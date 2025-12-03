Interest of Justice

Thomas A Braun RPh
18h

The last FDA Commissioner that had the health interests of the American public as his main goal was Dr. David Kessler before RFK became head of NIH. A lawyer and a physician. He revamped the ADR reporting system in the early 1990's and stated he believe that only about 1% of ADR's are reported. Why would a medical professional report that they injected a child with a RNA injection had killed the child. The 10 is at least 20 times and maybe 100 times. We will never know the true number. It was reported that he revamped the system because of the fall out of the Zomax fiasco that killed about 3600 patients in the early 1980's. Big tobacco did a number on him and used their political clout to force him to resign and become head of Public Health in California. Big Medicine has used many avenues of influence to control the direction of medicine ever since WWII. Our Congressman in DC keep their mouth shut because they know they will be drummed out just like Dr. Kessler. They are trying to do it to RFK through many avenues. Rockefeller set the stage in the early 1900's which today has become an intolerable and costly medical environment costing 5 Trillion annually.

Dee Dee
16h

Appreciate the effort but what about everyone else's lives who were destroyed by this illegal, unscientific, government mandate spearheaded by Dr. Fauci?

