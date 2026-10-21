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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
Oct 21

Thanks for pulling it all together.

This truly is epoch making. Just the chance we will get justice against the people responsible is inspiring.

Thoughts with the seven who had to go through this but had the courage to do so.

I hope Matt Hancock is watching and it "scares the pants off him" to see the truth "deployed" in an honest court...

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Tracie Dugas's avatar
Tracie Dugas
Oct 21

Thank you for your true patriotism warrior💥for your diligence, honor, pride, honesty, sleepless nights, tired mind/enlightened spirit, and endurance through it all.

I can’t thank you enough. I’ve been anticipating this and had no idea it wasn’t already set up to be in English, figures.

You’ve done a great and noble service to mankind as a whole. Sadly that’s how disturbingly evil I think they are; yet they walk freely amongst men, women and children to do as they please.

Know that through all of that hard work there are a multitude of people who wish they knew who you were, who you’re helping and who your helping to hopefully at the very least take down a f’n notch or 10(Billion), so they too could have a spark of hope!

No one, besides their own crusty, psychotic, psychopathic, cronies & PDF buddies wouldn’t want to see these people pay HUGE(not just monetarily) for they’re criminal activities over the last decades of all of our lives. Bravo, and Namaste sister🫂🌹❤️‍🔥

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