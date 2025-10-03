Share

Ursula Von Der Leyen speaks at the lackluster “Global Citizen Festival” and commits current and future EU finances to “vaccinating” over 500 million children by 2030 with Bill Gates.

The Worlds Lamest “Festival” Ever award goes to Ursula and the globalists “Global Citizen Festival”… Shill-Fest

Ursula speaking for the EU - “I’m pleased to pledge $290M for Gavi, the vaccine alliance. Together with Gavi, we have the goal to vaccinate these children by 2030”

The EU’s Commissioner Ursula commits to support Agenda 2030 by insisting “the children NEED VACCINES so we must continue to support, and European Union WILL do its fair share, you can count on us my friends” she proclaims!

Always remember that Bill Gates gets VERY ENTHUSIASTIC about “shooting GMO’s right up into kids arms”…

And Bill Gates said vaccines can reduce population for “net zero” goals…

So there is THAT… JUST SAYING.

Ursula is seriously in love with “vaccine investments”!

“European Union WILL do its fair share, you can count on us my friends”

The deal is made for EU. So count on EU to vaccinate 500 Million children by 2030 in partnership with Mr. Bill Gates & his GAVI empire.

mRNA Is Still A Huge Threat! They Will Not Stop - Legal Action Is Still Needed!

You Can Help Us Stop COVID Vaccines Now! The Fight Is Not Over, It’s Just Beginning! Please Support IF You Are In The Position To Help!

Interest of Justice is dedicated to continue to make awareness about the benefit to risk ratio with COVID-19 [NON] “vaccines”. Interest of Justice is still on a mission regardless of the public officials we once had faith in to help take down the mRNA experimental military injections. We explain it loud and clear in our FDA Citizens petition that they are mRNA experiments and beyond. Recently in our legal efforts, Interest of Justice proved that the jabs are experimental and need to continue legally fighting. Thank you to all our supporters for making this happen, your donations have been going towards the cause in exposing COVID-19 injections.

We need to take the legal efforts up a notch and are needing the necessary resources financially to do so. Your donations make a HUGE difference in this fight! Please support & share far and wide if you are able to pitch in and help!

We are very serious about STOPPING mRNA experiments with no informed consent. You can be a hero in this fight!

Also, watch the full Nuremberg hearing below - and support the cause:

