CDC & FDA Bad Actors Walensky & Califf Have Sent An Unsubstantiated & Willfully Blind Letter To Dr. Ladapo March 10, 2023 From Clown World

Short version:

Cdc Fda Letter To Fl Dept Of Health 03 315KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

FDA & CDC also sent a long version to obfuscate & “explain” why they are so smart, why covid-19 vaccines are the greatest thing in the world since sliced bread and why Dr. Ladapo is a misinformation superspreader:

Ladapo Letter From Cdc Fda 452KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Did these clowns just have the audacity to call Dr. Ladapo’s VAERS analysis questions MISINFORMATION that is basically going to kill people for “vaccine hesitancy”?

Yes. They are doing this. Going down that road. O.K. It has come to this.

IOJ is suing for Dr. Ladapo! Get FDA and CDC down here to explain this nonsense.

PROOF THE CDC & FDA LETTER TO DR. LADAPO IS BASED ON INTENTIONAL FRAUD BY OMISSION OF FDA’s OWN FACTS

First, The Costa Rican Authorities officially confessed on testimony in our record that the covid-19 vaccines are “investigational” and not registered or fully approved by FDA.

Let that word “ investigational” stick in your mind.

People are going around saying these are DoD products that can’t be considered investigational. Mark our words, the covid-19 [non]vaccines are deemed “investigational” as per FDA standards in court testimony.

It is critical that so far FDA does not dispute IOJ’s petitions which accuse FDA of aiding and abetting experimentation with no informed consent by withholding the fact these are investigational products which, by virtue of being investigational, can NEVER be called safe or effective. The truth is that the FDA does not dispute Costa Rica’s testimony these are “investigational” experiments.

To call the covid-19 vaccine safe or effective, while investigational, defies logic and ethics. Below are two FDA links - one of which is very damn clear: FDA: “Investigational drugs, biologics or medical devices have not yet been approved or cleared by FDA and FDA has not found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use” Content current as of: 12/21/2022 repeat: FDA has NOT found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use” repeat again after IOJ: FDA has NOT found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use” FDA has NOT found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use” FDA has NOT found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use” FDA has NOT found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use” FDA has NOT found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use” FDA has NOT found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use” FDA has NOT found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use” What changed FDA and CDC? How does FDA talk out of both sides of their mouth on this? Were they bribed or WTH?

Dr. Ladapo got a spurious and quick response from FDA & CDC.

FDA won’t respond at all to IOJ and FDA is slow walking IOJ’s latest amended petition demanding FDA stop the entire EUA and is still not putting it on the record from January 28th when we last spoke to VRBPAC!

Remember everyone, for many, many months in multiple actions the FDA does NOT DISPUTE IOJ that the covid-19 vaccine is investigational and they still don’t refute their own information below.

Were the following FDA websites (that are still current, by the way) considered in the totality of facts for the EUA’s? Nah… we just skipped that part. OK - read up - get up to speed and get this CRITICAL information to everyone you know! Proof #1: Understanding Investigational Drugs

An investigational drug can also be called an experimental drug and is being studied to see if your disease or medical condition improves while taking it. Scientists are trying to prove in clinical trials: If the drug is safe and effective.

How the drug might be used in that disease.

How much of the drug is needed.

Information about the potential benefits and risks of taking the drug. Before you can be given an investigational drug either through a clinical trial or through expanded access, your healthcare provider must give you additional information about the potential risks and potential benefits of the drug. As promising as an investigational drug may sound. It is still being tested in clinical trials to determine if it can be used to treat a disease or medical condition. Finally, remember that approved drugs have completed extensive testing in clinical trials and there is scientific proof that they are safe and effective for treating the particular disease or medical condition that has been studied. Content current as of: 04/02/2019 See concrete evidence the CDC & FDA lied to Dr. Ladapo & the world: https://www.fda.gov/patients/learn-about-expanded-access-and-other-treatment-options/understanding-investigational-drug

Proof #2 Expanded Access

“Investigational drugs, biologics or medical devices have not yet been approved or cleared by FDA and FDA has not found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use. Furthermore, the investigational medical product may, or may not, be effective in the treatment of the condition, and use of the product may cause unexpected serious side effects.” - Content current as of: 12/21/2022, and conspicuously NOT included in the fact sheet, contrary to international obligations owed by US regulatory agencies. See THE PURE GOLD HERE TO HOLD FDA AND CDC TO ACCOUNT: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/public-health-focus/expanded-access

Yes, this really is a big deal. A Real GOTCHA to the FDA and CDC.

CDC & FDA told Dr. Ladopo: “We stand firmly behind the safety and efficacy of mRNA covid-19 vaccines”.

Whilst knowing that only 3 months ago the FDA updated their site to ensure it is current information, “Investigational drugs, biologics or medical devices have not yet been approved or cleared by FDA and FDA has not found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use. Furthermore, the investigational medical product may, or may not, be effective in the treatment of the condition, and use of the product may cause unexpected serious side effects.”

Would you like us to repeat that again? We cant lose focus!

In law it is well settled two contradictory statements cannot both be true at the same time. They must be called into court to answer why they would say the opposite as the FDA official position in regards to these biologics and investigational products which just 3 months ago were announced as “FDA has not found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use”.

What’s going on with the guys over there at the FDA and CDC? Is this some sort of captured operation or what? Nothing else makes sense!

THIS IS TRULY ALL WE NEED TO WIN!

Tell EVERYONE PLEASE! Just memorize this. Its all we need to know to stop them.

FDA- “Investigational drugs, biologics or medical devices have not yet been approved or cleared by FDA and FDA has not found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use”

The FDA & CDC’s untrue assertions place US and other countries populations at serious risk of genetic injury.

IOJ Is Compiling A Formal Complaint With The Above Proof Malicious Intent Harm To Criminal & OIG. We are also suing in Costa Rica’s international court to denounce the CDC & FDA’s claims which are manifestly illegal, insofar as the CDC & FDA are going against rules of science and advisory opinion.

Nuremberg Code is law in Costa Rica that applies to these products.

Califf and Walinski, FDA and CDC can and should be included as defendants here in Costa Rica. We are working on building the case. It is shameful the letter they sent Dr. Ladapo.

It is obvious the letter is written by 2 shameless, dishonorable, & deceptive wrongdoers lying about safety and efficacy to save face. Its pretty evil & unethical

To give you all hope, our Costa Rican judge is ready to rule anytime to stop the shots based on the FDA websites above and the Health Ministers confession of the “investigational” nature of covid-19 [non]vaccines. Stop the experiments!

Tell everyone you know about the two FDA websites above which prove: “Investigational drugs, biologics or medical devices have not yet been approved or cleared by FDA and FDA has not found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use.”

Repeat that anytime FDA says anything spurious about “safe” or “effective”, because THAT is the real truth: “ FDA has not found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use”

Thank you for reading!

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