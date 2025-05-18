Novavax Approved—But Only for the Elderly and Chronically Ill. Why Now?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has just granted full approval to the Novavax COVID-19 injection—but only for very specific groups. This approval is restricted to adults aged 65 and older, or individuals 12 and up with an existing health condition that allegedly increases the risk of so-called “severe COVID-19.”

For the general population, it remains off-limits. That fact alone should raise questions.

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA products, Novavax uses a protein-based platform. The FDA delayed its decision for six weeks while reviewing additional safety data, particularly in light of ongoing concerns about post-injection heart inflammation.

Ultimately, the agency approved the shot but required the company to conduct further post-marketing studies. What that means is FDA is fully approving experiments. These experiments include studies into the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, and whether repeated applications of gene therapy pretending to be vaccination in healthy adults has any benefit at all.

It is telling that even under the FDA’s current framework—one that assumes COVID-19 is a real virus requiring pharmaceutical prevention—Novavax is only considered safe or necessary for the most vulnerable populations. That doesn’t really suggest much confidence. It clearly suggests damage control.

FDA Move Toward Multiple Antigen and Variant Matching Rewriting the Variant Narrative

The FDA is also steering vaccine manufacturers to update their formulas to match specific so-called “variants.” For the 2024–2025 season, it has recommended targeting what it refers to as the JN.1 lineage, with a preference for a sublineage called KP.2. This guidance is based on surveillance data and immunogenicity studies—neither of which have been made transparent to the public, nor independently verified outside tightly controlled institutions.

The story goes like this: JN.1 is allegedly spreading. KP.2 is supposedly more “prevalent.”

Therefore, manufacturers are instructed to tailor their next round of shots to match it, even though the basis for this strategy—so-called viral evolution and variant matching—rests on molecular assumptions and computational models, not on isolated, purified viral entities. It’s basically fantasy land. WHERE is the virus in real life?

The FDA’s advisory committee voted unanimously in June 2024 to endorse a single-strain formula for the upcoming season. Just weeks later, the agency shifted its stance slightly, telling manufacturers to prefer KP.2 specifically. This is not science; this is reactive policymaking dressed in scientific language.

WHO Follows Suit

The World Health Organization, through its Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC), echoed the FDA’s recommendations. It too endorsed JN.1 and KP.2 as acceptable targets, urging manufacturers to update their products accordingly.

Again, this pseudo-scientific guidance presumes that SARS-CoV-2 is real and mutating in predictable ways that demand continuous pharmaceutical updates. It presumes that the public’s immune systems are helpless without these reforms. It presumes that repeated genetic or protein-based injections are safe. None of this has been proven beyond doubt. On the contrary, each round of data suppression, retraction, or deflection only deepens public mistrust & destroys the immune system.

Toward a Multi-Strain, Self-Amplifying Future

While the agencies claim they’re focused on monovalent formulations—that is, shots targeting a single strain—they’re already moving toward multivalent options, which could combine multiple antigens in one product.

If so-called variant diversity increases, they say, a broader injection might be necessary.

This reminds us of Matt Hancocks - RELEASE THE NEXT VARIANT!

Leaked messages seen by The Telegraph showed that in December 2020, Matt Hancock, the health secretary at the time, suggested that the Government “frighten the pants off everyone” to ensure strict Covid rules were adhered to.

At the same time, self-replicating or self-amplifying mRNA technologies are being quietly developed. These platforms don’t just deliver a synthetic sequence. They instruct the body to produce the toxic by design spike protein—or other genetically encoded materials—over time, potentially in unknown quantities.

Some scientists argue this effectively turns the body into a bioreactor no one can turn off, raising profound ethical and biological questions.

The Real Takeaway

Novavax’s limited approval is not a triumph. It’s a red flag. The only people being offered this product are those the FDA sees as most expendable—or most easily coerced.

The science behind variant matching remains completely unverified. It’s more APPROVED experimentation, a disgrace and a violation of Nuremberg Code!

The push for annual shots, reformulated in response to proprietary genetic surveillance, continues without any admission of risk or error.

In Costa Rica here they just announced YEARLY COVID “VACCINES” & of course they are already pre-purchased! This is a global problem.

This is not medicine or even a vaccine as we once knew it. It’s unproven science policy masquerading as public health.

With every new approval, the questions grow louder and yet fall on FDA’s deaf ears:

Where is the data?

Where is the transparency?

And why are regulators still pretending the science is settled?

Pay attention dear readers because the real emergency isn’t a virus. It’s the system built around it, pretending viruses exist to scare the pants off you and get you to take an experimental poison that destroys your immune system. In our opinion at least!

So thats the latest news: COVID VACCINES ARE NOT GOING AWAY EASILY - THEY ARE FULLY APPROVED AND THEREFORE SALES ARE RAMPING UP.

