Well if it wasn’t lame enough to see singer Katy Perry show up to the soccer game extravaganza with none other than Canadian commie dictator Justin Trudeau, the favorite son of Fidel Castro, we also have to realize the World Cup SOCCER games are holding up covid justice…

Honestly, this is obscene in too many ways to mention!

Share

OK USPS - CAN WE PLEASE GET SOME JUSTICE MAIL DELIVERED DAMMIT?

USPS is blaming SOCCER and weather for IMPACTING THE US MAIL DELIVERY

Now we can all know SOCCER is the spectacle stopping IoJ’s SUMMONS on the US Department of War, Secretary Kennedy for HHS and the US Attorney General!

6 DEFENDANTS HAVE NOT RECEIVED THEIR LAGGING SUMMONS YET!

DOD, DOD HEAD HEGSETH, HHS, HHS SECRETARY KENNEDY, US ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL AND THE US ATTY GENERAL ARE LATE BUT MUST BE GETTING THEIRS ANY MINUTE… Stay tuned for the next update!

I Support IoJ To Help Stop mRNA Shots! Your generous donations and you monthly supporters are the real hero’s making this happen with IoJ! THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT DEAR JUSTICE WARRIORS OF LIGHT!

BRIGHT SIDE: FDA & HEAD OF FDA BOTH GOT THEIR SUMMONS and have 18 days left of the 21 days to reply!

Now the question is will Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kennedy be involved in the response from HHS to IoJ’s part of the case to compel answers to our Citizen Petition to reclassify covid non vaccines - which would force them off the market and force PREP Act immunity to not apply (allowing victims to sue Pharma sponsors)…

… or is Kennedy taking off as soon as this party is getting started in court?

According to the rumors sent by Bruce (an awesome IoJ supporter on the front lines):

There is a very active rumor mill currently with specifics from senior USG (government) employees that RFKjr will be leaving as Secretary of HHS in July, after the 4th. Apparently, there was a meeting last Monday. Oz allegedly to head transition team. This is reported to have been widely and openly discussed during Wednesday’s annual Congressional baseball game.

This quoted rumor above is from Robert Malone, mRNA godfather (and original mRNA pusher) who falsely claimed he would take them off market…

Beware of false hope pushers - BE AWARE

“Im not deaf to the calls that we need to get the covid “vaccine” mRNA products off the market. All I can say is wait for the next ACIP meeting - if FDA won’t act, there are other entities that will” - Robert Malone

Sounds great and all that jazz, but the problem is Robert Malone never came through on this statement in the video above dammit!

So here’s the Malone story, plain and simple. Appointed by RFK Jr. himself to sit on ACIP — the CDC panel that decides which shots get recommended to every American. A seat at the actual table, and as you heard him say in the clip above, he made it sound clear: these shots need to come off the market, and if the FDA won’t do it, he’ll make it happen at the next meeting.

The next meeting never came for him. By March 2026 a federal judge had tossed Kennedy’s appointments, and within days Malone was gone — citing that the “drama distracts” (Roll Call, STAT).

Here’s the part that matters. This wasn’t his first day. He’d sat in those rooms before and ACIP had multiple meetings with him at the head where he allowed the poison covid shots to continue. He’s testified more times than anyone can count how dangerous mRNA products are (despite telling seniors they should rush out to get it early on). He knew, the whole time he was chair of ACIP, exactly what he says he believed needed to happen — and instead of doing it when he had the chance, he just made a big announcement about what he was going to do. Then the seat was empty and the shots were still on the shelf.

ACIP stands for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — the CDC's panel that sets official recommendations on which vaccines are given to Americans and on what schedule.

Why not actually stop the shots and mRNA products before? Why not when he actually held the gavel? That’s the travesty. The shots are still here. The immunity is still intact. And the man who said he’d make it happen made an exit instead.

Now is Secretary Kennedy about to do the same thing and leave JUST when he could fight for our case in court and make the right thing happen pretty easy by not fighting us and conceding our case is SPOT ON THE SHOTS ARE NOT VACCINES AND MUST END BECAUSE THEY ARE EXPERIMENTAL non vaccine DANGEROUS gene therapy?

Its worth mentioning - just saying…

THE COVID SHOTS ARE FINALLY GOING DOWN - IF JUSTICE EXISTS - THE CASE IS AIRTIGHT TO WIN. PRAY!

I do want to keep you all posted that I am gearing up to speak to VRBPAC next week to demand the US Government stop and not approve mRNA flu shots.

I get 3 minutes to speak up for humanity and make the case to not approve mRNA flu shots so lets get it on the official record and say OH HELL NO.

and… The BIG news we have all waited YEARS for:

It is pretty clear somebody has to actually do something — so IoJ is!!! I’m representing myself and Interest of Justice in federal court, and standing before VRBPAC next week, to keep this case moving by mandamus or any legal means necessary, because the people in charge are sitting on their hands and these shots are still on the market while we wait - and yes, BILLIONS in funding was just released to Pfizer for more covid shots. If you’re sick and tired of getting your hopes up — sick of watching people take the post and leave before they ever make a real difference — and you want to back real legal action with a real chance of winning, you are needed to step up & help IoJ NOW. If you think we’re doing a good job and you want to support IOJ in this mission to take these shots off the market and see the case prevail all the way through with every resource we need — please donate as much as you can right now to keep us in the fight. We’re a very small organization with a tiny supporter base, and every single donation goes straight to the nonprofit and the mission. We all have to get involved if we want justice and safety. Somebody has to. Donate here → It’s TIME TO STOP evil mRNA death cult schemes, which must be LEGALLY PREVENTED BY MANDAMUS OR ANY OTHER LEGAL MEANS. If you don’t know of the huge Mandamus case thats about to begin, see the related reading below about Eshleman v Hegseth et al! Lets STOP covid shot experimentation!

I’ll be back with more shortly. Maybe DoD and the PERPETRATORS will be served Monday? Stay tuned. The defendants get 21 days from when served to refute the case.

There is NO excuse and no good response they can muster. It’s time for real wins. This case took 5 years to build the record to prove them wrong using their own FOIA records & laws!

Share

Pray!

Sending you all love and infinite blessings

Enjoy your weekend, I’m preparing for battle for you all!

Lady Xylie - Interest of Justice

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support IoJ’s work, consider becoming a monthly donor or paid subscriber!

I Support this Work! Stop mRNA!

Leave a comment

Related reading:

Breaking — IOJ is taking FDA, HHS and the DOD to court

Interest of Justice filed Eshleman v. Hegseth

Illegal COVID shots and their imminent reckoning

Part 2 of 7 — why FDA will lose the mRNA fight

FDA demands Big Pharma prove flu shots work