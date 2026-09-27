September 27, 2026 - Interest of Justice

FDA gets sued and finally writes IoJ back — one day after Judge Boasberg ruled the historic mRNA case moves forward… Nice timing FDA!

For 455 days, FDA said nothing about Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807, the petition asking the agency to classify the COVID-19 mRNA shots as GENE THERAPY under its own definitions.

On September 15, the agency’s biologics center finally wrote back, and the letter came with a clock on it & homework for IoJ to turn in.

FDA still hasn’t answered the question the petition asks, which is whether these shots are gene therapy. The letter doesn’t approve the petition, and it doesn’t deny it either. Instead, it points to 21 CFR 10.20(c), a rule that says a petition has to include a full copy of every article and document it cites, and it gives IoJ ten business days to send them.

That’s the good news hiding in the letter. In 2022, FDA denied IoJ’s first petition flat, and in 2023 it refused to even review the amendment. This time the agency laid out exactly what it needs to keep the petition alive. That means the petition is still open, and it can still be won on the evidence. FDA asked for proof, and proof is the one thing IoJ has plenty of.

The same agency that took more than a year to write one letter now wants everything back in ten days, and IoJ is going to meet that deadline. IoJ worked hard and reviewed every citation in the petition, cleaned up the few that couldn’t be perfectly verified, and kept the science the petition stands on, strengthening it.

By Tuesday, SEPTEMBER 29, IoJ is putting 22 exhibits on the public docket. That’s 2,371 pages of studies, FDA guidance, Moderna and BioNTech SEC filings, Operation Warp Speed contracts and GAO reports, all sent at once. They want proof? FINE!

The reply goes in as a supplement under 21 CFR 10.30(g), which keeps the petition’s original June 17, 2025 filing date. That date is what shows the court exactly how long FDA sat around and delayed it.

FDA’s September 15 letter still doesn’t say whether the shots are gene therapy. It demands full copies of every cited source by Tuesday, September 29, and IoJ is sending all 2,371 pages while the federal case keeps moving.

What’s at stake. FDA’s own guidance describes a gene therapy product as one that works by transcription or translation of transferred genetic material, which in plain English means it puts genetic instructions into your cells and tells them to build something. If these shots fit that description, a whole body of safety rules was supposed to apply and never did.

Long-term follow-up of recipients, for as long as 15 years in some cases, to catch harms that show up late

Testing for whether the product can integrate into your DNA

Testing for where it travels in the body and how long it keeps working

They would NOT be allowed to be used by masses.

How we got here - baby steps for justice….

Dec 6, 2022 — FDA denies IoJ’s first petition outright

Jan 26, 2023: IoJ filed the amendment

March 29, 2023: FDA refused to review the amendment

June 17, 2025 — IoJ files the new petition, FDA-2025-P-1807

Dec 13, 2025 — FDA’s 180-day deadline to respond passes without an answer

May 5, 2026 — Eshleman v. Hegseth is filed in federal court by IoJ founder vs DoD, FDA & HHS

Sept 14, 2026 — Chief Judge James Boasberg grants the motion, and the case moves forward

Sept 15, 2026 — FDA finally writes back on the petition

SEPT 29, 2026 — IoJ’s 2,371-page answer is due

The petition and the lawsuit are one fight. Count II of the mandamus asks the court to order FDA to give this petition a real answer. Count I asks it to order the Department of Defense to file the report Congress requires under 50 U.S.C. 1520a(d). Every page IoJ sends FDA this week becomes part of the record a judge can read later. The purpose is to stop mRNA from being approved because it’s a gene therapy and still experimental so it is absolutely NOT SAFE!!!

None of this will ever happen because an agency like FDA decided on its own to do the right thing. It is happening only because people like you signed, shared, prayed and kept showing up, and because the law still gives an ordinary citizen a piece of paper an agency has to answer. INFORMED CONSENT means nothing if nobody can make the government say, on the record, what was put in people’s bodies.

Please pray over this one, because it’s in motion right now & CBER/FDA is being forced to deal with it now that a JUDGE is overseeing their delay tactics.

Sending you love and Light.

— Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice founder

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The experimentation case files

The petition’s history

IoJ is in federal court. Our mandamus asks a judge to make the Pentagon produce the report Congress was owed before any biological agent was tested on people, and to make FDA decide whether these products are gene therapy. The latest deadlines are always on the case page. Your gift helps bring counsel onto the case.

Fund the federal case

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