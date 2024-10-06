FDA/DOD Whistleblower Drops Bombshell: Government Countermeasures Killed More People than Covid, After CANADA's Government Admits Shots Increased Death & Orders Death Statistics Unsealed
Sagripanti continues by explaining a massive failure of countermeasure response caused the majority of deaths during the pandemic and not the virus.
“Hospital infections resulting from intensive medical intervention & not SARS-CoV-2 could have accounted for majority of deaths among patients otherwise healthy & without compounding health conditions”
Whistleblowers are starting to really come forward with damning reports… It took retirement and security, but Dr. Sagripanti has now stepped forward to whistleblow and do the right thing. Strength in numbers!
Dr. Sagripanti served as a high-level administrator for both the FDA and the DOD.
After 30 years of continued federal service, Dr. Sagripanti retired in 2014 from the US Army where he was appointed in October 2000 as the Army ST for Biochemistry, a position with Presidential Protocol 6 at the highest technical level in the US Government. He was assigned at the Edgewood Chemical Biological Center, U.S. Research Development and Engineering Command in Maryland where he directed the re-design, construction, equipment, and staffing of high-containment… [the description was all we could find and it cut off the end here - but suffice it to say that he played with RNA a lot]
Yes, we are contacting Dr. Sagripanti who served as a high-level administrator for both the FDA and the DOD, as well as RDECOM The United States Army * ECBC, Doctor in Sciences (Biochemistry & Virology), Principle Investigator. He needs to TESTIFY.
Together we will ensure truth wins over the LIES of the public serpents.
Sagripanti blew the whistle in an explosive research article published by the European Society of Medicine.
In the bombshell article, the dedicated federal scientist declares that more people died from “vaccines,” lockdowns, masking, and hospital mismanagement directed by U.S. countermeasure protocol than the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus itself.
Now retired, Dr. Sagripanti says he is now free to alert the public about the truth of the COVID-19 response in the United States.
A former top official with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Defense (DOD) has come forward with bombshell whistleblower allegations about the true cause of deaths during and after the “pandemic.”
The stunning whistleblower disclosures were made by Dr. Jose-Luis Sagripanti, a highly credible source who gave over three decades of federal service before recently retiring.
With such a low mortality rate, the former federal scientist sought in this research paper to “provide an answer to what turned a pandemic caused by a rather ordinary virus into an extraordinary public health crisis.
He says he also wants citizens to know “whether the public health measures elicited by the predictions made by computer simulation were effective.”
It is a refreshing review for those critically minded who have long been suspicious about the Covid response from federal health officials.
In his article, Sagripanti dives right into concerning revelations:
“Responding to these questions resulted in unexpected findings regarding the effectiveness of lockdowns and curfews, use of face masks, mandating social distancing and ordering massive vaccination campaigns.”
Among the key details from Dr. Sagripanti is the shocking admission about what led to the general public being locked down and forced to vaccinate.
The unusually restrictive measures were mandated largely in response to predictions made by computer modeling of the pandemic, Sagripanti reveals.
The information was provided to global governments by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Modeling. [IOJ note - we added the link to the culprits here - so let’s all research these guys, OK?]
The WHO’s system linked to the “prestigious Imperial College of London, projected that without drastic intervention (like lockdowns and quarantines), 7 billion infections worldwide and 40 million deaths during 2020 alone,” Dr. Sagripanti reveals.
This admission raises a lot of serious questions.
In fact, he refers to the response as a “blunder.”
Dr. Sagripanti explains that depending on computer predictions from the United Nations “health” agency led to “catastrophic global consequences.”
He cited a “stational progression of the pandemic.”
The failures included pushing mandates for ineffective “vaccines,” ordering lockdowns, and intriguing hospital protocols that killed patients instead of helping them.
He also referred to ironically, the “lower mortality registered in developing countries in comparison to developed countries where more hospital beds and respirators were employed.”
Sagripanti’s bombshell conclusion is the following statement:
“Hospital infections resulting from intensive medical intervention and not SARS-CoV-2 could have accounted for the majority of deaths among patients otherwise healthy and without compounding health conditions.”
The last sentence summarizes what represents a profound point for contemplation.
The news comes after the Canadian government was forced to admit that its vaccination campaign caused deaths to surge.
As reported earlier, the damning admission was revealed in previously hidden data that lawmakers compelled that nation’s top federal health agency to hand over.
A parliamentary inquiry ordered the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to unseal and surrender data for the country’s death rates during the pandemic.
The data revealed that deaths increased for every dose of Covid mRNA shot that was pushed onto the public.
Source: Frank Bergman October 3, 2024 Slay News
Notice to those wanting to cite this damning & reputable report:
SAGRIPANTI, Dr. Jose-Luis. Faulty predictions by computer simulation may have promoted ineffective public health policies during COVID-19. Medical Research Archives, [S.l.], v. 12, n. 9, sep. 2024. ISSN 2375-1924. Available at: <https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/5809>. Date accessed: 07 oct. 2024. doi: https://doi.org/10.18103/mra.v12i9.5809.
Download your very own copy of Dr. Sagripanti’s report & remember to politely ask your health authority what kind of LSD they are on to keep this BS death racket going…
As we were hearing the rumblings of the Covid Con coming down the tracks in Jan/Feb 2020 those of us who have been immersed in these phony pandemic racketeering operations over the past many years were not surprised to see the familiar faces of Neil Ferguson (Imperial College of London), Christian Drosten, Anthony Fauci and many more of the usual pandemic con artists and bag men.
What was surprising was the scope of the operation and the degree to which the propaganda campaign succeeded in turning an already neurotic public into hordes of dangerous psychopaths who were living in mortal fear of some invisible submicroscopic particle floating around even as absolutely nothing was happening around them.
People willingly put masks over their breathing apparatus day after day, doing this to their own children, and agreeing to take experimental injections produced by serial felons. I don't think I'll ever get over this simple fact of what I witnessed where it went on for nearly three years.
All for what was and is an easily demonstrable lie. Saying more people were killed by the racketeering operation than "covid" (I wouldn't call them countermeasures as there was nothing to counter) is true but not really so impressive as "covid" killed exactly zero people- the protocols aka medical murder, lockdowns, injections, smashing society to bits, neglect and on and on were what killed people.
99% of people falsely certified as having ‘died from covid’ actually died from their preexisting conditions being exacerbated by mass medical malpractice and ‘public health’ despotism, the other 1% simply died of old age.
From the CDC itself 7/16/21:
“Of the 540,667 hospitalized coronavirus patients included in the study, 80,174 died during the observation period (March 2020 to March 2021).
A whopping 99.1% of the patients who died had at least one pre-existing condition, with just 740 having no prior condition on record. Most patients who "died from COVID" had multiple pre-existing conditions, with just 2.6% suffering from only one condition, compared to 32.3% who had two to five preexisting conditions, 39.1% who had six to ten, and 25.1% who have more than ten pre-existing conditions.”
Translation: No one has ‘died from covid’ as “covid” is nothing more than a fraudulent PCR result plus a nebulous clinical re-branding of cold, “flu” and many other disease conditions.
Too little too late. Arrest them all for complicity in mass global genocide.