Hi everyone,
I'm Lady Xylie, founder of Interest of Justice, and I've got something I've been working toward for way too long and just getting it done in the nick of time haha.
This Thursday, 22 October, seven ordinary Dutch people take Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, former prime minister Mark Rutte and their own government to court in Leeuwarden.
The Great Reset is written right into the court file as a “project” to prove by the claimants so I made a video that I think is well worth watching and sharing.
This is the 9 minute explainer and tomorrow is a full-length widescreen explainer called “CAN THEY WIN?”- stay tuned and share please! I put a lot of work into this because I’m way too OCD, so I hope it helps as a real explainer!
The court streams the hearing in Dutch. Several independent outlets will carry it in Dutch too. But I hadn't heard of anyone bringing it to the world in English, and honestly, I don't speak Dutch either. This case is too important for most of us to miss because of a language barrier so IoJ did the work. We asked the court for permission to broadcast and record the hearing, and the court said yes. ON IT. Let’s GO!
On Thursday we'll carry the full hearing live, with real-time English translation, for anyone who wants to watch.
Start here with the 9-minute explainer 👇
Tap Notify me on the livestream link below so you get the alert when we go live 👇
LIVE HEARING - ENGLISH LIVE
Share to all media you know - because I don’t think anyone else has the courts permission with an ENGLISH livestream translation & it will help a lot of people out!
Sign up right now to join the waiting list to be notified when the hearing goes live with English translations in real time so that you can hear what's going on:
The livestream opens at 12.00 noon Leeuwarden time - a half hour before the hearing with chat open to voice yourselves on a public permanent record, which is 6 AM New York, 3 AM Los Angeles and 4 AM Costa Rica. The court hearing starts at 12.30.
The live chat is saved with the recording forever. What you write while it happens becomes part of the public record, so come and show the world we're watching.
I'm finishing the full-length widescreen film right now “Can they Win” , with the law, the evidence and both sides of the case. It goes out tomorrow early am, and you'll get it here first. The long version has more detail and I really feel that both these vids are worth watching and sharing before the hearing.
If this work matters to you — I've been up for days making these videos, getting the court's permission and setting up the English translation so you can follow every word. If you'd like to buy me a coffee since I’m up all night, or become a paid subscriber to keep this going, I appreciate the help - only if and when it's right for you, it does mean the world. Interest of Justice is a small nonprofit, and every bit of support, given or shared, helps us expose what was done and get it on the record.
Please share this with anyone who needs to see it in English. And subscribe on YouTube so you don't miss Thursday 👉 https://www.youtube.com/@InterestofJustice
I'll be back
— Lady Xylie – IoJ
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Oct 22 Livestream sign up for waitlist NOW:
Once again - sharing is caring!
Thanks for pulling it all together.
This truly is epoch making. Just the chance we will get justice against the people responsible is inspiring.
Thoughts with the seven who had to go through this but had the courage to do so.
I hope Matt Hancock is watching and it "scares the pants off him" to see the truth "deployed" in an honest court...
Thank you for your true patriotism warrior💥for your diligence, honor, pride, honesty, sleepless nights, tired mind/enlightened spirit, and endurance through it all.
I can’t thank you enough. I’ve been anticipating this and had no idea it wasn’t already set up to be in English, figures.
You’ve done a great and noble service to mankind as a whole. Sadly that’s how disturbingly evil I think they are; yet they walk freely amongst men, women and children to do as they please.
Know that through all of that hard work there are a multitude of people who wish they knew who you were, who you’re helping and who your helping to hopefully at the very least take down a f’n notch or 10(Billion), so they too could have a spark of hope!
No one, besides their own crusty, psychotic, psychopathic, cronies & PDF buddies wouldn’t want to see these people pay HUGE(not just monetarily) for they’re criminal activities over the last decades of all of our lives. Bravo, and Namaste sister🫂🌹❤️🔥