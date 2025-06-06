Guys it is worth mentioning the government and Hollyweird have a LOT of skeletons in the closet.

What’s up with Musk going off on Trump and insisting Trump is in the Epstein files?

HOW is Trump allegedly in the Epstein files?

What is the dirt. Spill it!

We hate to get in on tawdry gossip - BUT - this news is tied to serious injustice and human trafficking, as well as simply base behaviors of degeneracy.

We as a conscious society need to take it more seriously and not normalize this. Its WHY 300,000 kids are being searched for by HHS, who was in on trafficking them.

The trafficking networks are ENORMOUS and one industry AI cant touch tat is growing. We need to care. We need to see it’s not just a story. These are real situations of domination and control over living humans for the most base purposes.

WHY is this coming up now with Elon ratting out Trump in the Epstein files?

Is Trump in the files why the new administration is still not releasing the files they promised to release? Maybe. Maybe not. Time will tell.

This is much deeper than anyone can imagine and at some point we suspect the truth will come to light on all the Epstein dealings with governments and Hollyweird stars.

Obviously a lot of blackmail, bribery and threats are involved all these years. We say let the truth come to light - no matter what. Kids and peoples truth and remedy are at stake. Justice is at stake.

Does Whitney Webb have the real scoop? Was Musk subpoenaed in Epstein case?

Trump & Epstein - 2 Moguls.

https://x.com/i/status/1930725403464806660 -

WTF Did Trump Say Here???

Sorry - this may actually matter. This is a really creepy thing for Trump to have said…

And Why Is He So Fond Of Ghislaine?

Live updates today on the Elon-Trump fiasco on WSJ:

https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/trump-elon-musk-feud

CAN THEY HASH IT OUT TODAY?

The two will try to talk it out today.

We will be back with the Stop Covid Vaccines (and all mRNA) case we are filing with RFK Jr- be back soon!

