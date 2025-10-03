Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
1d

The evil out to reduce the population, beginning with little children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Barry Pike's avatar
Barry Pike
1d

Like Gates, Starmer, Khan, Blair, King Charles they are all world economic forum members. So is Ursala Von de Leyen. She is evil just like the rest of them. They all want Depopulation. Whatever you do, don't comply to Digital IDs. They sell it as it's for your safety. For you benefit and for your convenience. It's not it's to control every aspect of your life. Don't be fooled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Interest of Justice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture