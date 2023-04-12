Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
Apr 12, 2023Edited

This entire endeavor is an objectively illegitimate manipulation that has no impact or significance anyway.

SARS-CoV-2 is not a "novel zoonotic coronavirus." It is a biologically engineered bioweapon with the people as the target. Your opinion and input is not wanted or needed, however, your identifying information may have some value to them.

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Eric P's avatar
Eric P
Apr 12, 2023

Ummm... how about starting with core systemic industry issues first that, until fixed, will render "monitoring" the conduct of anything a complete pipe dream AT BEST. How about starting with issues like agency capture by the very industry our current health agencies are supposed to be regulating. And the financial "incentives" racket that have corrupted the entire health regulation industry. Or how about issues like the revolving door phenomenon that plague the regulatory process? And while we're at it, until this cesspool of corruption is completely cleaned out, overhauled and rebuilt from scratch, how about any and all future "monitoring' be conducted by a temporary, uncaptured and fully-transparent oversight committee THAT ACTUALLY REPRESENTS THE INTEREST OF HEALTH, SCIENCE AND WE THE PEOPLE?! And how about starting with the actual ROOT PROBLEMS instead of trying to polish a turd with a band aid? Here's my prescription for A Risk-Based Approach to Monitoring of Clinical Investigations Questions and Answers Guidance for Industry: Start by firing EVERYONE at the FDA and CDC (starting with that evil witch, Rochelle Walensky), gut the entire current incarnation of each of these rotten-to-the-core, corrupt agencies and then START OVER. With new, updated laws, industry regulations and quarterly audits by WE THE PEOPLE. Problem solved. Next?

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