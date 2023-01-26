Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erika Delph's avatar
Erika Delph
Jan 27, 2023

Thank you for speaking out against this poison! I am a pharmacist who refused to take any of these vaccines and lost my career as a result. I volunteer with the Warroom/DailyClout effort to go through the Pfizer documents, and, related to that effort, I watch the FDA's VRBPAC and the CDC's ACIP meetings that discuss COVID-19 vaccines to get an idea what their next play might be. The public comment session of these meetings is always interesting; yesterday's was particularly moving because of all of the vaccine injured people who came forward to tell their stories. The IOJ's presentation was fire! I was excited to recognize a group that I support being allowed to comment. Keep up the great work!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Interest of Justice and others
GRR416700's avatar
GRR416700
Jan 26, 2023

So proud of the work you all are doing! You’re our ‘avant garde’ of offense against the global elites puppeting WHO, FDA & CDC orgs. Stay the course & continue to stay strong! 😍🙏👍

Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture