they hate our success, and they fear yours. That people's free will to choose their leaders is something they despise, because they cannot control that. You have experienced this firsthand here in the United States. The global elites control the mainstream media. They find his campaigns, district attorneys to mention a few. They abuse their powers. they persecute political opponents. In El Salvador, we don't weaponize our judicial system to persecute our political opponents. A practice that may sound familiar to you. But we don't do that there. And who's the dictator? The global elites, the global elites in the media, they work in conjunction, they run some stories and publish them same pictures to reinforce agendas. You're no strangers to that here in the United States. We deal with that in the south of their to that is the free press that they talk about. Late. I always criticize that defenders of constitutionalism. Not because I don't think a strong institutions are paramount and necessary for democracy. But because I find them very hypocritical. They will seem to have the same standards for themselves, as they are trying to impose on others.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 12:39

But there's yet another component that is more dangerous than a simple double standard. institutions were created to serve the people and not the other way around.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 12:56

somewhere, somewhere along the way, those people forgot their fundamental purpose, which is more important than state institution itself. When the judicial system was created, he was created out of the necessity to bring justice. But now it seems like survival and control of the judges of the AGs among others are paramount. And the need to bring justice is merely a little more than an afterthought. Another example, the police was created to bring law and order that can seek law and order then, but now some of them are even afraid to do their job because they fear the consequences for doing it. They should be encouraged to fulfill their foundational roles without fear of repercussions that distract them that distract them from their missions

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 14:02

If the police was created to bring law and order let them bring law and order. If the judicial system was created to bring justice, let them bring justice. Protect the purpose. Same goes with the press. Let them do it be free. A democracy needs a free press. But to enjoy that membership, you must adhere to do your duty as a reporter. report the facts. Don't be a puppet of those that finance you.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 14:43

Your freedom of speech your freedom of speech will always be protected. We believe in free speech. All of Everyone here believes in free speech, your free speech will always be protected. But don't call yourself a journalist if you're just an activist.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 15:10

Don’t call yourself Independent, if you depend in open society. So NGO, for those, those sacred institutions have moved away from the reason they were created. We should not defend those institutions, for the sake of being institutions. Instead, we should defend the principles that created those institutions in the first place.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 15:58

It's troubling to see that this is happening everywhere, not only in the United States is happening everywhere. But even here, in the United States, in the most powerful country in the world, even here, it's happening. America should listen to this words not, because the El Salvador model should be replicated here. Because this is specific examples apply to any nation that has lost or is losing its way.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 16:35

Ask yourself, why this is happening, who is supporting it. And whether it's by ignorance, or by choice, and fight it. Fight it with all your heart and soul and be the beacon of hope and be the beacon of hope that your Founding Fathers without their faults like every human being has dreamt for your country.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 17:11

Fight for your freedoms for your rights fight for the original purpose of these institutions and not their mere existence, it's still not too late it can be done. Is it is time to erase these new paradigms that have been imposed in the recent years that make no sense. If you just free our minds from those invisible chains, you could do it.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 17:37

This is an extremely dangerous trend that undermines this institution's effectiveness and the credibility is at stake both home and abroad. This is a warning from a friend you should adhere to their foundation of criticism and purposes, and denounce this new institutionalism. Now, you would think that's it as it wasn't enough, right. But unfortunately, there's more. There are other symptoms that are even more difficult to diagnose, for instance, the financial situation of the United States. When I talk to my conservative friends right here, they always tell me the problem is high taxes. But they're wrong. Of course, high taxes are extremely high here and the United States I gave you that. You're right in that. But that's not the real problem. The real problem is not the high taxes themselves. But the fact that they are not even really funding the government. But even those high taxes higher than a lot of places in the world, but even those taxes are really funding the government. So who's financing the government? Government is financed by Treasury bonds. Paper and who buys the treasury bonds? Mostly the Fed. And how does the Fed buy them? By printing money. But what backing does the Fed have for that money being printed? The Treasury bonds themselves. So basically, you finance the government by printing money out of thin air. Someone could ask, someone could ask. Well, so if the government can print an unlimited amounts of money out of thin air, why did they collect taxes? So

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 20:10

I mean, the theory will make sense, right? If they can print an unlimited amounts of money, why would they need taxes for? The answer is simple, but it's very shocking. The real problem is that you pay high taxes, only to uphold the illusion that you are funding the government, which you are not.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 20:34

It's shocking. But it's true. The government is funded by money printing, paper backed with paper, a bubble that will inevitably inevitably burst. The situation is even worse than it seems. Because if most Americans and the rest of the world were to become aware of this farce,

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 20:59

confidence in your currency will be lost, the dollar will fall and the Western civilization with it. If the next President of the United States doesn't make the necessary policies and the structural changes, sooner or later that bubble will burst. There's still time, you don't have to make the same mistakes we did in the 60s and the 70s, you can still jump before the water boils. winning the election isn't enough to solve these problems. They will not simply go away as a consequence of an electoral result. It will take a total reengineering of the government top to bottom. It was entail making difficult decisions, like the ones who made in El Salvador since 2019. And they're already paying off. It will be hard, the system will push back. But you have the right to determine your own faith.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 22:12

Salvadorans did the same. The decision for the direction of our nation was ours. And it continues to be ours. We didn't tolerate being told what to do. In doing so we did the unthinkable against all adversity, we transformed El Salvador from the most dangerous country in the world to the safest in the Western Hemisphere.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele 22:58

We did it by defying the global elites, we told them no more. And that is my message to you. Pull up the fight. Because it is in the end. It will be worth it. It has been for us. Have your country back. May God bless you. May God bless the people of the United States, may God bless El Salvador and the future of both our nations. Thank you very much!

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