Dr. Sagripanti served as a high-level administrator for both the FDA and the DOD.

After 30 years of continued federal service, Dr. Sagripanti retired in 2014 from the US Army where he was appointed in October 2000 as the Army ST for Biochemistry, a position with Presidential Protocol 6 at the highest technical level in the US Government. He was assigned at the Edgewood Chemical Biological Center, U.S. Research Development and Engineering Command in Maryland where he directed the re-design, construction, equipment, and staffing of high-containment… [the description was all we could find and it cut off the end here - but suffice it to say that he played with RNA a lot]

A former top official with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Defense (DOD) has come forward with bombshell whistleblower allegations about the true cause of deaths during and after the “pandemic.”

The stunning whistleblower disclosures were made by Dr. Jose-Luis Sagripanti, a highly credible source who gave over three decades of federal service before recently retiring.

He was appointed to the U.S. Army in October 2000, as the ST for Biochemistry, a position with Presidential Protocol 6 at the highest technical level in the U.S. government.

Sagripanti retired from the U.S. Army in 2014.

The top doctor was assigned to the Edgewood Chemical Biological Center, U.S. Research Development and Engineering Command in Maryland.

At the facility, he directed the re-design, construction, equipment, and staffing of high-containment laboratories for biodefense research.

With such a low mortality rate, the former federal scientist sought in this research paper to “provide an answer to what turned a pandemic caused by a rather ordinary virus into an extraordinary public health crisis.

He says he also wants citizens to know “whether the public health measures elicited by the predictions made by computer simulation were effective.”

It is a refreshing review for those critically minded who have long been suspicious about the Covid response from federal health officials.

In his article, Sagripanti dives right into concerning revelations:

“Responding to these questions resulted in unexpected findings regarding the effectiveness of lockdowns and curfews, use of face masks, mandating social distancing and ordering massive vaccination campaigns.”

Among the key details from Dr. Sagripanti is the shocking admission about what led to the general public being locked down and forced to vaccinate.

The unusually restrictive measures were mandated largely in response to predictions made by computer modeling of the pandemic, Sagripanti reveals.

The information was provided to global governments by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Modeling. [IOJ note - we added the link to the culprits here - so let’s all research these guys, OK?]

The WHO’s system linked to the “prestigious Imperial College of London, projected that without drastic intervention (like lockdowns and quarantines), 7 billion infections worldwide and 40 million deaths during 2020 alone,” Dr. Sagripanti reveals.

This admission raises a lot of serious questions.

In fact, he refers to the response as a “blunder.”

Dr. Sagripanti explains that depending on computer predictions from the United Nations “health” agency led to “catastrophic global consequences.”

He cited a “stational progression of the pandemic.”

Sagripanti continues by explaining a massive failure of countermeasure response caused the majority of deaths during the pandemic and not the virus. The failures included pushing mandates for ineffective “vaccines,” ordering lockdowns, and intriguing hospital protocols that killed patients instead of helping them.

He also referred to ironically, the “lower mortality registered in developing countries in comparison to developed countries where more hospital beds and respirators were employed.”

Sagripanti’s bombshell conclusion is the following statement:

“Hospital infections resulting from intensive medical intervention and not SARS-CoV-2 could have accounted for the majority of deaths among patients otherwise healthy and without compounding health conditions.”

The last sentence summarizes what represents a profound point for contemplation.

The news comes after the Canadian government was forced to admit that its vaccination campaign caused deaths to surge.

As reported earlier, the damning admission was revealed in previously hidden data that lawmakers compelled that nation’s top federal health agency to hand over.

A parliamentary inquiry ordered the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to unseal and surrender data for the country’s death rates during the pandemic.

The data revealed that deaths increased for every dose of Covid mRNA shot that was pushed onto the public.

Source: Frank Bergman October 3, 2024 Slay News

Notice to those wanting to cite this damning & reputable report:

SAGRIPANTI, Dr. Jose-Luis. Faulty predictions by computer simulation may have promoted ineffective public health policies during COVID-19. Medical Research Archives, [S.l.], v. 12, n. 9, sep. 2024. ISSN 2375-1924. Available at: <https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/5809>. Date accessed: 07 oct. 2024. doi: https://doi.org/10.18103/mra.v12i9.5809.

Download your very own copy of Dr. Sagripanti’s report & remember to politely ask your health authority what kind of LSD they are on to keep this BS death racket going…

5809 13 10604248 1 10 20241001 5.69MB ∙ PDF file

