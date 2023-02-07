Looks like we will all need to keep our eye on the GEC from now on.

(coming soon: Interest of Justice will soon unveil a one of a kind GLOBAL LEGAL PLAN to stop the UN-WEF-WHO-GOVERNMENTS Global persecution of truth and propaganda by the corrupt public private partnership regime with monopolistic and destructive tendencies)

BE THE PERSISTENCE! DO SOMETHING BOLD!

If you haven't signed the notice and demands yet, please go here to sign and share now!

Sign here and demand we Don’t Let Pfizer Get Away With The Greatest Crime In History! Give Global Notice Of: War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Volunteers’ Reports eBook: Data That Pfizer, FDA Tried to Conceal

Sign here to demand to stop the proposed IHR amendments

Sign Here to demand to stop vaccine passports

Sign here to support stop the ‘Pandemic Treaty’

Sign here to support IOJ’s CRIMINAL Charges for crimes against humanity and breach of ethics against key W.H.O. Staff Director General and Chief Scientist (and her successor Jeremy Farrar).

Sign here and demand IOJ’s OPEN LETTER & Questions Sent To Klaus Schwab. RE: DAVOS “Welcoming Remarks & Special Address”

Notice And Demand.Org (The main website hosting all the demands)

***More Actions Coming Soon!

DO YOU AGREE ITS TIME TO SUE THE W.H.O. FOR INTERNATIONAL WRONGDOING AND BREACH OF ETHICS & RESEARCH STANDARDS DUTIES?

Click To Donate Legal Funds IOJ is blessed to carry the responsibility of being one of upwards of only 10 lawsuits that includes authenticated testimony by Dr. Yeadon, former VP of Pfizer. Please help IOJ by blessing this mission with a generous donation today. Your generous donation is needed for IOJ to legally back up the extensive work Dr. Yeadon, War Room/Daily Clout, and other whistleblowers on the international level. Would you consider a donation of $100-$1000. or more to ensure IOJ’s legal fund is at a level to be able to do our job of crushing the dreams of tyrants in 2023? Learn how to STOP CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY and prevent impunity by invoking Universal Jurisdiction in many countries which can prosecute these international crimes. We really believe we can beat WHO, FDA and Other Wrongdoers with your help! InterestofJustice.org https://t.me/InterestOfJustice ~Telegram Share Interest of Justice Share

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