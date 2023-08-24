Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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CharlieSeattle's avatar
CharlieSeattle
Aug 24, 2023

Why is Soros still walking around?

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Doreen
Aug 24, 2023

Inside the Elon Musk Agenda

Elon of course isn't who he says he is. Elon Musk plays a better game of real world chess than everyone else by nature of the way he processes the world around him - proof is in his net worth.

It is suggested you look at the many companies Elon Musk owns and see them not as separate startups and acquisitions but as the interlocking pieces of one interconnected, overarching goal.

https://www.starfirecodes.com/p/twitter-vs-substack-understanding

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