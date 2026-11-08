Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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unvaxxedAF's avatar
unvaxxedAF
1h

Per Modernas SEC's filings, it states it is a gene therapy

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Robert
1h

Bayer CEO on Cov shot gene therapy

https://youtu.be/qowDwaYx7vI?si=PJsmfSU21HexexPd

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