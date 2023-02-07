Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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IPA
Feb 7, 2023

The problem is these agencies spread propaganda and work to undermine the will of the people. They were used extensively against President Trump, and in favor of illegitimate Joe Biden, the never actually elected pretendent.

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Eris
Feb 7, 2023Edited

He exposed nothing, that is an old creation and "is proactively addressing foreign adversaries’ attempts to undermine U.S. interests using disinformation and propaganda. "US interests"...what those would be, we know none is good . Musk should be asked about this, but I am sure he will like it....https://op.europa.eu/en/publication-detail/-/publication/34cb538d-58b7-11e8-ab41-01aa75ed71a1/language-en

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