El Salvador President Orders Surprise Corruption Probe On All Of His Own Ministers

All Countries Urged To Follow! - IOJ

Share

IOJ is dealing with the top wrongdoers and working 16-18 hour days to haul them into court for global charges on the non vax experiment, persecution of scientists, censorship and more. We HIGHLY support the mission of anti corruption and auditing ALL ministers, especially to check their ties to UN and WEF… Just saying!

If you want to do something but don’t know how to help, consider supporting our work on a monthly basis until we win, because no one we know of is doing this TOP behind the scenes legal work to completely take down the top frauds and regulatory gaps allowing mass experimentation that profits UN and rich governments. We are actually kicking the Globalists asses and have NO intention of losing.

Why be the resistance when you can be the PERSISTENCE? Let’s win this for future generations and to save the genome!

Visit IOJ’s Donor Drive on GiveSendGo

Thank you to all supporters, and all repeat supporters, we HONESTLY could not do this global fight for freedom and human rights each month without your continued support! Keep the faith! There are good people here at IOJ who literally gave our lives over to win this cause. We refuse to lose. Hang in there and let’s clean up corruption & expose frauds.

Help Sue & FORCE Accountability

Leave a comment