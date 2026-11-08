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FDA warns a gene therapy’s DNA caused cancer, so why no warning for COVID shots that work the same way?

FDA confirms a gene therapy’s DNA got into patients’ genes and caused tumors, the exact danger IoJ’s FDA citizen petition now before a federal judge warns about…

FDA announced on November 6, 2026 that it's investigating a serious cancer risk from Zolgensma, a gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy.

This risk is the exact danger IoJ raised in its citizen petition, which is now before a federal judge. WE HAD NO CHOICE BUT TO PETITION AND SUE BECAUSE THIS ACTUALLY MATTERS and these dangerous injections need to be taken off the market!

FDA's safety notice reports "confirmed reports of product-related insertional oncogenesis." That means the product's DNA inserted itself into patients' chromosomes and was linked to tumors. In two cases, lab tests of tumor tissue found Zolgensma's DNA inserted "upstream of or within" a cancer gene called GLI1. Until now, the label called this a "theoretical risk."

And it's not just one product. FDA's notice also cites two more gene therapy programs, FBX-101 and RGX-111, where vector DNA integration was tied to tumors, and extends the cancer warning to Itvisma, a second approved product built on the same vector.

FDA says it's "evaluating whether regulatory action is appropriate." IoJ is petitioning and suing NOW because we can assure them that regulatory action is VERY appropriate.

FDA is responding. Lady Xylie asked FDA straight out when it's going to answer IoJ's overdue petition to reclassify the mRNA and viral vector shots as gene therapy and stop their mass use. On Friday, November 6, FDA's Division of Dockets kindly wrote back they got her phone #. It also said her question about "an estimated timeline" will be "forwarded to the center for a response." The center is CBER, the part of FDA that decides the petition, so that’s nice and appreciated. In plain English, FDA's own docket office took the question seriously and sent it up to the people who have to answer it. When is FDA going to answer? If FDA won't say on its own, a federal judge can make FDA do it’s duty to answer, because that's exactly what IoJ's case asks the court to mandate and order.

The 30-day countdown starts now. The government's answer in the federal case was due tomorrow, November 9. Instead, the government told Xylie it will ask the court for 30 more days. She won't fight it, because IoJ is going to use those same 30 days too. The government has a full legal team. Xylie has been doing this alone pro se.

Step up now. The Mandamus Legal Fund is fundraising for the legal costs, filing fees and court costs. Every gift in the next 30 days goes toward bringing in experienced legal help in Washington, DC, to join the case or take it over completely, so one person isn't carrying the weight of holding FDA, HHS and the Pentagon to account. If you're able to give big, this is the moment it counts most and the case is very worthwhile to support. Give only if and when it's right for you.

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Mechanism of action is the whole case

People have a lot of reasons to stop these injections. Legal reasons and scientific reasons are abound. The reality is that there's one really important reason that so far as we know is not in any other legal documents when asking to stop the injections, so we had to make a citizens petition and lawsuit with this core issue at the forefront.

FDA doesn't classify a product by what the maker calls it. It has a legal duty to classify it by what the product does inside the body, its MECHANISM OF ACTION. This is a very big deal. FDA's 2020 gene therapy manufacturing guidance defines gene therapy products as those that "mediate their effects by transcription and/or translation of transferred genetic material and/or by integrating into the host genome."

The COVID shots meet that definition in two ways.

The J&J and AstraZeneca shots deliver DNA into cells inside a modified virus, the same basic method Zolgensma uses. The cell transcribes that DNA.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots deliver mRNA, genetic instructions the cell translates into spike protein.

Inactivated and protein-based vaccines don't do either. They use a killed germ or a piece of protein, and your cells never get handed a set of genetic instructions to run.

The danger isn't new.

2003. FDA halted gene therapy trials after children in a French trial developed leukemia when the therapy's virus inserted into their DNA.

2015. FDA's own gene therapy trial guidance warns that when there's no previous human experience with a product, "treating several subjects simultaneously may represent an unreasonable risk. " That's why gene therapy trials stagger patients one at a time. The COVID shots went into millions of arms at once.

2020. FDA's own long-term follow-up guidance tells gene therapy makers to watch patients for delayed harms for up to 15 years.

2022. A Swedish lab study in Current Issues in Molecular Biology reported that Pfizer's "BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h." It used human liver cells in a dish, not people, and it's the kind of signal long-term follow-up exists to check.

Here's the devil in the details. That same FDA guidance exempts "vaccines for infectious disease indications" in a footnote. FDA didn't leave the COVID shots out of its gene therapy safety rules because of what they do inside your body. It left them out because of what they're called. Draw your own conclusions. That spurious footnote is exactly what IoJ's petition challenges.

The COVID shots went to hundreds of millions of people without the gene therapy follow-up rules and obviously created an unreasonable risk by FDA's own standards.

What the IoJ petition & mandamus case demands

IoJ filed Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807 on June 17, 2025. It asks FDA to reclassify "COVID-19 mRNA AND ADENOVIRAL VECTOR PRODUCTS AS GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS" under FDA's own guidance "based on mechanism of action." It also asks FDA to suspend every emergency authorization and license for them "until full compliance with gene therapy regulations is demonstrated," which would end their mass use until then.

IoJ isn't asking to stop research. Adults who give real INFORMED CONSENT can still take part in experiments. The petition argues that FDA can't call a gene therapy a vaccine and give it to whole populations. A vaccine label brings emergency use, mass rollout and legal protection for the makers. A gene therapy label brings strict review and years of follow-up.

FDA's rule, 21 CFR 10.30(e)(2), gave it 180 days to respond to the petition, and that time ran out on December 13, 2025. Lady Xylie then filed Eshleman v. Hegseth, No. 1:26-cv-01543-JEB, pro se in her own name. The case asks Chief Judge James E. Boasberg to order FDA to give the petition a real answer, and to order DoD to file the informed consent report Congress required under 50 USC 1520a.

That 1997 law says the Secretary of Defense "may not conduct" any test or experiment using a biological agent "on a civilian population." The narrow exceptions still require INFORMED CONSENT from every person and a report to the Armed Services Committees before anything starts. The Army signed Pfizer's agreement as a "prototype" project. If DoD can't produce that report, IoJ argues the mass rollout was exactly the kind of experiment on civilians that Congress prohibited, and IoJ will keep going in court to make sure it never happens again.

IoJ founder Lady Xylie also asked the court to keep jurisdiction for 90 days after its ruling to file further related actions based on the rulings results. A mandamus case can only force FDA to do its duty and answer, and whatever FDA answers, that window keeps the door open for the next step in court.

IoJ knows of no other case in federal court pressing the mechanism-of-action argument and as you can see by the new FDA news, DNA integration is possible depending on the mechanism of action, so it's really important we all get this right and settled legally.

Nobody agreed to have their genes put at risk under the name "vaccine." This case asks a federal judge to make FDA say what these products really are and answer the petition asking FDA to stop them.

We're all on this together and our DNA is the heritage of humanity. We cannot let FDA or other so called “regulators” allow Big Pharma to tamper with it!

30 days. One woman against FDA, HHS and the Pentagon. The government's answer was due tomorrow November 9, and it's asking for 30 more days. IoJ is using every one of them to raise enough funds for a legal team. Give only if and when it's right for you.

Humanity deserves to preserve our DNA in tact & FDA deserves lawsuits with real teeth!

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

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Related reading

HUGE EXPERIMENTATION LAWSUIT FILED - DoD, HHS, FDA Sued In Landmark Case Against Experimentation On Civilians Using Biological Agents Covid "Vaccines" — the day IoJ filed the federal case.

Part 2 of 7 — Why FDA Will Lose - mRNA and adenoviral vector COVID products are gene therapy under FDA’s own definition, and what the classification actually requires - STOP THE SHOTS! — FDA’s own definition, applied to both mRNA and adenoviral vector shots.

Why Is Sec Kennedy & FDA Still Hiding The DANGEROUS UNDISCLOSED DNA In Every Covid Vial? — the leftover DNA found in the vials.

2 new mRNA shots approved as Health Canada blacks out cancer-linked SV40 evidence — Health Canada blacks out cancer-linked SV40 evidence.

CBER Acts On IoJ mRNA Lawsuit & Citizen Petition - Posts Evidence Of Harm To Regulations.gov & Wants My Phone # — the FDA center deciding the petition starts moving.

Gene therapy NOT a vaccine? FDA REQUESTS EVIDENCE & receives 29 exhibits. — the 29 exhibits FDA is now holding.

Judge Boasberg GRANTS Motion in Historic mRNA Mandamus — The Case Moves Forward! — the federal case moving forward.

Hat tip to Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, at Focal Points for flagging FDA’s notice.