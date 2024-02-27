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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
Feb 27, 2024

Health officials from around the world are carrying out genocide.

https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2024/02/are-the-covid-mrna-vaccination-injections-thinly-disguised-genocide/

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BlazeCloude3
Feb 28, 2024Edited

THANK-YOU FOR YOUR ACCURACY IN THE HEADLINE.

BEGINNING TO TAKE THIS OUTLET SERIOUSLY.

FDA's Responsibility is NOT to protect 'The People'...It is to depopulate, sterilize and enslave 'THE PEOPLE.'

THE ROLE OF THE 'NICE-SOUNDING NGO'S AND GOVT. DEEP STATE AGENCIES IS THE OPPOSITE OF THEIR CHARTER JUST AS THEIR NARRATIVE PROPAGANDA IS PROJECTING THEIR OWN EVIL ONTO THEIR OPPOSITION.

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