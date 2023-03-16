Dear readers, lets get to know Busara:

You may just want to throw humanity under the bus and apply for a job there!

Analyst, Latin America

COLOMBIA, MEXICO OR COSTA RICA /

DELIVERY – PROJECTS /

CONTRACT

/ HYBRID

APPLY FOR THIS JOB

Who we are :

Busara is the leading behavioral science organization in the Global South, and we apply behavioral science to help alleviate poverty internationally.

We do this through applied advisory work, and through our scientific and academic research work.

We’re based in Nairobi, Kenya, and have offices and projects across the Global South.

We also run the largest behavioral science research lab in the world, and have mobile labs and partnerships with other labs in universities across the Global South.

Role Purpose Statement:

Become a part of the largest behavioral science advisory organization in the Global South as we expand in Latin America and the Caribbean!

In this role you will be the first Analyst, based in Colombia, Costa Rica or Mexico in a new regional effort focused on sustainability, inclusive finance and decreasing gender-based violence among other sectors. As such, you will have the opportunity to be involved in all aspects of opening a regional office and a wide portfolio of projects in many countries in the region and beyond. The first Analyst will shape our portfolio of consulting projects, work directly with Busara leadership and be part of a small, close-knit, young and diverse team.

However, this effort will require you to be energetic, independent, good at multi-tasking and highly adaptable.

In general, Analysts support Associates, who are the project leaders on our consulting engagements. No two projects are the same, but our advisory services generally follow the process of:

- Helping the client identify and prioritize problems with their program or product.

- Understanding the problem through formative research. We utilize a wide variety of qualitative and quantitative research methods. A successful analyst will demonstrate expertise in developing interview protocols and survey instruments.

- Applying behavioral science to the problem by identifying areas where our understanding of how the human mind works can be used to alleviate the problem.

- Designing a solution or intervention in conjunction with the client and end users. * Testing the solution using experimental methods.

The Analyst will be involved at every stage of the project and will be asked to demonstrate high-level communication skills, subject matter expertise and analytic abilities.

While there will be many new things to master, you will have the support of our 130-strong organization with offices on 3 continents and 10 years of experience in behavioral science consulting.

Even though the Analyst will be based in Colombia, Costa Rica or Mexico, he or she shall assist senior staff across multiple projects, countries and clients by providing support on client deliverables by engaging in both qualitative and quantitative research activities.

Analysts will be tasked with supporting the structuring and composing of reports, client deliverables, and analysis on ongoing projects, in close coordination with the Associates and Engagement Directors.

The WHO is a client and they expect DELIVERABLES dammit! The customer is King!

Key Accountabilities/Responsibilities

CORE PROJECT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Analysts will work closely with Project leads to perform a variety of tasks including, but not limited to:

Support all aspects of our research for clients:

Conduct literature reviews and other desk research to understand the client’s problem and relevant examples to learn from.

Analyze many types of quantitative and qualitative data, ranging from transcripts of focus group discussions to household surveys and client administrative records.

Support the design of effective quantitative and qualitative survey instruments and coordinate all activities associated with s urvey development including research, formatting, liaising with survey programming teams, analyzing, summarizing, and presenting results; write reports highlighting key findings and present results.

Help collect data in the field by conducting interviews and supervising data collection agencies.

* Assist in the design of research studies and behavioral experiments.

Additionally you will;

* Support Associates in preparing materials such as drafts of client reports, experimental designs, literature reviews, proposals, and pitch decks.

Actively participate in presentations to clients, co-design sessions, and conferences as needed.

* Support multiple large-scale research and advisory projects at a given time as may be required.

* Clarify research requests to identify potential data sources and informational resources; identify, and discuss research needs with Associates and Engagement Directors.

Carry out general logistics planning for project activities as it relates to content outcomes such as phasing of field activities, coordinating meetings, etc. Work closely with the Project Operations team and the Project Lead team to plan logistics for field operations, data collection, and data quality assurance.

Ensure that all project coordination work is communicated with the relevant teams at Busara to ensure the proper roll-out of the engagement. This includes, but is not limited to, finance, procurement, operations, facilities, and wellness.

* Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the project supervisor.

Did you see that? The job requires “proper roll-out of the engagement”… which This includes, but is not limited to, finance, procurement, operations, facilities, and wellness. WELLNESS? WTH? They are hiring some Joe Shmoe in charge of protecting your wellness when they are hired to manipulate you, take your free choice by design, and research on you using psychological attacks paid for by the WHO to get you to take scientific and medical experiments! Unbelievable. Nazis would be proud. If you are a Nazi, this job is for you!

Knowledge, Skills, and Experience: Minimum Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Social Sciences, Public Policy, or related fields.

Fluency and excellent writing skills in English along with native Spanish ability are required. Internally, we work in English across our global team. Externally, we will be providing services to many clients in Spanish. You will need to communicate professionally and produce academic-quality writing in both languages.

High level of self-motivation and energy, an optimistic “can-do” attitude

Strong analytical, interpersonal, and communication skills.

Qualitative and quantitative research or data analytic skills preferred.

Excellent organizational skills.

Flexible, self-motivating, able to manage multiple tasks efficiently, and a team player.

Interest and experience working in a fast-paced working environment.

Extreme attention to detail

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Desired Qualifications

Proficiency in Portuguese and/or French in addition to the minimum requirement of English and native spanish language skills

Familiarity with randomized controlled trials preferred.

Familiarity with behavioral science.

Familiarity with R, STATA, Python, SAS, and/or other programming languages.

Prior experience in strategy consulting, user experience design or user research, survey science and/or human-centered design strongly preferred.

* Exposure to large-scale research and consulting projects in countries in which Busara has an office.

As applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the vacancy is filled, you are encouraged to submit your application as soon as possible.

APPLY FOR THIS JOB

Jobs powered by the largest behavioral science research lab in the world, of which the World Health Organization is a client.

The job was sent to Interest of Justice in a misinformation “solutions” email, but since we are not psychopathic predators and we have ethics, and a job to do to stop the WHO, we will pass on the message to someone else who may be a better fit for this role.

If this unholy alliance of WHO and Busara experimenting on humanity using military grade psychological warfare pisses you off, just know IOJ agrees. IOJ is in process of building and filing a monumental case against the WHO to stop the censorship disinformation industrial complex and all WHO experiments, including on the genome with covid-19 [non]vaccine gene therapy known to cause death as a common result. IOJ has filed the only case for crimes against humanity against top WHO staff that is in process with a viable chance of winning.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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