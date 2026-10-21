Hi everyone,

I'm Lady Xylie, founder of Interest of Justice, and I've got something I've been working toward for way too long and just getting it done in the nick of time haha.

This Thursday, 22 October, seven ordinary Dutch people take Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, former prime minister Mark Rutte and their own government to court in Leeuwarden.

The Great Reset is written right into the court file as a “project” to prove by the claimants so I made a video that I think is well worth watching and sharing. This is the 9 minute explainer and tomorrow is a full-length widescreen explainer called “CAN THEY WIN?”- stay tuned and share please! I put a lot of work into this because I’m way too OCD, so I hope it helps as a real explainer!

The court streams the hearing in Dutch. Several independent outlets will carry it in Dutch too. But I hadn't heard of anyone bringing it to the world in English, and honestly, I don't speak Dutch either. This case is too important for most of us to miss because of a language barrier so IoJ did the work. We asked the court for permission to broadcast and record the hearing, and the court said yes. ON IT. Let’s GO!

On Thursday we'll carry the full hearing live , with real-time English translation, for anyone who wants to watch.

Start here with the 9-minute explainer 👇

Tap Notify me on the livestream link below so you get the alert when we go live 👇

LIVE HEARING - ENGLISH LIVE

Share to all media you know - because I don’t think anyone else has the courts permission with an ENGLISH livestream translation & it will help a lot of people out!

Sign up right now to join the waiting list to be notified when the hearing goes live with English translations in real time so that you can hear what's going on:

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The livestream opens at 12.00 noon Leeuwarden time - a half hour before the hearing with chat open to voice yourselves on a public permanent record, which is 6 AM New York, 3 AM Los Angeles and 4 AM Costa Rica. The court hearing starts at 12.30.

The live chat is saved with the recording forever. What you write while it happens becomes part of the public record, so come and show the world we're watching.

I'm finishing the full-length widescreen film right now “Can they Win” , with the law, the evidence and both sides of the case. It goes out tomorrow early am, and you'll get it here first. The long version has more detail and I really feel that both these vids are worth watching and sharing before the hearing.

If this work matters to you — I've been up for days making these videos, getting the court's permission and setting up the English translation so you can follow every word. If you'd like to buy me a coffee since I’m up all night, or become a paid subscriber to keep this going, I appreciate the help - only if and when it's right for you, it does mean the world. Interest of Justice is a small nonprofit, and every bit of support, given or shared, helps us expose what was done and get it on the record.

Please share this with anyone who needs to see it in English. And subscribe on YouTube so you don't miss Thursday 👉 https://www.youtube.com/@InterestofJustice

I'll be back

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

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