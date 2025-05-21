Some of you readers may want to take quick action on this last minute opportunity to comment to the US Government - so this one is for the active activists.

We just found this comment opportunity about to close and we will comment now… so we figured you all may want to know in time as well!

You do NOT need to be from USA to comment by the way!

HEADS UP: Request for Public Comments Regarding Technology Platform Censorship END TODAY

https://www.regulations.gov/docket/FTC-2025-0023/document?withinCommentPeriod=true

Agency Federal Trade Commission

Posted Feb 19, 2025

ID FTC-2025-0023-0001

Press Release: https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2025/02/federal-trade-commission-launches-inquiry-tech-censorship. Request for Information: https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/ftc_gov/pdf/P251203CensorshipRFI.pdf.

Submit a Comment: https://www.regulations.gov/docket/FTC-2025-0023/document.

The Federal Trade Commission invites public comment to better understand how technology platforms deny or degrade (such as by “demonetizing” and “shadow banning”) users’ access to services based on the content of the users’ speech or their affiliations, including activities that take place outside the platform.

In doing so, technology platforms may employ opaque or unpredictable internal procedures to restrict users’ access to services, often without any advance notice, leaving affected users with little ability to mitigate the related harm.

Users may also receive little information about the alleged violations that led to their dismissal or downgrading on the platform.

Technology platforms may similarly deny their users a meaningful opportunity to challenge or appeal the platforms’ decisions. Such actions by technology platforms may violate their terms of service or other policies (collectively, “policies”) and flout users’ reasonable expectations based on the technology platforms’ public representations.

Such policies and practices, which may affect competition, may have resulted from a lack of competition or may have been the product of anti-competitive conduct.

FTC staff is interested in understanding how consumers have been harmed—including by potentially unfair or deceptive acts or practices, or potentially unfair methods of competition— by technology platforms that limit users’ ability to share their ideas or affiliations freely and openly.

FTC staff encourages members of the public, including current and former employees of technology platforms, to comment on any issues or concerns that are relevant to the FTC’s consideration of this topic, including, but not limited to, the following questions:

