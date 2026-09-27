September 27, 2026 - Interest of Justice
FDA gets sued and finally writes IoJ back — one day after Judge Boasberg ruled the historic mRNA case moves forward… Nice timing FDA!
For 455 days, FDA said nothing about Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807, the petition asking the agency to classify the COVID-19 mRNA shots as GENE THERAPY under its own definitions.
On September 15, the agency’s biologics center finally wrote back, and the letter came with a clock on it & homework for IoJ to turn in.
FDA still hasn’t answered the question the petition asks, which is whether these shots are gene therapy. The letter doesn’t approve the petition, and it doesn’t deny it either. Instead, it points to 21 CFR 10.20(c), a rule that says a petition has to include a full copy of every article and document it cites, and it gives IoJ ten business days to send them.
That’s the good news hiding in the letter. In 2022, FDA denied IoJ’s first petition flat, and in 2023 it refused to even review the amendment. This time the agency laid out exactly what it needs to keep the petition alive. That means the petition is still open, and it can still be won on the evidence. FDA asked for proof, and proof is the one thing IoJ has plenty of.
The same agency that took more than a year to write one letter now wants everything back in ten days, and IoJ is going to meet that deadline. IoJ worked hard and reviewed every citation in the petition, cleaned up the few that couldn’t be perfectly verified, and kept the science the petition stands on, strengthening it.
By Tuesday, SEPTEMBER 29, IoJ is putting 22 exhibits on the public docket. That’s 2,371 pages of studies, FDA guidance, Moderna and BioNTech SEC filings, Operation Warp Speed contracts and GAO reports, all sent at once. They want proof? FINE!
The reply goes in as a supplement under 21 CFR 10.30(g), which keeps the petition’s original June 17, 2025 filing date. That date is what shows the court exactly how long FDA sat around and delayed it.
FDA’s September 15 letter still doesn’t say whether the shots are gene therapy. It demands full copies of every cited source by Tuesday, September 29, and IoJ is sending all 2,371 pages while the federal case keeps moving.
What’s at stake. FDA’s own guidance describes a gene therapy product as one that works by transcription or translation of transferred genetic material, which in plain English means it puts genetic instructions into your cells and tells them to build something. If these shots fit that description, a whole body of safety rules was supposed to apply and never did.
Long-term follow-up of recipients, for as long as 15 years in some cases, to catch harms that show up late
Testing for whether the product can integrate into your DNA
Testing for where it travels in the body and how long it keeps working
They would NOT be allowed to be used by masses.
How we got here - baby steps for justice….
Dec 6, 2022 — FDA denies IoJ’s first petition outright
Jan 26, 2023: IoJ filed the amendment
March 29, 2023: FDA refused to review the amendment
June 17, 2025 — IoJ files the new petition, FDA-2025-P-1807
Dec 13, 2025 — FDA’s 180-day deadline to respond passes without an answer
May 5, 2026 — Eshleman v. Hegseth is filed in federal court by IoJ founder vs DoD, FDA & HHS
Sept 14, 2026 — Chief Judge James Boasberg grants the motion, and the case moves forward
Sept 15, 2026 — FDA finally writes back on the petition
SEPT 29, 2026 — IoJ’s 2,371-page answer is due
The petition and the lawsuit are one fight. Count II of the mandamus asks the court to order FDA to give this petition a real answer. Count I asks it to order the Department of Defense to file the report Congress requires under 50 U.S.C. 1520a(d). Every page IoJ sends FDA this week becomes part of the record a judge can read later. The purpose is to stop mRNA from being approved because it’s a gene therapy and still experimental so it is absolutely NOT SAFE!!!
None of this will ever happen because an agency like FDA decided on its own to do the right thing. It is happening only because people like you signed, shared, prayed and kept showing up, and because the law still gives an ordinary citizen a piece of paper an agency has to answer. INFORMED CONSENT means nothing if nobody can make the government say, on the record, what was put in people’s bodies.
Please pray over this one, because it’s in motion right now & CBER/FDA is being forced to deal with it now that a JUDGE is overseeing their delay tactics.
Sending you love and Light.
— Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice founder
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THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT! WE CAN DO THIS!
Related reading
HUGE EXPERIMENTATION LAWSUIT FILED — DoD, HHS, FDA Sued In Landmark Case Against Experimentation On Civilians Using Biological Agents Covid “Vaccines” — the day Eshleman v. Hegseth was filed and what it asks the court to do.
Judge Boasberg GRANTS Motion in Historic mRNA Mandamus — The Case Moves Forward! — the ruling the day before FDA’s letter.
BREAKING — IoJ is Taking FDA, HHS & DoD to Federal District Court After FDA’s Delay on Petition — why FDA’s silence became Count II.
The FDA won’t answer Children’s Health Defense either — It’s time to sue the FDA for the answer, like IoJ is in process of doing! — FDA gave CHD’s petition the same non-answer it gave ours.
The experimentation case files
IoJ Just Proved Governments Experimented On You Without Informed Consent—Now We’re Finalizing the Legal Strategy to Hold Them Accountable — the evidence that became the heart of the lawsuit.
Under Oath How Government Officials Admitted They Used Human Research Laws to Authorize Mass “Vaccination” — officials admitting under oath that research law was used.
The Regulatory Capture That Enforced Bio Agent Experiments While Calling Them Vaccines — how regulators signed off on it.
Your Children Were Used in a Military Experiment. Nuremberg Hearing Project Is Launching — the military side, which is Count I of the lawsuit.
Pentagon health chief knew of vaccine injuries and didn’t tell service members, Army doctor swears — recent sworn testimony about the Defense Department.
The petition’s history
When The Government Admitted That COVID mRNA Injections Are “Not A Vaccine” Every Legal Door Opened! — why the gene therapy question matters.
FDA Demands Big Pharma “Prove” Flu Vaccines Work—While Refusing to Answer If mRNA Products Are Gene Therapy — FDA dodging the same question in January.
IoJ is in federal court. Our mandamus asks a judge to make the Pentagon produce the report Congress was owed before any biological agent was tested on people, and to make FDA decide whether these products are gene therapy. The latest deadlines are always on the case page. Your gift helps bring counsel onto the case.
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Thank you!!! God bless your work!!
Supporting your effort 100%! Glad to be a paying subscriber.
Can't say this often enough!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
The narcissistic monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about MAXIMUM PROFITS and they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And poisoning the food supply and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)! iaindavis.substack.com
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.