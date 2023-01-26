IOJ spoke in defense of humanity at the FDA VRBPAC today and it shouldn't come as a surprise, but the inept FDA promised us that they would post our citizens petition for people to comment prior to our speech. Of course we announced our citizens petition, told everyone to sign it and then, when we looked, the new amended petition was not on the record to our dismay. Everyone is being sent to our original position which was closed, and is now unable to be commented on, unfortunately. We had expected that our new amended petition would be posted to comment, but as with all things to do with the FDA, the main words are inefficiency and ineptitude, failed promises of getting it right.

The people in FDA dockets are really nice and like us a lot (which is probably why we get to speak) but they got our wrong slides up last time and now they promised a timely posting of our citizens petition filed when they opened today, but are slower than we wish.

IOJ called the FDA right after we spoke at the participation event January 26, 2023. The FDA proceeded to tell us that our citizens petition was being investigated, and under review by the Center and Office of Chief Counsel before they can decide to post it for people to comment.

The petition we filed and spoke of in our speech has everything it needs to STOP THE SHOTS.

Who else thinks FDA is in a bind?

Ethics? Its like water on the Wicked Witch… “I’m melting!”

Will the FDA try to deny the petition which unequivocally proves the FDA must revoke the EUA for violating the MEURI ethical framework ?

No. They will post it.

Will the FDA abide by the framework to shut the shots down?

Doubtful, but they should! Maybe. YOU never know.

Our Amended Citizens Petition took MONTHS to research and draft, and is almost 30 pages. Keep your eyes peeled, its coming today or maybe tomorrow to comment on… that is, unless they forward it to the Feds to shut us down.

Humanity must file a formal legal petition in order to actually legally force FDA to respond or prove evidence.

Getting a Petition denied is the only way to sue “sovereign” FDA for Nuremberg Code and MEURI Ethical Framework violations they are doing.

We gave FDA all we had to stop the shots today everyone. The truth and light is on our side.

We haven’t slept because they go so fast that its hard to prepare. We are off to bed in the afternoon after a long, long night preparing to present our speech.

FDA’s VRBPAC heard an ear full from IOJ just now. The room was full of FDA, Pfizer and Moderna people.

They KNOW what we say is just, proper and ethical.

STOP THE SHOTS!

IOJ’s VRBPAC SPEECH TODAY:

My Name is Dustin Bryce from Interest of Justice.org and we have zero conflicts of interest. This first slide shows why FDA has no reasonable belief the unproven intervention may be effective and why its not proven safe. FDA has no choice but to revoke the EUA’s and stop the experimental shots today. The FDA asked for 75 years to hide Pfizer trial data which showed 1,223 confidential and proprietary deaths in the first 3 months. The same documents when court ordered not only showed piles of dead bodies from the Pfizer trial, but signals of enhanced disease and shows that enhanced disease is an identified potential risk, not in the EUA fact sheet. The phase 4 data shows death is common and the #6 effect after 30 days of taking Pfizer BioNTech next slide. The whole thing is not allowed under the WHO MEURI ethical framework which guides FDA. On a strictly exceptional basis it may be ethically permissible to use an unproven intervention outside clinical trials BUT ONLY if the monitored emergency use meets the rigorous ethical criteria spelled out by the MEURI ethical framework, which the covid vaccine regimen does not meet the ethical criteria, thus making it mandatory to stop the shots. A quote from the framework proves the EUA fact sheet omits what is required for informed consent, making the exceptional EUA completely prohibited:

“A consent process for use of unproven clinical interventions that does not explicitly recognize the scientific community’s uncertainty about the risk–benefit ratio is not ethically appropriate.”

The FDA is not considering community engagement with experts who dissent and thats a big problem for the future regimene of the EUA’s. We would like to read you verbatim: “Widespread use of unproven interventions outside clinical trials for preventive interventions should therefore be discouraged, as all harm related to the intervention will be iatrogenic.” Iatrogenic means induced by a physician such as a complication resulting from treatment and it’s a real possibility. next slide. Keep checking to see if the petition to the FDA is available periodically and also IOJ will send out a notification when it’s ready. FDA’s omissions to explicitly recognize and inform the public about the scientific community’s uncertainty about the risk–benefit profile threatens the validity of informed consent and community engagement which are required under the ethical framework and make the COVID-19 NON vaccines prohibited This is a huge problem that is why the future of covid vaccines is PROHIBITED by ethical standards including Nuremberg Code. Let us remember, “unproven intervention” means Lack of sufficient evidence and includes the terms “experimental” FDA is authorizing human experiments in a way that violates ethical boundaries and not adequately monitoring the potential risk of enhanced disease, which is why the EUA’s must be revoked immediately. Community engagement is essential to establish and maintain trust and preserve social order. Comment on our citizen petition. The evidence is in our petition and if you want to stop the shots- go to our amended citizens petition and comment! FDA-2022-P-2411 Share it far and wide

Unfortunately no one is available to comment yet until it’s approved by the Chief Legal Council by the FDA themselves. We will see what they say and if they refuse to post it, after having the most damning information and violations of ethical standards, then IOJ will be taking this to a public venue (court).

After FDA knowing such information IOJ provided, the FDA has no choice but to shut down the experiments.



Stay tuned!

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT IS THE ONLY THING LEFT TO SAVE US.

It’s up to We The People!

We are at humanities service.

Interest of Justice is glad we did our civic duty today and spoke up to FDA to tell them to get their act together and stop the completely unproven intervention human experiments outside clinical trials for violating ethical guidance.

THE MRNA AND VIRAL VECTOR EXPERIMENTS WILL BE SHUT DOWN. MARK OUR WORDS.

If you haven't signed the notice and demands yet, please go here to sign and share now!

Click to sign and demand IOJ’s OPEN LETTER & Questions Sent To Klaus Schwab. RE: DAVOS “Welcoming Remarks & Special Address”

Click to sign and demand to stop the proposed IHR amendments

Click to sign and demand to stop Vaccine Passports

Click to sign and support to STOP the Treaty

Sign HERE to support IOJ’s CRIMINAL Charges for crimes against humanity and breach of ethics against key W.H.O. Staff Director General and Chief Scientist (and her successor Jeremy Farrar).

Notice And Demand.Org (The main website hosting all the demands)

***More Actions Coming Soon!

DO YOU AGREE ITS TIME TO SUE THE W.H.O. FOR INTERNATIONAL WRONGDOING AND BREACH OF ETHICS & RESEARCH STANDARDS DUTIES?

Click To Donate And Support The Cause IOJ is a small organization fighting global corruption which exists due to the Awesome support of donors. Because we are truly independent with no government or corporate funding our ongoing legal work against W.H.O., FDA and Wrongdoer States needs YOUR HELP to be able to continue. Please support the real people behind the scenes to do this work if you are called to do so and able. IOJ team really needs your help financially right now (and throughout this year) to impede the oppressors in a real legally binding way. We are proud to do this mission of freeing humanity, but it’s a TON of work and we need all conscious freedom fighters to know IOJ is small and we are NOT funded. We need your support to continue and we believe we can win with each one of your support. Donate HERE to provide critical support to impede the W.H.O. takeover. We are still short of the funds needed… but with your support we will make this happen! Would you consider a donation of $100-$1000. or more to ensure IOJ’s legal fund is at a level to be able to do our job of crushing the dreams of tyrants in 2023? Everyone wants to be able to change the world, including ourselves, but how will it be paid for?

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We can still win this in 2023 if we take persistent action together.

Thank You!

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