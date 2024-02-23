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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
Feb 23, 2024

I knew of the El Salvador President's victory in his country, but didn't know he spoke at CPAC. I am just now tuning in to a Trump rally in South Carolina today.

Yes, so encouraging to hear the truth spoken by leaders who know that the global regime is the enemy.

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Linda O2's avatar
Linda O2
Feb 23, 2024

Black Rock, the central banks and intelligence are behind crypto.

According to the CIA Project and as reiterated by Richard Werner years ago:

"Satoshi Nakamoto" is loosely translated in Japanese as "Central Intelligence".

In addition, the former said: "Bitcoin uses a common PRNG (crypto program) to create secure keys, which is itself believed to have an NSA backdoor."

So much for El Salvador's financial autonomy.

The entire financial system is rotten to the core.

The elite need to be removed... permanently.

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