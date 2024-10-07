Heads up dear loved ones - FBI & DHS issued a pretty sketchy alert for today:

The one-year anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians and the ensuing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza may be “a motivating factor for violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators to engage in violence,” the FBI and Department of Homeland Security warned Friday.

The statement said that Jewish, Muslim or Arab venues such as synagogues and mosques “present attractive targets for violent attacks or for hoax threats by a variety of threat actors.”

The agencies also say the threat is not only from organized foreign terrorist groups, but from individuals. They say that online messaging highlighting the October 7 anniversary could inspire people to act alone, attacking with little or no warning.

In a separate notice, the FBI said that “it is essential to be watchful for threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities and institutions and to immediately contact law enforcement to report any suspicious activity.”

Below is the text of the FBI & DHS Public Service Announcement

Alert Number: I-100424-PSA

October 04, 2024

Anniversary of October 7, 2023 HAMAS Attacks May Motivate Individuals to Violence in the United States

Summary

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are issuing this Public Service Announcement to highlight potential threats in the United States from a variety of actors in response to the one-year anniversary of the HAMAS attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and consistent calls by foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) to their supporters seeking to provoke violence in the West.

Threat

The FBI and DHS assess the one-year anniversary of the October 7, 2023, attacks that initiated the ongoing Israel-HAMAS conflict, as well as any further significant escalations in the conflict, may be a motivating factor for violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators to engage in violence or threaten public safety. Over the past year, we have observed violent extremist activity and hate crimes1 in the United States linked to the conflict. Jewish, Muslim, or Arab institutions — including synagogues, mosques/Islamic centers, and community centers — and large public gatherings, such as memorials, vigils, or other lawful demonstrations, present attractive targets for violent attacks or for hoax threats by a variety of threat actors, including violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators. Such actors may view the anniversary as an opportunity to conduct an attack or other high-profile, illegal activity.

FTOs and other violent extremists likely will continue to exploit narratives related to the conflict to call for lone attackers to conduct violence in the United States. Online messaging associated with FTOs and other violent extremists highlighting the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks could motivate threat actors across ideologies, including those who espouse violent anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, to engage in violence. Individuals inspired by this online messaging could act alone to commit an attack with little to no warning.

Resources

Call 911 to report emergencies, including imminent threats to life.

Be aware of your surroundings at all times and report suspicious activities to the authorities.

The FBI and DHS encourage the public to promptly report information concerning suspicious activity to tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

For concerns involving US citizens abroad, to include reporting missing persons or individuals taken as hostages, please call the Department of State's Overseas Citizens Services (OCS) toll-free hotline at (888) 407-4747 or complete Crisis Intake Form at https://cacms.state.gov/s/crisis-intake.

1 The FBI defines a hate crime as a crime motivated by bias against race, ethnicity, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability. Hate crimes fall within FBI's legal authorities. Some hate crimes meet the DHS and FBI definition of domestic terrorism but hate crimes can also be committed without the intent required for terrorist acts, as terrorism generally requires a broader intended effect outside the individual victim. Intelligence and analysis may collect and report on hate crimes to the extent that they constitute or inform an understanding of reportable targeted violence. ↩

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rally in L.A. ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally Saturday in Pershing Square in Los Angeles to protest Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and Lebanon.

Hundreds of demonstrators held a pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, chanting “Free Palestine” and “Long live the intifada” as they protested Israel’s war in Gaza and Lebanon while marching from Pershing Square to City Hall.

The largely peaceful demonstration came two days before the anniversary of Oct. 7, when Hamas militants in Gaza attacked Israel, killing an estimated 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 250 hostages.

Across Los Angeles, the anniversary will be marked by commemorations for the victims, candle-lighting ceremonies, demonstrations and counter-demonstrations.

Over the last year, Israeli military operations in Gaza — and more recently, against the Hamas-allied militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon — have been the focus of protests. More than 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza have died in Israeli retaliatory attacks, with more than half being women and children, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

There appeared to be as many as a thousand people at the demonstration Saturday, though police did not give a crowd estimate. The scene was filled with Palestinian and Lebanese flags. Speakers called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel and a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon.

A demonstrator holds a headless doll at the rally.

Large pro-Palestinian crowds gathered around the world Saturday, with protests involving thousands in European cities.

Protests became violent in Rome, and police responded with tear gas and water cannons.

