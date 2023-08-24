Elon Musk says he “Can’t wait for discovery to start!”

“Politicians & George Soros-funded NGOs say "hate incidents" are rising, but they're not. The data show the opposite: higher-than-ever and rising levels of tolerance of minorities. The reason they're spreading hate misinformation is to justify a draconian crackdown on free speech.” Michael Shellenberger J Shellenberger

George Soros spoke at Davos in 2022 at the World Economic Forum to say they are pushing for lockdowns and censorship agendas in Ireland and Scotland which includes police searches of homes and personal phones and computers!

IoJ believes that “Global Censorship” is a major breach of serious international obligations against human rights and peremptory norms, owed erga omnes (protection of right to free opinion and expression is a State obligation owed by ALL states to the entire international community).

IOJ also cannot wait for the discovery to start! Its going to take a multi prong approach in multiple courts to dig in and get the truth out of these megalomaniacs.

We have to say, thank you Elon Musk for taking this on, IoJ appreciates all mastermind alliances that are willing to sue - & sue HARD - in regards to global corruption on free speech and hate speech propagandized agendas which are really a global psy op or in legaleeze: “an unproven psychological intervention outside clinical trials” done UNETHICALLY.

Motives:

to discredit and silence, or weaponize the free thought of the variety of global opponents to the Globalists Agendas by calling their opinions “hate speech”

to silence victims and whistleblowers of the various psy ops attacks & false narratives/disinformation

to “nudge” vaccine uptake for the WHO NITAG vaccine peddlers funded by Bill Gates - incorporated into most Health Ministries, who’s mission is “incorporate private decisions into government policy” - and they advocate “vaccine uptake” at all costs!

Its just such an unethical chain of horrors with so many malicious monopolistic motives….

We here at IoJ are aware of the extreme importance of discovery about this type of action. We have one of the most extensive amounts of discovery regarding COVID-19 “Pandemic” out of the 40+ court cases we filed against the State, Health Ministry of Costa Rica and also almost every government agency in Costa Rica as well as with the WHO, HHS OGA, FDA, CDC, United Nations, and many others. It takes so much time to go through the thousands and thousands of pages of evidence we have been collecting over the past 3 years since the COVID-19 Pandemic started. We have been digging up the little pieces of gold from the gold mine so we can put it front of the correct venues and judges to rule on, that it’s not fools gold! Together with the discovery from the various cases in process, humanity will be able to reclaim our rightful position as made in Gods sovereign image blessed with FREE WILL AND FREE THOUGHT!

The government and their overlords at UN-WEF Monopoly have NO RIGHT OR AUTHORITY to regulate these fundamental human rights given by our creator and that exist OUTSIDE government authority to interfere with! They are going down.

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Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.

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