Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4d

Are we not still under EAU where the DOD is running the show? That is in fact till 2030 which means the manufacturers can produce an experiment with RNA injections on anyone they played without liability. Tell me if I got this wrong.

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Piki's avatar
Piki
4d

Some people receive death threats, no doubt, or threats like: 'we will blow up the whole of humanity if you'.... and that kind of thing...I pray for your win and safety, IoJ!!

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