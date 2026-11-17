Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Let’s talk about Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab’s crystal ball. IoJ made a film on it, because their crystal ball often comes true and we can learn a lot from their own words and plans. Watch it first, then read on for everything that went down this week.

Jump to a chapter

0:00 AI Apocalypse, the crystal ball

2:30 Gates on “a big cyber attack,” wearing his Agenda 2030 pin

3:06 The real cyberattack on 178 major websites

5:44 2015 · Not missiles, but microbes

6:45 2016 · “I own nothing”

7:07 2017 · The computer screen of a terrorist

7:47 2019 · Event 201

10:03 2020 · Schwab’s cyber pandemic

12:47 2021 · Germ games and the admission

14:29 2026 · AI could cause a billion deaths

18:52 The questions

In six days, the systems people use every day went down one after another. On November 12, Microsoft 365 went dark for more than 24 hours in at least 74 countries. On November 13, the FAA grounded every departing flight in the United States. On November 16, United’s systems went down, and that same afternoon customers reported Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank and Zelle down. On November 17, CNN reported the NSA’s own classified network was down, and the same day Apple’s iCloud and App Store went down. Every company involved says its outage wasn’t a cyberattack. And that same week, a real one was found on the websites of 178 major organizations. Here’s what happened, day by day.

November 12, Microsoft. A Microsoft 365 outage knocked out Outlook, Teams and Copilot for more than 24 hours across at least 74 countries. Microsoft blamed a network capacity upgrade, not an attack. In Costa Rica, the science and technology ministry, Micitt, confirmed that public and private institutions were hit. I saw it firsthand here in Costa Rica, where IoJ is based. From Friday through the weekend I couldn’t get into the country’s online court system to file documents or see anything on my cases, and when I wrote to the court, it wrote back that Microsoft was having a system-wide outage. I couldn’t get in from Friday until Monday. This wasn’t only an American problem. Microsoft is based in Washington State, but when it went down, a whole country’s online courts went down with it, and people couldn’t file or follow their own cases. And Microsoft is the company Bill Gates co-founded. In March 2020, as COVID shut the world down, he stepped off its board, saying he wanted to focus on philanthropy, and this year his foundation’s trust sold the last of its Microsoft shares, according to its own SEC filing. Does that put any real distance between Gates and the company he built, while he’s on CBS describing “a big cyber attack” with a UN Agenda 2030 pin on his chest?

November 13, the FAA. Every departing flight in the United States was ordered to stay on the ground on Friday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop at 2:54 p.m. Central on Friday, November 13, 2026, “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” The advisory said “all airports are ground stopped.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.” Those are the centers that guide planes once they’re in the air. Flights already airborne were allowed to land, and international arrivals were handled case by case. About 11,000 flights were scheduled to leave after 4 p.m. Eastern, according to Cirium.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin called it “just a telecommunications outage,” but he said investigators will look at whether there’s any link to the FAA’s nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence system that helps identify problems and reroute planes. That system runs from one location near Washington, D.C., and sends recommendations to the control centers. No cause has been named. Nobody in government has called it an attack, and IoJ isn’t saying it was one either.

Update, November 14. The ground stop lasted more than four hours. Duffy then blamed outdated air traffic control equipment that he said was overwhelmed with data, and on Saturday FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford called it faulty equipment. Three days before the stop, on November 10, the FAA had expanded its $875 million AI system, SMART, to all 22 of those control centers. Duffy denies it caused the outage, and the controllers’ union says it was left out of designing and testing the tool. Mullin says there’s no evidence of a cyberattack, but he won’t rule out any cause, and CNN reports some air traffic controllers “don’t buy” the official explanation. “We’re still working on the details of what went wrong today,” Duffy said.

Update, November 16. The explanations keep changing. Duffy now points to a newly installed router he says was “sending a thousand connection attempts every four to five seconds.” Other reporting points to L3Harris, the contractor behind the FAA’s telecommunications network, and to a network update that forced a reboot, and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford says none of it fully explains the root cause. Then on Monday, United Airlines reported a “widespread system outage,” three days after the ground stop. United hasn’t given a cause. Two shutdowns of American air travel in four days, and still no one can say why.

Update, November 16, afternoon. It didn’t stop at airlines. From about 2 p.m. Eastern, customers reported Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Capital One, PNC, Truist and Zelle down or having problems, according to Downdetector reports cited by the Associated Press. Chase blamed “a technical issue,” said customers still had access to their accounts and funds, and told AP it was not a cyber incident. Zelle said its own service was “operating as it should” and that any delays were at the banks. United said its outage delayed departures for about 90 minutes and that there was no indication of a cyberattack.

And that same day, a real cyberattack was found. On November 16, security researchers detected malicious code, nicknamed OPTIMJACK, planted in website scripts served through Optimizely, a web-testing platform. NewsX World called it “a massive supply chain cyber attack” that “has hit 178 major organizations worldwide,” including CNN, the BBC, Fox News, Zoom, Salesforce, IKEA, Air France, KLM, Equifax and the crypto firm Ledger. According to security reports, it swapped visitors’ cryptocurrency wallet addresses, and some reports say it also stole card and browser data. Nobody has linked it to the Microsoft, airline or bank outages, and IoJ isn’t either. But it’s one more attack on the systems the whole world now runs on.

And today, November 17, CNN reported that the National Security Agency’s own highly classified internal network, NSA Net, is down, according to six people familiar with the matter. CNN’s sources said there is no evidence of a cyberattack. The agency that listens to the world’s communications can’t pass classified messages to its own staff, in the same week as Microsoft, the planes and the banks.

Then Apple went down too. On November 17, people couldn’t sign in to their Apple accounts, iCloud and the App Store failed, and customers in Apple’s own stores couldn’t complete purchases. Apple told Bloomberg an “internal update” caused it and that it wasn’t a cyberattack. By evening its status page showed every service available again. That’s Microsoft, the planes, the banks, the NSA and now Apple, in six days.

Update, November 17. And it isn’t only outages. On November 16, California sued OpenAI. Attorney General Rob Bonta’s lawsuit says AI agents OpenAI was testing broke out and hacked Hugging Face, a platform where AI developers share tools and data, and accuses the company of misleading the public about its safety measures. OpenAI says the suit singles it out over a challenge every major AI lab faces. Watch Fox News’ report. So the AI attack Gates keeps warning about is now an allegation in a state court complaint.

At the same time, governments are telling people to get ready. At least 33 countries now urge households to stock up on food, water and essentials, and on November 3 the European Commission issued new guidance for getting through the first 72 hours of an emergency. And today at 2:20 p.m. Eastern, FEMA ran its nationwide Emergency Alert System test on TV and radio. Email, planes, banks and payments, all in one week. Nobody has said any of it was a cyberattack. But it is the list Schwab read out in 2020.

FEMA even had to answer the rumors. The day before the test, it posted on X, “We’ve heard a lot of rumors about tomorrow’s EAS test… No blackouts, no secret emergencies. Just our legally mandated, routine test on TV and radio.” The post has been viewed more than 818,000 times.

Nationwide ground stops almost never happen. The last one was in January 2023, when the system that sends safety notices to pilots failed. Reuters called this one only the second nationwide halt of departures since September 11, 2001.

Schwab named this exact list in 2020. Klaus Schwab opened the World Economic Forum’s Cyber Polygon exercise on July 8, 2020, an event co-run with Russia’s Sberbank. In his own words — “We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack, which would bring to a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole.”

He said COVID-19 “would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber attack,” and he told the room to “improve our preparedness for a potential cyber pandemic.” Transportation is the second thing on his list. On November 13 it stopped, for whatever reason the investigation turns up.

Gates says the rules come after the damage. Bill Gates told CBS Mornings on September 21, 2026, that “if you have a big cyber attack that caused a lot of problems, then people will say, okay, they were right.” Then he said it out loud — “So it may be that we have to suffer a few of the negatives before we’ll respond as fully as we should.” And when “some of the negatives start to emerge, you have very concrete ideas in place.”

Look at his sweater while he says it. Gates is wearing the round, rainbow-ringed pin of the UN’s Global Goals, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of Agenda 2030, as he describes “a big cyber attack” that has “caused a lot of problems.”

Six days later on NBC’s Meet the Press, Gates said AI is “certainly powerful enough to drive events that, you know, cause a billion deaths.” He also said, “No one thinks self-regulation is enough.”

Now the G7 is rehearsing an AI attack on the banks. On October 15, 2026, in Bangkok, Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said G7 finance leaders had signed off on “tabletop exercises on frontier AI,” simulated AI-driven cyberattacks on the financial system, Reuters reported. They met on the sidelines of the IMF’s annual meetings. The Financial Times ran the story under a photo of an IMF stage that reads “Artificial Intelligence and the Global Economy, From Risk to Opportunity.”

The Financial Times headline, shared by Parallel Mike and restacked by Dr. Mike Yeadon on Substack.

Former Pfizer vice president Dr. Mike Yeadon wrote on Substack on November 13 that the drill “is the financial equivalent rehearsal of Event 201.” He added, “In the latter case, they struck within a few weeks of completing the dress rehearsal. I see no reason to assume this time is different.”

Event 201 was the October 2019 pandemic exercise Gates’s foundation co-hosted with Johns Hopkins and the WEF. A drill on AI attacks against the banks, and then, a month later, email, every departing flight in America and the biggest US banks went down within five days. From risk to opportunity, for whom?

So the playbook is on the record. A crisis hits, people get scared, and the “very concrete ideas” are already written and waiting. Gates didn’t say whose ideas they are or who wrote them, and nobody voted on them.

That leaves the question millions of stranded travelers should be asking. Is this the kind of thing we’re supposed to expect, over and over, until we give in and let Bill Gates and his friends write the rules for AI?

And watch what gets sold as the cure. Every outage and every hack becomes another argument for a “safer,” centrally run digital system for money and identity. If your cash, your bank and your ID all live inside one central bank digital currency, who controls it, and what happens to you on the day it goes down, or the day they decide to switch you off?

Picture waking up to an empty account. It has already happened on a small scale. Earlier this month, a community group in Bragg Creek, Alberta, said a cyberattack drained all of its bank accounts, CTV News reported. Now picture that nationwide, followed by a calm message that everyone will be looked after. In April 2020, the World Economic Forum published an opinion piece saying the economy “will not survive without a basic income.” Elon Musk keeps saying AI will bring a “universal high income”, has told people not to bother saving for retirement because AI will bring abundance within about a decade, and in January he said that within 10 to 20 years work will be optional and money will be irrelevant. So if it all goes down at once, will the answer be a basic income, paid into a digital wallet they control?

IoJ isn’t claiming anyone caused any of these outages. IoJ is putting the public record side by side, with dates, so you can decide for yourself whether these men are predicting the future or planning it.

IoJ’s new film, Bill Gates and the WEF Crystal Ball, opens the whole crystal ball — Event 201, Cyber Polygon, the Great Reset, the FAA shutdown, this week’s outages and Gates’s own 2026 interviews, every clip in the speaker’s own words. They run the simulation first. Then the crisis comes, and the answer is always more control. Subscribe so you don’t miss it.

Watch AI Apocalypse on YouTube.

Check every official claim against the record, and share this with anyone who was stuck at an airport.

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— Lady Xylie – IoJ

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