At least 10 children dead from vaccine-induced myocarditis. Costa Rica's government admitted it was experimental. Now the United States has joined the confession club—and we have the receipts!

Stop Covid Vax Now Giving Tuesday

The FDA Finally Said What We’ve Been Proving in Court for Five Years

Today is Giving Tuesday, and our theme this year is COVID-19 accountability! We need your help more than ever!

The agency’s internal memo admitting COVID vaccines killed American children vindicates years of IoJ’s relentless litigation—and reveals why legal accountability matters more than ever.

On November 28, 2025, the United States Food and Drug Administration finally said what we’ve been proving in court all along—children died because of these vaccines!!! WHAT???!! We’re outraged and are ready to act now!!!

The FDA’s admission didn’t come voluntarily. It came because the political winds shifted, because brave insiders started asking questions, and because organizations like ours refused to let the machinery of denial grind forward unchallenged. This is what strategic litigation accomplishes, it creates the legal record that eventually forces truth into the open.

Dr. Vinay Prasad, Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, sent a 3,000-word internal memo to agency staff acknowledging that at least 10 children died “after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination.” These deaths were linked to vaccine-induced myocarditis—the very heart inflammation that our expert witnesses, including former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Mike Yeadon, warned about under oath in Costa Rica’s courts!!

The memo’s language is striking in its candor. Prasad wrote that “healthy young children who faced tremendously low risk of death were coerced, at the behest of the Biden administration, via school and work mandates, to receive a vaccine that could result in death.” He called this revelation “profound” and stated that “for the first time, the U.S. FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children.”

The analysis reviewed 96 child deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System between 2021 and 2024. Prasad stated the 10 confirmed deaths are “certainly an underestimate” and that “the real number is higher.” The deaths occurred in children aged 7 to 16 years old—precisely the age groups we fought to protect through our litigation in Costa Rica when the government began mandating experimental injections for children.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary confirmed these findings, noting the data “was accumulated during the Biden administration” and that the previous administration failed to disclose it publicly. This represents exactly the kind of transparency failure we’ve been documenting through our Constitutional Chamber cases for years.

While the FDA was suppressing evidence of child deaths, Interest of Justice was systematically building a legal record that proves the same fundamental truths—now entering the official record in the United States.

Stop Covid Vax Now Giving Tuesday

The legal significance of the FDA’s admission cannot be overstated. Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, vaccine manufacturers enjoy near-complete liability immunity. The only exception is for “willful misconduct”—and proving willful misconduct requires demonstrating that manufacturers knew of risks and concealed them.

The FDA memo represents potential evidence that regulatory agencies suppressed knowledge of child deaths while vaccine programs continued. Dr. Prasad explicitly stated these findings represent information “this agency had never publicly admitted” despite possessing the data. If manufacturers knew what regulators knew, the willful misconduct exception to PREP Act immunity may come into play.

This is precisely why our litigation strategy has focused on forcing official admissions through court processes. Every confession we extract, every court ruling we obtain, every official acknowledgment we force becomes part of the evidentiary record that may eventually support accountability claims. The FDA has now added to that record.

The Constitutional Chamber ruling we obtained in Costa Rica established that administering these products without proper informed consent violates the Nuremberg Code’s first principle, “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential... without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion.”

When governments mandate products they internally classify as experimental while publicly insisting they are safe and approved, that constitutes the very fraud and deceit the Nuremberg Code prohibits.

Our motion for contempt against the World Health Organization remains one of the most significant legal actions ever undertaken against an international health body. When Costa Rica’s courts ordered WHO to produce documents about their indigenous population targeting programs, experimental product import records, and authorization for medical experiments, WHO responded with absolute silence.

This silence is strategic. WHO designed a circular accountability structure where no one is ever responsible, Member States claim they rely completely on WHO guidance. WHO claims Member States are responsible for implementation. Member States respond they have no independent data, only WHO’s recommendations. WHO claims they’re not liable for how Member States use those recommendations.

Our litigation exposes this shell game. The Constancia we obtained on May 6, 2025, officially certifies that WHO refused to comply with a direct court order. For the first time in history, we believe, an international organization is being held accountable for ignoring national judicial proceedings. This establishes that national courts have authority over international organizations operating in their territory, and that international immunity doesn’t extend to ignoring judicial proceedings.

On November 11, 2024, in a private government chamber in San José, Costa Rica, we conducted a hearing that brought together Costa Rica’s Vice President, Health Minister Mary Munive, and a panel of expert witnesses presenting evidence of human experimentation in violation of the Nuremberg Code.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Vice President of Pfizer’s respiratory research division, testified under oath that these products can only cause harm. Toxicologist Dr. Janci Lindsay presented evidence of SV40 contamination and documented the systematic targeting of pregnant women. Sasha Latypova revealed contractual proof that these were Department of Defense countermeasures, not vaccines as legally defined.

The government officials called the testimony “very knowledgeable and helpful information”—then ignored every word. But here’s what matters: it’s all on the record. We documented everything. The Nuremberg Hearing Project contains evidence suitable for international criminal proceedings.

The FDA’s admission last week validates what our experts testified to in that chamber. Children died from vaccine-induced myocarditis—exactly what Dr. Yeadon warned about. The products were experimental—exactly what Costa Rica’s officials confessed under oath. The risks were known but not disclosed—exactly what we’ve been proving through years of litigation.

We didn’t get here by accident. Five years of relentless legal work, thousands of hours of research, expert witnesses, court filings, appeals, and strategic persistence delivered these victories. The FDA’s admission proves we were right all along—but being right means nothing without the resources to hold wrongdoers accountable.

Our active cases require immediate support. The WHO Contempt case is advancing to Supreme Court. We have the Constancia proving WHO defied a direct court order. Now we need to press forward with proceedings that could establish unprecedented international precedent for holding global health bodies accountable.

Our main case to take COVID vaccines and all mRNA products off the Costa Rican market is moving toward final judgment. The judge confirmed we have a viable case. The government has confessed in writing that the products are investigational. We need resources to see this through to completion.

Costa Rica has universal jurisdiction to prosecute global wrongdoers for crimes against humanity. Our litigation is building the evidentiary foundation for cases that could extend far beyond Costa Rica’s borders.

The FDA’s admission changes everything—but only if organizations like ours have the resources to use it. Every document we’ve obtained, every confession we’ve forced, every court ruling we’ve won becomes more valuable when combined with official U.S. government acknowledgment that children died from these vaccines.

This is what legal accountability looks like. Not just winning cases, but building an interlocking framework of admissions, rulings, and evidence that makes denial impossible.

Interest of Justice operates on a fraction of the budget that governments and pharmaceutical companies spend to suppress truth. Yet we’ve achieved what billion-dollar institutions couldn’t prevent—official admissions that these products are experimental, that informed consent was violated, and now, from the FDA itself, that children died!! We all knew it, but now its public record!

We need funding for court filing fees and legal costs for cases in the United States and also Costa Rica’s legal battle and Contentious-Administrative Courts. Costa Rica’s legal system requires specific procedural compliance that demands professional legal expertise.

Expert witness coordination to bring world-class scientists and researchers to testify in proceedings. Dr. Yeadon, Dr. Lindsay, and other experts have traveled internationally to provide testimony that enters the official legal record.

Document translation and certification because legal proceedings require properly translated and certified documents that meet court standards. This includes translating FDA documents, WHO communications, and Pfizer/Moderna filings into Spanish for Costa Rican courts.

Research and investigation to identify new legal avenues, uncover government admissions, and build cases that force transparency. The twenty questions we posed to Costa Rica’s vaccination commission that led to constitutional violations required extensive research and strategic planning.

Five years ago, anyone claiming COVID vaccines could kill children was dismissed as a conspiracy theorist. Today, the FDA’s Director of Biologics Evaluation and Research has stated for the record that “COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children.”

We didn’t wait for this admission. We forced similar admissions through litigation in Costa Rica years earlier. We built the legal record while others waited for government confession. Now that confession has come from the world’s most influential regulatory agency.

The question is,.. what happens next? Will this admission lead to accountability, or will it be memory-holed like so many inconvenient truths? The answer depends on organizations like Interest of Justice having the resources to transform admissions into consequences.

Every case we file, every confession we force, every ruling we obtain adds to an interconnected legal framework that makes accountability increasingly difficult to avoid. The FDA’s memo is now part of that framework—evidence we can cite in proceedings worldwide.

This Giving Tuesday, you’re not just donating to a nonprofit. You’re investing in the legal infrastructure of accountability. You’re funding the persistent, strategic litigation that turns government secrets into official admissions, that transforms cover-ups into court records, and that builds the evidentiary foundation for justice.

We were right about experimental status. We were right about informed consent violations. We were right about harm to children. Now even the FDA admits it.

Help us finish what we started. The legal tools exist. The evidence is mounting. The admissions are accumulating. All that’s missing is the resources to see this through.

Donate today at Interest of Justice and be part of the legal movement that’s forcing truth into the light.

Your donations are being matched today—every dollar you give doubles in impact.

Interest of Justice is a nonprofit organization conducting strategic litigation to establish legal accountability for COVID-19 vaccine programs. Our cases in Costa Rica have produced multiple Constitutional Chamber rulings, government admissions under oath, and unprecedented legal proceedings against the World Health Organization.

