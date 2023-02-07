And in one bold move, Elon Musk unveiled the main U.S. censorship culprits!
After Elon posted this bombshell information, a reader posted a tweet warning Elon:
Interest of Justice thanks Elon Musk for putting himself out there to get us all the hot tip on the main US branch of propaganda and censorship.
Looks like we will all need to keep our eye on the GEC from now on.
StopGlobalCensorship.org
(coming soon: Interest of Justice will soon unveil a one of a kind GLOBAL LEGAL PLAN to stop the UN-WEF-WHO-GOVERNMENTS Global persecution of truth and propaganda by the corrupt public private partnership regime with monopolistic and destructive tendencies)
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The problem is these agencies spread propaganda and work to undermine the will of the people. They were used extensively against President Trump, and in favor of illegitimate Joe Biden, the never actually elected pretendent.
He exposed nothing, that is an old creation and "is proactively addressing foreign adversaries’ attempts to undermine U.S. interests using disinformation and propaganda. "US interests"...what those would be, we know none is good . Musk should be asked about this, but I am sure he will like it....https://op.europa.eu/en/publication-detail/-/publication/34cb538d-58b7-11e8-ab41-01aa75ed71a1/language-en