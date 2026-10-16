The Leeuwarden court in the Netherlands recently threw out a 4 hour 36 minute video plea, then in a surprise plot twist it just agreed to take the experts’ part of it once the lawyer’s own speeches were cut. The testimony of the experts is now APPROVED!

Video with the testimony allowed by the court is below.

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It goes on file October 21, the day before Gates, Bourla and the Dutch State face the hearing. Bam! Justice is coming for Bill Gates & his cronies.

One week before Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and the Dutch State face a hearing in the Netherlands, the court changed its mind - in a good way.

On October 14, the District Court of North Netherlands ruled that it will admit “a video file containing only the statements of the party-appointed experts” in the civil case against Gates, Bourla, Mark Rutte, the Dutch State and 13 others (C/17/190788 / HA ZA 23-172). That’s the sworn video testimony of four expert witnesses, and three weeks ago the same court threw it out. Gates and the other defendants may get to answer it after the hearing, but it’s going on the record for certain. Oral hearing on merits is on October 22, at noon. Bad ass.

The case in 30 seconds — Seven people injured after the Pfizer shot are suing Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, the Dutch State and 13 others in a civil court in Leeuwarden. Two of the seven have already died. Their lawyer, Peter Stassen, argues Covid-19 was a [Great Reset] project rather than a disease, and that the shots are a biological weapon or are indistinguishable from one. The defendants deny all of it. Nothing has been proven or ruled on. The hearing is Thursday, October 22, 2026.

The fight over these experts has run for almost a year. In November 2025 the court said no to hearing them under oath at the hearing. It held to that in March 2026, and again in May, when it wrote that the experts would have “no procedural status other than that of the rest of the public.”

So on August 15, Stassen recorded them himself. Sasha Latypova, Dr. Joseph Sansone, Dr. Mike Yeadon and Catherine Austin Fitts each took an oath on camera and answered his questions. He filed the whole recording on September 22 as Exhibit 157, all 4 hours and 36 minutes of it.

The court rejected it the next day. Its written order said the video was, to a large extent, not evidence under the court’s procedural rules. About 1 hour and 17 minutes of it is Stassen the Attorney himself talking.

In the court’s defense, it was right on that point. A lawyer isn’t EVER a witness. He has zero first-hand knowledge of the facts and he’s there to argue one side, so his words aren’t evidence. Hot tip — never, ever let an attorney’s statement stand in as evidence against you.

Stassen asked the court to reconsider, and on October 2 it said no again. Then he wisely cut his own speeches out. It worked! Third times a charm : ) The October 14 order lets the claimants file a video of only the experts, about 3 hours and 19 minutes of it. It goes on the court’s list on October 21, the day before the hearing. The court also wrote that the defendants can’t file anything new before Thursday, and that it may let them answer the experts after the hearing.

IoJ has put the expert testimony up in full, below. These are the questions Stassen told the judges they should have asked, and never did.

WHAT ARE BILL GATES AND PFIZER UP AGAINST? NOW ON THE RECORD

WATCH THE TESTIMONY BELOW

CHAPTERS

0:00 Evidence admitted. Refused three times, now let in

2:03 The oath

3:22 Sasha Latypova, former pharma R&D executive

1:07:53 Dr. Joseph Sansone, psychotherapist

1:34:57 Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer VP and chief scientist

2:20:27 Catherine Austin Fitts, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Housing

3:21:47 The questions the court should have asked

3:22:03 The hearing, our sister case, and how to help

FOLLOW THE SERIES

This is one of the most interesting and historic cases of our time, and this video is only the beginning. If you want all the details, follow The Leeuwarden Files series and watch for our next videos. We'll explain the case step by step, with full legal analysis, as it unfolds.

What the four experts say, in one line each Sasha Latypova — the shots were sold as regulated medicine but deployed as military countermeasures, with the safety rules switched off.

Dr. Joseph Sansone — speaking for the late Francis Boyle, who called the shots offensive biowarfare weapons in December 2020.

Dr. Mike Yeadon , a former Pfizer vice president — says anyone designing these products would expect them to harm the people who received them.

Catherine Austin Fitts — the money side, and the 2019 “going direct” plan she says set the reset in motion.

These are the claimants’ experts, and their opinions aren’t findings of the court. But for almost a year the people who brought this case couldn’t get their experts heard at all, and now a Dutch court has agreed to put them in the file.

Whether Gates, Bourla and the Dutch State answer them on Thursday or afterwards is the next thing to watch.

The landmark hearing is Thursday, October 22 · 12.30 in Leeuwarden Netherlands · 6.30 AM Eastern · 3.30 AM Pacific · livestreamed by the court, audio only. IoJ will carry it live. Subscribe here and on YouTube so you don’t miss it.

The hearing will be October 22, 2026. The evidence just accepted can be responded to by Gates et al after the hearing, but it made it on the record! Bad ass.

Lawsuits like these matter. They’re about the INFORMED CONSENT of humanity, and whether the Nuremberg Code still means anything.

A lot of people think this is the only case asking a court whether these shots are indistinguishable from bioweapons. It thankfully isn’t the only civil case of it’s kind taking this horror-show on. The Dutch case has a lesser-known sister case in the US, Eshleman v. Hegseth, filed pro se by IoJ’s founder in federal court in Washington against the Department of Defense, the FDA and HHS. It asks the same question, and one more. Did the Department of Defense use these shots on civilians as biological agents, which 50 U.S.C. § 1520a forbids without informed consent? That’s what we assert, and we’re asking a court to answer it. The government’s first response is coming soon after the Dutch hearing and that case will commence. You can be a hero at the official Mandamus Legal Assistance Fund. One more ask. IoJ needs every YouTube subscriber and views it can get right now. We’re working to monetize the channel so it can help fund legal actions, and if YouTube is going to pay anyone, it may as well pay our channel for lawsuits.

Thanks for all the support. Together we’ll enforce the laws and get justice. God bless the witnesses, and God bless the people who brought this case. Sharing is caring!

— Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice founder

UPDATE:

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BILL GATES GETS A LUCKY BREAK IN COURT — EXPERTS DENIED TODAY TO TESTIFY AGAINST GATES, PFIZER CEO BOURLA AND PM RUTTE IN AMSTERDAM — the day the court shut these same experts out, before their evidence was finally admitted

Appeal Against Gates & Pfizer CEO Filed | Re: To Hear Bioweapon Witnesses Evidence In Court — how the claimants fought to get the bioweapon testimony in front of the judges

Fifty days until Bill Gates takes the stand in Netherlands, and another federal case is racing to reach him — the hearing on the 22nd and how it ties to our own federal case

IoJ is in federal court. Our mandamus asks a judge to make the Pentagon produce the report Congress was owed before any biological agent was tested on people, and to make FDA decide whether these products are gene therapy. The latest deadlines are always on the case page. Your gift helps bring counsel onto the case.

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