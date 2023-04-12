This guidance provides information on risk-based approaches to monitoring the conduct of clinical investigations of human drug and biological products, medical devices, and combination products. Clinical investigation monitoring is a quality control tool for determining whether investigation activities are being carried out as planned. This guidance contains recommendations on planning a monitoring approach, developing the content of a monitoring plan, and addressing and communicating monitoring results. This guidance expands on the guidance for industry Oversight of Clinical Investigations – A Risk-Based Approach to Monitoring (August 2013) by providing additional information to facilitate sponsors’ implementation of risk-based monitoring.

Download Guidance Here:

Fda April 2023 A Risk Based Approach To Monitoring Of Clinical Investigations Questions And Answers Guidance For Industry 266KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

One point that stands out is:

“Should the risk-based monitoring approach include processes to ensure that appropriate blinding is maintained?”

Yes.

OK everyone, the real question is: “are Pfizer and the Pharma Sponsors ever going to be held to these standards?”

Let us remember, the FDA Guidance is merely “recommended” and it’s apparently up to the criminal Pharma Sponsors to follow it or not. “In general, FDA’s guidance documents do not establish legally enforceable responsibilities.”

Submit Comments

Submit Comments Online

You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5)) If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to: Dockets Management

Food and Drug Administration

5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061

Rockville, MD 20852 All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2019-D-0362.

Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.

Support Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org

Share

Leave a comment